SOE Brands
1900 Ne Miami Ct Ste K-31
Miami, FL 33132
Nugs & Sauces
6 Piece Nuggets
6 all white meat chicken nuggets
10 Piece Nuggets
10 all white meat chicken nuggets
16 Piece Nuggets
16 all white meat chicken nuggets
Nashville Hot Spicy Oil
Choose one Sauce and 1 Spice Combo
Garlic Butter
Choose one Sauce and 1 Spice Combo
Buffalo
Choose one Sauce and 1 Spice Combo
Soy Garlic
Choose one Sauce and 1 Spice Combo
Korean BBQ
Choose one Sauce and 1 Spice Combo
Blue Cheese
Dipping side sauce
House Made Ranch
Dipping side sauce
Kimchee Mayo
Dipping side sauce
Nugs & Waffles
6 Piece & Waffle Cup
Our signature house-made waffle-battered boneless chicken bites, in Belgian waffle cups
10 Piece & Waffle Cup
Our signature house-made waffle-battered boneless chicken bites, in Belgian waffle cups
16 Piece & Waffle Cup
Our signature house-made waffle-battered boneless chicken bites, in Belgian waffle cups
Spuds
Small Seasoned Curly Fries
Seasoned Curly Fries tossed in our house special seasoning
Small Potato Dippers
Potato Dippers tossed in our house special seasoning
Original Loaded Dippers
Toppings: Monterey-Jack Cheddar, Jalapeno, Pico de Gallo, Green Onions, Sautéed Peppers and Onions
Korean Loaded Dippers
Toppings: Shredded beef short rib, jack cheddar, cilantro, kimchee slaw, green onions, gochugang mayo, and sesame dust
Vegetarian Dippers
Topping: Avocado, edamame, shitake mushrooms, sauteed spinach, pico de gallo, green onions, and sesame dust
Cornbread Biscuits & Toppings
Cornbread Drop Biscuits
Southern scratch cornbread drop biscuit
Orange Blossom Organic Honey Whipped Butter
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Bourbon Bacon Jam
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Southern Cracklings
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Cinnamon Raw Sugar
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Hot Honey
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Hot Honey Butter
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Kickin Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheese
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Melted Cheddar/Gruyere
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Caramelized Apples & Onions
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Bacon Crisps
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Bourbon Maple Syurp
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Shredded Beef Short Rib
Cornbread Biscuit Topping
Seoul Sandwiches
Wynwood
Korean fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, spicy mayo, toasted brioche bun
Edgewater
Korean fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, soy garlic sauce, toasted brioche bun
Midtown
Korean fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, Korean BBQ sauce, toasted brioche bun
Design District
Korean-marinated grilled chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, toasted brioche bun
Seoulful Wings
Korean Rice Bowl
Grilled Korean Short Rib Bowl
Your protein plus steamed calrose rice, green onion, toasted sesame, kimchee slaw, gochujang glaze
Grilled Korean Chicken Breast Bowl
Your protein plus steamed calrose rice, green onion, toasted sesame, kimchee slaw, gochujang glaze
Grilled Jumbo Garlic Shrimp Bowl
Your protein plus steamed calrose rice, green onion, toasted sesame, kimchee slaw, gochujang glaze
Shredded Slow Braised Korean Short Rib Bowl
Your protein plus steamed calrose rice, green onion, toasted sesame, kimchee slaw, gochujang glaze
Korean Loaded Dippers
Grilled Korean Chicken Breast Dippers
Your protein plus our signature crispy smooth golden potato scoops topped with green onions, cilantro, toasted sesame, kimchee mayo, gochujang glaze
Shredded Slow Braised Korean Short Rib Dippers
Your protein plus our signature crispy smooth golden potato scoops topped with green onions, cilantro, toasted sesame, kimchee mayo, gochujang glaze
Grilled Jumbo Garlic Shrimp Dippers
Your protein plus our signature crispy smooth golden potato scoops topped with green onions, cilantro, toasted sesame, kimchee mayo, gochujang glaze
Seoul Jumbo Shrimp
Sides
Veggie Dishes
Street Japchae Noodles
Green onions, sesame, soy, spinach, shitake mushrooms, peppers, carrots, ginger, garlic
Sesame Tofu
Seared firm tofu with ginger-soy reduction, cauliflower rice crumble, scallions
Stir-Fried Eggplant
Eggplant with Korean chili-garlic sauce
Green Beans
Green beans with Korean chili-fried onions
Extra Sauces
Egg-sentials
Avocado Toast
Our thick cut whole grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, EVOO (extra virgin olive oil), lemon, and sea salt
The Traditional Breakfast
Two cage-free eggs any style, with your choice of smoked bacon, smoked ham, savory chicken sausage patties, turkey or breakfast sausage links, served with whole grain artisan toast, house-seasoned potatoes
The Riser Egg Sandwich
Two cage-free eggs with bacon, gruyere cheese, fresh smashed avocado, lemon dressed arugula on a brioche bun, served with seasoned home fries
The Wynwood
Two cage-free eggs any style, light and airy Belgian waffle, plus your choice of smoked bacon, smoked ham, savory chicken sausage patties, turkey or breakfast sausage links
Egg-Traodinary Omelettes
The Hammy
Smoked Ham, Gruyere Cheese, and Fresh herbs. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.
Chili-Chorizo
Crumbled Chorizo, Avocado, Green Chili and Caramelized Onions, Monterrey Jack, served with house made Pico De Gallo. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.
Baconado
Bacon, Avocado, Monterrey Jack, served with house made Pico De Gallo. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.
The Tuscan
Italian Sausage, House roasted Tomatoes and Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, House made Basil Pesto. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.
Market Veg
House Roasted Zucchini, Caramelized Onions, Shitake Mushrooms, Fresh Tomato, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs. Served with fresh berries. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.
The Muscle Meater
Smoked Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Chicken Sausage, Chorizo, Turkey Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Tomato, Monterrey Jack. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.
Smoked Salmon
House cured Fresh Salmon, Chive-Cream Cheese Drizzle, Fresh Herbs, Capers, Red Onion. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.
The Egg White House
Cage-Free Egg White Omelet, Bella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes and Green Chilies, served with house-made Pico De Gallo and Fresh fruit. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.
Power Wrapper
Cage-Free Egg white Omelet, Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Roasted Bella Mushrooms, Mozzarella, House-made Pico De Gallo, and Fresh fruit. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.
Egg-Citing Signature Stuffed Waffle Cones
Original Breakfast Cone
Two scrambled eggs, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone
Bacon Breakfast Cone
Two scrambled eggs, bacon, caramelized onions, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone
Sausage Breakfast Cone
Two scrambled eggs, sausage links, caramelized onions and peppers, roasted tomatoes, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone
Chorizo Breakfast Cone
Two scrambled eggs, chorizo, caramelized onions and peppers, avocado, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone
Ultimate Breakfast Cone
Two scrambled eggs, smoked ham, bacon, sausage links, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone
Spicy Steak Breakfast Cone
Two scrambled eggs, carne asada, green chilis ,avocado, pico de gallo, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone
Veggie Breakfast Cone
Two scrambled eggs, roasted zucchini, Bella mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted tomato, avocado, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone
Classic Waffles
Classic Belgian Waffles
Light and airy waffle, powdered cinnamon & sugar. Served with fresh seasonal berries, fresh whipped sweet butter, and pure maple syrup.
Pecan Waffles
Classic Belgian waffle with toasted pecans and powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with fresh seasonal berries, fresh whipped sweet butter, and pure maple syrup.
Lemon Ricotta Waffles
Fresh whipped ricotta cheese and lemon zest, powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with fresh seasonal berries, fresh whipped sweet butter, and pure maple syrup.
Belgian Buttermilk Chocolate Waffles
Fresh bananas, and Nutella drizzle. Served with fresh seasonal berries, fresh whipped sweet butter, and pure maple syrup.
The Juice Bar - 12 OZ
Home to Ugly Pug's Nugs, K-Poppin Korean Fried Chicken, and Yolkaine
1900 Ne Miami Ct Ste K-31, Miami, FL 33132