Main picView gallery

SOE Brands

review star

No reviews yet

1900 Ne Miami Ct Ste K-31

Miami, FL 33132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Nugs & Sauces

6 Piece Nuggets

$11.00

6 all white meat chicken nuggets

10 Piece Nuggets

$17.00

10 all white meat chicken nuggets

16 Piece Nuggets

$26.00

16 all white meat chicken nuggets

Nashville Hot Spicy Oil

$0.50

Choose one Sauce and 1 Spice Combo

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Choose one Sauce and 1 Spice Combo

Buffalo

$0.50

Choose one Sauce and 1 Spice Combo

Soy Garlic

$0.50

Choose one Sauce and 1 Spice Combo

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Choose one Sauce and 1 Spice Combo

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Dipping side sauce

House Made Ranch

$1.50

Dipping side sauce

Kimchee Mayo

$1.00

Dipping side sauce

Nugs & Waffles

6 Piece & Waffle Cup

$14.00

Our signature house-made waffle-battered boneless chicken bites, in Belgian waffle cups

10 Piece & Waffle Cup

$20.00

Our signature house-made waffle-battered boneless chicken bites, in Belgian waffle cups

16 Piece & Waffle Cup

$28.00

Our signature house-made waffle-battered boneless chicken bites, in Belgian waffle cups

Spuds

Small Seasoned Curly Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Curly Fries tossed in our house special seasoning

Small Potato Dippers

$5.00

Potato Dippers tossed in our house special seasoning

Original Loaded Dippers

$15.00

Toppings: Monterey-Jack Cheddar, Jalapeno, Pico de Gallo, Green Onions, Sautéed Peppers and Onions

Korean Loaded Dippers

$18.00

Toppings: Shredded beef short rib, jack cheddar, cilantro, kimchee slaw, green onions, gochugang mayo, and sesame dust

Vegetarian Dippers

$17.00

Topping: Avocado, edamame, shitake mushrooms, sauteed spinach, pico de gallo, green onions, and sesame dust

Cornbread Biscuits & Toppings

Cornbread Drop Biscuits

$7.00

Southern scratch cornbread drop biscuit

Orange Blossom Organic Honey Whipped Butter

$1.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Bourbon Bacon Jam

$1.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Southern Cracklings

$1.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Cinnamon Raw Sugar

$1.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Hot Honey

$1.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Hot Honey Butter

$1.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Kickin Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Melted Cheddar/Gruyere

$1.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Caramelized Apples & Onions

$1.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Bacon Crisps

$2.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Bourbon Maple Syurp

$2.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Shredded Beef Short Rib

$5.00

Cornbread Biscuit Topping

Seoul Sandwiches

Wynwood

$12.00

Korean fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, spicy mayo, toasted brioche bun

Edgewater

$13.00

Korean fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, soy garlic sauce, toasted brioche bun

Midtown

$14.00

Korean fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, Korean BBQ sauce, toasted brioche bun

Design District

$12.00

Korean-marinated grilled chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, toasted brioche bun

Seoulful Wings

Small Wings

$14.00

6 Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of 2 sauces

Medium Wings

$24.00

12 Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of 2 sauces

Large Wings

$35.00

18 Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of 2 sauces

Extra Large Wings

$45.00

24 Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of 2 sauces

Korean Rice Bowl

Grilled Korean Short Rib Bowl

$24.00

Your protein plus steamed calrose rice, green onion, toasted sesame, kimchee slaw, gochujang glaze

Grilled Korean Chicken Breast Bowl

$18.00

Your protein plus steamed calrose rice, green onion, toasted sesame, kimchee slaw, gochujang glaze

Grilled Jumbo Garlic Shrimp Bowl

$22.00

Your protein plus steamed calrose rice, green onion, toasted sesame, kimchee slaw, gochujang glaze

Shredded Slow Braised Korean Short Rib Bowl

$20.00

Your protein plus steamed calrose rice, green onion, toasted sesame, kimchee slaw, gochujang glaze

Korean Loaded Dippers

Grilled Korean Chicken Breast Dippers

$16.00

Your protein plus our signature crispy smooth golden potato scoops topped with green onions, cilantro, toasted sesame, kimchee mayo, gochujang glaze

Shredded Slow Braised Korean Short Rib Dippers

$18.00

Your protein plus our signature crispy smooth golden potato scoops topped with green onions, cilantro, toasted sesame, kimchee mayo, gochujang glaze

Grilled Jumbo Garlic Shrimp Dippers

$20.00

Your protein plus our signature crispy smooth golden potato scoops topped with green onions, cilantro, toasted sesame, kimchee mayo, gochujang glaze

Seoul Jumbo Shrimp

4 Jumbo Shrimp & Veggie Slaw

$20.00

4 jumbo shrimp served with our signature veggie slaw

Sides

Pickled Veggies

$3.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Potato Dippers

$4.00

Steamed Calrose Rice

$3.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$4.00

Veggie Dishes

Street Japchae Noodles

$19.00

Green onions, sesame, soy, spinach, shitake mushrooms, peppers, carrots, ginger, garlic

Sesame Tofu

$14.00

Seared firm tofu with ginger-soy reduction, cauliflower rice crumble, scallions

Stir-Fried Eggplant

$15.00

Eggplant with Korean chili-garlic sauce

Green Beans

$14.00

Green beans with Korean chili-fried onions

Extra Sauces

Soy Garlic

$1.00

Extra sauce side

Korean BBQ

$1.00

Extra sauce side

Korean Pepper Hot Oil

$1.00

Extra sauce side

Sweet and Sour

$1.00

Extra sauce side

Ranch

$1.00

Extra sauce side

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra sauce side

Gochujang Mayo

$1.00

Extra sauce side

Egg-sentials

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Our thick cut whole grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, EVOO (extra virgin olive oil), lemon, and sea salt

The Traditional Breakfast

$13.00

Two cage-free eggs any style, with your choice of smoked bacon, smoked ham, savory chicken sausage patties, turkey or breakfast sausage links, served with whole grain artisan toast, house-seasoned potatoes

The Riser Egg Sandwich

$13.00

Two cage-free eggs with bacon, gruyere cheese, fresh smashed avocado, lemon dressed arugula on a brioche bun, served with seasoned home fries

The Wynwood

$14.00

Two cage-free eggs any style, light and airy Belgian waffle, plus your choice of smoked bacon, smoked ham, savory chicken sausage patties, turkey or breakfast sausage links

Egg-Traodinary Omelettes

The Hammy

$12.00

Smoked Ham, Gruyere Cheese, and Fresh herbs. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.

Chili-Chorizo

$12.00

Crumbled Chorizo, Avocado, Green Chili and Caramelized Onions, Monterrey Jack, served with house made Pico De Gallo. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.

Baconado

$13.00

Bacon, Avocado, Monterrey Jack, served with house made Pico De Gallo. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.

The Tuscan

$13.00

Italian Sausage, House roasted Tomatoes and Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, House made Basil Pesto. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.

Market Veg

$14.00

House Roasted Zucchini, Caramelized Onions, Shitake Mushrooms, Fresh Tomato, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs. Served with fresh berries. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.

The Muscle Meater

$15.00

Smoked Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Chicken Sausage, Chorizo, Turkey Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Tomato, Monterrey Jack. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

House cured Fresh Salmon, Chive-Cream Cheese Drizzle, Fresh Herbs, Capers, Red Onion. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.

The Egg White House

$12.00

Cage-Free Egg White Omelet, Bella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes and Green Chilies, served with house-made Pico De Gallo and Fresh fruit. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.

Power Wrapper

$13.00

Cage-Free Egg white Omelet, Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Roasted Bella Mushrooms, Mozzarella, House-made Pico De Gallo, and Fresh fruit. Served with artisan whole grain toast, fresh seasoned house potatoes. Substitution with egg whites available.

Egg-Citing Signature Stuffed Waffle Cones

Original Breakfast Cone

$7.00

Two scrambled eggs, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone

Bacon Breakfast Cone

$9.00

Two scrambled eggs, bacon, caramelized onions, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone

Sausage Breakfast Cone

$10.00

Two scrambled eggs, sausage links, caramelized onions and peppers, roasted tomatoes, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone

Chorizo Breakfast Cone

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs, chorizo, caramelized onions and peppers, avocado, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone

Ultimate Breakfast Cone

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, smoked ham, bacon, sausage links, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone

Spicy Steak Breakfast Cone

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, carne asada, green chilis ,avocado, pico de gallo, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone

Veggie Breakfast Cone

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, roasted zucchini, Bella mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted tomato, avocado, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, waffle cone

Classic Waffles

Classic Belgian Waffles

$9.00

Light and airy waffle, powdered cinnamon & sugar. Served with fresh seasonal berries, fresh whipped sweet butter, and pure maple syrup.

Pecan Waffles

$10.00

Classic Belgian waffle with toasted pecans and powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with fresh seasonal berries, fresh whipped sweet butter, and pure maple syrup.

Lemon Ricotta Waffles

$12.00

Fresh whipped ricotta cheese and lemon zest, powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with fresh seasonal berries, fresh whipped sweet butter, and pure maple syrup.

Belgian Buttermilk Chocolate Waffles

$14.00

Fresh bananas, and Nutella drizzle. Served with fresh seasonal berries, fresh whipped sweet butter, and pure maple syrup.

The Juice Bar - 12 OZ

Daily Dose

$9.00

Fresh Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger, Agave Nectar, Beets

Greed Goddess

$8.00

Fuji Apple, Kale, Ginger, Cucumber, Lemon,

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Fresh Seasonal Juice

$5.00

Egg-Tra Sides

Smoked Ham

$2.00

Turkey Sausages

$2.00

Italian Sausages

$2.00

Add Egg

$4.00

Home Fries

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Chicken Sausage

$2.00

Breakfast Links

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Artisan Toast

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Home to Ugly Pug's Nugs, K-Poppin Korean Fried Chicken, and Yolkaine

Location

1900 Ne Miami Ct Ste K-31, Miami, FL 33132

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GREEN•G
orange star4.1 • 475
222 NE 24th St #106 Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Made in Italy - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2875 Northeast 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
ArtisanKO
orange starNo Reviews
221 NE 29TH ST Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Kush - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
2003 N.Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Beaker & Gray
orange star4.5 • 1,181
2637 N. Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Love Life Cafe - 105 NE 24th st Miami, FL 33137
orange starNo Reviews
105 Northeast 24th Street Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston