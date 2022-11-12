Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sofia and Grace Cookie Company 163 Ralph Ave

163 Ralph Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11233

Food

Sofia and Grace Panini

$13.00

Austin Panini

$13.00

Chelsea Panini

$12.00

The Jace

$13.00

The Jefferson

$14.00

The Eric

$13.00

Ruth

$10.00

Mama Menia

$13.00

Empanda

$5.00

Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies

Cookie

Vegan Cookie

$3.50

Vegan Dozen

$30.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00+

Bon Bon (4)

$12.00

Vegan Cookie Bowls

$9.00+

Non-Vegan Dozen

$23.50

Gluten Free Dozen

$30.00

Specialty Dozen [NONVEGAN]

$30.00

LACTATION DOZEN

$33.00

Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Tea

$1.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

1 espresso shot

$2.00

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Water

$1.00

Essentia

$2.25

Boylan

$3.00

Adam and Eve

$1.00+

Lemonade Vic

$4.00

Milk

$2.00+

Pastry

Apple Turnovers

$4.00

Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Cake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Crossiant

$3.00

Loaf Slice

$3.50

Muffin

$5.00

Scones

$4.00

Vegan Cake Slice

$10.00

Whole Loaf

$15.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Bakery located in Bedford Stuyvesant. We specialize in cookies. We have vegan, non-vegan, gluten free and lactation cookies. We also offer other baked goods such as turnovers, scone and loaves. We also have a full coffee bar.

163 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233

