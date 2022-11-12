Sofia and Grace Cookie Company 163 Ralph Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Bakery located in Bedford Stuyvesant. We specialize in cookies. We have vegan, non-vegan, gluten free and lactation cookies. We also offer other baked goods such as turnovers, scone and loaves. We also have a full coffee bar.
Location
163 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Therapy Wine Bar 2.0 - 260 Malcolm X Boulevard
No Reviews
260 Malcolm X Boulevard Brooklyn, NY 11233
View restaurant