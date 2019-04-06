Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sofia Restaurant 36 Engle Street

review star

No reviews yet

36 Engle Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

classic caesar salad
spaghetti al pomodoro
fritto misto

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner (take out)

Turkey Dinner for ThanksGiving (take out)

$425.00

Whole Basted Fresh Turkey - Cranberry sauce - Gravy - Chestnut Stuffing - Baked sweet potato - Burnt Brussels Sprouts - Whole Pumpkin Pie - Whole Apple Pie - Bottle of Wine

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner (take out) (Copy)

Turkey Dinner for ThanksGiving (take out)

$425.00

Whole Basted Fresh Turkey - Cranberry sauce - Gravy - Chestnut Stuffing - Baked sweet potato - Burnt Brussels Sprouts - Whole Pumpkin Pie - Whole Apple Pie - Bottle of Wine

Turkey Dinner for ThanksGiving

Turkey Dinner for ThanksGiving (take out)

$425.00

Whole Basted Fresh Turkey - Cranberry sauce - Gravy - Chestnut Stuffing - Baked sweet potato - Burnt Brussels Sprouts - Whole Pumpkin Pie - Whole Apple Pie - Bottle of Wine

Appetizers

fritto misto

$21.00

crisp calamari, zucchini, artichoke, lemon, cherry peppers

mozzarella di bufala

$21.00

imported buffalo mozzarella, roasted peppers

sizzling slab bacon

$13.00

extra thick, by the slice

italian long peppers

$19.00

sausage, aged provolone, oreganata

octopus alla mediterranea

$24.00

sautèed octopus, potato, cherry tomato,celery, castelvetrano olives, cherry peppers

clams oreganata

$19.00

parmigiano, lemon, oreganata

polpette

$19.00

prime beef meatballs, ricotta, pomodoro sauce

sailor’s mussels

$21.00

white wine, onion, garlic, chives, plum tomato, lemon, butter, pecorino romano

trippa all’arrabbiata

$19.00

braised tripe, spicy tomato sauce, crispy polenta

cognac lobster tail

$75.00

10 oz. australian lobster tail, french cognac sauce

Soup / Salad

french onion soup

$15.00

Sofia salad

$25.00

grilled shrimp, crab meat, avocado, arugula, frisée,cherry tomato, shaved parmigiano, roasted peppers

insalata centocolori

$24.00

baby kale, frisee, buffalo mozzarella, lolla rossa,

chopped Salad (dinner/lunch)

$17.00

iceberg, cucumber, red onion,blue cheese, tomato

classic caesar salad

$18.00

romaine heart, focaccia croutons, white anchovies, shaved parmigiano

Beet Salad

$23.00

baby beets, whipped ricotta, pistachio, aged balsamic

Butcher shop

filet mignon 8 oz.

$54.00

wood fired hand selected usda prime dry-aged steaks,

filet mignon 12 oz.

$69.00

wood fired hand selected usda prime dry-aged steaks,

pollo al limone

$29.00

wood-fired, marinated half organic chicken

chicken milanese

$29.00

breaded/pounded chicken breast, arugula, tomato, onion, parmigiano salad

chicken parmigiana

$29.00

breaded/pounded chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella

new york strip

$67.00

wood fired hand selected usda prime dry-aged steaks,

rib eye

$87.00

wood fired hand selected usda prime dry-aged steaks,

porterhouse

$125.00

wood fired hand selected usda prime dry-aged steaks,

colorado lamb

$68.00

lamb chops, oven roasted with rosemary, lemon & yukon gold potatoes

pork chop

$47.00

16 oz. berkshire double cut, pickled onions, cherry peppers, thyme

surf & turf

$83.00

broiled half a 1 ½ lb lobster & an 8oz filet mignon

Petit filet mignon

$41.00

wood fired hand selected usda prime dry-aged steaks,

Raw bar

seafood salad

$48.00

octopus, calamari, rock shrimp, clams, mussels, lobster, cherry tomato, pickled onion, lemon dressing

lobster cocktail

$29.00

half lobster

colossal shrimp cocktail

$12.00

1 child colossal shrimp

little neck clams

$19.00

6 raw little neck clams

caviar kaluga

$100.00

caviar imperial osetra

$180.00

seafood tower for two guest

$140.00

lobster, oysters, little neck clam, colossal shrimp

seafood tower for four guest

$270.00

lobster, oysters, little neck clam, colossal shrimp

6 east coast oyster

$19.00Out of stock

6 blue point oyster

12 east coast oyster

$38.00Out of stock

12 blue point oyster

6 west coast oyster

$24.00

6 totten inlet oysters

12 west coast oyster

$48.00

12 blue point oyster

Seafood

maine lobster 1.5 LB

$59.00

steamed, broiled, angry, cognac

maine lobster 2 LB

$78.00

steamed, broiled, angry, cognac

maine lobster 2.5 LB

$98.00

steamed, broiled, angry, cognac

maine lobster 3 LB

$117.00

steamed, broiled, angry, cognac

faroe island salmon

$39.00

pan seared salmon, butternut squash mash, maple and pecan crumble

branzino filet Dinner

$49.00

oven roasted mediterranean sea bass filet, seasonal vegetables

whole Branzino

$49.00

oven roasted mediterranean whole sea bass, seasonal vegetables

colossal shrimp veneziana

$47.00

scampi style, parmigiano crostini

Red Snapper

$64.00Out of stock

Whole Florida red snapper grilled or livornese style served with roasted seasonal vegetables

Black Sea bass

$56.00Out of stock

Whole local Black Sea bass grilled or Livornese Style served with roasted seasonal vegetables

Pasta

Spaghetti Lobster

$59.00

1.5 lb split maine lobster fra diavolo sauce

spaghetti al pomodoro

$28.00

imported vesuvius tomatoes, basil, garlic, parmigiano

ravioli di patate

$29.00

sweet potato, mascarpone cheese, brown butter sauce, parmigiano, sage

orecchiete

$31.00

artisanal pasta, brussels sprout, italian sausage, smoked scamorza

linguine vongole

$29.00

manila clams, white wine & garlic sauce

fettuccine

$29.00

rock shrimp, mushroom, black truffle, cultured butter, pecorino romano

pappardelle

$33.00

filet mignon, porcini mushroom & tomato ragout, parmigiano reggiano

rigatoni al cacio e pepe

$34.00

rib eye carpaccio, tellicherry peppercorns, pecorino

pasta with butter

$21.00

pasta with garlic & oil

$21.00

pasta with oil only

$21.00

1/2 pasta butter

$12.00

1/2 pasta tomato sauce

$12.00

1/2 pasta garlic & oil

$12.00

Calamarata

$35.00

Side dishes

charred brussels sprouts

$12.00

broccolini

$12.00

shishito peppers

$12.00

seasonal mushrooms

$12.00

asparagus & parmigiano

$12.00

heirloom cauliflower

$12.00

sautéed spinach

$12.00

roasted potatoes

$12.00

creamed spinach

$12.00

garlic mashed potato

$12.00

french fries

$12.00

maccheroni & cheese

$12.00

maccheroni & cheese w. truffle

$16.00

maccheroni & cheese w. lobster

$20.00

maccheroni & cheese w. truffle & lobster

$24.00

homemade potato chips

$12.00

truffle fries

$14.00

Starters @ Lunch

french onion soup

$15.00

fritto misto

$21.00

crisp calamari, zucchini, artichoke, lemon, cherry peppers

seafood salad

$48.00

octopus, calamari, rock shrimp, clams, mussels, lobster, cherry tomato, pickled onion, lemon dressing

mozzarella di bufala

$21.00

imported buffalo mozzarella, roasted peppers

italian long peppers

$19.00

sausage, aged provolone, oreganata

octopus alla mediterranea

$24.00

sautèed octopus, potato, cherry tomato,celery, castelvetrano olives, cherry peppers

polpette

$19.00

prime beef meatballs, ricotta, pomodoro sauce

sailor’s mussels

$21.00

white wine, onion, garlic, chives, plum tomato, lemon, butter, pecorino romano

trippa all’arrabbiata

$19.00

braised tripe, spicy tomato sauce, crispy polenta

sizzling slab bacon

$13.00

extra thick, by the slice

cognac lobster tail

$75.00

10 oz. australian lobster tail, french cognac sauce

clams oreganata

$19.00

parmigiano, lemon, oreganata

Salad @ Lunch

Sofia salad

$25.00

grilled shrimp, crab meat, avocado, arugula, frisée,cherry tomato, shaved parmigiano, roasted peppers

insalata centocolori

$24.00

baby kale, frisee, buffalo mozzarella, lolla rossa,

chopped Salad (dinner/lunch)

$17.00

iceberg, cucumber, red onion,blue cheese, tomato

Beet Salad

$23.00

classic caesar salad

$18.00

romaine heart, focaccia croutons, white anchovies, shaved parmigiano

Butcher shop @ Lunch

filet mignon 8 oz.

$54.00

wood fired hand selected usda prime dry-aged steaks,

filet mignon 12 oz.

$69.00

wood fired hand selected usda prime dry-aged steaks,

steak frites

$45.00

wood fired hand selected usda prime 12 oz. NY strip with french fries

pollo al limone

$29.00

wood-fired, marinated half organic chicken

chicken milanese

$29.00

breaded/pounded chicken breast, arugula, tomato, onion, parmigiano salad

chicken parmigiana

$29.00

breaded/pounded chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella

filet mignon bites

$31.00

butcher’s cut

Sandwiches @ Lunch

lobster roll

$32.00

brioche, maine lobster, lolla rossa, pickles, remoulade sauce

steak sandwich

$27.00

sliced ny strip, gruyère cheese, arugula, sautéed onions

grilled chicken sandwich

$21.00

roasted peppers, arugula, basil, mozzarella

grandma’s chicken parm

$21.00

crispy chicken breast, earthy tomato sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella

chicken milanese sandwich

$21.00

crispy chicken breast, arugula, tomato, onion, lemon, parmigiano

sofia prime burger

$29.00

11 oz, dry aged blend, gruyère cheese

salmon burger

$36.00

faroe island salmon, arugula, tomato, balsamic - horse radish mayo

filet mignon bites

$31.00

butcher’s cut

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$24.00

Seafood@ Lunch

maine lobster 1.5 LB

$59.00

steamed, broiled, angry, cognac

maine lobster 2 LB

$78.00

steamed, broiled, angry, cognac

maine lobster 2.5 LB

$98.00

steamed, broiled, angry, cognac

maine lobster 3 LB

$117.00

steamed, broiled, angry, cognac

faroe island salmon

$39.00

pan seared salmon, butternut squash mash, maple and pecan crumble

branzino filet Lunch

$34.00

oven roasted mediterranean sea bass, seasonal vegetables

whole Branzino

$49.00

oven roasted mediterranean whole sea bass, seasonal vegetables

Lunch Shrimp Veniziana

$32.00

scampi style, parmigiano crostini

Pasta @lunch

Lunch spaghetti lobster

$29.00

half of a 1.5 lb maine lobster, fra diavolo sauce

ravioli di patate

$29.00

sweet potato, mascarpone cheese, brown butter sauce, parmigiano, sage

orecchiete

$31.00

artisanal pasta, brussels sprout, italian sausage, smoked scamorza

linguine vongole

$29.00

manila clams, white wine & garlic sauce

fettuccine

$29.00

rock shrimp, mushroom, black truffle, cultured butter, pecorino romano

pappardelle

$33.00

filet mignon, porcini mushroom & tomato ragout, parmigiano reggiano

spaghetti al pomodoro

$28.00

imported vesuvius tomatoes, basil, garlic, parmigiano

rigatoni al cacio e pepe

$34.00

rib eye carpaccio, tellicherry peppercorns, pecorino

pasta with butter

$21.00

pasta with garlic & oil

$21.00

pasta with oil only

$21.00

1/2 pasta butter

$12.00

1/2 pasta tomato sauce

$12.00

1/2 pasta garlic & oil

$12.00

Calamarata

$35.00

Side dishes@lunch

charred brussels sprouts

$12.00

broccolini

$12.00

shishito peppers

$12.00

seasonal mushrooms

$12.00

asparagus & parmigiano

$12.00

heirloom cauliflower

$12.00

sautéed spinach

$12.00

roasted potatoes

$12.00

creamed spinach

$12.00

garlic mashed potato

$12.00

french fries

$12.00

maccheroni & cheese

$12.00

homemade potato chips

$12.00

truffle fries

$14.00

maccheroni & cheese w. truffle

$16.00

maccheroni & cheese w. lobster

$20.00

maccheroni & cheese w. truffle & lobster

$24.00

Pizza@ Lunch

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Parma e Arugula Pizza

$18.00

Long Hot Pepper, Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

Tartufata

$20.00

DESSERT

spumoni di banana (gf)

$14.00

dolce latte gelato, caramelized banana,candied pecan, caramel sauce

tortino al cioccolato

$14.00

warm chocolate cake, vanilla gelato

peach tart meringue

$14.00

eastern yellow organic peach coulis, italian meringue cloves, cinnamon

panna cotta (gf)

$14.00

vanilla custard cream and fresh berries

tiramisu

$14.00

lady fingers, mascarpone, touch of espresso

crème caramel

$14.00

baked custard cream, caramelized sugar, vanilla subleme

cannoli

$14.00

creamy ricotta, pistachio, chocolate chips

gelato

$9.00

2 scoop

sorbetto

$9.00

2 scoop

special dessert

$14.00

chef's daily creation

Berries And Cream

$15.00

Affogato

$12.00

Dessert Platter

$45.00

Add 1 scoop

$4.00

Cigars

Arturo Fuente Exquisito

$15.00

arturo fuente chateau

$21.00

arturo fuente “short story”

$19.00

ashton double magnum

$24.00

avo robusto xo

$23.00

Arturo Fuente 44

$25.00

la hoja clasica

$22.00

la hoja #2 crema belicoso

$19.00

arturo fuente” magnum” #54

$26.00

montecristo “espada ”

$29.00

davidoff special “r ”

$33.00

davidoff anniversario #3

$45.00

davidoff escurio toro

$36.00

caldwell east. standard–correto

$27.00

padron 3000 maduro

$19.00

my father le bijou

$26.00

arturo fuente “don carlos #2”

$30.00

padron - 50 years “Robusto”

$85.00

padron serie 1964, exclusivo

$29.00

Rothchild

$22.00

padron family reserve, 45 years

$58.00

padron serie 1926, 80 years

$78.00

francisco almonte -DBL-”formula”

$21.00

la aroma de cuba

$20.00

oliva “melanio”

$32.00

tatiana vanilla

$14.00

tatiana rum

$14.00

Sofia Cigar

$19.00Out of stock

MARLBORO LIGHT

$18.00

MARLBORO RED

$18.00

PARLIAMENT

$18.00

AM. SPRIRT

$18.00

Newport

$18.00

Cigar fee

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in Northern New Jersey, Sofia defies expectations for both dining and nightlife in the area.In the heart of downtown Englewood, Sofia offers dry-aged USDA PRIME steak cooked to your desired perfection, seafood flown in daily, house-made pasta and authentic modern Italian dishes, created using local and seasonal ingredients — many cooked in a wood-burning oven. The two-story space has been transformed into a bright, chic dining & nightlife destination — where DJs and live music are regularly featured. Natural light floods the front with it's floor-to-ceiling windows and the garden room — accented with a retractable roof — is perfect for events large or intimate all year round. Outdoor dining is also a pleasure, with the private backyard patio or sidewalk alfresco seating . Sofia holds one of NJ’s few indoor smoking licenses — with smoking allowed only in it’s state-of-art ventilated speakeasy-style cigar lounge and bar, completely separate from it’s main dining room.

Location

36 Engle Street, Englewood, NJ 07631

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hummus Elite - MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
orange star4.5 • 497
39 E Palisade Ave Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
18 S Dean St Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Bianco Nero Gelato - 18 East Palisade Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
18 East Palisade Avenue Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Czen Restaurant Englewood
orange starNo Reviews
36 North Van Brunt Street Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
El Tango - Englewood
orange starNo Reviews
22-24 N. Van Brunt Street Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
orange star4.4 • 394
1448A Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Englewood

Hummus Elite - MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
orange star4.5 • 497
39 E Palisade Ave Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Zula Mediterranean Eatery
orange star4.6 • 19
51 E Palisade Ave Englewood, NJ 07631
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Englewood
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston