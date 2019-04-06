Sofia Restaurant 36 Engle Street

Restaurant info

Located in Northern New Jersey, Sofia defies expectations for both dining and nightlife in the area.In the heart of downtown Englewood, Sofia offers dry-aged USDA PRIME steak cooked to your desired perfection, seafood flown in daily, house-made pasta and authentic modern Italian dishes, created using local and seasonal ingredients — many cooked in a wood-burning oven. The two-story space has been transformed into a bright, chic dining & nightlife destination — where DJs and live music are regularly featured. Natural light floods the front with it's floor-to-ceiling windows and the garden room — accented with a retractable roof — is perfect for events large or intimate all year round. Outdoor dining is also a pleasure, with the private backyard patio or sidewalk alfresco seating . Sofia holds one of NJ’s few indoor smoking licenses — with smoking allowed only in it’s state-of-art ventilated speakeasy-style cigar lounge and bar, completely separate from it’s main dining room.