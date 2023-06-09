Main picView gallery

Sofia's Mediterranean Grill

220 Blvd

Hasbrouck Height, NJ 07604

Popular Items

Gyro Pita

$10.50

Greek salad

Dolmades

$8.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and spices

Menu

Soups

Avgolemono

$7.00

Chicken soup with lemon and orzo

Lentil

$7.00

Lentils with vegetables

Vegetable

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

Greek salad

Horiatiki salad

Mixed Greens

Portobello Mushrooms Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Halloumi Salad

$17.00

Spanaki Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

Arugula Salad

Appetizers

Dip

$8.00

Choose one of our famous dips

Cold Pikilia

$20.00

Platter of all four of our delicious dips

Dolmades

$8.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and spices

Spanakopita

$9.00

A blend of spinach and feta wrapped in phyllo dough

Fried Zucchini and Eggplant

$13.00

Thin sliced fried zucchini and eggplant

Keftedes

$13.00

Seasoned fried meatballs

Falafel

$13.00

Seasoned fried ground chickpeas

Gigante Beans

$10.00

Large oven baked Lima beans with vegetable in a tomatoe sauce

Grilled Feta

$13.00

Feta grilled with tomatoes and peppers

Saganaki

$13.00

Broiled kefalograviera chees

Shrimp Saganaki

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp in a tomatoe garlic ouzo sauce topped with kefalogriavera cheese

Scallops Saganaki

$17.00Out of stock

Sauteed scallops in a tomatoe garlic ouzo sauce topped with kefalogriavera cheese

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

Seasoned with olive oil and red vinegar

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Served with marinara

Grilled Calamari

$17.00

Calamari grilled and seasoned with lemon viinaigrette

Grilled Sausage

$11.00

Grilled pork sausage with lemon peel

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

$14.00

Cod Bites fried

$15.00Out of stock

Mussels

$21.00Out of stock

Cooked in a ouzo saffron sauce

Cheese Puffs

$11.00Out of stock

Feta cheese wrapped in puff pastry

Zucchini Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Shaved zucchini and feta wraped in phyllo dough

Zucchini croquettes

$14.00Out of stock

Fried zucchini balls

Cheese pie

$9.00

A blend of cheese wraped in phyllo dough

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Flash fried cauliflower on a bed of humms

Sandwiches

Gyro Pita

$10.50

Chicken Pita

$10.50

Pork Pita

$10.50

Bifteki Pita

$10.50

Shrimp Pita

$12.50

Falafel Pita W/hummus

$10.50

Gus Combo Pita

$13.00

Lamb Burger

$18.00

Combo Pita

$14.00

Veggie Pita

$10.50

Lamb Skewer in Pita

$16.00

Falafel Pita W/ Tzaztiki

$10.50

From the Grill

Gyro Platter

$20.00

Gyro Meat sliced thin (lamb)

Chicken Platter

$20.00

Grilled seasoned chicken cubes

Pork Platter

$20.00

Grrilled seasones pork cubes

Bifteki Platter

$20.00

Ground seasoned beef

Falafel Platter

$20.00

Fried seasoned chickpeas

Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Grilled seasoned shrimp

Combo Platter

$25.00

Combination platter of 3 meats

Hot Pikilia

$41.00

Platter of 5 of our most delecioius meats

Lamb kebab Platter

$36.00

grilled lamb kebabs cubes

1 Lamb Kebab

$27.00

grilled lamb kebabs cubes

Grilled Shrimp over spinach and orzo

$21.00

Grilled shrimp over sauteed spinach,orzo and feta

Chicken Breast Over Spinach and Orzo

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast over sauteed spinach and orzo in a tomato sause

Grilled Pork Chops

$23.00

Grilled center cut chops over grilled onion

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Grilled lamb chops drizzled with lemonand spices

Skirt steak

$26.00

Grilled and served over choped salad

Shell steak

$26.00

Grilled and served over french fries

NY Strip

$44.00

Grilled and served with potatoes

Rib Eye

$49.00Out of stock

grilled and served with potatoes

Tomahawk

$90.00Out of stock

grilled and servrd with potatoes

T-Bone

$51.00Out of stock

Grilled and served with potatoes

SPECIALS

Lamb Shoulder

$37.00Out of stock

Oven baked served with roasted potatoes

Stuffed Eggplant

$26.00Out of stock

Eggplants Stuffed with gound beef and vegetables topped with bechamel cream

Short RIbs

$36.00Out of stock

Braised beef short rib

Beef Kokinisto

$25.00Out of stock

Braised beef in a tomato sauce

Beef Stew

$25.00Out of stock

Braised beef with vegetables

Baked Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

oven baked chicken

Keftedes ozo

$21.00

Meatballs over sauteed orzo

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$21.00

Spaghetti Seafood

$37.00

Calamari, Scallops, shrimp in a tomato sauce

Stifado

$28.00Out of stock

Vegetavble Mousaka

$25.00Out of stock

Layers of vegatables topped with bechamel

Lamb Shank

$34.00Out of stock

Braised lamb shank

Athenian Chicken

$26.00

Grilled Boneless Chicken thighs

Grilled CH W/FF

$14.00

Grilled CH W/rice

$14.00

Traditional

Stuffed Tomatoes

$19.00

Stuffed with rice and vegetables

Stuffed Peppers

$20.00

Stuffed with rice and ground beef

Mousaka

$21.00

layers of eggplant, potato,gound beef topped with as creamy bechamell sauce

Pasticchio

$20.00

ziti mixed with ground beef topped with creamy bechamell cream

Lamb Kokinisto

$23.00

tender lamb chunks sauteed in a tomato sauce with a hint of cinnmon over orzo

Sofias Sauteed Chicken

$20.00

fresh tomatoes,peppers,and olives sauteed with feta over orzo

From the Sea

Bronzino

$46.00

Grilled whole fish drizzled with lemon, oil and oregano.

Red Snapper

$46.00

Grilled whole fish drizzled with lemon, oil and oregano.

Dorade

$46.00Out of stock

Grilled whole fish drizzled with lemon, oil and oregano.

Black Sea Bass

$46.00Out of stock

Grilled whole fish drizzled with lemon, oil and oregano.

Porgy

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled whole fish drizzled with lemon, oil and oregano.

Fried Whitings

$21.00Out of stock

Pan fried to perfection

Barbounia

$24.00Out of stock

Pan fried to perfection

Scallops

$37.00Out of stock

Pan seared scallops with vegetables

Salmon

$23.00

Grilled salmon drizzled with lemon oil

Tilapia

$18.00

Broiled tilapia served with sauteed spinach and feta

Seafood Medley

$41.00

Grilled calamari, shrimp, octopus served with rice

Shrimp Mykonos

$24.00

fresh tomatoes,peppers,and olives sauted with feta over orzo

Grilled Tuna

$29.00

Grilled ahi tuna

Grilled Sword Fish Steak

$36.00Out of stock

Grilled sword fish

Flounder

$36.00

Broiled Flounder with lemon caper sauce

Stuffed Flounder

$37.00Out of stock

Broiled stuffed flounder with spinach filling

COD

$32.00Out of stock

Kids menu

Kids gyro

$8.50

Gyro meat

Kids chicken stick

$8.50

Grilled chicken cubes

Kids pork stick

$8.50

Grilled pork cubes

Kids Bifteki

$8.50

Grilled ground beef patty

Kids FRIED chicken

$8.00

Fried chicken breast served over french friesor rice pilaf

Kids Grilled chicken

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast

Pita pizza W/ Gyro Meat

$7.00

Pita bread with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Served with Pita and choice of Rice or French Fries

Pita Pizza

$6.00

Shrimp Kids

$10.50

Adult Ch\ Fried

$13.00

Extras

Tzatziki

$1.25

Hummus

$1.25

Eggplant

$1.25

Scordalia

$1.25

Marinara

$1.25

Aioli

$1.25

Olives

$3.00

Piece Of Feta

$5.00

Cucumbers

$3.00

Tomatoes

$3.00

Pita fried

$0.75

Pita regular

$0.75

Both Pita

$1.50

Piece of Salmon

$14.00

Piece Of Bifteki

$6.00

Chicken Stick

$7.00

Pork Stick

$7.00

Shrimp Stick

$8.00

Gyro Meat

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Tomatoes & Cucumbers

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Lamb Stick

$13.00

Cup Of Feta

$2.00

Side Dishes

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Greek Fries

$6.00

Rice PIlaf

$6.00

Grilled Vegetable

$6.00

Sauteed Orzo

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Side Horiatiki

$8.00

Saute/spin & Orzo

$9.00

Spinach Rice

$8.00

Spinach Garlic Oil

$8.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Horta

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Snapple Lemon

$3.00

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Green Tea Cold

$3.00

Black Tea Cold

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Greek Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Frappe

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Desserts

Baklava

$8.00

Sweet custard cream wrapped in phyllo, drizzled with syrup.

Galactobouriko

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of phyllo with Walnuts, cinnamonnand honey syrup

Baklava Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Karidopita

$9.00

Ekmek

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Lava Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Profiterol

$9.00Out of stock

Greek Yogurt

$8.00

Flan

$9.00

Apple Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$9.00

Vanilla flavor

Vanilla Ice Cream 2

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream 1

$3.00

Catering

Catering Appetizer

Cold Dip platter

$45.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Dolmades (12)

$14.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Greek salad small

$45.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Greek salad large

$70.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Greek Meatballs

$70.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Falafel

$65.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Gigantes Beans

$65.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Fried Calamari

$75.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Spanakopita Tray

$70.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Rice Pilaf

$50.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Roasted Potatoes

$50.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Grilled Vegetables

$55.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Sauteed Spinach

$55.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Sauteed Spinach And Orzo

$60.00

Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Saute Orzo

$60.00

Catering Main Course

1\2 Tray Mousaka

$80.00

Half tray. Feed 8-10 people. *Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Pasticchio

$70.00

Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Stuffed Peppers

$75.00

Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Stuffed Tomatoes

$70.00

Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Lamb Kokinisto

$115.00

Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Sofias Sauteed Chicken

$75.00

Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Grilled Chicken

$70.00

Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Grilled Chicken Sticks (12)

$85.00

*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Grilled Pork Sticks (12)

$85.00

*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Grilled Biftekia (12)

$85.00

*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Grilled Shrimp Sticks (12)

$110.00

*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Gyro Meat

$80.00

Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

1\2 Tray Sauteed Seafood

$125.00

Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Grilled Salmon (Per Person)

$14.00

Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Catering Desserts

Baklava Tray

$80.00

*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Galactobouriko Tray

$70.00

*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

Baklava Cheesecake Tray

$80.00

*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

220 Blvd, Hasbrouck Height, NJ 07604

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
