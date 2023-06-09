- Home
Sofia's Mediterranean Grill
220 Blvd
Hasbrouck Height, NJ 07604
Menu
Soups
Salads
Appetizers
Dip
Choose one of our famous dips
Cold Pikilia
Platter of all four of our delicious dips
Dolmades
Grape leaves stuffed with rice and spices
Spanakopita
A blend of spinach and feta wrapped in phyllo dough
Fried Zucchini and Eggplant
Thin sliced fried zucchini and eggplant
Keftedes
Seasoned fried meatballs
Falafel
Seasoned fried ground chickpeas
Gigante Beans
Large oven baked Lima beans with vegetable in a tomatoe sauce
Grilled Feta
Feta grilled with tomatoes and peppers
Saganaki
Broiled kefalograviera chees
Shrimp Saganaki
Sauteed shrimp in a tomatoe garlic ouzo sauce topped with kefalogriavera cheese
Scallops Saganaki
Sauteed scallops in a tomatoe garlic ouzo sauce topped with kefalogriavera cheese
Grilled Octopus
Seasoned with olive oil and red vinegar
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara
Grilled Calamari
Calamari grilled and seasoned with lemon viinaigrette
Grilled Sausage
Grilled pork sausage with lemon peel
Grilled Halloumi Cheese
Cod Bites fried
Mussels
Cooked in a ouzo saffron sauce
Cheese Puffs
Feta cheese wrapped in puff pastry
Zucchini Pie
Shaved zucchini and feta wraped in phyllo dough
Zucchini croquettes
Fried zucchini balls
Cheese pie
A blend of cheese wraped in phyllo dough
Fried Cauliflower
Flash fried cauliflower on a bed of humms
Sandwiches
From the Grill
Gyro Platter
Gyro Meat sliced thin (lamb)
Chicken Platter
Grilled seasoned chicken cubes
Pork Platter
Grrilled seasones pork cubes
Bifteki Platter
Ground seasoned beef
Falafel Platter
Fried seasoned chickpeas
Shrimp Platter
Grilled seasoned shrimp
Combo Platter
Combination platter of 3 meats
Hot Pikilia
Platter of 5 of our most delecioius meats
Lamb kebab Platter
grilled lamb kebabs cubes
1 Lamb Kebab
grilled lamb kebabs cubes
Grilled Shrimp over spinach and orzo
Grilled shrimp over sauteed spinach,orzo and feta
Chicken Breast Over Spinach and Orzo
Grilled chicken breast over sauteed spinach and orzo in a tomato sause
Grilled Pork Chops
Grilled center cut chops over grilled onion
Lamb Chops
Grilled lamb chops drizzled with lemonand spices
Skirt steak
Grilled and served over choped salad
Shell steak
Grilled and served over french fries
NY Strip
Grilled and served with potatoes
Rib Eye
grilled and served with potatoes
Tomahawk
grilled and servrd with potatoes
T-Bone
Grilled and served with potatoes
SPECIALS
Lamb Shoulder
Oven baked served with roasted potatoes
Stuffed Eggplant
Eggplants Stuffed with gound beef and vegetables topped with bechamel cream
Short RIbs
Braised beef short rib
Beef Kokinisto
Braised beef in a tomato sauce
Beef Stew
Braised beef with vegetables
Baked Chicken
oven baked chicken
Keftedes ozo
Meatballs over sauteed orzo
Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Seafood
Calamari, Scallops, shrimp in a tomato sauce
Stifado
Vegetavble Mousaka
Layers of vegatables topped with bechamel
Lamb Shank
Braised lamb shank
Athenian Chicken
Grilled Boneless Chicken thighs
Grilled CH W/FF
Grilled CH W/rice
Traditional
Stuffed Tomatoes
Stuffed with rice and vegetables
Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed with rice and ground beef
Mousaka
layers of eggplant, potato,gound beef topped with as creamy bechamell sauce
Pasticchio
ziti mixed with ground beef topped with creamy bechamell cream
Lamb Kokinisto
tender lamb chunks sauteed in a tomato sauce with a hint of cinnmon over orzo
Sofias Sauteed Chicken
fresh tomatoes,peppers,and olives sauteed with feta over orzo
From the Sea
Bronzino
Grilled whole fish drizzled with lemon, oil and oregano.
Red Snapper
Grilled whole fish drizzled with lemon, oil and oregano.
Dorade
Grilled whole fish drizzled with lemon, oil and oregano.
Black Sea Bass
Grilled whole fish drizzled with lemon, oil and oregano.
Porgy
Grilled whole fish drizzled with lemon, oil and oregano.
Fried Whitings
Pan fried to perfection
Barbounia
Pan fried to perfection
Scallops
Pan seared scallops with vegetables
Salmon
Grilled salmon drizzled with lemon oil
Tilapia
Broiled tilapia served with sauteed spinach and feta
Seafood Medley
Grilled calamari, shrimp, octopus served with rice
Shrimp Mykonos
fresh tomatoes,peppers,and olives sauted with feta over orzo
Grilled Tuna
Grilled ahi tuna
Grilled Sword Fish Steak
Grilled sword fish
Flounder
Broiled Flounder with lemon caper sauce
Stuffed Flounder
Broiled stuffed flounder with spinach filling
COD
Kids menu
Kids gyro
Gyro meat
Kids chicken stick
Grilled chicken cubes
Kids pork stick
Grilled pork cubes
Kids Bifteki
Grilled ground beef patty
Kids FRIED chicken
Fried chicken breast served over french friesor rice pilaf
Kids Grilled chicken
Grilled chicken breast
Pita pizza W/ Gyro Meat
Pita bread with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Kids Pasta
Served with Pita and choice of Rice or French Fries
Pita Pizza
Shrimp Kids
Adult Ch\ Fried
Extras
Tzatziki
Hummus
Eggplant
Scordalia
Marinara
Aioli
Olives
Piece Of Feta
Cucumbers
Tomatoes
Pita fried
Pita regular
Both Pita
Piece of Salmon
Piece Of Bifteki
Chicken Stick
Pork Stick
Shrimp Stick
Gyro Meat
Chicken Breast
Tomatoes & Cucumbers
Extra Dressing
Lamb Stick
Cup Of Feta
Side Dishes
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Water
Sparkling Water
Snapple Lemon
Snapple Peach
Snapple Raspberry
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Green Tea Cold
Black Tea Cold
Espresso
Greek Coffee
Cappuccino
Frappe
Hot Tea
Coffee
Desserts
Baklava
Sweet custard cream wrapped in phyllo, drizzled with syrup.
Galactobouriko
Tiramisu
Layers of phyllo with Walnuts, cinnamonnand honey syrup
Baklava Cheesecake
Karidopita
Ekmek
Chocolate Cake
Lava Cake
Profiterol
Greek Yogurt
Flan
Apple Pie
Chocolate Mouse Cake
Bread Pudding
Rice Pudding
Vanilla flavor
Vanilla Ice Cream 2
Vanilla Ice Cream 1
Catering
Catering Appetizer
Cold Dip platter
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
Dolmades (12)
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
Greek salad small
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
Greek salad large
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Greek Meatballs
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Falafel
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Gigantes Beans
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Fried Calamari
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
Spanakopita Tray
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Rice Pilaf
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Roasted Potatoes
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Grilled Vegetables
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Sauteed Spinach
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Sauteed Spinach And Orzo
Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Saute Orzo
Catering Main Course
1\2 Tray Mousaka
Half tray. Feed 8-10 people. *Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Pasticchio
Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Stuffed Peppers
Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Stuffed Tomatoes
Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Lamb Kokinisto
Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Sofias Sauteed Chicken
Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Grilled Chicken
Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
Grilled Chicken Sticks (12)
*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
Grilled Pork Sticks (12)
*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
Grilled Biftekia (12)
*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
Grilled Shrimp Sticks (12)
*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Gyro Meat
Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
1\2 Tray Sauteed Seafood
Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
Grilled Salmon (Per Person)
Half tray. Feed 8-10 people.*Orders need to be placed 48h in advance
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
220 Blvd, Hasbrouck Height, NJ 07604