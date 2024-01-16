Sofia's Mexican Cuisine 4323 West Cactus Road
Appetizers
Salads & Soups
Combos
- 1 - Taco, Enchilda, Bean Tostada$13.75
- 2 - Two Tacos$13.75
- 3 - Beef Taco & Chili Relleno$13.75
- 4 - Two Cheese Enchilidas$13.75
- 5 - Tostada, Cheese Enchiladas$13.75
- 6 - Red Tamale, Cheese Enchiada$14.75OUT OF STOCK
- 7 - Two Flautas$13.75
- 8 - Green Corn Tamale & Green Cheese Enchilada$14.75OUT OF STOCK
- 9 - Chorizo & Eggs$13.75
- 10 - Two Green Cheese Enchiladas$12.95
- 11 - Taco, Cheese Enchilada$13.75
- 12 - Chile Burro$13.75
- 13 - Chile con Carne$13.75
- 14 - Two Spinach Enchiladas$14.75
- 15 - Chimichanga Platter$14.75
- beef$0.50
- chicken$0.50
- shrimp$1.00
Seafood
Specials
- Plato Magnifico$14.75
- Carne Asada Steak Dinner$15.75
- Carne Asada Taco Dinner$15.75
- Carne Asada Burro$16.75
- Steak Picado Dinner$15.75
- Sodia's Asada Tacos$15.75
- Pork Carnitas$15.75
- Poco Pollo$14.75
- Fajitas$15.75
- Diablo Burro Dinner$14.75
- Huevos Rancheros$13.75
- Sonoran Enchiladas$14.75
- Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner$15.75
Tostada
Rellenos
Burros
Sides
Kids Menu
Lunch Specials
Chimichangas
Enchiladas
Catering
- Cheese Enchiladas (21)$60.00
- Beef or Chicken Enchiladas (18 servings)$70.00
- Fiesta Platter (Beef or Chicken)$55.00
- Taco Platter Beef or Chicken (21 servings)$70.00
- Tamales Red beef or Green
- Red or Green Chili Half Tray$60.00
- Red or Green Chili Full Tray$115.00
- Fiesta Salad (30 Servings)$35.00
- Fiesta Salad (60 Servings)$60.00
- Fajita Beef or Chicken Full size (per person)$16.75
- Spinach Enchiladas (18 Servings)$75.00
- Spanish Rice Half pan (30 servings)$25.95
- Spanish Rice Full pan (60 servings)$52.00
- Refried beans (Half Pan 30 servings)$25.95
- Refried Beans (Full Pan 60 servings)$52.00
- Hot Sauce Half Pint$4.25
- Hot Sauce Pint$6.75
- Salsa Half Pint$4.25
- Salsa Pint$6.75
- Guacamole Half Pint$6.25
- Guacamole Pint$12.00
- Jalapeno Cream Cheese Half Pint$6.25
- Jalapeno Cream Cheese Pint$12.00
- Sour Cream Half Pint$4.50
- Sour Cream Pint$8.75
- Ranch Dressing Pint$7.00
- Enchilada Sauce Half Pint (Red or Green)$4.25
- Enchilada Sauce Pint (Red or Green)$8.00
- Red or Green Chili Pint$17.00
- Corn Chips Large$6.75
- Corn Chips Small$4.75
- Flour Chips Large$8.50
- Pico de Gallo Pint$7.00
- Flan (Half Pan 10 servings)$55.00
- Flan (Full Pan 20 Servings)$100.00
- Sopapillas (Half Pan)$25.00
- Sopapillas (Full Pan)$55.00
