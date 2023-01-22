Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Sofie's Whiskey and Wine Woodstock, IL

review star

No reviews yet

150 S Eastwood Dr.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

London Broil
Turkey & Swiss
Toasted Baguette

SMALL PLATES & SNACKS

Aloha Turkey Slider

$9.00

Ham and swiss slider

$8.00

London Broil Roast Beef Slider

$9.00

Caprese Salad Bites

$7.00

Toasted Baguette

$7.00

Goat Cheese And Prosciutto Crostini

$11.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Assorted Selection of Meats, Cheeses, Condiments, Spread, and Served with Grilled Bread

BEEF & GIARDINIERA SLIDER

$9.00

Horseradish Pickle Chips

$2.00

REGULAR CHIPS

$1.75

BBQ Chips

$1.75

3 Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Ultimate charcuterie Board

$65.00

Sandwiches

London Broil

$11.00

Turkey & Swiss

$10.00

Hot Ham

$10.00

Melty Fontina

$8.00

Ruben

$11.00

The Italian

$12.00

Roast Beef & Giardiniera SANDWICH

$11.00

G's Grilled cheese

$9.00

Pizza

Aloha Sunshine Pizza

$17.00

Bianco D' Oro Salame

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Meatlovers Pizza

$18.00

Roast Beef & Giardiniera PIZZA

$17.00

Prosciutto & Arugula PIZZA

$16.00

Wine

CHATEAU SOUVERAIN PINO NOIR

$10.00

THE STAG CABERNET

$14.00

Seeker Red Blend

$10.00

BTL -GHOST PINES BLEND

$45.00

BTL Decoy Red Blend

$54.00

BTL Louis M Martini Cabernet

$36.00

BTL-Canyon Road Cabernet

$20.00

BTL-Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL- THE STAG CABERNET

$47.00

BTL ALTA VISTA VIVE MALBEC

$30.00

BTL Seeker Red Blend

$32.00

BTL CHATEAU SOUVERAIN PINO NOIR

$35.00

BTL- STERLING DARK RED BLEND

$33.00

BTL BODEGAS CEPA HITO 21

$38.00

CASTANO

$8.00Out of stock

BTL CASTANO

$30.00Out of stock

CHATEAU SOUVERAIN CHARDONNAY

$10.00

GIESEN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

FLEUR DE MER ROSE

$15.00

PIPER SONOMA BRUT ROSE

$15.00

BTL PICCINI PINO GRIGIO

$30.00

BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL FLEUR DE MAR ROSE

$40.00

BTL Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL- FLEUR DE MER ROSE

$40.00

BTL- GIESEN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$32.00

BTL PIPER SONOMA BRUT ROSE

$40.00

BTL- CHATEAU SOURVERAIN CHARDONNAY

$35.00

BTL LAGAR DE CERVERA ALBARINO

$36.00

FLEUR DE MER ROSE

$15.00

BLT - FLEUR DE MER ROS

$40.00

PIPER SONOMA BRUT ROSE

$15.00

BTL - SONOMA BRUT ROSE

$40.00

SHADES OF BLUE RIESLING

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Canyon Road Moscato

$20.00

BTL- SHADES OF BLUE RIEISLING

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Champagne

$21.00Out of stock

Prosecco

$9.00

BTL-Prosecco

$26.00

LOUIS MARTINI NAPA VALLEY

$50.00

DUCKHORN MERLOT NAPA VALLEY

$65.00

ORIN SWIFT 8 YEARS IN THE DESERT

$70.00

SAINTSBURY PINO NOIR

$50.00

Shafer One Point Five

$110.00

SIMONET BLANC DE BLANC SPARKLING

$10.00

TERRANOBLE GRAN RESERVA CARMENERE CHILE

$17.00

CATENA VISTA FLORES MALBEC

$15.00

COUSINO MACUL ANTIGUAS CABERNET

$18.00

Beer & White Claw

miller lite

$3.50

bud light

$3.50

coors lite

$3.50

corona

$4.00

MODELLO

$4.00

crystal lake beach blonde

$5.00

blue moon

$4.00

Revolution Anti-Hero

$5.00

heineken

$4.00

urquell czech pilsner

$6.00

white claw-black cherry

$5.00

White claw-GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

high noon pineapple

$5.00

KISHWAUKEE BREWING SESSION PALE ALE

$6.00

KISWAUKEE BREWING PILSNER

$6.00

MGD 64

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

150 S Eastwood Dr., Woodstock, IL 60098

Directions

Gallery
Sofie's Whiskey and Wine image
Sofie's Whiskey and Wine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Niko's Red Mill Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1
1040 Lake Avenue Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
Porkies Pig Roast
orange star4.3 • 636
2245 S Eastwood Dr Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
Alibi Pub and Grub
orange star4.6 • 158
4117 E Wonder Lake Rd Wonder Lake, IL 60097
View restaurantnext
Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
414 W. Virginia Street Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
The Cottage Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,566
6 E Crystal Lake Ave Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Woodstock

Napoli Pizza Place-Woodstock, IL
orange star4.4 • 777
135 Washington St Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
Porkies Pig Roast
orange star4.3 • 636
2245 S Eastwood Dr Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
Your Sister's Tomato
orange star4.7 • 305
110 IRVING AVE WOODSTOCK, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Woodstock
orange star4.8 • 176
236 Main St Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
Niko's Red Mill Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1
1040 Lake Avenue Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodstock
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston