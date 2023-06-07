Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sofi's Corner 6450 Tacoma Mall Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

6450 Tacoma Mall Blvd

Tacoma, WA 98409

Drinks

Cold Bev

Energy Drink 16oz

$5.99

Energy drink with choice of flavors

Energy Drink 20oz

$6.99

Energy drink with choice of flavors

Red Bull

$3.50

Can of Red Bull

Bottle of soda

$2.50

Choice of bottle of soda

Lemonade

Lemonade with choice of flavor

Frappuccino

Blended espresso

Italian soda

Flavor soda

Smoothie

Blended with choice of flavor

Chocolate milk

Chocolate milk

Espresso

Milk

Steamed or cold milk

Affogatto

$5.00

Ice cream with coffee

Americano

Espresso

Apple Cider

Hot Cider

Cappuccino

Steam milk with espresso

Macchiato

Steam milk with espresso

Chai Latte

Chai and Steam milk

Doppio

$4.00

Espresso

Drip coffe Dine-in

$3.50

Drip coffee

Drip coffee

Drip coffee

Hot cocoa

Steam milk with cocoa

Hot Tea

$3.75

Flavor tea

Latte

Steam milk with espresso

Mocha

Chocolate, milk and espresso

Food

Breakfast

Bagels

Bagels

$4.25

Bagel with cream cheese

Breakfast sandwich

Breakfast sandwich

$6.50

Choice of meat and cheese

Waffle

Waffle

$4.25

waffle with butter and Syrup

Fruit cup

Fruit cup

$3.75

mixed fruit fruit

Oats

$3.99

Oats served with choice of milk

Scone

Scone

$2.49

Fresh baked scones

Cookie

Cookie

$2.00

Fresh baked cookies

Banana bread

Banana bread

$2.50

fresh baked banana bread

Grande Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

Choice of meat and cheese

Breakfast burrito

Breakfast burrito

$6.50

Choice of meat and cheese

Sandwiches

French Dip

French Dip

$13.25

French roll with meat and cheese

BLTA

BLTA

$12.99

Bacon, spring mix, tomato, turkey and avocado

Sundried Tomato Wrap

Sundried Tomato Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, sundried tomato cream cheese

Turkey Pesto Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$12.49

Turkey, pesto mayo, tomatos and cheese

Chicken Chipotle

Chicken Chipotle

$13.25

chicken, chipotle mayo, Bacon and pepper jack cheese

Waffa-Dilla

Waffa-Dilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla, chicken, tomato, jalapenos and cheese

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

choice of bread and cheese

Tuna Panini Melt

Tuna Panini Melt

$10.99

Tuna with the choice of bread and cheese

Soup and Salads

Garden salad

Garden salad

$9.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons

Chef salad

Chef salad

$13.25

Spring mix, ham, turkey, olives, carrots, cheese, egg and croutons

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Soup of the day

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Soup of the day

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons

Sides

Side of Fruit

$3.75

Season fruit

Side of chips

$2.00

choice of chips

Side of chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Side of chipotle

Side of pesto Aioli

$0.75

Side of pesto

Side of salsa

$0.75

Side of salsa

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6450 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98409

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

