Sofra Creperie

104 Reviews

$$

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha, NE 68106

Breakfast

Original Breakfast Crepe

Original Breakfast Crepe

$9.50

Sausage, eggs & american cheese

Veggie Breakfast Crepe

Veggie Breakfast Crepe

$9.00

Eggs, white cheddar, feta, tomatoes & bell peppers

Turkey Breakfast Crepe

Turkey Breakfast Crepe

$9.50

Turkey, eggs, cream cheese, white cheddar & spinach

California Breakfast Crepe

California Breakfast Crepe

$10.00

Eggs, white cheddar, bacon, avocado & tomatoes

Lunch & Dinner

Classic Club

Classic Club

$10.50

Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$11.00

Chicken, tomatoes, spinach, balsamic, pesto, cream cheese & white cheddar

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Ham, white cheddar & cream cheese

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$10.50

chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, caesar dressing, cream cheese cheese & cheddar

So Cal

So Cal

$11.00

chicken, bacon, avocado, white cheddar, ranch & cream cheese

Lox

Lox

$13.00

Smoked salmon, chives, cream cheese & white cheddar

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$10.00

Spinach, tomatoes, olives, peppers, cucumbers, feta & sofra sauce

PB&J

PB&J

$9.00

Peanut butter, grape jelly & graham crackers

Sweets

Nutella & Graham Crackers

Nutella & Graham Crackers

$9.00
S'Mores

S'Mores

$9.00

Chocolate, graham crackers & marshmallows

Chocolate PB

Chocolate PB

$9.50

chocolate, peanut butter, banana & graham crackers

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

cheesecake filling, fresh strawberries & graham crackers

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

$11.00

White chocolate, fresh strawberries & graham crackers

Sides & Drinks

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

House Drink

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Combos

Original Breakfast Crepe + Tots

$10.00

Veggie Breakfast Crepe + Tots

$10.00

Omelette Crepe + Tots

$10.00

California Breakfast Crepe + Tots

$10.00

Savory + Sweet Crepes Combo

$17.00
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
With more than a decade of experience owning, managing, and growing their fast- casual crepe restaurants in Eastern Europe, the team at Sofra Creperie has perfected their family’s secret recipes for the ultimate crepe experience. Using fresh and local ingredients, Sofra Creperie offers both sweet and savory crepes, appealing to a variety of palates.

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha, NE 68106

