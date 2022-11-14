Sofrito Latin Cafe
8607 Palm Parkway
Orlando, FL 32836
Popular Items
Cocktails (TO-GO)
Bloody Maria (To-Go)
Reposado Tequila, Bloody Mary mix, habanero sauce, celery, lime. Over ice. (Mexico)
Caipirinha (To-Go)
Cachaça (Brazilian cane sugar white rum), lime, & sugar. Over ice. (Brazil)
Bloody Mary (To-Go)
Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, habanero sauce, celery, lime. Over ice. (United States)
Chilcano (To-Go)
Pisco (Peruvian grape brandy), ginger soda, angostura bitters, lime. Over ice. (Peru)
Cuba Libre (To-Go)
Silver rum, coke, lime. Over ice. (Cuba)
Margarita Frozen (To-Go)
Reposado Tequila, triple sec, sour mix, lime. Frozen. (Mexico)
Margarita Rocks (To-Go)
Reposado Tequila, triple sec, sour mix, lime. On the rocks. (Mexico)
Mojito Rocks (To-Go)
Silver rum, fresh mint, lime, & soda water. On the rocks. (Cuba)
Mule (To-Go)
Vodka, ginger beer, lime. Over ice. (United States)
Piña Colada (To-Go)
Gold rum, piña colada puree, cherry. Frozen. (Puerto Rico)
Red Sangria (To-Go)
Beer (TO-GO)
Bottled Wines (TO-GO)
Can Soda & Bottle Water
Coca-Cola
Carbonated soft drink flavored with vanilla, cinnamon, citrus oils and other flavorings. (USA)
Coco Rico
Carbonated soft drink with coconut flavoring. (Puerto Rico)
Colombiana
Carbonated soft drink with taste of cream soda with slight hints of bubblegum. (Colombia)
Frescolita
Carbonated soft drink with a reddish color, and taste of cream soda and bubblegum. (Venezuela)
Inka Kola
Carbonated soft drink with a yellowish color and taste of bubblegum. (Peru)
Jupiña
Carbonated soft drink with sweet pineapple flavoring. (Cuba)
Kola Champange
Carbonated soft drink with taste of cream soda and bubblegum. (Puerto Rico)
Malta India
Very sweet carbonated soda that is very thick and very dark in color, with a strong earthy, malted barley taste, with a molasses like flavor. (Puerto Rico)
Malta Polar
Sweet carbonated soda that is thick and dark in color, with a malted barley taste, with a molasses like flavor. (Venezuela)
Dasani
Still water. (USA)
S. Pellegrino
Sparkling water. (Italy)
Smoothies
Blackberry Smoothie
Blackberry puree, ice. Blended.
Guava Smoothie
Guava puree, ice. Blended.
Mango Smoothie
Mango puree, ice. Blended.
Passion Fruit Smoothie
Passion fruit puree, ice. Blended.
Peach Smoothie
Peach puree, ice. Blended.
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry puree, ice. Blended.
Virgin Frozen Margarita
Non-alcoholic Margarita.
Virgin Frozen Mojito
Non-alcoholic Mojito.
Virgin Piña Colada
Non-alcoholic Piña Colada.
Juices
Apple Juice
Apple juice from concentrate.
Blackberry Juice
Blackberry puree, water, ice.
Guava Juice
Guava puree, water, ice.
Limeade Juice
Fresh lime, water, sugar, ice.
Mango Juice
Mango puree, water, ice.
Orange Juice
Orange juice from concentrate.
Passion Fruit Juice
Passion fruit puree, water, ice.
Peach Juice
Peach puree, water, ice.
Specialty Coffee
Americano
Light espresso & water.
Cafe Cubano
Cuban coffee, water, lots of sugar.
Cafe con Leche
Espresso coffee, milk.
Capuccino
Espresso coffee, milk, milk foam.
Colada Cubana
Two double Cuban coffee, water, lots of sugar.
Cortadito
Cuban coffee, little milk, lots of sugar.
Marroncito
Double Espresso, milk.
Espresso
Single espresso, water.
Double Espresso
Double espresso, water.
Machiatto
Espresso coffee, little milk.
Long Black
Espresso coffee, water.
Ice Black
Espresso over ice.
Iced Latte
Espresso & milk over ice.
Iced Mocha
Espresso, milk & chocolate syrup over ice.
Hot Cocoa
Hot chocolate.
Classic Tea
Small Bites
Argentinian Beef Empanada
One (1) baked wheat-flour dough empanada filled with ground beef.
Argentinian Chicken Empanada
One (1) baked wheat-flour dough empanada filled with shredded chicken.
Argentinian Spinach Empanada
One (1) baked wheat-flour dough empanada filled with spinach & cheese.
Colombian Beef Empanada
One (1) fried corn flour empanada filled with beef.
Colombian Chicken Empanda
One (1) fried corn flour empanada filled with shredded chicken.
TWO (2) Ham Croquettes
Two (2) pieces of lightly breaded and fried ham and bechamel fritters.
FOUR (4) Ham Croquettes
Four (4) pieces of lightly breaded and fried ham and bechamel fritters.
Cuban Beef Empanada
One (1) fried wheat-flour dough empanada filled with shredded beef.
Cuban Chicken Empanada
One (1) fried wheat-flour dough empanada filled with shredded chicken.
Mini Tequeños
Five (5) fried mini wheat flour based dough cheese sticks. Served with your choice of garlic-cilantro, guava, or cream sauce.
Cachito
One (1) baked crescent-shaped roll filled with ham and cheese.
TWO (2) Mini Papas Rellenas
Two (2) fried potato dough filled with ground beef and pork.
FOUR (4) Mini Papas Rellenas
Four (4) fried potato dough filled with ground beef and pork.
Venezuelan Beef Empanada
One (1) slightly sweet, fried corn flour dough empanada filled with shredded beef.
Venezuelan Cheese Empanada
One (1) slightly sweet, fried corn flour dough empanada filled with cheese.
Venezuelan Chicken Empanada
One (1) slightly sweet, fried corn flour dough empanada filled with shredded chicken.
ONE (1) Mini Cuban Pastelito
One (1) flaky pastry crust, guava, cheese.
TWO (2) Mini Cuban Pastelito
Two (2) flaky pastry crust, guava, cheese.
Mini Quesitos
Four (4) Puerto Rican sweet mini cheese pastry.
Soup & Salads
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken soup made with potatoes, carrots & celery. (Dominican Republic)
Cobb Salad
Shredded lettuce, ham, boiled egg, white cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & herb dressing. (Sofrito Special)
Pepita & Apple Salad
Spring mix, apple, pumpkin seeds, vine tomato, dried cranberries, white cheese & guava vinaigrette. (Sofrito Special)
House Salad
Spring mix, cucumber, carrot, vine tomato & herb dressing. (Sofrito Special)
Arepas
Arepa Catira
Shredded chicken & Gouda cheese.
Arepa Jamon y Queso
Ham & Gouda cheese.
Arepa Lomo Saltado
Steak, onion, tomato, aji amarillo.
Arepa Pabellón
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain & white cheese.
Arepa Pernil
Roast pork.
Arepa Queso Amarillo
Gouda cheese.
Arepa Queso de Mano
Handmade white soft cheese.
Arepa Domino
White cheese & black beans.
Arepa Pelua
Shredded beef & Gouda cheese.
Handhelds
Colombian Burger
Half pound beef & pork patty, bacon, Gouda cheese, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks & cilantro-garlic sauce. Add One Fried Egg +2. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Colombia)
Cuban Sandwich
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & tangy Dijon mustard on Cuban bread. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Cuba)
X-Frango
A la plancha chicken, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo on a burger bun. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Brazil)
Pernil Sandwich
Seasoned roast pork & cilantro-garlic mojo on Cuban bread. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Cuba)
Patacon
Two fried green plantains, lettuce, tomato, white cheese & cilantro-garlic sauce. Choice of shredded beef, roast pork, or vegetarian. *Sides are available for an additional charge. (Venezuela)
Tripleta
Steak, roast pork, ham, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo-ketchup & potato sticks on sobado bread. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Puerto Rico)
Media Noche
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & tangy Dijon mustard on sweet egg bread. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Cuba)