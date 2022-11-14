Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sofrito Latin Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

8607 Palm Parkway

Orlando, FL 32836

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roast Pork
Churrasco
Colombian Beef Empanada

Cocktails (TO-GO)

Bloody Maria (To-Go)

Bloody Maria (To-Go)

$9.00

Reposado Tequila, Bloody Mary mix, habanero sauce, celery, lime. Over ice. (Mexico)

Caipirinha (To-Go)

Caipirinha (To-Go)

$9.00

Cachaça (Brazilian cane sugar white rum), lime, & sugar. Over ice. (Brazil)

Bloody Mary (To-Go)

Bloody Mary (To-Go)

$9.00

Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, habanero sauce, celery, lime. Over ice. (United States)

Chilcano (To-Go)

Chilcano (To-Go)

$9.00

Pisco (Peruvian grape brandy), ginger soda, angostura bitters, lime. Over ice. (Peru)

Cuba Libre (To-Go)

Cuba Libre (To-Go)

$9.00

Silver rum, coke, lime. Over ice. (Cuba)

Margarita Frozen (To-Go)

Margarita Frozen (To-Go)

$9.00

Reposado Tequila, triple sec, sour mix, lime. Frozen. (Mexico)

Margarita Rocks (To-Go)

Margarita Rocks (To-Go)

$9.00

Reposado Tequila, triple sec, sour mix, lime. On the rocks. (Mexico)

Mojito Rocks (To-Go)

Mojito Rocks (To-Go)

$9.00

Silver rum, fresh mint, lime, & soda water. On the rocks. (Cuba)

Mule (To-Go)

Mule (To-Go)

$9.00

Vodka, ginger beer, lime. Over ice. (United States)

Piña Colada (To-Go)

Piña Colada (To-Go)

$9.00

Gold rum, piña colada puree, cherry. Frozen. (Puerto Rico)

Red Sangria (To-Go)

Red Sangria (To-Go)

$8.00

Beer (TO-GO)

Corona (To-Go)

Corona (To-Go)

$6.50
Presidente (To-Go)

Presidente (To-Go)

$6.50
Polar (To-Go)

Polar (To-Go)

$6.50
XX Amber (To-Go)

XX Amber (To-Go)

$6.50
Medalla Light (To-Go)

Medalla Light (To-Go)

$6.50

Bottled Wines (TO-GO)

Sparkling Wine Bottle

$28.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Pinot Gris Bottle

$28.00

Merlot Bottle

$28.00

Carbernet Sauvignon Bottle

$28.00

Malbec Bottle

$28.00

Can Soda & Bottle Water

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Carbonated soft drink flavored with vanilla, cinnamon, citrus oils and other flavorings. (USA)

Coco Rico

Coco Rico

$3.00

Carbonated soft drink with coconut flavoring. (Puerto Rico)

Colombiana

Colombiana

$3.00Out of stock

Carbonated soft drink with taste of cream soda with slight hints of bubblegum. (Colombia)

Frescolita

Frescolita

$3.00

Carbonated soft drink with a reddish color, and taste of cream soda and bubblegum. (Venezuela)

Inka Kola

Inka Kola

$3.00

Carbonated soft drink with a yellowish color and taste of bubblegum. (Peru)

Jupiña

Jupiña

$3.00

Carbonated soft drink with sweet pineapple flavoring. (Cuba)

Kola Champange

Kola Champange

$3.00

Carbonated soft drink with taste of cream soda and bubblegum. (Puerto Rico)

Malta India

Malta India

$3.00

Very sweet carbonated soda that is very thick and very dark in color, with a strong earthy, malted barley taste, with a molasses like flavor. (Puerto Rico)

Malta Polar

Malta Polar

$3.00

Sweet carbonated soda that is thick and dark in color, with a malted barley taste, with a molasses like flavor. (Venezuela)

Dasani

Dasani

$3.00

Still water. (USA)

S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

Sparkling water. (Italy)

Smoothies

Blackberry Smoothie

Blackberry Smoothie

$5.50

Blackberry puree, ice. Blended.

Guava Smoothie

Guava Smoothie

$5.50

Guava puree, ice. Blended.

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Mango puree, ice. Blended.

Passion Fruit Smoothie

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

Passion fruit puree, ice. Blended.

Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$5.50

Peach puree, ice. Blended.

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry puree, ice. Blended.

Virgin Frozen Margarita

Virgin Frozen Margarita

$6.00

Non-alcoholic Margarita.

Virgin Frozen Mojito

Virgin Frozen Mojito

$6.00

Non-alcoholic Mojito.

Virgin Piña Colada

Virgin Piña Colada

$6.00

Non-alcoholic Piña Colada.

Juices

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.75

Apple juice from concentrate.

Blackberry Juice

Blackberry Juice

$4.75

Blackberry puree, water, ice.

Guava Juice

Guava Juice

$4.75

Guava puree, water, ice.

Limeade Juice

Limeade Juice

$4.75

Fresh lime, water, sugar, ice.

Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$4.75

Mango puree, water, ice.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.75

Orange juice from concentrate.

Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.75

Passion fruit puree, water, ice.

Peach Juice

Peach Juice

$4.75

Peach puree, water, ice.

Specialty Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Light espresso & water.

Cafe Cubano

Cafe Cubano

$3.00

Cuban coffee, water, lots of sugar.

Cafe con Leche

Cafe con Leche

$4.25

Espresso coffee, milk.

Capuccino

Capuccino

$4.25

Espresso coffee, milk, milk foam.

Colada Cubana

Colada Cubana

$4.25

Two double Cuban coffee, water, lots of sugar.

Cortadito

Cortadito

$3.25

Cuban coffee, little milk, lots of sugar.

Marroncito

Marroncito

$4.75

Double Espresso, milk.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Single espresso, water.

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$4.75

Double espresso, water.

Machiatto

Machiatto

$3.50

Espresso coffee, little milk.

Long Black

Long Black

$3.25

Espresso coffee, water.

Ice Black

Ice Black

$4.25

Espresso over ice.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50

Espresso & milk over ice.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, milk & chocolate syrup over ice.

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.25

Hot chocolate.

Classic Tea

Chai Spice Tea

Chai Spice Tea

$3.75
Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.75
Peppermint Tea

Peppermint Tea

$3.75
Chamomile Tea

Chamomile Tea

$3.75
English Breakfast Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$3.75

Milk

Milk

Milk

$4.25
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.25
Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$5.00

Weekend Special

Sancocho

Sancocho

$14.00

Hearty beef and vegetable soup, white rice. *No changes or substitutions allowed. (Dominica Republic)

Small Bites

Argentinian Beef Empanada

Argentinian Beef Empanada

$4.25

One (1) baked wheat-flour dough empanada filled with ground beef.

Argentinian Chicken Empanada

Argentinian Chicken Empanada

$4.25

One (1) baked wheat-flour dough empanada filled with shredded chicken.

Argentinian Spinach Empanada

Argentinian Spinach Empanada

$4.25

One (1) baked wheat-flour dough empanada filled with spinach & cheese.

Colombian Beef Empanada

Colombian Beef Empanada

$3.50

One (1) fried corn flour empanada filled with beef.

Colombian Chicken Empanda

Colombian Chicken Empanda

$3.50

One (1) fried corn flour empanada filled with shredded chicken.

TWO (2) Ham Croquettes

TWO (2) Ham Croquettes

$2.75

Two (2) pieces of lightly breaded and fried ham and bechamel fritters.

FOUR (4) Ham Croquettes

FOUR (4) Ham Croquettes

$4.75

Four (4) pieces of lightly breaded and fried ham and bechamel fritters.

Cuban Beef Empanada

Cuban Beef Empanada

$4.00

One (1) fried wheat-flour dough empanada filled with shredded beef.

Cuban Chicken Empanada

Cuban Chicken Empanada

$4.00

One (1) fried wheat-flour dough empanada filled with shredded chicken.

Mini Tequeños

Mini Tequeños

$7.00

Five (5) fried mini wheat flour based dough cheese sticks. Served with your choice of garlic-cilantro, guava, or cream sauce.

Cachito

Cachito

$5.00

One (1) baked crescent-shaped roll filled with ham and cheese.

TWO (2) Mini Papas Rellenas

TWO (2) Mini Papas Rellenas

$2.75

Two (2) fried potato dough filled with ground beef and pork.

FOUR (4) Mini Papas Rellenas

FOUR (4) Mini Papas Rellenas

$4.75

Four (4) fried potato dough filled with ground beef and pork.

Venezuelan Beef Empanada

Venezuelan Beef Empanada

$5.00

One (1) slightly sweet, fried corn flour dough empanada filled with shredded beef.

Venezuelan Cheese Empanada

Venezuelan Cheese Empanada

$5.00

One (1) slightly sweet, fried corn flour dough empanada filled with cheese.

Venezuelan Chicken Empanada

Venezuelan Chicken Empanada

$5.00

One (1) slightly sweet, fried corn flour dough empanada filled with shredded chicken.

ONE (1) Mini Cuban Pastelito

ONE (1) Mini Cuban Pastelito

$2.75

One (1) flaky pastry crust, guava, cheese.

TWO (2) Mini Cuban Pastelito

TWO (2) Mini Cuban Pastelito

$4.75

Two (2) flaky pastry crust, guava, cheese.

Mini Quesitos

Mini Quesitos

$6.50

Four (4) Puerto Rican sweet mini cheese pastry.

Soup & Salads

Sopa de Pollo

Sopa de Pollo

$7.25

Chicken soup made with potatoes, carrots & celery. (Dominican Republic)

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.50

Shredded lettuce, ham, boiled egg, white cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & herb dressing. (Sofrito Special)

Pepita & Apple Salad

Pepita & Apple Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, apple, pumpkin seeds, vine tomato, dried cranberries, white cheese & guava vinaigrette. (Sofrito Special)

House Salad

House Salad

$8.25

Spring mix, cucumber, carrot, vine tomato & herb dressing. (Sofrito Special)

Arepas

Arepa Catira

Arepa Catira

$11.00

Shredded chicken & Gouda cheese.

Arepa Jamon y Queso

Arepa Jamon y Queso

$9.50

Ham & Gouda cheese.

Arepa Lomo Saltado

Arepa Lomo Saltado

$14.00

Steak, onion, tomato, aji amarillo.

Arepa Pabellón

Arepa Pabellón

$11.00

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain & white cheese.

Arepa Pernil

Arepa Pernil

$10.00

Roast pork.

Arepa Queso Amarillo

Arepa Queso Amarillo

$9.50

Gouda cheese.

Arepa Queso de Mano

Arepa Queso de Mano

$9.50

Handmade white soft cheese.

Arepa Domino

Arepa Domino

$9.50

White cheese & black beans.

Arepa Pelua

Arepa Pelua

$11.00

Shredded beef & Gouda cheese.

Handhelds

Colombian Burger

Colombian Burger

$12.75

Half pound beef & pork patty, bacon, Gouda cheese, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks & cilantro-garlic sauce. Add One Fried Egg +2. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Colombia)

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & tangy Dijon mustard on Cuban bread. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Cuba)

X-Frango

X-Frango

$10.00

A la plancha chicken, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo on a burger bun. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Brazil)

Pernil Sandwich

Pernil Sandwich

$9.50

Seasoned roast pork & cilantro-garlic mojo on Cuban bread. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Cuba)

Patacon

Patacon

$12.00

Two fried green plantains, lettuce, tomato, white cheese & cilantro-garlic sauce. Choice of shredded beef, roast pork, or vegetarian. *Sides are available for an additional charge. (Venezuela)

Tripleta

Tripleta

$13.00

Steak, roast pork, ham, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo-ketchup & potato sticks on sobado bread. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Puerto Rico)

Media Noche

Media Noche

$9.75

Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & tangy Dijon mustard on sweet egg bread. *Side not included. Sides are available for an additional charge. (Cuba)

Vegetarian Sandwich