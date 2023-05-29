Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soggy Bottom Bar

review star

No reviews yet

613 M L King Ave

Flint, MI 48502

Food

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Jalapeno Popper Egg Rolls

$7.00

1lb Chicken Wings

$12.00

2lb Chicken Wings

$23.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Black Bean Nachos

$12.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Soft Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$7.00

Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Poutine Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Buffalo Fries

$7.00

Salads

Half House Salad

$6.00

Full House Salad

$10.00

Half Harvest Salad

$7.00

Full Harvest Salad

$11.00

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

Half Kale Salad

$6.00

Full Kale Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Southern Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Vegan BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Sliders

Fish Slider

$5.00

Southern Hot Slider

$5.00

Pulled Pork Slider

$6.00

Burger Slider

$5.00

Burgers

House Specialty Burger

$12.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Olive Deluxe Burger

$12.00

Porker Burger

$13.00

Black & Blue Burger

$12.00

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$12.00

Spicy Southwest Burger

$12.00

Classic Vegan Burger

$14.00

The Works Burger

$12.00

Desserts

Espresso Brownie

$6.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Boston Cooler

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Vernors

$3.00

Soda Water

Faygo

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Espresso

$5.00

Rootless Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A favorite Flint bar featuring fresh ingredient bar food, craft cocktails, constantly rotating beer/cider/seltzer selection, and a nice whiskey list.

613 M L King Ave, Flint, MI 48502

