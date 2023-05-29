Soggy Bottom Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A favorite Flint bar featuring fresh ingredient bar food, craft cocktails, constantly rotating beer/cider/seltzer selection, and a nice whiskey list.
Location
613 M L King Ave, Flint, MI 48502
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nataya’s Exquisite Creations LLC - 4225 Miller Rd. Ste.B-8, Flint, MI 48507
No Reviews
4225 Miller Road Flint, MI 48507
View restaurant