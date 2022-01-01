SOHA Bar and Grill 2605 Hampton Ave

Restaurant info

so•ha (sō hā) n. 1. ThThe name is derived from SOuth HAmpton Avenue. 2. SOHA is a Gastropub with an insane draftft beer selection and an outside the box American menu. 3. The room is decorated with a plethora of large flat screens. 4. The decor is super comfy with a fireplace in the center of the dining room which pulls together the “lodgey” feel. 5. Our game room allows fun for all the family to enjoy together 6. Our beer garden allows for extra seating and communal fun times.