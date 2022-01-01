Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

SOHA Bar and Grill 2605 Hampton Ave

No reviews yet

2605 Hampton Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63139

Popular Items

Wings
Build Your Burger
Smashburger Topping

Appetizers

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$9.00

BBQ Pulled Pork on house fried chips, topped with pico, cheese sauce,and sour cream

Bruschetta

$8.00

Pesto covered crostinis topped with mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes, and balsamic redux

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Flash Fried, seasoned brussels sprouts, topped with red peppers

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Corn flake battered and crispy fried. Served with a side of honey mustard

Fried Goat Cheese Medallions

$9.00

garlic cheddar cream cheese, SoHa grain mustard, honey mustard, SoHa cheese or sweet onion dressing

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Breaded and deep fried served with remi sauce

Jumbo Pretzel

$9.00

A jumbo pretzel with your choice of Everything Seasoning or Bavarian Style with one of the following dipping sauces:

SoHa Tots

$9.00

add chicken or bacon

Spring Rolls

$9.00

Chicken; cabbage, crispy spring rolls served with thai chili sauce and sweet onion dressing

Wings

$9.00

Choose from Boneless or Bone In, 6 wings with your choice of sauce: Hot ~ Soo Hot ~ Mustardy-Hot ~BBQ ~ Butter Garlic Parmesan ~ Thai Chili ~ Korean Glaze

Zookie

$5.00

The Classic

$5.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Pretzel

$11.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Seed Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers

Bartender's Choice Toppings

$2.00

10oz., swiss, sauteed onion, sauteed mushroom

Build Your Burger

Build what you want and how you want it.

Fire and Ice Toppings

$4.00

Soo Hot sauce, bacon, gouda, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and jalapeños

Hangover Burger Toppings

$4.00

American cheese, pulled pork, tabasco mayonnaise, and a sunny side up egg

J-Mac Burger Toppings

$5.00

bacon/bacon, J-Mac and ranch dressing

Smashburger Topping

$1.00

AMerican Cheee and grilled ketchup on 2 thin patties served medium well

Smashley Burger Topping

$1.00

Two crispy thin patties with pepper jack cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles served medium well

Soft Cheddar Burger Toppings

$3.00

Soft cheddar cheese and onion rings

Stuffed Bacon Cheddar Burger Toppings

$3.00

Two 5oz Patties with American Cheese and Grilled Ketchup served medium well

Thai Chili Burger Toppings

$3.50

Thai chili sauce, pulled pork, and fried goat cheese

Veggie Deluxe Toppings

$4.00

Peppers, fried goat cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet onion dressing. Pick between 1 or 2 veggie patties

Entrees

J-Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Velveeta Mac N’ Cheese topped with bacon and smothered with Nacho Cheese Doritos™. Add buffalo chicken for a spsict twist!

Shrimp Scampi with Side Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Pizza

12 inch Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Make your own pizza

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Cheddar, chicken, onions, corn with BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Chicken, onions, hot sauce topped with ranch

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella and topped with ranch

Flamingo Pizza

$18.00

Thai Chili sauce, chicken, red peppers, jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto with a balsamic glaze

Pub Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce, doubled pepperoni and double sausage

Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread

$10.00

BYO Flatbread

$6.00

Salad

Caeser Salad

$8.00

Served with Parmesan and house made crostinis

Chef Salad

$12.00

Bacon, turkey, med rare sliced prime rib, hard boiled egg, house made crostinis, artichokes served with your choice of dressing

Large House Salad

$7.00

Artichoke, cheese and tomatoes with house made crostinis and your choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, topped with a parmesan ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Caprese salad

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT with Chips

$11.99

Clifton Club

$10.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, honey mayo, cheddar, lettuce and tomato served on sourdough

Dirty Bird

$9.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in hot sauce with bacon, American cheese, topped with slaw served on toasted bun

SoHa Dip

$14.00

Sliced prime rib and swiss cheese on a french baguette with Au jus and horsey sauce on the side

Firecracker Chicken Special

$10.50Out of stock

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Breaded Chicken, Gouda, Bacon, Remi Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Toasted Bun

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Street Tacos

BBQ Beef Taco

$4.00

BBQ Chicken Taco

$5.00

BBQ Prime rib taco

$6.00

Beef Taco

$4.00

Tacos all served with pico and chips and choice of aoili.

Blackened Mahi Taco

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$5.00

Tacos all served with pico and chips and choice of aoili.

Fried Mahi Taco

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.00

Grilled Mahi Taco

$6.00

Tacos all served with pico and chips and choice of aoili.

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Tacos all served with pico and chips and choice of aoili.

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.95

Kids Chicken strips

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids mac and cheese

$4.95

Kids cheese flatbread

$4.95

Sauces

1000 Island 4oz $

$1.00

BBQ Sauce 4oz $

$1.00

Blue Cheese 4oz $

$1.00

Caeser Dressing 4oz $

$1.00

Honey Mustard 4oz $

$1.00

Italian Dressing 4oz $

$1.00

Mayo 4oz $

$1.00

Ranch 4oz $

$1.00

Remi Sauce 4oz $

$1.00

SoHa Cheese 4oz $

$1.00

SoHa Mustard 4oz $

$1.00

Sweet Onion Sauce 4oz $

$1.00

Thai Chili 4oz $

$1.00

Side SoHot 4oz $

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce 4oz $

$1.00

Sides

Side Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Side Caeser

$3.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Steak Fries

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Soup of Day

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Beverages

Wellbeing IPA

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Cub Soda

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Pineapple juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Shirts

Soha shirt sm - xl

$22.00

Soha shirt XXL

$24.00

Soha shirt XXXL

$25.00

Soha Koozie

$5.00

Soha hat

$22.00

Employee shirt

$15.00

Condiments

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 4:00 am
so•ha (sō hā) n. 1. ThThe name is derived from SOuth HAmpton Avenue. 2. SOHA is a Gastropub with an insane draftft beer selection and an outside the box American menu. 3. The room is decorated with a plethora of large flat screens. 4. The decor is super comfy with a fireplace in the center of the dining room which pulls together the “lodgey” feel. 5. Our game room allows fun for all the family to enjoy together 6. Our beer garden allows for extra seating and communal fun times.

2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139

SOHA Bar and Grill image
SOHA Bar and Grill image
SOHA Bar and Grill image

