Gastropubs
SOHA Bar and Grill 2605 Hampton Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 am
Restaurant info
so•ha (sō hā) n. 1. ThThe name is derived from SOuth HAmpton Avenue. 2. SOHA is a Gastropub with an insane draftft beer selection and an outside the box American menu. 3. The room is decorated with a plethora of large flat screens. 4. The decor is super comfy with a fireplace in the center of the dining room which pulls together the “lodgey” feel. 5. Our game room allows fun for all the family to enjoy together 6. Our beer garden allows for extra seating and communal fun times.
Location
2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - South County
No Reviews
40 Ronnie's Plaza St. Louis, MO 63126
View restaurant