Sohas 7107 Otter Lake Rd Suite 140

Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.49

Whole Milk, Black Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.69

Whole Milk, Oolong Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.99

Whole Milk, Thai Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.99

Whole Milk, Strawberry Syrup, Black Tea

Wintermelon Green Milk Tea

$5.99

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.69

Vanilla Oolong Milk Tea

$5.99

Soha's Special

$12.99

Chocolate Swirl Milk Tea

$5.99

Peach Milk Tea

$5.99

Lattes

Taro Latte

$5.99

Whole Milk, Taro Mix

Vanilla Matcha Tea Latte

$5.99

Whole Milk, Matcha Mix

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

Whole Milk, Chai Tea Concentrate

Soha's Tiger Brown Sugar

$5.75

Whole Milk, Premium Brown Sugar Syrup

Strawberry Van Matcha Latte

$6.25

Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.69

Passion Fruit Syrup, Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$5.69

Mango Syrup, Green Tea

Peach Black Tea

$5.69

Peach Syrup, Black Tea

Kiwi Green Tea

$5.69

Kiwi Syrup, Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.69

Strawberry Syrup, Black Tea

Lemon Green Tea

$5.69

Lemon Syrup, Green Tea

Wintermelon Green Tea

$5.69

Wintermelon Syrup, Green Tea

Capped & Creamy

Creme Brule Soha's Tiger Latte

$6.50

Whole Milk, Premium Brown Sugar Syrup, Creme Brule Cap

Creme Brule Chai Tea Latte

$6.50

Whole Milk, Chai Tea Concentrate, Creme Brule Cap

Creme Brule Taro Latte

$6.75

Whole Milk, Taro Mix, Creme Brule Cap

Cheese Cap Strawberry Latte

$5.99

Whole Milk, Strawberry Syrup, Black Tea, Cheese Cap

Cheese Cap Mango Latte

$5.99

Whole Milk, Matcha Mix, Cheese Cap

Cheese Cap Classic Milk Tea

$6.25

Whole Milk, Black Tea, Cheese Cap

Smoothies & Slushies

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.49

Passion Fruit Syrup, Ice Blend

Peach Smoothie

$5.99

Whole Milk, Peach Syrup, Ice Blend

Taro Smoothie

$6.25

Whole Milk, Taro Mix, Ice Blend

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$5.99

Whole Milk, Mango Syrup, Pineapple Syrup, Ice Blend

Mango Smoothie

$5.99

Whole Milk, Mango Syrup, Ice Blend

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Whole Milk, Strawberry Syrup, Ice Blend

Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Whole Milk, Banana Syrup, Ice Blend

Strawberry Lemonade Slush

$5.69

Strawberry Syrup, Lemon Syrup, Ice Blend

Strawberry Kiwi Slush

$5.69

Strawberry Syrup, Kiwi Syrup, Ice Blend

Wintermelon Slush

$5.49

Wintermelon Syrup, Ice Blend

Honeydew Slush

$5.49

Honeydew Syrup, Ice Blend

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Toppings

Black Pearls

$0.80

Rainbow Jelly

$0.85

Lychee Jelly

$0.85

Strawberry Popping Boba

$0.85

Mango Popping Boba

$0.85

Passion Fruit Popping Boba

$0.85

Peach Popping Boba

$0.85

Creme Burle

$1.25

Cheese Cap

$1.25

Coffee Jelly

$0.85

Heart Shaped Strawberry Jelly

$0.85

Hot Tea (Bags)

British Breakfast

$3.25

Earl Grey

$3.25

Vanilla Almond

$3.25

Wild Blueberry

$3.25

Original Green

$3.25

Spring-Cherry

$3.25

Tumeric-Ginger

$3.25

Orange-Blossom White

$3.25

PassionFruit-Mango Red

$3.25

Mate Latte

$3.25

Peach-Blossom Oolong

$3.25

Decaf-British Breakfast

$3.25

Natural Hibiscus

$3.25

Raspberry-Rose Hibiscus

$3.25

Cardamom-Cinnamon Herbal

$3.25

Pastries

Danish

$3.99

Assorted Macaroons

$4.99

Baklava

$2.99

Chocolate Baklava

$3.50

Rice Pudding

$3.29

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Extras

Key Chains

$2.99

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bubble Tea & Hot Beverages & Pastries

Location

7107 Otter Lake Rd Suite 140, Lino Lakes, MN 55038

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

