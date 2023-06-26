Sohas 7107 Otter Lake Rd Suite 140
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bubble Tea & Hot Beverages & Pastries
Location
7107 Otter Lake Rd Suite 140, Lino Lakes, MN 55038
