SoHi Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
SoHi Cafe - Bringing you the Vibe of The Lab, The Gallery and The Studio all in one spot! But now we have goods and the food. Come in and enjoy!
4300 West Alameda Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
