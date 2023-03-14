Restaurant header imageView gallery

SO HI Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

10670 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 102

Las Vegas, NV 89141

All Day Menu

Appetizers

Combo Platter

$14.00

A combination of onion rings, fried pickles and mozzarella sticks

Fried Pickles

$9.00Out of stock

Olive Bruschetta

$10.00

Delicious mix of olives, herbs, & olive oil served with crostini

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Choice of Sauce

SO HI Charcuterie Board

$25.00

SO HI Nachos

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Fried Shrimp & Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Grilled Artichokes

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus & Artichokes

$9.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$14.00

Meatballs (4 small)

$12.00

Pesto Garlic Bread

$9.00

Rolled Asparagus NY Steak

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Sweet Chili Prawns

$19.95

Salads

Chicken Breast Salad

$14.00

Freshly grilled chicken served over crisp lettuce, cucumbers, and olives

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil. Seasoned with salt and olive oil.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Fresh veggies, olives and feta and tossed with a tangy lemon-herb vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic, caesar dressing, croutons

Iceberg Wedge Chopped

$6.00

Small House Salad

$4.50

Small Caesar Salad

$4.50

Large House Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches/Paninis/Burgers

Hole in One B.L.T.

$14.00

Toms Grilled Ham & Cheese

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Dukes Lobster Roll

$25.00

Nanas Pastrami Roll

$14.00

Classic Burger

$13.00

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Protein Burger

$14.00

Sliders

$15.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Italian Sausage Roll

$14.00

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Barbecue Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$16.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids SO HI Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Desserts

Pie of the Day

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Potato Pie

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Meatball Each

$6.00

Sausage Each

$6.00

Shrimp (3)

$6.00

Salmon Filet

$8.00Out of stock

Dinner Classics

Fresh & Fit

Protein & Veggie Penne

$16.00

Wheat penne with broccoli, spinach, peppers, grated cheese, and your hcoice of chicken or sausage.

Petite Filet Over Pasta

$23.00

Whole wheat thin spaghettie, filet mignon with red and green peppers, green onions.

Lemon Pork Chop

$19.00

Lightly sauteed chop braised in lemon sauce with sauteed kale.

Salmon With Asparagus

$19.00

Horseradish crusted salmon with roasted asparagus, peppers, and mixed greens.

Entrees

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Sauteed chicken breast, lemon juice, capers, chicken stock, parsley, caramelized lemon slices

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Shrimp, garlic butter, lemon, white wine, over thin spaghetti.

Orange Roughy Francaise

$27.00

Pan-fried with white wine, lemon, shallots over thin spaghetti.

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Chicken breast, marinara sauce, basil, parmesan, mozzarella cheese, spaghetti marinara.

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Rosemary-pimento butter, grilled and served with fresh vegetables and brown rice.

Chicken & Artichokes

$23.00

Lightly sauteed in white wine, roasted garlic, shallots, & herbs. Tomatoes, roasted peppers, lemon sauce. Potato pie and fresh vegetables.

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Pan-seared chicken breast fillets simmered in rich Marsala wine sauce made with natural chicken stock, mushrooms, thyme and a touch of cream. Served with potato pie and fresh vegetables.

Seafood Fra' Diavolo

$39.00

Seafood combination of currently available shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops, calamari, all over linguine bathed with basil, garlic, and a spicy fra Diavolo sauce.

Beef Stroganoff

$26.00

Fettuccine noodles with chunks of filet mignon in a brown sauce with mushrooms, shallots, heavy cream, and red wine.

Lasagna

$24.00

A hearty servinig of Grandmas favorite recipe.

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Add Meatball or Italian Sausage.

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

$19.00

Rigatoni in a vodka sauce, parmesan cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Cream, garlic, butter, white wine, parmesan cheese.

Steaks & Chops

Cajun Rib-Eye Steak

$40.00

Marinated for 48 hours, chef's special blend of Cajun herbs and spices.

Filet Mignon

$39.00

A half-pound hunk of Black Angus!

Pork Chops

$28.00

Grilled, tender pork loin chops, creamy mushroom, onion, and bacon sauce. Accompanied by our famous potato pie.

Rib-Eye Steak

$40.00

N/A Beverages

Beverages

SO HI Water

$3.00

Mexican Bottled Coke

$5.00

Fiji Bottled Water

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lipton Hot Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Hot Tea

$3.00

Fuze Iced Tea

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

Weekly Specials

Tuesday

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chips and Guacamole

$4.00

Rotating Specials

Special Requests

Cioppiono

$30.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10670 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89141

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

