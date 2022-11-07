Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soho American Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107

Atlanta, GA 30309

Apple & Sausage Ravioli
Caesar Salad
Bolognese

Starters

Appetizer Crab Cake

$19.00

Artisan Lettuce Salad

$11.00

Bowl Ck Tortilla

$11.00

Bowl SOD

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Calamari

$16.00

Cheese Plate

$19.00

Cup of Ck Tortilla

$5.50

Cup of SOD

$5.50Out of stock

Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Mussels

$23.00Out of stock

Spring Rolls

$25.00

Lamb Stew

$24.00

Shrimp Curry Linguine

$26.00

Salmon Paillard

$28.00

Tuna Tartar

$17.00

Entrees

Ahi Tuna

$37.00

Apple & Sausage Ravioli

$28.00

Blue Plate Chicken

$32.00

Bolognese

$30.00

Burger

$19.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$28.00

Elk Tenderloin

$49.50

Entree Crab Cakes

$38.00

Fish Special

$55.00

NY Strip

$54.00

NY Strip for 2

$58.00

Pork Chop

$34.50

Salmon

$36.00

Short Rib

$37.00

Shrimp Linguini

$32.00

Thai Steak Salad

$39.00

Sides

Sautéed Spinach

$9.50

Baby Bok Choy

$9.50

Haricot Verts

$9.50

Roasted Carrots

$9.50

Sautéed Kale

$9.50

Red Bliss Potatoes

$9.50

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

$9.50

French Fries

$9.50

Tomato Basil Risotto

$9.50

Andouille-Toma Cheese Grits

$9.50

Purple Rice

$9.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.50

Creamed Corn

$9.50

Aligot Potatoes

$9.50

Scalloped Potatoes

$9.50

Mushrooms

$9.50

Mushrooms and Onions

$9.50

Mushroom Onion Compound

$8.00

Desserts

Homemade Key Lime Pie

$9.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.50

Classic Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.50

Warm Apple Pie

$11.00

Ice Cream

$5.75

Sorbet

$8.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

GingerAle

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

San Pelligrino

$7.50

Panna

$7.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Mocktail

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Craberry

$2.50

Oj

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American Bistro

Location

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery
SOHO American Bistro image
SOHO American Bistro image
SOHO American Bistro image
SOHO American Bistro image

