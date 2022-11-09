Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

891 Reviews

$$

1889 W 25th St

Cleveland, OH 44113

Popular Items

BREAST
NASHVILLE
MAC + CHEESE

SNACKS

CLASSIC EGGS

$8.00

chive, carrot, smoked paprika (v, gf)

FANCY EGGS

$10.00

caviar, lox, dill, pickled onion (gf)

GUMBO

$7.00+

shrimp, sausage, chicken, rice, stewed pepper gravy

COUNTRY CAP'N

$12.00

baby greens, avocado, yams, pepitas, almonds, figs, crispy shallots, tahini vinaigrette (v, gf)

HUSH PUPS

$13.00

(5) lemon-dijon cream, smoked pistachios, honey, fennel pollen (v)

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$13.00

queso fresco, corn, pico de gallo, okra remoulade (v)

PEANUT HUMMUS

$13.00

bbq pulled chicken, pickled mustard seeds, old bay naan (sub jackfruit +2)

FRIED RICE

$13.00

carolina gold rice, bacon, peas, pecorino, jalapeño-basil oil, sunny egg (gf)

PIMENTO CHEESE

$13.00

red pepper jam, dill pickles, potato chips (v)

BISCUIT

$2.00

seasonal jam + herbed butter. (1 per order)

SANDWICHES

LOUISVILLE

$17.50

fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries

NASHVILLE

$17.50

fried chicken, spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, okra remoulade, fries

CHIX DINNERS

MORNIN

$17.00

rosemary waffles, powdered sugar, ohio maple syrup

EVENIN

$17.00

seared green beans, mashed potatoes, bourbon gravy

LATE NIGHT

$17.00

smoked gouda mac + cheese, hammy collards, bbq

SUPPERS

SHRIMP+GRITS

$20.00

andouille sausage, asparagus, corn relish, cheddar (gf)

STEAK+POTATOES

$22.00

seared hanger steak, crispy fingerlings, shaved brussels, bacon, béarnaise

SIDES + XTRAS

MAC + CHEESE

$8.00

(v)

MASH + GRAVY

$6.00

(v, gf)

CHEESY GRITS

$6.00

(v, gf)

COLLARDS

$6.00

*contains pork (gf)

SEARED GREEN BEANS

$7.00

(v, gf)

SIDE BBQ

$0.50

SIDE SCHMALTZ

$0.50

SIDE SYRUP

$2.00

HOT SAUCE BTL

$7.00

A LA CARTE

BREAST

$7.00

THIGH

$6.00

TOFU

$6.00

DESSERT

BOURBON BALL

$2.00

spiced peanut butter + shortbread filling, dark chocolate coating, caramel, sea seat

HOUSE COCKTAILS

BLACKSBURG

$13.00

bourbon, sweet vermouth, benedictine, dr. pepper bitters, cherry

DE LA SOUL

$13.00

tequila, grapefruit, blood orange, lime, agave

FORTUNE TELLER

$13.00

rye, zucca rabarbaro, aperol, sour orange

MANHATTAN

$13.00

rye, carpano antica, angostura, pickled cherry

OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

bourbon, demerara, angostura, pickled cherry

SAZERAC

$13.00

bonded rye, peychaud's, herb saint, sugar, lemon oil

BEER

BELL'S TWO HEARTED

$6.00

COORS

$5.00

FAT HEAD'S IPA

$6.00

SHACKSBURY CIDER

$6.00

SOFT DRINKS

TOPO CHICO

$4.50Out of stock

ALE-8-ONE GINGER

$4.50

BOYLAN ORANGE

$4.50

CHEERWINE

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicken + Whiskey Joint

Location

1889 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image

