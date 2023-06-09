A map showing the location of SOHO College 4505 S. Maryland ParkwayView gallery

SOHO College 4505 S. Maryland Parkway

4505 S. Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89154

FOOD

Build Your Own

Burrito

Bowl

$0.50

Signature Burritos

The Rebel

$13.95

3 Amigos

$15.10

Twin Dragon

$13.65

Sunny Salmon

$11.70

Lion King

$11.20

Fire Cracker

$8.75

Santa Fe

$9.00

Cheesy Steak

$11.20

California

$8.75

Spam&Egg

$6.95

Signature Bowls

The Rebel

$14.45

3 Amigos

$15.10

Twin Dragon

$13.65

Sunny Salmon

$11.70

Lion King

$11.20

Fire Cracker

$8.75

Santa Fe

$9.00

Cheesy Steak

$11.20

California

$8.75

Poke Bowls

Back Home

$12.20

Waikiki

$11.20

North Shore

$9.75

Lahaina

$9.75

Vegetarian Burritos or Bowls

Tofu Garden

$9.00

Vegan Lover

$10.70

Vegan Delight

$11.90

Tofu Lover

$8.25

Veggie Lover

$7.25

Mini Bowl

Spicy Tuna

$4.75

Surimi

$4.75

SOHO Ramen

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$8.95

Pork Base Broth, Chicken, Egg noodles, corn, crispy garlic, chili pepper. Mushroom broth availiable

Veggie Ramen

$7.95

Mushroom base broth, egg noodles, tofu, sesame oil, corn, green onion, spinach, mixed seaweed, and crispy garlic. Udon noodle available

Tempura Udon

$8.95

Soy sauce bonito broth, shrimp tempura, thick wheat flour noodle, mixed seaweed, green onion, tempura crunch, chili pepper.

Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken

$8.25

Spicy Chicken

$8.25

Grilled Salmon

$9.75

Beef

$9.75

Kids Menu

Kids

$6.95

Sides

Mushroom Soup

$1.85

Miso Soup

$1.85

Edamame

$1.85

Cucumber Salad

$1.85

Seaweed Salad

$2.65

Kimchi

$2.65

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.10

Seaweed Snacks

$1.30

Extra Rice

$1.00

Cream Soda

$3.49

Water

$1.85

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$1.99+

Boba Tea

$3.70+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
