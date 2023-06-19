Soho Sushi Burrito On Craig 1820 E. Craig Road Suite 100
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Soho Sushi Burrito offers Sushi Burritos, Salads, Rice Bowls, Nachos. We have all the protein choices Raw and Cooked, such as Tuna, Yellowtail, and Salmon. We also have Chicken, Beef, Shrimp Tempura, Soft Shell Crab, and a full toppings bar of 15 to 20 fresh vegetable items. For our Vegan guests, we will also be providing Vegan Beef Options. Finally, we will be offering a Salsa Bar, which will feature Salsas and Japanese Sauces to pour on your favorite items. Come check us out sometime, tell us what recipe you can create with our endless possibilities.
1820 E. Craig Road Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89030
