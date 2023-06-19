Main picView gallery

Soho Sushi Burrito On Craig 1820 E. Craig Road Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

1820 E. Craig Road Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89030

FOOD

Build Your Own

Burrito

Bowl

$0.50

Signature Burritos

Caterpillar

$15.85

Triple S

$13.65

Lion King

$11.20

Santa Fe

$9.00

Twin Dragon

$13.65

3 Amigos

$15.10

Tropical Sunset

$10.50

Angry Tuna

$12.70

Sunny Salmon

$11.70

Cheesy Steak

$11.20

Fire Cracker

$8.75

California

$8.75

Signature Bowls

Caterpillar

$15.85

Triple S

$13.65

Lion King

$11.20

Santa Fe

$9.00

Twin Dragon

$13.65

3 Amigos

$15.10

Tropical Sunset

$10.50

Angry Tuna

$12.70

Sunny Salmon

$11.70

Cheesy Steak

$11.20

Fire Cracker

$8.75

California

$8.75

Poke Bowls

Back Home

$12.20

North Shore

$9.75

Waimea

$10.50

Mauna Loa

$11.95

Lahaina

$9.75

Waikiki

$11.20

Vegetarian Burritos or Bowls

Tofu Garden

$9.00

Vegan Lover

$10.70

Vegan Delight

$11.90

Tofu Lover

$8.25

Veggie Lover

$7.25

Mini Bowl

Spicy Tuna

$4.75

Surimi

$4.75

SOHO Ramen

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$8.95

Pork Base Broth, Chicken, Egg noodles, corn, crispy garlic, chili pepper. Mushroom broth availiable

Veggie Ramen

$7.95

Mushroom base broth, egg noodles, tofu, sesame oil, corn, green onion, spinach, mixed seaweed, and crispy garlic. Udon noodle available

Tempura Udon

$8.95

Soy sauce bonito broth, shrimp tempura, thick wheat flour noodle, mixed seaweed, green onion, tempura crunch, chili pepper.

Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken

$8.25

Spicy Chicken

$8.25

Grilled Salmon

$9.75

Beef

$9.75

Kids Menu

Kids

$6.95

Sides

Mushroom Soup

$1.85

Miso Soup

$1.85

Edamame

$1.85

Cucumber Salad

$1.85

Seaweed Salad

$2.65

Kimchi

$2.65

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.10

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$1.99+

Boba Tea

$3.70+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soho Sushi Burrito offers Sushi Burritos, Salads, Rice Bowls, Nachos. We have all the protein choices Raw and Cooked, such as Tuna, Yellowtail, and Salmon. We also have Chicken, Beef, Shrimp Tempura, Soft Shell Crab, and a full toppings bar of 15 to 20 fresh vegetable items. For our Vegan guests, we will also be providing Vegan Beef Options. Finally, we will be offering a Salsa Bar, which will feature Salsas and Japanese Sauces to pour on your favorite items. Come check us out sometime, tell us what recipe you can create with our endless possibilities.

Location

Directions

