Pizza

Soho Square Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

437 3rd Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The "Roni" Square
Our Classic Pizza
The Original Soho Square

Square Pies

The Original Soho Square

The Original Soho Square

$21.00

Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Tomato Sauce / Oregano / Fresh Basil / Pecorino Romano

The "Roni" Square

The "Roni" Square

$25.00

The Original Soho Square loaded with hand-sliced pepperoni cups

Sfincione

$23.00Out of stock

Our Focaccia crust / Sauteed Onion Sauce / Roasted Breadcrumbs / Pecorino Romano / EVOO

Grandma Pie

$20.00

Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Imported San Marzano Tomato/ Oregano / Fresh Garlic / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil

Grandma Pie (Bianca)

Grandma Pie (Bianca)

$22.00

Our Homemade Mozz / Ricotta Impastata / EVOO / Fresh Garlic / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil

Grandma Alla (Vodka)

$22.00

Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Our Award Winning Vodka Sauce / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil

Signature Pies

Our Classic Pizza

Our Classic Pizza

$10.00+

Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / San Marzano Plum Tomato / Oregano / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil

Tutta Carne

$15.00+

Our Classic Pie topped with: Hand Sliced Pepperoni / Sweet Italian Sausage / Prosciutto / Homemade Baby Meatballs

Mad Mushrooms

Mad Mushrooms

$15.00+

Our Classic Pie loaded with Fresh Sauteed Mixed Mushrooms / White Truffle Oil

Vodka Pie

Vodka Pie

$15.00+

Salvatore's Award Winning Vodka Sauce / Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil

“MVP” - Mikey's Vodka Pie

“MVP” - Mikey's Vodka Pie

$15.00+

Our Vodka Pie topped with: Italian Sweet Sausage / Sauteed Shallots

White Pie

White Pie

$15.00+

Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Ricotta Impastata / Fresh Garlic

Pasta Al Forno

Baked Rigatoni

$12.00Out of stock

Our Signature Tomato Sauce / Pecorino Romano / Ricotta Impastata / Topped with our Homemade Fresh Mozz

Baked Rigatoni alla Vodka

$12.00

Our Award Winning Vodka Sauce / Topped with our Homemade Fresh Mozz

Stuffed Shells

$12.00Out of stock

Our Signature Tomato Sauce / Topped with our Homemade Fresh Mozz

Ravioli

$12.00Out of stock

Our Signature Tomato Sauce / Topped with our Homemade Fresh Mozz

Lasagna

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh Pasta Sheets / Homemade Meat Sauce / Topped with our Homemade Fresh Mozz

Sides

Meatballs with Fresh Ricotta

$8.00

Buffalo wings

$9.00

Riceball Special

$8.00Out of stock

Eggplant Rollatini

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix / Tomato Wedges / Red Onions / Fresh Mushrooms / Oil Cured Black Olives / Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Chopped Romaine / Shaved Pecorino Romano / Creamy Caesar / Croutons

Stromboli & Calzones

Classic Stromboli

$8.00Out of stock

Hand Sliced Pepperoni / Provolone / Genoa Salami / Ham / Prosciutto / Our Homemade Fresh Mozz

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$8.00

Fresh Tomatoes / Grilled Chicken / Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Fresh Basil / Fresh Garlic

Eggplant Stromboli

Eggplant Stromboli

$8.00Out of stock

Sicilian Style Eggplant / Tomato Sauce / Our Homemade Fresh Mozz

Sausage & Pepper Stromboli

Sausage & Pepper Stromboli

$8.00

Sweet Italian Sausage / Roasted Peppers / Our Homemade Fresh Mozz

Fried Cheese Calzone

Fried Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Our Homemade Fresh Mozz / Ricotta Impastata / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil

Drinks

Soda - Can

$1.50

Boylan Soda - Bottle

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We make old-world, brick oven style pizza using simple, high end ingredients. We only use fresh mozz made in-house daily.

Location

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

