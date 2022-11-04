Pizza
Soho Square Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We make old-world, brick oven style pizza using simple, high end ingredients. We only use fresh mozz made in-house daily.
Location
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gallery