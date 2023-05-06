Main picView gallery

Social Taco

1831 28th Avenue South175 N

Homewood, AL 35209

Chips &....

Fresca

Fresca

$3.00

Our simple, straightforward table salsa. Always fresh - everyday! It's good on everything.

Verde

Verde

$4.00

Tomatillo, onion, jalapeno, serrano, and cilantro make this mildly spicy, vibrant and tangy. Good on everything, great on meat.

Morita

Morita

$4.00

Smokey and spicy, with a greater depth of flavor. This one has some kick, but won't blow you away.

Queso

$8.00

House green hatch chile queso with a more rustic "totopos" chip. Don't forget to add some charro beans or chorizo...or both ;)

Guac

Guac

$12.00

Chunky and fresh! With a more rustic "totopos" chip

Primero (apps)

Tablitas

Tablitas

$16.00

Thinly sliced, mesquite grilled short ribs with our house rojo seasoning - avocado, radish, lime, verde and crema. A Staff FAV!!!

Tuna Ceviche

Tuna Ceviche

$15.00

Diced tuna and fresh pico tossed in passion fruit vinaigrette with our house totopos chips.

Gringo Chingo

Gringo Chingo

$10.00

Smoked chorizo link wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with queso, guac, and morita salsa.

Chicharonnes

Chicharonnes

$13.00

Crispy, salty, spicy porky goodness with that guacamole you already love!

Papas Locas

Papas Locas

$8.00

Fries covered topped with chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onions, pico and crema. Don't forget to add your favorite protein!

Elote

Elote

$8.00

2 ears of corn with mayo, queso fresco, lime, and cilantro.

Ensaladas (salads)

Arriba

Arriba

$12.00

Artisanal lettuces with radicchio, radish, cilantro, and jicama. Dressed with passion fruit vinaigrette.

Casa

Casa

$12.00

Romaine and artisanal lettuces with avocado, radish, queso fresco, charred tomatoes, and shaved red onion. Dressed with your choice of salsa

Tacos

3 Tacos per order. Tacos come fully dressed as described, or everything on the side. All tacos come with lime, cilantro and onion unless otherwise noted.
Birria

Birria

$16.00

Tender shredded birria beef on grilled corn tortillas with chihuahua cheese, salsa verde, pickled onion and consommé for dipping. Finished with cilantro & onion

Pastor

Pastor

$15.00

Slow vertical roasted pastor pork with grilled, sweet pineapple and spicy, smokey salsa morita on fresh, local corn tortillas. Finished with cilantro, onion & limes.

Pescado

Pescado

$17.00

Fried grouper on flour tortillas with avocado, pico, radish, radicchio and crema.

Picada

Picada

$14.00

Rojo seasoned chopped picada beef with salsa verde and queso fresco on corn tortillas. Finished with cilantro, onion & limes.

Pollo

Pollo

$14.00

Fire roasted chicken, avocado, pico, and queso fresco on flour tortillas. Finished with cilantro, onion & limes.

Tlayudas (mexican pizzas)

Tlayudas ( 'cla-you-da') are a classic Oaxacan street food sometimes called a Mexican pizza. A large corn tortilla, drizzled in bean sauce and loaded with chihuahua cheese and your choice of toppings. Wood fire grilled, and sliced up hot and crispy. All Tlayudas are topped with cilantro and onion
Picada

Picada

$16.00

Rojo seasoned chopped picada style beef, queso fresco, and salsa verde. Finished with cilantro, onion & limes.

Pollo

Pollo

$16.00

Fire roasted chicken with avocado, pico, queso fresco, and salsa fresca. Finished with cilantro, onion & limes.

Pastor

Pastor

$17.00

Slow vertical roasted pastor pork, grilled sweet pineapple and spicy, smokey salsa morita. Finished with cilantro, onion & limes.

Birria

Birria

$17.00

Shredded birria beef, salsa verde, pickled onion, and consommé for dipping. Finished with cilantro, onion & limes.

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$11.00

keeping it basic with charro sauce and chihuahua cheese.

Entradas (entreés)

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Our take on a Mexican classic. Pulled chicken in a verde cream sauce over tortilla chips. Topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole, queso fresco, and radish. – Add 2 eggs for $3 Try it RED with ranchero sauceand chorizo instead of tomatillo cream sauce and chicken.

Pollo Fuego

Pollo Fuego

$21.00

Mesquite grilled chicken finished in a spicy, smokey red sauce served over cilantro lime rice with, guacamole, radish, queso fresco, cilantro and onion.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$25.00

Mesquite grilled flank steak, sliced and served with charred tomatoes, grilled spring onion, avocado, radish, cilantro chime butter and grilled corn tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

Two crispy corn tortillas with charros, chorizo ranchero sauce and 4 fried eggs. Topped with queso fresco, pico, guacamole, cilantro, onion and salsa verde. – Try it GREEN with chicken and tomatillo cream sauce instead of ranchero sauce and chorizo

Postre (dessert)

Churros + Soft Serve

Churros + Soft Serve

$6.00

Fresh fried churros with mexican hot chocolate soft serve ice cream.

Pequeños (kids)

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00
Kids Nuggets

Kids Nuggets

$6.00
Kids Taquitos

Kids Taquitos

$6.00

Sides + Solo Items

Thin Chips

$2.00

Rustic Totopos Chips

$2.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.00

Charro Beans

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Side "Casa" Salad

$6.00

Side "Arriba" Salad

$6.00

Elote Side

$4.00

Cilantro Lime Rice (32 oz)

$15.00

Charro Beans (32 oz)

$15.00

Jarritos Mexican Sparkling Sodas

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Mandarin

$4.00

Lime

$4.00

Sparkling

$4.00

BYO Drink Kits

Margarita

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Upbeat Mexican joint with laid back atmosphere and authentic flavors! See full menu and descriptions at https://www.socialtaco.bar/menus/

Location

1831 28th Avenue South175 N, Homewood, AL 35209

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

