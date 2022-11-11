Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soholt Bakery 40 Main Street E

review star

No reviews yet

40 Main Street E

Mayville, ND 58257

Bread

White Loaf

$4.00

Fresh baked daily from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Half White Loaf

$2.50

Fresh baked daily from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Wheat Loaf

$4.25

Fresh baked daily from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Irish Loaf

$4.00

Fresh baked daily from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Half Irish

$2.50

Fresh baked daily from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Irish Wheat Loaf

$4.25

Fresh baked daily from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Rye Loaf

$4.25

Fresh baked daily from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

French Bread

$4.00

Buns

Snowflake

$4.00

1 Dozen fresh baked from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Snowflake Wheat

$4.25

1 Dozen fresh baked from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Regular White

$4.25

1 Dozen fresh baked from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Regular Wheat

$4.50

1 Dozen fresh baked from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Large White

$4.75

1 Dozen fresh baked from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Large Wheat

$5.00

1 Dozen fresh baked from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Extra Large White

$5.50

Extra Large Wheat

$5.75

Hot Dog Buns Half Dozen

$3.50

Hot Dog Buns

$5.00

Tea Rolls

$4.25

1 Dozen fresh baked from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Brat

$5.50

Cruising Cafe XXL !buns

$7.00

Cruising Cafe XL Hoagie

$7.50

Pizza Shop XL bun

$6.00

Subs 6"

$6.50

1 Dozen fresh baked from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Subs Wheat 6"

$6.75

1 Dozen fresh baked from scratch, using locally sourced North Dakota Mill flour.

Specialty Bread

Garlic Toast

$3.50

Perfectly toasted using in-house buns.

Stuffing Mix 16oz

$4.75

Stuffing Mix 8oz

$2.50

Lefse

$5.25

Julekake

$6.00

A Norwegian holiday treat filled with candied fruit and raisins.

1/2 Doz Pizza Crust

$18.00

Half Dozen hand rolled and par baked, ready for your own favorite toppings. Perfect for freezing as well.

Doz Pizza Crust

$36.00

1 Dozen hand rolled and par baked, ready for your own favorite toppings.

Donuts & Pastries

Cake Donut

$0.80

Old family recipe with nutmeg and vanilla, fried to perfection.

Half Dozen Cake Donuts

$3.75

Old family recipe with nutmeg and vanilla, fried to perfection.

Dozen Cake Donuts

$7.50

Old family recipe with nutmeg and vanilla, fried to perfection.

2 Dozen Cake Donuts

$15.00

Old family recipe with nutmeg and vanilla, fried to perfection.

Rolls

$1.50

Variety of scratch made rolls and donuts that begin with an heirloom reccipe. Something for everyone.

Half Dozen Assorted Rolls

$8.50

Variety of scratch made rolls and donuts that begin with an heirloom reccipe. Something for everyone.

Dozen Assorted Rolls

$17.00

Variety of scratch made rolls and donuts that begin with an heirloom reccipe. Something for everyone.

Gourmet Rolls and Donuts

$1.75

Apple Fritter

$2.50

Turnover

$2.25

Croissant

$2.75

Carmel Ring

$9.00

Our traditional carmel roll baked in a beautiful ring, perfect for brunch.

Carmel Nut Ring

$10.00

Our traditional carmel roll baked in a beautiful ring, topped with mixed chopped nuts, perfect for brunch.

Birthday Donut

$15.00

A new twist to the traditional birthday cake. Bismarck or Glazed donut style, you choose.

Half Dozen Day Old Assorted Rolls

$4.25

Weekend Half Dozen Assorted Rolls

$1.00

Cookies & Bars

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$1.75

Seasonal sugar cookie made from scratch, with a crisp outside and soft, chewy inside,

Large Cookie

$1.75

Variety of scratch made cookies, something for everyone.

Cookie

$0.75

Variety of scratch made cookies, something for everyone.

Half Dozen Cookies

$4.25

Variety of scratch made cookies, something for everyone.

Dozen Cookies

$8.50

A variety of scratch made cookies, something for everyone.

Half Dozen Brownies

$5.00

A delightfully fudgy bite for the chocolate lover in you.

Half Dozen Special K Bars

$5.50

Fan favoirte with a crunchy cereal base and rich peanut butter/chocolate icing

Half Dozen Carrot Bars

$5.00

Jumbo Muffin

$2.00

Sanbakkels

$0.90

Sanbakkels Half Dozen

$5.00

Sanbakkels Dozen

$9.75

Beverages

Coffee 12 oz

$2.00

Serving freshly brewed and locally sourced Bully Brew brand.

Coffee 16 oz

$2.25

Serving freshly brewed and locally sourced Bully Brew brand.

Iced Tea

$1.25

Milk

$1.00

Juice

$1.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Over 100 years of providing scratch baked goodies including breads, rolls and cookies.

40 Main Street E, Mayville, ND 58257

