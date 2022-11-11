Soholt Bakery 40 Main Street E
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info
Over 100 years of providing scratch baked goodies including breads, rolls and cookies.
Location
40 Main Street E, Mayville, ND 58257
Gallery
