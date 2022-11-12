Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Sohos Italian Restaurant Capitol Market

800 Smith St

Charleston, WV 25301

N/A Beverages

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Club Soda

$0.75

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.50

Water

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

BEER GARDEN

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.50

Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

Ole Randl

$6.00

Key Lime Cougar Bait

$6.00

William Hill Cab

$9.00

William Hill Chard

$9.00

Desserts

1 scoop of Ice Cream

$2.99

2 scoops Ice Cream

$3.99

Bread Pudding

$9.95

Brownie

$8.50

Cannoli Dessert

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$9.95

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$9.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Extra Charges

1/2 Salmon Filet

$7.00

1000 Island

$0.50

Bacon

$2.00

Banana Peppers

$1.50

Basil

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese crumbles

$1.50

Capers

$1.50

Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Celery

$0.75

Chicken

$6.50

Chicken Breast Al La Carte

$6.50

Egg

$1.00

Feta cheese

$1.50

Full Salmon Filet

$14.00

Goat Cheese

$1.50

House Dressing

$0.50

Loaf of Bread

$9.00

Mango Salsa

$3.50

Marinara Cup

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mushrooms

$2.50

Pickles

$0.75

Plate of Bread & Dressing

$2.00

Remolaude

$0.50

Salad Steak Al La Carte

$7.00

Sautéed Spinach

$3.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.00

Scoop of Egg Salad

$3.00

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$3.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Chips

$1.50

Side of Marinara

$1.50

Side of Onions

$0.75

Side of Polenta

$3.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Roasted Peppers

$1.50

Single Crab Cake

$10.00

Single Meatball

$2.25

Single Scallop

$8.00

Tomato's

$0.75

Vegetables

$3.00

Xtra Cheese

$1.50

Spicy Shrimp

$7.00

LARGE PLATTERS

Large Antipasta Platter

$160.00

Large Bread Pudding Tray

$100.00

Large Cajun Chicken Platter

$180.00

Large Cajun Shrimp Platter

$190.00

Large Cannelloni Platter

$170.00

Large Ceasar Salad Platter

$80.00

Large Cheese & Cracker Platters

$120.00

Large Chicken Alfredo Platter

$180.00

Large Chicken Marsala Platter

$180.00

Large Chicken Piccata Platter

$180.00

Large Chopped Salad Platter

$90.00

Large Cookie Tray

$70.00

Large Deli Sandwich Platter

$140.00

Large Deli Wrap Platter

$140.00

Large Five Cheese Ravioli Platter

$140.00

Large Fruit Platter

$140.00

Large Italian Wrap Platter

$140.00

Large Meat Lasagna Platter

$185.00

Large Meatball Platter

$120.00

Large Mushrooms & Green Beans Platter

$80.00

Large Risotto Cakes Platter

$70.00

Large Salmon Platter

$200.00

Large Seared Tuna Platter

$200.00

Large Shrimp Platter

$180.00

Large Spaghetti & Meatballs Platter

$165.00

Large Tiramisu Tray

$130.00

Large Vegetable Lasagna Platter

$165.00

Large Vegetable Platter

$130.00

Large Caprese Salad Platter

$100.00

SMALL PLATTERS

Small Antipasta Platter

$90.00

Small Bread Pudding Tray

$55.00

Small Caesar Salad Platter

$45.00

Small Cajun Chicken Platter

$90.00

Small Cajun Shrimp Platter

$105.00

Small Cannelloni Platter

$85.00

Small Cheese & Cracker Platter

$65.00

Small Chicken Alfredo Platter

$105.00

Small Chicken Marsala Platter

$105.00

Small Chicken Piccata Platter

$105.00

Small Chopped Salad Platter

$50.00

Small Cookies Tray

$40.00

Small Deli Sandwich Platter

$80.00

Small Deli Wrap Platter

$80.00

Small Five Cheese Ravioli Platter

$75.00

Small Fruit Platter

$80.00

Small Italian Wrap Platter

$80.00

Small Meat Lasagna Platter

$100.00

Small Meatball Platter

$70.00

Small Mushrooms & Green Beans

$50.00

Small Risotto Cakes Platter

$40.00

Small Salmon Platter

$105.00

Small Seared Tuna Platter

$105.00

Small Shrimp Platter

$95.00

Small Spaghetti & Meatballs Platter

$90.00

Small Stuffed Cheese Shells

$75.00

Small Tiramisu Tray

$70.00

Small Vegetable Lasagna Platter

$90.00

Small Vegetable Platter

$70.00

Small Cannoli Platter

$55.00

Small Caprese Salad Platter

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

800 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301

Sohos Italian Restaurant image
Sohos Italian Restaurant image

