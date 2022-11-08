Soi Kirkland 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285
425 Urban Plaza
Ste 285
Kirkland, WA 98033
Popular Items
Small Bites
Thai-Ko-Ya-Ki (Larb Tord)
Pork meatballs Thai style, Grounded pork mixed with fish sauce, lime leaf, shallot, &lemongrass. Deep fried and served with Fresh Ginger, Peanut and spicy lime sauce.
Crispy Spring Rolls
Vegetarian fried spring rolls: Deep fried roll stuffed with mix vegetable, served with plum sauce.
Fresh Spring Roll with Fried Tofu
Fresh roll with fried tofu, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, and vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice wrapper served with Zesty Thai style lime peanut sauce
Fresh Spring Roll with Prawn
Fresh roll with fried tofu, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, and vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice wrapper served with Zesty Thai style lime peanut sauce
Crab Rangoon
Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton wrapper, deep fried and served with plum sauce
Happy Elephant Wings
Crispy Jumbo chicken wings topped with garlic, chili paste and fish sauce.
Spicy Curry Prawn
umbo prawns in a coconut milk curry of shallot, galangal, lemongrass, lime leaf, shrimp paste and garlic with banana chips on top.
Pork Jerky(Thai Style)
Thai style pork jerky, marinated pork in soy sauce, garlic, and palm sugar, deep fried and served with Thai sriracha.
Fish Cakes
Homemade fish cakes mixed with red curry paste, minced green beans served with Thai style cucumber vinegar sauce.
SOI Pork Belly Bao Buns
Flat Steam bread Asian inspired served with Pork belly, cucumber, cilantro, and house made Hoisin sauce.
SOI Roasted Duck Bao Buns
Flat Steam bread Asian inspired served with Roasted Duck, cucumber, cilantro, and house made Hoisin sauce.
Open Food
Soups
Tom Yum Soup
Thai traditional hot and sour soup with kaffir lime leaf, galangal, lemongrass, fresh Thai chili, lime juice, mushroom, and tomato.
Tom Kha Soup
SOI creamy coconut milk soup, mushroom, lemongrass, lime leaf and cilantro with fresh squeezed lime juice.
Wonton Soup
Clear chicken broth with homemade pork wonton, Bok choy, carrot and top with fried garlic.
Open Food
Salads
Thai Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
Fresh crisp green papaya, garlic, carrot, tomato, green bean, lime juice topped with peanut.
Som Tum Isarn Style
Crispy Rice Salad (Nam Kaw Tord)
Crispy rice salad with ground chicken, peanut, fresh ginger, red & green onion, lime leaf, cilantro, mixed with house made lime dressing.
Glass Noodle Salad (Yum Woonsen)
Glass noodle salad in spicy lime dressing, onion, cilantro, tomato, minced chicken and shrimp.
Waterfall Grilled Pork Salad (Nam Tok Kor Moo Yang)
Grilled pork mixed with red onion, mint, green onion, toasted rice powder, house made spicy lime dressing.
Waterfall Steak (Nam Tok Nau)
Tender skirt steak tossed in red onion, toasted rice powder, mint, lime dressing and topped with basil leaf.
Larb Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)
Minced Chicken Tossed in lime juice with red onion, cilantro and rice powder served on crispy wonton and green romaine lettuce
Larb Pork Salad (Larb Moo)
Minced Pork, Tossed in lime juice with red onion, cilantro and rice powder served on crispy wonton and green romaine lettuce
Waterfall Salmon (Larb Pla Salmon)
Grilled wild Alaska salmon tossed with lime dressing, red onion, mint, and cilantro.
Open Food
Entrees
Thai Holy Basil (Pad Kra Pao)
The most popular comfort rice dish with choice of meat stir-fried with fresh holy basil and green beans, bell peppers and fresh Thai chili.
Cashew Nuts Stir Fried (Pad Cashew)
Stir -fired with roasted cashew nuts, broccoli, carrots, onions, bell peppers, and mushroom in sweet chili paste sauce.
Mixed Veggies Stir Fried (Pad Puk)
Assorted Veggies: Broccoli, Cabbage, carrot, baby corn and Bell peppers stir fried in Oyster sauce.
Eggplant Stir Fried (Pad Ma Kau)
Thai traditional stir fried with oyster sauce, firmly deep-fried Chinese eggplant, bell pepper and sweet basil leaf.
Open Food
SOI Signature Entrees
Pork Belly Stir Fried w/ Chinese Broccoli (Pad Kana Moo Krob)
Stir -fried crispy pork belly with garlic, Thai fresh chili, oyster sauce, soy sauce, touch of fish sauce and Chinese broccoli.
Steak Fajita(Nau Ka Ta)
Steak Fajita Thai style,Marinated in house soy sauce sirloin beef served on a sizzling plate with Sautee' broccoli, cabbage, onions, and bell peppers.
Chuchi Salmon (Chuchi Pla Salmon)
Grilled wild chaught Alaska salmon in creamy Panang curry paste topped with bell peppers and sweet basil.
Mixed seafood Stir Fried (Pad Cha Talay)
Mixed seafood stir-fried with Red curry paste, peppercorn, garlic, bell peppers and sweet basil leaf.
Duck Curry (Gang Phed Ped Yang)
Half duck served with red curry sauce Thai style, Bell pepper, tomato, basil leaf and grapes.
Spicy Duck Basil Stir Fried (Pad Kra Pao Ped)
Traditional Thai comfort food, Thai spicy basil stir fried with fresh holy basil, bell peppers and Thai fresh chili topped with Crispy fried Basil leaf.
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Crispy Salted Garlic
Pad Kra Pao Gai Kai Daw
Pad Kra Pao Moo Kob Kai Daw
Pad Kana Moo Krob Kai Daw
Open Food
Curries
Red Curry (Gang Dang)
Thai style red curry with herbs cooking in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and sweet basil leaf.
Panang Curry (Gang Panang)
Panang Curry paste, kafir lime, bell peppers and sweet basil leaf.
Yellow Curry (Gang Leung)
Yellow curry, carrot, onions, bell peppers and roasted cashew nuts.
Open Food
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice (Kaw Pad)
Thai jasmine rice stir-fired with egg, onion, peas, broccoli, carrot, and tomatoes, in a blend of garlic, soy sauce and oyster sauce.
Tom Yum Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Tom Yum)
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with lemongrass, mushroom, egg, lime leaf, galangal, and cilantro, chili paste, and fresh squeezed lime juice.
Crab Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Pu)
Thai style jasmine rice stir-fired with egg, onions, peas, carrots, and tomatoes, in a blend of garlic, soy sauce and oyster sauce with Crab meat.
Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Kra Pao)
Thai spicy basil sauce stir fried with Jasmin rice, broccoli, carrots, fresh Thai chili, bell peppers and basil leaf.
Open Food
Noodle Stir Fried
Pad Thai Noodle
The classic thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, tamarind sauce, green onions, beansprout, lime, and grounded peanut on the side.
Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)
Fresh wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, broccoli, mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes, onion in oyster sauce with hints of sweet basil leaf and fresh Thai chili.
Pad See Eiw
Fresh wide rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and egg stir fried in sweet black soy sauce Thai style.
Pad Thai Woonsen
Glass noodle stir-fried with Traditional Pad Thai sauce, eggs, Beansprout, green onions, lime and grounded peanut on the side
Bahmee Hang Wonton
Koong Ob woonsen
Open Food
Noodle Soup
Khao Soi
Khao Soi is A well know northern -style curry noodle soup with egg noodle in a coconut milk curry of cumin powder, turmeric, shallot, lemongrass topped with bean sprout, sour mustard, cilantro, green onions, and crispy egg noodles.
Wonton Noodle Soup
House made ground chicken & prawn filled in wonton wrapper, egg noddle, spinach, bok choy, onion, cilantro, and toasted garlic.
Boat Noodle Soup w/ Pork
Boat Noodles, Thai style noodle dish with strong flavor with pork blood and Thai spices served with pork slices and pork ball, bean spout, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, onions, fried garlic.
Evil Jungle Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodle with red curry sauce comes with veggies and sweet basil leaf.
Rad Nah Noodle
Wide rice noodle drenched in a tasty gravy, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and cabbage.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Open Food
Vegan/Vegetarian
V-Crispy Coconut Tofu
Crispy golden tofu with Panko crump toasted in coconut flakes Dip with Sweet Thai chili sauce.
V-Tom Yum Tofu Veggies Soup
Thai traditional hot and sour soup with kaffir lime leaf, galangal, lemongrass, fresh Thai chili, lime juice, mushroom, and tomato.
V-Mixed Veggies Stir Fried Tofu/Veggies
Assorted Veggies stir fried in-house special vegan sauce.
V-Red Curry Tofu/Veggies
Red curry with coconut milk, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaf.
V-Glass Noodle Stir Fried Tofu/Veggies
Stir fried Glass noodle with mixed veggies and mushroom in house made vegan sauce.
V-Eggplant Stir Fried Tofu/Veggies
Thai traditional stir fried with house made vegan sauce, lightly deep fried Chinese eggplant, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and basil leaf.
Open Food
Dessert
BBQ Plates
Sides
Special Menu
N/A Beverage
Thai tea
Thai coffee
Thai Tea Lemonade
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Apple Juice
Lemonade
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Fresh Coconut
Mineragua Sparking Water
Ginger beer
Guava Nectar
San Pellegrino
Shirley Temple
Soda
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Open Drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
425 Urban Plaza, Ste 285, Kirkland, WA 98033
Photos coming soon!