A map showing the location of Soi Kirkland 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285View gallery

Soi Kirkland 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285

review star

No reviews yet

425 Urban Plaza

Ste 285

Kirkland, WA 98033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai Noodle
Pad See Eiw
Crispy Spring Rolls

Small Bites

Thai-Ko-Ya-Ki (Larb Tord)

$12.95

Pork meatballs Thai style, Grounded pork mixed with fish sauce, lime leaf, shallot, &lemongrass. Deep fried and served with Fresh Ginger, Peanut and spicy lime sauce.

Crispy Spring Rolls

$9.95

Vegetarian fried spring rolls: Deep fried roll stuffed with mix vegetable, served with plum sauce.

Fresh Spring Roll with Fried Tofu

$9.95

Fresh roll with fried tofu, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, and vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice wrapper served with Zesty Thai style lime peanut sauce

Fresh Spring Roll with Prawn

$11.95

Fresh roll with fried tofu, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, and vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice wrapper served with Zesty Thai style lime peanut sauce

Crab Rangoon

$11.95

Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton wrapper, deep fried and served with plum sauce

Happy Elephant Wings

$13.95

Crispy Jumbo chicken wings topped with garlic, chili paste and fish sauce.

Spicy Curry Prawn

$14.95

umbo prawns in a coconut milk curry of shallot, galangal, lemongrass, lime leaf, shrimp paste and garlic with banana chips on top.

Pork Jerky(Thai Style)

$12.95

Thai style pork jerky, marinated pork in soy sauce, garlic, and palm sugar, deep fried and served with Thai sriracha.

Fish Cakes

$13.95

Homemade fish cakes mixed with red curry paste, minced green beans served with Thai style cucumber vinegar sauce.

SOI Pork Belly Bao Buns

$11.95

Flat Steam bread Asian inspired served with Pork belly, cucumber, cilantro, and house made Hoisin sauce.

SOI Roasted Duck Bao Buns

$12.95

Flat Steam bread Asian inspired served with Roasted Duck, cucumber, cilantro, and house made Hoisin sauce.

Open Food

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

$15.95

Thai traditional hot and sour soup with kaffir lime leaf, galangal, lemongrass, fresh Thai chili, lime juice, mushroom, and tomato.

Tom Kha Soup

$15.95

SOI creamy coconut milk soup, mushroom, lemongrass, lime leaf and cilantro with fresh squeezed lime juice.

Wonton Soup

$14.95

Clear chicken broth with homemade pork wonton, Bok choy, carrot and top with fried garlic.

Open Food

Salads

Thai Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$14.95

Fresh crisp green papaya, garlic, carrot, tomato, green bean, lime juice topped with peanut.

Som Tum Isarn Style

$16.95

Crispy Rice Salad (Nam Kaw Tord)

$15.95

Crispy rice salad with ground chicken, peanut, fresh ginger, red & green onion, lime leaf, cilantro, mixed with house made lime dressing.

Glass Noodle Salad (Yum Woonsen)

$15.95

Glass noodle salad in spicy lime dressing, onion, cilantro, tomato, minced chicken and shrimp.

Waterfall Grilled Pork Salad (Nam Tok Kor Moo Yang)

$15.95

Grilled pork mixed with red onion, mint, green onion, toasted rice powder, house made spicy lime dressing.

Waterfall Steak (Nam Tok Nau)

$21.95

Tender skirt steak tossed in red onion, toasted rice powder, mint, lime dressing and topped with basil leaf.

Larb Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

$15.95

Minced Chicken Tossed in lime juice with red onion, cilantro and rice powder served on crispy wonton and green romaine lettuce

Larb Pork Salad (Larb Moo)

$15.95

Minced Pork, Tossed in lime juice with red onion, cilantro and rice powder served on crispy wonton and green romaine lettuce

Waterfall Salmon (Larb Pla Salmon)

$21.95

Grilled wild Alaska salmon tossed with lime dressing, red onion, mint, and cilantro.

Open Food

Entrees

Thai Holy Basil (Pad Kra Pao)

$16.95

The most popular comfort rice dish with choice of meat stir-fried with fresh holy basil and green beans, bell peppers and fresh Thai chili.

Cashew Nuts Stir Fried (Pad Cashew)

$16.95

Stir -fired with roasted cashew nuts, broccoli, carrots, onions, bell peppers, and mushroom in sweet chili paste sauce.

Mixed Veggies Stir Fried (Pad Puk)

$16.95

Assorted Veggies: Broccoli, Cabbage, carrot, baby corn and Bell peppers stir fried in Oyster sauce.

Eggplant Stir Fried (Pad Ma Kau)

$16.95

Thai traditional stir fried with oyster sauce, firmly deep-fried Chinese eggplant, bell pepper and sweet basil leaf.

Open Food

SOI Signature Entrees

Pork Belly Stir Fried w/ Chinese Broccoli (Pad Kana Moo Krob)

$18.95

Stir -fried crispy pork belly with garlic, Thai fresh chili, oyster sauce, soy sauce, touch of fish sauce and Chinese broccoli.

Steak Fajita(Nau Ka Ta)

$21.95

Steak Fajita Thai style,Marinated in house soy sauce sirloin beef served on a sizzling plate with Sautee' broccoli, cabbage, onions, and bell peppers.

Chuchi Salmon (Chuchi Pla Salmon)

$23.95

Grilled wild chaught Alaska salmon in creamy Panang curry paste topped with bell peppers and sweet basil.

Mixed seafood Stir Fried (Pad Cha Talay)

$23.95

Mixed seafood stir-fried with Red curry paste, peppercorn, garlic, bell peppers and sweet basil leaf.

Duck Curry (Gang Phed Ped Yang)

$25.95

Half duck served with red curry sauce Thai style, Bell pepper, tomato, basil leaf and grapes.

Spicy Duck Basil Stir Fried (Pad Kra Pao Ped)

$25.95

Traditional Thai comfort food, Thai spicy basil stir fried with fresh holy basil, bell peppers and Thai fresh chili topped with Crispy fried Basil leaf.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$17.95

Crispy Salted Garlic

$17.95

Pad Kra Pao Gai Kai Daw

$15.95

Pad Kra Pao Moo Kob Kai Daw

$15.95

Pad Kana Moo Krob Kai Daw

$15.95

Open Food

Curries

Red Curry (Gang Dang)

$16.95

Thai style red curry with herbs cooking in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and sweet basil leaf.

Panang Curry (Gang Panang)

$16.95

Panang Curry paste, kafir lime, bell peppers and sweet basil leaf.

Yellow Curry (Gang Leung)

$16.95

Yellow curry, carrot, onions, bell peppers and roasted cashew nuts.

Open Food

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice (Kaw Pad)

$16.95

Thai jasmine rice stir-fired with egg, onion, peas, broccoli, carrot, and tomatoes, in a blend of garlic, soy sauce and oyster sauce.

Tom Yum Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Tom Yum)

$16.95

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with lemongrass, mushroom, egg, lime leaf, galangal, and cilantro, chili paste, and fresh squeezed lime juice.

Crab Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Pu)

$24.95

Thai style jasmine rice stir-fired with egg, onions, peas, carrots, and tomatoes, in a blend of garlic, soy sauce and oyster sauce with Crab meat.

Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Kra Pao)

$16.95

Thai spicy basil sauce stir fried with Jasmin rice, broccoli, carrots, fresh Thai chili, bell peppers and basil leaf.

Open Food

Noodle Stir Fried

Pad Thai Noodle

$15.95

The classic thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, tamarind sauce, green onions, beansprout, lime, and grounded peanut on the side.

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

$15.95

Fresh wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, broccoli, mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes, onion in oyster sauce with hints of sweet basil leaf and fresh Thai chili.

Pad See Eiw

$15.95

Fresh wide rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and egg stir fried in sweet black soy sauce Thai style.

Pad Thai Woonsen

$15.95

Glass noodle stir-fried with Traditional Pad Thai sauce, eggs, Beansprout, green onions, lime and grounded peanut on the side

Bahmee Hang Wonton

$15.95

Koong Ob woonsen

$17.95

Open Food

Noodle Soup

Khao Soi

$16.95

Khao Soi is A well know northern -style curry noodle soup with egg noodle in a coconut milk curry of cumin powder, turmeric, shallot, lemongrass topped with bean sprout, sour mustard, cilantro, green onions, and crispy egg noodles.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$16.95

House made ground chicken & prawn filled in wonton wrapper, egg noddle, spinach, bok choy, onion, cilantro, and toasted garlic.

Boat Noodle Soup w/ Pork

$18.95

Boat Noodles, Thai style noodle dish with strong flavor with pork blood and Thai spices served with pork slices and pork ball, bean spout, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, onions, fried garlic.

Evil Jungle Noodle Soup

$16.95

Thin rice noodle with red curry sauce comes with veggies and sweet basil leaf.

Rad Nah Noodle

$17.95

Wide rice noodle drenched in a tasty gravy, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and cabbage.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$17.95

Open Food

Vegan/Vegetarian

V-Crispy Coconut Tofu

$12.95

Crispy golden tofu with Panko crump toasted in coconut flakes Dip with Sweet Thai chili sauce.

V-Tom Yum Tofu Veggies Soup

$15.95

Thai traditional hot and sour soup with kaffir lime leaf, galangal, lemongrass, fresh Thai chili, lime juice, mushroom, and tomato.

V-Mixed Veggies Stir Fried Tofu/Veggies

$15.95

Assorted Veggies stir fried in-house special vegan sauce.

V-Red Curry Tofu/Veggies

$16.95

Red curry with coconut milk, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaf.

V-Glass Noodle Stir Fried Tofu/Veggies

$15.95

Stir fried Glass noodle with mixed veggies and mushroom in house made vegan sauce.

V-Eggplant Stir Fried Tofu/Veggies

$15.95

Thai traditional stir fried with house made vegan sauce, lightly deep fried Chinese eggplant, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and basil leaf.

Open Food

Dessert

Sweet sticky rice with ice cream

$9.95

Thai custard with donut

$9.95

Fried banana with ice cream

$9.95

Soi Cake

$12.95

Sticky Rice with Mango

$12.95Out of stock

Black Rice Pudding

$6.95

BBQ Plates

Soi Chicken BBQ

$19.95

Soi Pork BBQ on Skewers

$19.95

Soi Crying Tiger BBQ

$25.95

Grilled Collar Pork BBQ (Kor Moo Yang)

$19.95

Open Food

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Fresh salad side

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Steamed Noodle

$4.00

Steamed Chicken

$5.00

Banana Chip

$4.00

Special Menu

Coconut Prawn

$13.95

Pork Sausage (Sai Uah)

$13.95

Pad Ped Pla (Deep Fried Catfish with Red Curry Paste)

$23.95

Corn Fritter (Kaw Pod Tord)

$12.95Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Thai tea

$4.95

Thai coffee

$4.95

Thai Tea Lemonade

$4.95

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Apple Juice

$4.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

Fresh Coconut

$11.95

Mineragua Sparking Water

$5.59

Ginger beer

$5.95

Guava Nectar

$4.95

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$4.95

Soda

$3.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.95

Open Drink

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Shared Hot tea Pot

$7.95

SOI Mocktails

SOI Strawberry Lime Soda

$7.95

SOI Calada

$7.95

SOI Ginger Mule

$7.95

SOI Milky Way

$7.95

Lychee Refreshing

$7.95

Mint Lemonade

$7.95

Small Bites

Thai-Ko-Ya-Ki (Larb Tord)

$14.25

Pork meatballs Thai style, Grounded pork mixed with fish sauce, lime leaf, shallot, &lemongrass. Deep fried and served with Fresh Ginger, Peanut and spicy lime sauce.

Crispy Spring Rolls

$10.95

Vegetarian fried spring rolls: Deep fried roll stuffed with mix vegetable, served with plum sauce.

Fresh Spring Roll with Fried Tofu

$10.95

Fresh roll with fried tofu, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, and vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice wrapper served with Zesty Thai style lime peanut sauce

Fresh Spring Roll with Prawn

$13.15

Fresh roll with fried tofu, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, and vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice wrapper served with Zesty Thai style lime peanut sauce

Crab Rangoon

$13.15

Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton wrapper, deep fried and served with plum sauce

Happy Elephant Wings

$15.35

Crispy Jumbo chicken wings topped with garlic, chili paste and fish sauce.

Spicy Curry Prawn

$16.45

umbo prawns in a coconut milk curry of shallot, galangal, lemongrass, lime leaf, shrimp paste and garlic with banana chips on top.

Pork Jerky(Thai Style)

$14.25

Thai style pork jerky, marinated pork in soy sauce, garlic, and palm sugar, deep fried and served with Thai sriracha.

Fish Cakes

$15.35

Homemade fish cakes mixed with red curry paste, minced green beans served with Thai style cucumber vinegar sauce.

SOI Pork Belly Bao Buns

$13.15

Flat Steam bread Asian inspired served with Pork belly, cucumber, cilantro, and house made Hoisin sauce.

SOI Roasted Duck Bao Buns

$14.25

Flat Steam bread Asian inspired served with Roasted Duck, cucumber, cilantro, and house made Hoisin sauce.

Open Food

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

$17.55

Thai traditional hot and sour soup with kaffir lime leaf, galangal, lemongrass, fresh Thai chili, lime juice, mushroom, and tomato.

Tom Kha Soup

$17.55

SOI creamy coconut milk soup, mushroom, lemongrass, lime leaf and cilantro with fresh squeezed lime juice.

Wonton Soup

$16.45

Clear chicken broth with homemade pork wonton, Bok choy, carrot and top with fried garlic.

Open Food

Salads

Thai Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$16.45

Fresh crisp green papaya, garlic, carrot, tomato, green bean, lime juice topped with peanut.

Som Tum Isarn Style

$18.65

Crispy Rice Salad (Nam Kaw Tord)

$17.55

Crispy rice salad with ground chicken, peanut, fresh ginger, red & green onion, lime leaf, cilantro, mixed with house made lime dressing.

Glass Noodle Salad (Yum Woonsen)

$17.55

Glass noodle salad in spicy lime dressing, onion, cilantro, tomato, minced chicken and shrimp.

Waterfall Grilled Pork Salad (Nam Tok Kor Moo Yang)

$17.55

Grilled pork mixed with red onion, mint, green onion, toasted rice powder, house made spicy lime dressing.

Waterfall Steak (Nam Tok Nau)

$24.14

Tender skirt steak tossed in red onion, toasted rice powder, mint, lime dressing and topped with basil leaf.

Larb Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

$17.55

Minced Chicken Tossed in lime juice with red onion, cilantro and rice powder served on crispy wonton and green romaine lettuce

Larb Pork Salad (Larb Moo)

$17.55

Minced Pork, Tossed in lime juice with red onion, cilantro and rice powder served on crispy wonton and green romaine lettuce

Waterfall Salmon (Larb Pla Salmon)

$24.14

Grilled wild Alaska salmon tossed with lime dressing, red onion, mint, and cilantro.

Open Food

Entrees

Thai Holy Basil (Pad Kra Pao)

$18.65

The most popular comfort rice dish with choice of meat stir-fried with fresh holy basil and green beans, bell peppers and fresh Thai chili.

Cashew Nuts Stir Fried (Pad Cashew)

$18.65

Stir -fired with roasted cashew nuts, broccoli, carrots, onions, bell peppers, and mushroom in sweet chili paste sauce.

Mixed Veggies Stir Fried (Pad Puk)

$18.65

Assorted Veggies: Broccoli, Cabbage, carrot, baby corn and Bell peppers stir fried in Oyster sauce.

Eggplant Stir Fried (Pad Ma Kau)

$18.65

Thai traditional stir fried with oyster sauce, firmly deep-fried Chinese eggplant, bell pepper and sweet basil leaf.

Open Food

SOI Signature Entrees

Pork Belly Stir Fried w/ Chinese Broccoli (Pad Kana Moo Krob)

$20.85

Stir -fried crispy pork belly with garlic, Thai fresh chili, oyster sauce, soy sauce, touch of fish sauce and Chinese broccoli.

Steak Fajita(Nau Ka Ta)

$24.14

Steak Fajita Thai style,Marinated in house soy sauce sirloin beef served on a sizzling plate with Sautee' broccoli, cabbage, onions, and bell peppers.

Chuchi Salmon (Chuchi Pla Salmon)

$26.35

Grilled wild chaught Alaska salmon in creamy Panang curry paste topped with bell peppers and sweet basil.

Mixed seafood Stir Fried (Pad Cha Talay)

$26.35

Mixed seafood stir-fried with Red curry paste, peppercorn, garlic, bell peppers and sweet basil leaf.

Duck Curry (Gang Phed Ped Yang)

$28.55

Half duck served with red curry sauce Thai style, Bell pepper, tomato, basil leaf and grapes.

Spicy Duck Basil Stir Fried (Pad Kra Pao Ped)

$28.55

Traditional Thai comfort food, Thai spicy basil stir fried with fresh holy basil, bell peppers and Thai fresh chili topped with Crispy fried Basil leaf.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$19.75

Pad Kra Pao Gai Kai Daw

$17.55

Pad Kra Pao Moo Kob Kai Daw

$17.55

Pad Kana Moo Krob Kai Daw

$17.55

Open Food

Curries

Red Curry (Gang Dang)

$18.65

Thai style red curry with herbs cooking in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and sweet basil leaf.

Panang Curry (Gang Panang)

$18.65

Panang Curry paste, kafir lime, bell peppers and sweet basil leaf.

Yellow Curry (Gang Leung)

$18.65

Yellow curry, carrot, onions, bell peppers and roasted cashew nuts.

Open Food

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice (Kaw Pad)

$18.65

Thai jasmine rice stir-fired with egg, onion, peas, broccoli, carrot, and tomatoes, in a blend of garlic, soy sauce and oyster sauce.

Tom Yum Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Tom Yum)

$18.65

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with lemongrass, mushroom, egg, lime leaf, galangal, and cilantro, chili paste, and fresh squeezed lime juice.

Crab Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Pu)

$27.45

Thai style jasmine rice stir-fired with egg, onions, peas, carrots, and tomatoes, in a blend of garlic, soy sauce and oyster sauce with Crab meat.

Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice (Kaw Pad Kra Pao)

$18.65

Thai spicy basil sauce stir fried with Jasmin rice, broccoli, carrots, fresh Thai chili, bell peppers and basil leaf.

Open Food

Noodle Stir Fried

Pad Thai Noodle

$17.55

The classic thin rice noodles stir-fried with egg, tamarind sauce, green onions, beansprout, lime, and grounded peanut on the side.

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

$17.55

Fresh wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, broccoli, mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes, onion in oyster sauce with hints of sweet basil leaf and fresh Thai chili.

Pad See Eiw

$17.55

Fresh wide rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and egg stir fried in sweet black soy sauce Thai style.

Pad Thai Woonsen

$17.55

Glass noodle stir-fried with Traditional Pad Thai sauce, eggs, Beansprout, green onions, lime and grounded peanut on the side

Bahmee Hang Wonton

$17.55

Koong Ob woonsen

$19.75

Open Food

Noodle Soup

Khao Soi

$19.75

Khao Soi is A well know northern -style curry noodle soup with egg noodle in a coconut milk curry of cumin powder, turmeric, shallot, lemongrass topped with bean sprout, sour mustard, cilantro, green onions, and crispy egg noodles.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$18.65

House made ground chicken & prawn filled in wonton wrapper, egg noddle, spinach, bok choy, onion, cilantro, and toasted garlic.

Boat Noodle Soup w/ Pork

$20.85

Boat Noodles, Thai style noodle dish with strong flavor with pork blood and Thai spices served with pork slices and pork ball, bean spout, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, onions, fried garlic.

Evil Jungle Noodle Soup

$18.65

Thin rice noodle with red curry sauce comes with veggies and sweet basil leaf.

Rad Nah Noodle

$19.75

Wide rice noodle drenched in a tasty gravy, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and cabbage.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$19.75

Open Food

Vegan/Vegetarian

V-Crispy Coconut Tofu

$14.25

Crispy golden tofu with Panko crump toasted in coconut flakes Dip with Sweet Thai chili sauce.

V-Waterfall Mushroom

$16.45Out of stock

Crispy mushroom served with spicy lime dressing on the side, tomatoes, cucumber, and lettuces

V-Tom Yum Tofu Veggies Soup

$17.55

Thai traditional hot and sour soup with kaffir lime leaf, galangal, lemongrass, fresh Thai chili, lime juice, mushroom, and tomato.

V-Mixed Veggies Stir Fried Tofu/Veggies

$17.55

Assorted Veggies stir fried in-house special vegan sauce.

V-Red Curry Tofu/Veggies

$18.65

Red curry with coconut milk, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and basil leaf.

V-Glass Noodle Stir Fried Tofu/Veggies

$17.55

Stir fried Glass noodle with mixed veggies and mushroom in house made vegan sauce.

V-Eggplant Stir Fried Tofu/Veggies

$17.55

Thai traditional stir fried with house made vegan sauce, lightly deep fried Chinese eggplant, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots, cabbage and basil leaf.

Open Food

Dessert

Sweet sticky rice with ice cream

$10.95

Thai custard with donut

$10.95

Fried banana with ice cream

$10.95

Soi Cake

$14.25

Sticky Rice with Mango

$14.25Out of stock

Black Rice Pudding

$7.65

BBQ Plates

Soi Chicken BBQ

$21.95

Soi Pork BBQ on Skewers

$21.95

Soi Crying Tiger BBQ

$28.55

Grilled Collar Pork BBQ (Kor Moo Yang)

$21.95

Open Food

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.30

Brown Rice

$3.30

Sticky Rice

$3.30

Steamed Veggies

$4.40

Fresh salad side

$4.40

Fried Egg

$2.75

Steamed Noodle

$4.40

Steamed Chicken

$5.50

Special Menu

Coconut Prawn

$15.35

Pork Sausage (Sai Uah)

$15.35

Pad Ped Pla (Deep Fried Catfish with Red Curry Paste)

$26.35

Corn Fritter (Kaw Pod Tord)

$14.25Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Thai tea

$5.45

Thai coffee

$5.45

Thai Tea Lemonade

$5.45

Coke

$4.35

Diet Coke

$4.35

Sprite

$4.35

Lemonade

$4.35

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.35

Apple Juice

$5.45

Pineapple Juice

$5.45

Orange Juice

$5.45

Cranberry Juice

$5.45

Mango Juice

$4.95

Soda

$4.35

San Pellegrino

$5.45

Mineragua Sparking Water

$6.15

Ginger beer

$6.55

Shirley Temple

$5.45

Fresh Coconut

$13.15

Open Drink

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$4.40

Hot Coffee

$5.45
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

425 Urban Plaza, Ste 285, Kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Five Stones Coffee Co. - Kirkland
orange starNo Reviews
312 Central Way Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
The Wing Dome - Kirkland
orange starNo Reviews
232 CENTRAL WAY Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza - Kirkland
orange starNo Reviews
124 Park Lane Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Ristorante Paradiso - 120 Park Ln Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
120 Park Ln Ste A Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Homegrown - Kirkland
orange starNo Reviews
104 Lake Street Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 1,552
107 Lake Street Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kirkland

Le Grand Bistro Americain
orange star4.4 • 3,915
2220 CARILLON PT Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Romios Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.7 • 2,012
11422 NE 124th St Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 1,552
107 Lake Street Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Little Grandma's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,546
12551 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland
orange star4.5 • 1,160
8506 122nd Ave NE Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
COMO
orange star4.4 • 1,021
1270 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kirkland
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston