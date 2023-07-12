A map showing the location of SOI PB Thai Street Food 4658 Mission BlvdView gallery

SOI PB Thai Street Food 4658 Mission Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

4658 Mission Blvd

San Diego Country Estates, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Starters

Fried crispy snow crab with wonton wrap , onion, carrot with cream cheese.
Vegan Egg Rolls

Vegan Egg Rolls

$7.95

Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.95

Crispy Fried Tofu served with a sweet Thai Chili sauce

Thai Crispy Chicken Wings

Thai Crispy Chicken Wings

$9.95

Golden crispy marinated chicken wings, served with house chili sauce.

Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy Chicken Wings

$9.95

Golden crispy chicken wings, stir fried with a sweet and hot sauce.

Fried Pork Belly

Fried Pork Belly

$9.95

Golden crispy pork belly served with a creamy mint sauce.

Spicy Wontons

$9.95

Ground pork, daikon, water chestnut, with our house made spicy sauce drizzled on top

Lemongrass Wings

$10.95

Golden crispy chicken wings stir fry with lemongrass, jalapeno. kafir lime leaves, onions and bell pepper.

Curry Puff

$9.95

Deep fried pastry filled with curry fillings. chicken, onions, and potatoes.

Fresh Spring Roll

$8.95

Rice paper, tofu, carrots, cucumber, green leaf lettuce, iceberg lettuce, served with peanutsauce sauce

Cream Cheese Wonton

$9.95

Fried crispy snnow crab with wonton wrap, onion, carrot with cream cheese.

Fried Pork Belly

$9.95

Golden crispy pork belly, served with a spicy and creamy mayonnaise sauce

House Soup

$2.95

Vegetable soup base with squash or winter melon

Soup Bowls

Coconut soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom onion, tomatoes, cilantro.
Tom Kha Soup Bowl

Tom Kha Soup Bowl

$7.50

Coconut soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom onion, tomatoes, cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup Bowl

Tom Yum Soup Bowl

$7.50

Hot and sour cream based soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves. Thai basil, mushroom, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro.

Wonton Soup Bowl

$7.50

Vegetable broth, fresh made pork wontons, napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and ginger

Salads

Grilled white beech mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, sautéed and tossed in a lime dressing with toasted rice powder, chili powder, cilantro, mint leaves, and onions
Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$12.95

Minced chicken sautéed and tossed in a lime dressing with mint leaves, cilantro, onion, toasted rice powder, and chili powder.

Larb Moo Kob

Larb Moo Kob

$14.95

Crispy pork belly sautéed and tossed in lime dressing with toasted rice powder, chili powder, cilantro, mint leaves, and onion.

Thai Papaya

$10.95

Crunchy shredded green papaya salad with shrimp, tomatoes, and crushed peanuts, seasoned with lime juice

Lao Papaya

$10.95

Crushes shredded green papaya salad with fermented crab, tomatoes, seasoned with lime juice

Nom Tok

$15.95

Baked pork butt seasoned, sauteed and tossed in lime dressing with mint leaves, onion, toasted rice powder & chili powder

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

Creamy coconut milk green curry sauce with Thai eggplant, bell pepper, basil, and bamboo shoots.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Carrots and potatoes in a coconut milk sauce.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.95

Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves.

Pumpkin Curry

$14.95

Red curry paste, coconut milk, pumpkin, and basil.

Noodle Soups

Hot and sour soup base, served with thin rice noodles, crispy pork belly, roasted pork, minced pork, fried egg, roasted peanuts, beansprouts, green onions, cilantro and crispy wonton.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.95

Hot and sour soup base, served with thin rice noodles, crispy pork belly, roasted pork, minced pork, fried egg, roasted peanuts, beansprouts, green onions, cilantro and crispy wonton.

Green Curry Noodle Soup

Green Curry Noodle Soup

$14.95

Green curry and coconut milk soup base, served with thin rice noodles, tender chicken chunks, fried egg, beansprouts, Thai basil, onions and pickled mustard greens.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$14.95

A Burmese influenced dish served widely in Northern Thailand, with a curry soup base, chicken drumstick, egg noodles, beansprouts, pickled mustard greens, green onions, cilantro, and topped with a nest of crispy egg noodles.

Boat Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Soup

$13.95

One of Thailand's most popular noodle soups

Pho Chicken

$13.95

Chicken broth, rice noodle, beansprout, basil and lime

Pork Meat Soup Hotpot (Korea Moo)

$15.95

Distinctive and delectable broth bursting with bold flavor and a delightful aroma with chunked pork, pork meatball, beansprout, and morning glory (seasonal)

Wonton & Egg Noodle

$13.95

Vegetable soup base, pork wonton, roasted pork and fish cake with egg noddle, napa cabbage and topped with crispy wonton

Yentafo Bowl

$14.95

Vegetable soup base with fermented tofu, homemade sauce, shrimp, fish cake, fried tofu, squid and fish meatball with wind noodles and morning glory (seasonal), topped with crispy wonton

Khow Soi

$14.95

A Burmese influenced dish served widely in Northern Thailand with curry soup base, egg noodle, beansprout, pickled mustard green, and topped with nest of crispy egg noodle

Dry Noodle Tom Yum

$13.95

Steamed noodle with sweet, hot and sour sauce, fish cake, crispy pork belly, roasted pork and pork meat, topped with crispy wonton

Suki Yaki Bowl

$14.95

Steamed glass noodle with fermented tofu, homemade spicy sauce, fish cake, shrimp, squid, fish meatball, fried tofu. egg, morning glory (seasonal) and napa cabbage

Lad Nah

$14.95Out of stock

Gravy homemade sauce, wind noodle, egg, pork and shrimp seasoning, and Chinese broccoli

Crispy Egg

$15.95Out of stock

Noodle Gravy homemade sauce, pork and shrimp seasoning with egg noodle, ginger, mushroom, bamboo shoot, carrots and topped with crispy egg noodle

Yentafo Hotpot

$16.95

Suki Yaki Hotpot

$16.95

Suki Aki (Dry)

$14.95

Wok Stir Fried Noodle

Rice vermicelli noodles stir fried in tamarind sauce, with egg, beansprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, cilantro, and a wedge of lime.
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Rice vermicelli noodles stir fried in tamarind sauce, with egg, beansprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, cilantro, and a wedge of lime.

Pad See Iw

Pad See Iw

$14.95

Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$14.95

Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, onions and Thai basil, with your choice of protein

Glass Noodles

$14.95

Rice Dishes

Pad Ka Na (Chinese Broccoli)

Pad Ka Na (Chinese Broccoli)

$14.95

Chinese broccoli and garlic with dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli with Jasmine rice

Pad Ga Prow (Holy Basil)

Pad Ga Prow (Holy Basil)

$14.95

Dry stir fried chili and garlic with dark soy sauce, onion, bell pepper and basil with Jasmine rice

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir fried Thai jasmine rice, peas and carrots, with your choice of protein.

Spicy Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir fried Jasmine rice with Thai chili garlic in dark soy sauce with basil, onion, cashews, and raisins

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir fried Jasmine rice with curry powder, egg, pineapple, peas, carrot, onion, cashews, and raisins

Pad Phet

$14.95

Stir fried chili paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, Thai eggplant, krachai and basil with Jasmine rice

Pad Chaa

$14.95

Spicy stir fried chili and garlic eggplant, onion, bell pepper, young peppercorn, krachai and basil with Jasmine rice

House Ginger

$14.95

Spicy stir fried chili and garlic with ginger, black mushrooms, onion and bell pepper with Jasmine rice

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Steamed Tofu

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$2.50

Steamed Wind Noodles

$3.00

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95
Fried Banana served with honey

Fried Banana served with honey

$6.95

Fresh bananas wrapped in a crispy wonton wrapper, and drizzled with honey

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.95

Coconut Ice Cream with Fried Banana

$8.95

Coconut Ice Cream with Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.95

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Extras

Chicken

$4.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Vegetable

$3.50

Tofu

$3.50

Pork Belly

$5.00

Roasted Pork

$4.00

Tender Beef Ribeye

$5.00

Street Rice Dishes

Khow Mhun Gai

$14.95

(Hainanese Chicken) Ginger Jasmine rice with steamed chicken, garlic, and ginger rice

Khow Moo Kob & Moo Dang

$15.95

Jasmine rice with roasted pork and crispy pork belly, sweet Thai Sausage, boiled egg and gravy sauce on top

Khow Garlic Pepper

$14.95

Khow Moo Paloa (Pork Belly Stew)

$15.95

Khow Shrimp Tamarind

$16.95

Soup Hotpot

Tom Yum Hotpot

$13.95

Wonton Hotpot

$13.95

Tom Kha Hotpot

$13.95

Merchandise

Hats

Soi OB Embroidered Logo Hat

$27.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4658 Mission Blvd, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dirty Birds Pacific Beach - 4656 Mission Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4656 Mission Blvd San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach - 4631 Mission Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,868
4631 Mission Blvd San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Bare Back Grill
orange star4.3 • 2,190
4640 Mission Blvd San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
JRDN Restaurant | Tower23 Hotel - 723 Felspar St.
orange starNo Reviews
723 Felspar St. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Backyard Kitchen & Tap
orange star4.7 • 526
832 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
710 Beach Club - 710 Garnet
orange star4.1 • 1,688
710 Garnet San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego Country Estates

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego Country Estates
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston