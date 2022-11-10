Bars & Lounges
Soif de Vin
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5226 S College Rd 9B, Wilmington, NC 28412
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cape Fear Seafood Company, Porters Neck
No Reviews
140 Hays Lane Unit 140 Wilmington, NC 28411
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wilmington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurant