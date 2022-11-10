Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Soif de Vin

review star

No reviews yet

5226 S College Rd 9B

Wilmington, NC 28412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Bread Blossom

$5.00

Garlic, salt, olive oil, herbs

Pimento Cheese Egg Rolls

$8.00

Served with Mango Chutney

Fig and Brie Stuffed Croissant

$11.00

Served with Side Salad

Smoked Salmon Tartar

$11.00

Lemon/Dill Cream Cheese, Cucumbers

Carribean Blue Lump Crab Dip

$16.00

Served with Crostinis

Duxelle

$12.00

Mushroom Pate, Au Jus

Chaat Masala Rosted Potatoes

$7.00

Jalapeno Cilantro Dip

Sundried Tomato Jam Crostinis

$8.00

Toasted Walnurs

Sweet Potato Hummus

$9.00

Crostinis

Larry's Grilled Olives

$10.00

Fresh Bread

Soup

Chicken Curry

$12.00

Over Soba Noodles

Crab and Roasted Red Pepper Bisque

$11.00

Potato Leek Soup

$9.00

Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Cheese Medallion,Onions, Feta

Fig and Proscuitto Salad

$12.00

Topped with Burrata

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$13.00

Za'atar Pita, Fresh Herbs, Feta

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh Mozz, Basil, Balsamic

Sandwiches

Cubano

$12.00

Ham, Swiss, Roasted Pork

Fig anf Proscuitto Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Goat Cheese, Cheddar

Mains

Summer Pizza

$12.00

White Sauce, Pepperoni, Olives

Chicken Tangine

$14.00

Vegetablesm Spices, Puff Pastry

Seared Scallops

$16.00

Saffron Creamed Corn

Seared North Atlantic Salmon

$19.00

Served on a House Salad

Amy's Tomato Pie

$12.00

Served with a Side Salad

Crab Cake Stack

$18.00

Arugala Salad, Saffron Cream Sauce

Potato Crusted Grouper

$18.00

Ethiopian Black Eyed Peas

Pot Pie Francais

$15.00

Puff Pastry, Tarragon Cream Sauce

Stuffed Poblano

$14.00

Seasond Ground Beef, Rice

Spicy Mussels

$13.00

Crostinis

Pear Flatbread

$12.00

Cramelized Onon, Sheep Cheese

Bolgheri Brisket

$15.00

On Polenta

Butternut Squash Manicotti

$14.00

Goat Cheese Bechamel

Salmon Cake

$14.00

On House Salad

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Surprise

$14.00

Ice Cream Filled

Chocolate Mousse Crepes

$12.00

Whipped Cream

Blood Orange Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$14.00

Biscuits, Whipped Cream

Date Night Ice Cream

$7.00

Goat Cheese Cherry Ice Cream

$7.00

Brunch

Deviled Eggs Tartar

$12.00

Whipped Buttermilk Feta

Shrimp and Grit Medallions

$16.00

Bacon Gravy

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

Poached Eggs, Guacamole

Mushroom Crepes

$12.00

Goat Cheese, Parm Cream

Chroizo Meatball Crepes

$13.00

Tomatillo Salsa

Chocolate Crepes

$12.00

Whipped Cream

Natasha's Crab Quiche

$14.00

Side Salad

Scallop Ceviche

$16.00

Mango, Pineapple, Chips

Catfish Biscuit

$14.00

Harissa Mayo

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Black Beans, Enchilada Sauce

Shnitzel

$15.00

Crispy Potatoes, Eggs, Gravy

Shakshuka

$14.00

Eggs, Goat Cheese Grits

Brioche French Toast Casserole

$11.00

Provencale Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

Tarragon Cream Sauce, Chicken

Beer

Edward Teach Peach Wheat

$5.00

Edward Teach Devil's Son IPA

$5.00

WB Brewery Pilsner

$5.00

WB Brewery Amber Ale

$5.00

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fenteman's Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5226 S College Rd 9B, Wilmington, NC 28412

Directions

Gallery
Soif de Vin - Wilmington image
Soif de Vin - Wilmington image
Soif de Vin - Wilmington image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
341 S College Rd #55 Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
True Blue Butcher and Table
orange star4.5 • 718
1125 Military Cutoff Road Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Wilmington
orange star4.5 • 1,130
4126 Oleander Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Cape Fear Seafood Company, Porters Neck
orange starNo Reviews
140 Hays Lane Unit 140 Wilmington, NC 28411
View restaurantnext
Cape Fear Seafood Company, Monkey Junction
orange starNo Reviews
5226 S. College Road Unit 5 Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
orange star4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Brixx Pizza - Wilmington
orange star4.4 • 3,292
6801 Main St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Wilmington NC
orange star4.6 • 1,236
885 Town Center Dr. Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston