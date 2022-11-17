Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soji: Modern Asian

253 Reviews

$$

5050 Government St

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Order Again

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles
Rock N Roll
Crunchy Roll

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$12.00

Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Shio Koji Butter, Sliced Jalapeno, Bonito Flakes

Chef Dumplings

Chef Dumplings

$12.00

Pork Dumplings, Sweet Truffle Soy, Crispy Onions, Green Onion Oil, Microgreens

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00

Steamed Edamame, Lemongrass-Chili Butter, Onion, Shaved Garlic

Soji Poppers

Soji Poppers

$12.00

Panko Fried Jalapeno Halves Stuffed with Kani Stick, Spicy Salmon and Cream Cheese. Served with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Serrano Aioli

Szechuan Wings

Szechuan Wings

$15.00

Spicy Szechuan Seasoning, Sweet Ginger, Pickled Green Onion, Cilantro

Kung Pao Baos

$12.00

Asian Sticky Ribs

$16.00

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$18.00

Chicken Banh Mi

$12.00Out of stock

2 Bao Bun-Based Tacos

$12.00

3 Bao Bun-Based Tacos

$16.00

Large Plates

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Spicy Indian Curry, Coconut Creme Fraiche, Diced Chicken Thigh, Steamed Basmati Rice, Fresh Mint, House-made Roti Bread

Crispy Beef

Crispy Beef

$22.00

Sweet and Spicy Szechuan Beef, Celery, Carrots, Sauteed Bok Choy Cabbage, Steamed Basmati Rice, Pickled Red Onion and Green Onion Garnish

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$19.00

Sliced Sirloin, Homemade Rice Noodles, Scrambled Egg, Kale-Brussel Sprout Blend, Serrano, Garlic, Topped with 2 Sunny UP Eggs and Crispy Onions

General Soji Chicken

General Soji Chicken

$17.00

Sweet and Spicy Crispy Diced Chicken Thighs, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Brussels Sprouts, Thai Peppers with Fried Rice and Green Onion

Mapo Cauliflower

Mapo Cauliflower

$18.00Out of stock

Spicy Szechuan Sauce, Tempura Cauliflower, Simple Fried Rice, Garlic, Green Onion, Crispy Onions, Microgreens

Pork Tenderloin Katsudon

Pork Tenderloin Katsudon

$19.00

Panko Fried Pork Cutlet, Crabfat Rice, Onion, Soy Dashi, Scrambled Egg, Jalapeno, Katsu Sauce, Green Onion, Tempura Crispies

Bulgogi Short Rib

$25.00Out of stock

Sushi Bar

Yellowtail/Hamachi

$8.00

3 Pieces of Sashimi or 2 Pieces of Nigiri

225 Roll

$18.00
Cali Roll

Cali Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Kani, Sesame Seeds

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Kani Salad, Eel Sauce

Ceviche

$16.00

Yellowtail, Ora King Salmon, Mango, Cucumber Noodles, Avocado, Basil, Crab Stick, Yuzu Salt, Shallots, Cherry Tomatoes

Crunchy Roll

Crunchy Roll

$8.00

Kani Salad and Tempura Crumbs

Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$14.00

BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Hailey's Paradise Roll

Hailey's Paradise Roll

$22.00

Soy Wrap, Spicy Tuna, Oraking Salmon, Kani Salad, Avocado, Mango, Jalapenos, Tempura Crumbs, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Crudo

$15.00

Yellowtail sashimi, Ponzu, Chili oil, Sea salt, Serrano peppers, Smoked trout caviar, Kizami wasabi

Kani Naruto

Kani Naruto

$10.00

Kani Stick, Avocado, Serrano Aioli, Cucumber Wrap, Masago

Kani Salad Naruto

$10.00Out of stock

Kani Salad, Avocado, Asparagus, Serrano Wasabi Aioli, Cucumber Wrap

Maki Roll Special

Maki Roll Special

$21.00

1 Tuna Roll, 1 Oraking Salmon Roll, 1 Yellowtail Roll

Nigiri Sampler

$15.00

Tuna, Ora King Salmon, Yellowtail, Kani Nigiri and a Cali Roll

Poke

Poke

$19.00

Fresh Tuna and Ora King Salmon, Kani Salad, Wasabi Pea Dust, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Wontons, Sushi Rice, Sweet Soy

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Kani Salad, Asparagus, Tuna, Oraking Salmon, Yellowtail

Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

$10.00

Soy Paper, Kani Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Tempura Shrimp, Eel Sauce

Salmon/Sake

$8.00

3 Pieces of Salmon Sashimi or 2 Pieces of Salmon Nigiri

Sashimi Sampler

$16.00

2 Pieces of Salmon Sashimi, 2 Pieces of Yellowtail Sashimi, 2 Pieces of Tuna Sashimi

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce

Slammin' Salmon Roll

$20.00
Snowcrab Roll

Snowcrab Roll

$8.00

Kani Salad and Asparagus

Shogun Roll

$18.00

Spicy Salmon, Kani Salad, Cucumber, Tempura Crumbs, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Cucumber, Spicy Tuna Sesame Seeds

Sunkissed Roll

Sunkissed Roll

$21.00

Oraking Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Kani Salad, Avocado, Tempura Asparagus, Lemon Zest, Spicy Truffle Ponzu, Soy Wrap

Sundown Salmon Bites

$18.00

7 Spiced Seared Ora King Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Daikon Radish, Ponzu, Crispy Garlic, Lemon Zest

Tempered Tuna Roll

Tempered Tuna Roll

$20.00

7 Spice Seared Tuna, Kani Salad, Tempura Shrimp, Jalapeno, Avocado, Wasabi Aioli, Eel Sauce, Basil Cilantro

Tempured Tuna Tataki

$17.00

9 Pieces of 7 Spice Seared Tuna, Wasabi Salad, Ponzu, Black Sesame

Tokyo Roll

Tokyo Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail, Oraking Salmon, Kani Salad, Avocado, Wasabi Tobiko

Tuna/Maguro

$8.00

3 Pieces of Sashimi or 2 Pieces of Nigiri

Veggie Roll

$15.00

Cucumber, Red Onion, Asparagus, Avocado, Truffle Oil, Basil, Cilantro, Salt, Pepper

Sashimi Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Kani Salad

$7.00

Kani Salad + Avo

$8.00

Sashimi Cucumber Salad

$16.00

Couples sushi class

$200.00

Kiwi-Kazi Roll
$18.00

$18.00

Kiwi-Kazi Roll

$18.00

Sleezy Salmon roll

$14.00

Hot Boi

$22.00

Hot Ramen

Beef Ramen

Beef Ramen

$17.00

Slow Cooked Beef Broth, Grilled Sirloin, Cilantro, Egg Yolk, Pickled Red Cabbage, Grilled Green Onion, Enoki Mushrooms and Fresh Lime Wedge

Malaysian Seafood Ramen

Malaysian Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Spicy Coconut Curry Broth, Rice Noodles, 3 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Green Onion, Pickled Sprouts, Pickled Red Cabbage, Cilantro

Bento Box

Complete Meal for 1 with Choices of Protein and Side Item. Comes with Cucumber Salad and Half Cali Roll

Crispy Beef

$17.00

General Tsoji Chicken

$17.00

Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Teriyaki Sirloin

$17.00

Sides

Brussel Sprouts
$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00
Chicken Fried Rice
$10.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00
Crab Fat Rice

Crab Fat Rice

$10.00
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$7.00
Yakisoba Noodles
$10.00

Yakisoba Noodles

$10.00
White Rice

White Rice

$4.00

Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Salads & Soup

Mango & Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Thai Steak Noodle Salad

$17.00

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.00

Miso Soup

$5.00

Kitchen Appreciation

Kitchen Appreciation 6 Pack
$8.00

Kitchen Appreciation 6 Pack

$8.00

Restaurant Week

RW Chocolate Cake

Lotus Lounge

Togarashi Fries

$5.00

Maui Wowie Wings

$7.00

Lotus Lounge Appetizer Sampler 3/4-6/22 ONLY

Out of stock

Tiki Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Ceviche

$19.00

Soft Drinks

club soda

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

tonic water

$1.50

Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.25

Non-Carbonated

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Thai Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pekoe Cut Black Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Virgin Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:55 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:55 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:55 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 8:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 8:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

"Reservation Dine-In and Curbside Takeout Only"

Website

Location

5050 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

Gallery
Soji Modern Asian image
Soji Modern Asian image
Soji Modern Asian image

