  • Sojourners Coffee And Tea - 1501 Holly
Sojourners Coffee And Tea 1501 Holly

No reviews yet

1501 Holly

Glendale, CO 80222

Order Again

Chai

Chai Latte

$6.25+

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.95+

Golden Latte

$6.65+

Coffee

Americano

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$5.50+

Cortado

$4.50

Extra Shot

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$5.25+

Latte

$5.95+

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Mocha

$6.25+

Mocha Picante

$6.65+

Specialty Drink

$6.65+

Espresso

$4.00

Drip Coffee

Drip

$3.70+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$5.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.25+

Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.50+

Steamer

Steamer

$3.00+

Tea

House Tea

$5.25+

Iced Tea

$5.25+

Premium Tea

$6.25+

Red Latte

$6.00+

Matcha Latte

$6.65+

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Egg Guac Cheddar Onion Tomato Sandwich

$9.95

Egg Meat (Sausage/Bacon) Cheddar Sandwich

$9.95

Egg Sundried Tomato Cheese (Swiss/Feta) Sandwich

$9.95

Lox Sandwich

$13.95

Oatmeal

$8.00

PB&J Sandwich

$7.00

Bagel

$5.00

Burritos

Bacon

$7.95

Beef and Cheese

$7.95

Chicken Chipotle

$7.95

Egg and Green Chile

$7.95

GF Veggie

$7.95

Spicy Beef, Bean and Cheese

$7.95

Spicy Sausage

$7.95

Sweet Potato Chorizo

$7.95

Veggie

$7.95

Lunch

Old Italy Sandwich

$11.95

Overseas Sandwich

$13.95

West Coast Sandwich

$13.95

Pastries

Banana Bread

$5.50

Croissant Almond

$7.00

Croissant Chocolate

$6.75

Croissant Churro

$7.00

Croissant Nutella

$6.75

Danish

$6.00

Financier

$5.50

Muffin

$5.50

Pastel de Nata

$5.50

Quiche

$8.00

Drinks

Apple/Orange Juice

$3.50

Bubbly

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Dram

$5.00

Izzy Sparkling

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.50

Nesquik

$3.50

Soda

$3.75

Voss Sparkling Tall

$6.00

Water

$3.50

Food

Yogurt

$2.95

Biscotti

$2.50

Madeline

$2.50

Cookies

$4.00

Rasp Cookie

$3.00

Alternative Milk

Oat

$1.00

Coconut

$1.00

Soy

$1.00

Almond

$1.00

Syrup

Syrup

$0.50

Espresso

Extra Shot

$2.00

Coffee Beans

Honduras

$22.00

Yirgacheffee

$22.00

Sidamo

$22.00

Brazil

$22.00

Bolivia

$22.00

Colombia

$22.00

Decaf

$22.00

Nicaragua

$22.00

Nicaragua Honey

$22.00

Vietnam

$22.00

Mexico

$22.00

Papua New Guinea

$22.00

Peru

$22.00

Sumatra

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1501 Holly, Glendale, CO 80222

Directions

