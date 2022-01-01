Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starters

Bread n Stuff

$8.00

Frog Legs

$14.00

Fried Tomato App

$8.00

Grilled Oysters

$16.00

BBQ Shrimp

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Salads

Berry & Beet Salad

$14.00

Caeser Salad

$10.00

Apple & Pecan Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Handhelds

Po' Boy

$12.00+

Muffuletta

$10.00

Fried Chix Sandwich

$10.00

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Fried Chix Thighs

$16.00

etouffee

$17.00

Boil

$24.00

Gumbo

$16.00

Chicken Bog

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Sides

Succotash

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Biscuits

$5.00

Vegan Greens

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Black Eyed Peas

$5.00

Fried Tomatoes Side

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Corn Bread

$5.00

Collards

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Dirty Rice

$5.00

Plain Rice

$3.00

Desserts

Cobbler

$6.00

Beach Pie

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Praline

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Apple Wedges

$3.00

Kids rice & butter

$4.00

Function dinner plate

Plated Dinner 3

$70.00

Plated Dinner 2

$55.00

Buffet

$34.95

Buffet 2

$45.00

Cheese Board

$7.00

Dessert Fee

$2.00

SPECIALS

Johnny Cakes

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Chicken And Waffles

$20.00

RESTRAUNT WEEK

RW

$25.00

RW Frog Legs

RW Fried Toms

RW Gumbo

RW Bog

RW Praline

Function Fees

Bartender Fee

$150.00
Located in the heart of beautiful Portsmouth, NH, Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge delivers comfort food that will bring you back to a favorite experience and spark memories of times well spent.

