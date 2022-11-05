Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sol Bean Juice Bar and Kitchen 221 S Main St

review star

No reviews yet

221 S Main St

Middleton, MA 01949

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Original Acai Bowl
Super Acai Bowl
Meg Melt

ALLERGY WARNING: PLEASE READ

Allergy Warning

Sol Bean Juice Bar and Kitchen is not a gluten, dairy, peanut, tree nut, coconut, soy, egg, or fish-free facility. There is a risk of cross-contamination

Smoothie Bowls

The Original Acai Bowl

The Original Acai Bowl

$12.00

Rainforest Alliance organic acai, topped with strawberries, banana, granola

Super Acai Bowl

Super Acai Bowl

$14.75

topped with coconut, peanut butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberry, banana

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$13.00

pineapple, strawberries, coconut water topped with pineapple, strawberriy, kiwi, coconut, granola

Combo Acai & Pitaya Bowl

Combo Acai & Pitaya Bowl

$13.00

topped with pineapple, strawberries, banana, granola

Mango Bowl

Mango Bowl

$12.00

Mango, pineapple, banana, ginger, coconut water topped with strawberries, banana, kiwi, granola, coconut

Plumeria Bowl

$14.75Out of stock

Acai or Pitaya Bowl topped with S