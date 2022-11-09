Sol - Catering Sol Catering

A map showing the location of Sol - Catering Sol CateringView gallery

1101 Stockade Lane

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Wraps - Cold

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chimichurri Steak Wrap

$14.00

Sol Chicken Club Wrap

$14.00

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Wraps - Warm

Chicken & Roasted Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Verde Pork Wrap

$14.00

Adobo Beef Wrap

$13.00

Fajita Steak Wrap

$15.00

Small Bites

Chicken Tostada

$3.00

Tuna Tostada

$3.00

Shrimp Tostada

$4.00

Chicken Skewer

$3.00

Steak Skewer

$4.00

Chicken Flautas

$2.50

Firecrackers

$3.00

Mini Quesadilla Chicken

$2.00

Mini Quesadilla Shrimp & Spinach

$3.00

Mini Quesadilla Steak

$3.00

Mini Quesadilla Veggie

$2.00

Stations

Sol Trio Station

$115.00

Salsa Quart

$15.00

Guacamole Quart

$25.00

Queso Quart

$20.00

Nacho Chicken Station

$6.00

Nacho Beef Station

$6.00

Taco Parties

Chicken Taco Party

$15.00

Steak Taco Party

$17.00

Chicken & Steak Taco Party

$19.00

Add Ons

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Lemonade Gallon

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

