Sol Grill 2400 West Coast Highway

Sol Grill

No reviews yet

2400 West Coast Highway

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Popular Items

Large Veggie Soup
Chicken Piccata
Large Caesar Salad

Reds by the Glass

GLS Details Cabernet

$16.00

GLS House Red

$8.00

GLS Inscription Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Ironstone Merlot

$10.00

GLS Old Soul Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Parducci True Grit Red Blend

$14.00

GLS Muriel Tempranillo

$12.00

GLS Three Finger Jack Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Camilla Malbec

$10.00

GLS Torti Barbera

$12.00

GLS Cline Syrah

$11.00

GLS Cline Fog Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Primus

$12.00

GLS Justin Cabernet

$17.00

Port

$6.00

GLS Badgerhound Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Ammunition Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Montinore Pinot Noir

$15.00

Reds by the Bottle

BTL Fog Pinot Noir

$48.00

BLT Felicette Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Black Stallion Cabernet

$89.00

BTL Buchino Organic Chianti

$46.00

BTL Details Cabernet

$64.00

BTL Duas Ramos Pinto Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Montinore Pinot Noir

$58.00

BTL Hypothesis Cabernet

$92.00

BTL Inscription Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$66.00

BTL Ironstone Merlot

$40.00

BTL Next Red Blend

$34.00

BTL Old Soul Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Parducci True Grit Red Blend

$52.00

BTL Camilla Malbec

$48.00

BTL Post and Beam Cabernet

$78.00

BTL Prisoner

$89.00

BTL Three Finger Jack Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Muriel Tempranillo

$48.00

BTL Vegas

$44.00

BTL True Grit Cabernet

$52.00

BTL Torti Barbera

$44.00

BTL Ventoux

$40.00

BTL Brassfield Cabernet

$48.00

BTL Eight Years in the Desert

$95.00

BTL Cline Syrah

$42.00

BTL Brendel Cabernet

$89.00

BTL Cline Fog Pinot Noir

$68.00

BTL BH Cohn Cabernet

$68.00

BTL Trumpeter Malbec

$40.00

BTL Badgerhound Red Blend

$48.00

BTL Marlborist Pinot Noir

$76.00

BTL Ammunition Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Pio Cesare Barbera

$60.00

BTL Primus Carmernere

$58.00

Whites by the Glass

GLS Baglio Stefano Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Brassfield Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS House White

$8.00

GLS Vegas

$12.00

GLS Layer Cake Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Prescription Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS Satelite Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GLS Cantina Pedres Vermentino

$12.00

GLS Les Deux

$12.00

GLS Screen Door Chardonnay

$18.00

GLS Maison Belle Cotes Sancerre

$18.00

GLS Paco Lola Albrino

$15.00

GLS Dashwood

$13.00

Whites by the Bottle

BTL Baglio Stefano Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Brassfield Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

BTL Layer Cake Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Post and Beam Chardonnay

$76.00

BTL Prescription Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Satelite Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Cantina Pedres Vermentino

$48.00

BTL Il Nido

$40.00

BTL Kracher Pinot Blanc

$38.00

BTL Loudenne Bordeaux Blanc

$64.00

BTL Vegas

$44.00

BTL Les Deux Sancerre

$46.00

BTL Sinegal Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL La Chappelle Sancerre

$60.00

BTL Paco Lola Albrino

$60.00

BTL Pelligrini Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

BTL Alpine Rift Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Screendoor Chardonnay

$72.00

BTL Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Rosé by the Glass

GLS Juliette Rose

$12.00

GLS Kylie

$12.00

Rosé by the Bottle

BTL Juliette Rose

$46.00

Sparkling by the Glass

GLS Le Chenet Brut

$11.00

GLS Le Chenet Brut Rose

$11.00

GLS Luca Peretti

$10.00

GLS House Champagne

$9.00

GLS Kylie Rose Prosecco

$12.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

BTL Le Chenet Brut

$40.00

BTL Le Chenet Brut Rose

$40.00

BTL Luca Peretti

$36.00

BTL Roederer

$48.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot

$95.00

BTL Kylie Prosecco Rose

$46.00

BTL Sparkling Sake

$28.00

Sangria

Half Glass of WIne

$7.00

Sunday Sangria

$8.00

GLS Sangria

$14.00

GLS Effie Sangria

$14.00

Pitcher Sangria

$40.00

Sangria To Go 32oz

$26.00

Sangria To Go 16oz

$14.00

Happy Hour Sangria

$10.00

GLS White Sangria

$14.00

GLS Rose Sangria

$14.00

HH Wine & Beer

HH Beer

$5.00

HH House Red

$8.00

HH House White

$8.00

HH Sangria

$10.00

Beer

Import/Domestic 12oz Beer

$6.00

Hazy Ipa 16oz Beer

$8.00

Canned Cocktails

Paloma

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Gin and Tonic

$11.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Mojito

$11.00

Wine Flight

4x 3oz pours

$15.00

Adult Sprite

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Vodka and Soda

$12.00

Vodka and Cran

$12.00

Vodka and Tonic

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Tequila

$12.00

Adult Sprite

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Gin and Tonic

$12.00

Vodka and Grapefruit

$12.00

N/A Beverage

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Corkage

$20.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

French Press

$6.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Cup Coffee

$3.00

Starters

Ahi Appetizer

$18.00

Cajun seared ahi tuna served sashimi style with ginger, wasabi, sesame seeds & soy sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Delicious flame-grilled tiger shrimp with a sprinkle of our pineapple-papaya salsa

Kung Fu Shrimp

$16.00

Tiger shrimp sauteed in Louisiana hot sauce with chopped peppers and green onions

Kung Fu Chicken

$16.00

Chicken sauteed in Louisiana hot sauce with chopped peppers and green onions

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Our creamy scampi sauce of garlic, herbs, sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions and basil

Bruschetta

$14.00

Chopped Roma tomatoes, basil, capers, garlic and parmesan cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and served over toasted french bread points.

Tuscan Brushcetta

$14.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

White button mushrooms sauteed in a creamy garlic, white wine and herb sauce

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Our French bread baked with lots of garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce (try it spicy for a kick!)

Garlic Bread-Spicy

$6.00

ots of garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce (try it spicy for a kick!)

Foccacia

$5.00

House made daily. Served with herb olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Meatballs

$12.00

Hand-rolled ground sirloin and pork meatballs in our own creamy portobello gravy

Clams

$22.00

Fresh New Zealand little neck clams sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth

Mussels

$20.00

Black mussels sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth

Clams and Mussels

$20.00

Fresh New Zealand little neck clams or black mussels or a combination of both - sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth

Focaccia Bread

$6.00

Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Tuscan Bruschetta

$15.00

Seared Ahi Appetizer with PONZU

$20.00

Meatballs with Coupon

4 Meatballs

Kung Fu Meatballs

$11.00

Marinara Meatballs

$12.00

Ahi with Ponzu and Greens

$22.00

Salad

Small Sol Salad

$12.00

Our famous house salad - mixed baby greens, crumbled bleu cheese, walnut halves and sliced roma tomatoes tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add salmon, grilled or blackened chicken, grilled or blackened ahi

Large Sol Salad

$15.00

Our famous house salad - mixed baby greens, crumbled bleu cheese, walnut halves and sliced roma tomatoes tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add salmon, grilled or blackened chicken, grilled or blackened ahi

Small Rocket Salad

$12.00

Arugula, goat cheese, pear and walnut with champagne vinaigrette

Large Rocket Salad

$15.00

Arugula, goat cheese, pear and walnut with champagne vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing with homemade garlic

Large Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing with homemade garlic

Soup

Small Veggie Soup

$9.00

Succulent vegetable soup made to order...add chicken and/or pasta for a hearty meal!

Large Veggie Soup

$12.00

Succulent vegetable soup made to order...add chicken and/or pasta for a hearty meal!

Small Ahi Chowder

$14.00

Grilled Hawaiian ahi tuna in a creamy, tomato based soup with fresh chopped vegetables

Large Ahi Chowder

$16.00

Grilled Hawaiian ahi tuna in a creamy, tomato based soup with fresh chopped vegetables

Chicken

Chicken Piccata

$29.00

Our own picatta sauce over grilled chicken breast with a side of al dente linguini with olive oil and Parmesan cheese.

Lemon Rosemary Chicken

$29.00

Grilled chicken breast with lemon and rosemary gravy over mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Artichoke Dijon Chicken

$29.00

Grilled chicken breasts with jasmine rice and veggies with a delicious dijon sauce and artichoke hearts

Pork

BBQ Ribs

$23.00

Tender pork baby-back ribs in a tangy BBQ sauce with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Lamb

Lamb

$42.00

Delicious, tender lamb chops grilled to order over an open flame served with a side of sauteed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes.

Beef

Filet Mignon

$44.00

8oz filet marinated in our secret marinade and then flame grilled to order. Comes with your choice of two of the following: garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, seasonal vegetables, broccoli, pasta or rice. Add portobello mushrooms Bleu Cheese, or Shrimp Scampi for an additional charge.

Meatloaf

$26.00

Ground filet mignon meatloaf grilled over an open flame and covered with a zesty marinara sauce.

Seafood

Salmon

$32.00

Fresh salmon topped with a spicy tomato, white wine, garlic and sweet basil sauce served with fresh grilled veggies and your choice of pasta in marinara sauce, rice or garlic mashed potatoes

Swordfish

$34.00

Grilled swordfish steak topped with roma tomato, black olive, caper and white wine sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Blackened Ahi

$34.00

50z prime cut ahi tuna in a Cajun spice belend, seared rare and topped with fresh papaya-pineapple salsa and sesame seeds, served over jasmine rice with a side of seasonal vegetables

Cioppino

$35.00

A huge, steaming bowl of clams, mussels, shrimp and grilled ahi tuna with fresh chopped vegetables in a succulent tomato broth

Blackened Salmon Piccata

$34.00

Cajun Swordfish

$34.00

Blackened swordfish with a fresh pineapple salsa, jasmine rice and charred veggies.

Pasta

Jambalaya

$25.00

Sliced chicken breast, spicy Louisiana sausage, peppers, green onions and Cajun cream.

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Lobster meat and Ricotta cheese ravioli topped with shrimp in our own vodka lobster sauce.

Alfredo

$23.00

Fettuccini pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce with sliced chicken breast, button mushrooms and basil.

Newport Linguini

$26.00

Linguini pasta tossed with mussels, clams and shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce with garlic and basil.

Sol Penne

$24.00

Roma tomatoes, sliced chicken breast, basil, Parmesan cheese and garlic tossed in penne pasta.

Bolognese

$26.00

Stroganoff

$25.00

Sides

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Penne

$4.00

Side of Linguini

$4.00

Side of Asparagus

$6.00

Side of Broccolini

$6.00

Side of Spinach

$5.00

Side of Zucchini and Squash

$6.00

Veggie Portobello Plate

$22.00

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Kids Meal

Kids-Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.00

Yummy spaghetti noodles piled high with marinara sauce and homemade meatballs.

Kids-Penne

$12.00

Penne pasta with choice of sauce: marinara, butter & cheese or alfredo.

Kids-Linguini

$12.00

Linguini pasta with choice of sauce: marinara, butter & cheese or alfredo.

Kids-Keiki Chicken

$12.00

Chicken breast with a choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or plain grilled, with a side of rice or mashed potatoes.

Dessert

Brownie

$10.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Assorted cheesecakes. Please ask for today's selections.

Burnt Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Savoiardi sponge cake dipped in cappuccino with mascarpone cream and cocoa, topped with whipped cream.

Pot De Creme

$9.00

Our version of Creme Brulee - vanilla custard square with a seared sugar top and garnished with berries.

Affogato

$7.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Cookies n Cream

$9.00

Twice Baked

$12.00

Berries n Cream

$8.00
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday Closed
2400 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach, CA 92663

