- Home
- /
- Newport Beach
- /
- Sol Grill - 2400 West Coast Highway
Sol Grill 2400 West Coast Highway
No reviews yet
2400 West Coast Highway
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Reds by the Glass
GLS Details Cabernet
GLS House Red
GLS Inscription Pinot Noir
GLS Ironstone Merlot
GLS Old Soul Pinot Noir
GLS Parducci True Grit Red Blend
GLS Muriel Tempranillo
GLS Three Finger Jack Cabernet
GLS Camilla Malbec
GLS Torti Barbera
GLS Cline Syrah
GLS Cline Fog Pinot Noir
GLS Primus
GLS Justin Cabernet
Port
GLS Badgerhound Red Blend
GLS Ammunition Pinot Noir
GLS Montinore Pinot Noir
Reds by the Bottle
BTL Fog Pinot Noir
BLT Felicette Red Blend
BTL Black Stallion Cabernet
BTL Buchino Organic Chianti
BTL Details Cabernet
BTL Duas Ramos Pinto Red Blend
BTL Montinore Pinot Noir
BTL Hypothesis Cabernet
BTL Inscription Pinot Noir
BTL Justin Cabernet
BTL Ironstone Merlot
BTL Next Red Blend
BTL Old Soul Pinot Noir
BTL Parducci True Grit Red Blend
BTL Camilla Malbec
BTL Post and Beam Cabernet
BTL Prisoner
BTL Three Finger Jack Cabernet
BTL Muriel Tempranillo
BTL Vegas
BTL True Grit Cabernet
BTL Torti Barbera
BTL Ventoux
BTL Brassfield Cabernet
BTL Eight Years in the Desert
BTL Cline Syrah
BTL Brendel Cabernet
BTL Cline Fog Pinot Noir
BTL BH Cohn Cabernet
BTL Trumpeter Malbec
BTL Badgerhound Red Blend
BTL Marlborist Pinot Noir
BTL Ammunition Pinot Noir
BTL Pio Cesare Barbera
BTL Primus Carmernere
Whites by the Glass
GLS Baglio Stefano Pinot Grigio
GLS Brassfield Sauvignon Blanc
GLS House White
GLS Vegas
GLS Layer Cake Chardonnay
GLS Prescription Chardonnay
GLS Satelite Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Cantina Pedres Vermentino
GLS Les Deux
GLS Screen Door Chardonnay
GLS Maison Belle Cotes Sancerre
GLS Paco Lola Albrino
GLS Dashwood
Whites by the Bottle
BTL Baglio Stefano Pinot Grigio
BTL Brassfield Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Layer Cake Chardonnay
BTL Post and Beam Chardonnay
BTL Prescription Chardonnay
BTL Satelite Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Cantina Pedres Vermentino
BTL Il Nido
BTL Kracher Pinot Blanc
BTL Loudenne Bordeaux Blanc
BTL Vegas
BTL Les Deux Sancerre
BTL Sinegal Sauvignon Blanc
BTL La Chappelle Sancerre
BTL Paco Lola Albrino
BTL Pelligrini Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Alpine Rift Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Screendoor Chardonnay
BTL Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc
Rosé by the Glass
Rosé by the Bottle
Sparkling by the Glass
Sparkling by the Bottle
Sangria
Canned Cocktails
Wine Flight
Adult Sprite
N/A Beverage
Cappuccino
Chocolate milk
Coke
Corkage
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Espresso
French Press
Hot tea
Iced Tea
Latte
Lemonade
Milk
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sparkling Water
Sprite
Arnold Palmer
Double Espresso
Rootbeer
Cup Coffee
Starters
Ahi Appetizer
Cajun seared ahi tuna served sashimi style with ginger, wasabi, sesame seeds & soy sauce
Grilled Shrimp
Delicious flame-grilled tiger shrimp with a sprinkle of our pineapple-papaya salsa
Kung Fu Shrimp
Tiger shrimp sauteed in Louisiana hot sauce with chopped peppers and green onions
Kung Fu Chicken
Chicken sauteed in Louisiana hot sauce with chopped peppers and green onions
Shrimp Scampi
Our creamy scampi sauce of garlic, herbs, sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions and basil
Bruschetta
Chopped Roma tomatoes, basil, capers, garlic and parmesan cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and served over toasted french bread points.
Tuscan Brushcetta
Mushrooms
White button mushrooms sauteed in a creamy garlic, white wine and herb sauce
Garlic Bread
Our French bread baked with lots of garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce (try it spicy for a kick!)
Garlic Bread-Spicy
ots of garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce (try it spicy for a kick!)
Foccacia
House made daily. Served with herb olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Meatballs
Hand-rolled ground sirloin and pork meatballs in our own creamy portobello gravy
Clams
Fresh New Zealand little neck clams sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth
Mussels
Black mussels sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth
Clams and Mussels
Fresh New Zealand little neck clams or black mussels or a combination of both - sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth
Focaccia Bread
Charcuterie Board
Tuscan Bruschetta
Seared Ahi Appetizer with PONZU
Meatballs with Coupon
4 Meatballs
Kung Fu Meatballs
Marinara Meatballs
Ahi with Ponzu and Greens
Salad
Small Sol Salad
Our famous house salad - mixed baby greens, crumbled bleu cheese, walnut halves and sliced roma tomatoes tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add salmon, grilled or blackened chicken, grilled or blackened ahi
Large Sol Salad
Our famous house salad - mixed baby greens, crumbled bleu cheese, walnut halves and sliced roma tomatoes tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add salmon, grilled or blackened chicken, grilled or blackened ahi
Small Rocket Salad
Arugula, goat cheese, pear and walnut with champagne vinaigrette
Large Rocket Salad
Arugula, goat cheese, pear and walnut with champagne vinaigrette
Small Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing with homemade garlic
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing with homemade garlic
Soup
Small Veggie Soup
Succulent vegetable soup made to order...add chicken and/or pasta for a hearty meal!
Large Veggie Soup
Succulent vegetable soup made to order...add chicken and/or pasta for a hearty meal!
Small Ahi Chowder
Grilled Hawaiian ahi tuna in a creamy, tomato based soup with fresh chopped vegetables
Large Ahi Chowder
Grilled Hawaiian ahi tuna in a creamy, tomato based soup with fresh chopped vegetables
Chicken
Chicken Piccata
Our own picatta sauce over grilled chicken breast with a side of al dente linguini with olive oil and Parmesan cheese.
Lemon Rosemary Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with lemon and rosemary gravy over mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.
Artichoke Dijon Chicken
Grilled chicken breasts with jasmine rice and veggies with a delicious dijon sauce and artichoke hearts
Pork
Lamb
Beef
Filet Mignon
8oz filet marinated in our secret marinade and then flame grilled to order. Comes with your choice of two of the following: garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, seasonal vegetables, broccoli, pasta or rice. Add portobello mushrooms Bleu Cheese, or Shrimp Scampi for an additional charge.
Meatloaf
Ground filet mignon meatloaf grilled over an open flame and covered with a zesty marinara sauce.
Seafood
Salmon
Fresh salmon topped with a spicy tomato, white wine, garlic and sweet basil sauce served with fresh grilled veggies and your choice of pasta in marinara sauce, rice or garlic mashed potatoes
Swordfish
Grilled swordfish steak topped with roma tomato, black olive, caper and white wine sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.
Blackened Ahi
50z prime cut ahi tuna in a Cajun spice belend, seared rare and topped with fresh papaya-pineapple salsa and sesame seeds, served over jasmine rice with a side of seasonal vegetables
Cioppino
A huge, steaming bowl of clams, mussels, shrimp and grilled ahi tuna with fresh chopped vegetables in a succulent tomato broth
Blackened Salmon Piccata
Cajun Swordfish
Blackened swordfish with a fresh pineapple salsa, jasmine rice and charred veggies.
Pasta
Jambalaya
Sliced chicken breast, spicy Louisiana sausage, peppers, green onions and Cajun cream.
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster meat and Ricotta cheese ravioli topped with shrimp in our own vodka lobster sauce.
Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce with sliced chicken breast, button mushrooms and basil.
Newport Linguini
Linguini pasta tossed with mussels, clams and shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce with garlic and basil.
Sol Penne
Roma tomatoes, sliced chicken breast, basil, Parmesan cheese and garlic tossed in penne pasta.
Bolognese
Stroganoff
Sides
Kids Meal
Kids-Spaghetti and Meatballs
Yummy spaghetti noodles piled high with marinara sauce and homemade meatballs.
Kids-Penne
Penne pasta with choice of sauce: marinara, butter & cheese or alfredo.
Kids-Linguini
Linguini pasta with choice of sauce: marinara, butter & cheese or alfredo.
Kids-Keiki Chicken
Chicken breast with a choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or plain grilled, with a side of rice or mashed potatoes.
Dessert
Brownie
Cheesecake
Assorted cheesecakes. Please ask for today's selections.
Burnt Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Savoiardi sponge cake dipped in cappuccino with mascarpone cream and cocoa, topped with whipped cream.
Pot De Creme
Our version of Creme Brulee - vanilla custard square with a seared sugar top and garnished with berries.
Affogato
Scoop of Ice Cream
Cookies n Cream
Twice Baked
Berries n Cream
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
2400 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Photos coming soon!