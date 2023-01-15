SOL RESTAURANT & BAR

- Home
1,735 Reviews
$$
700 E State St
Athens, OH 45701
Popular Items
Soda
Coffee
American Coffee
Drip coffee. Traditionally brewed.
Cafe Con Leche
(Cuban Espresso) Steamed milk and Cuban Coffee
Cafecito
Sweetened Cuban Espresso with hand whipped sugar on top.
Iced Coffee
Sweetend Cuban coffee with Snowville Creamery milk over ice
Iced Dirty Chai
Cuban Coffee, Chai spiced tea with milk over ice
Dirty Chai
Our Cafe con Leche with Black Chai Spiced Tea
Tea
Cocktails
Abita Rita
Amaretto Sour
Beermosa
Beermosa Bottomless
Bloody Mary
Caipirinha
A traditional Brazilian cocktail that is made with a mix of muddled limes, sugar, crushed ice, and cachaca. Cachaca, pronounced cachaza, is a popular Brazilian sugar cane liquor, similar to rum and aguardiente.
Cuba Libre
Coke and Bacardi Rum with fresh squeezed lime
Cuban Missile Crisis
Our answer to the White Russian. The perfect blend of our sweet and creamy Cuban Iced Coffee and Smirnoff Vodka
Dragonberry Mojito Glass
Mojito made with Bacardi’s dragon fruit and strawberry infused rum, with fresh diced strawberries
Dragonberry Mojito Pitcher
Mojito made with Bacardi’s dragon fruit and strawberry infused rum, with fresh diced strawberries
Garden Mimosa
Gin Martini
Guava Mojito
Our signature cocktail features fresh mint, real lime juice, Bacardi Superior, guava juice and a splash of club soda
Irish Cuban
Our hot and delicious Cafe con Leche made even better by the addition of Makers Mark.
Jamaican My Vacation
Appleton Estate hand blended Jamaican Rum, guava nectar and pineapple juice will put you in a vacation mood.
Lola Cherry Cola
Lola Belle cherry infused rum, cola and maraschino. It’s a cherry cola for grown ups
Long Island
Margarita House
Margarita House Pitcher
Margarita Premium Glass
Margarita Premium Pitcher
Mimosa
Mimosa Bottomless
Mojito Glass
Mojito Pitcher
Moscow Mule
Perfect Storm
Pina Colada
Root Beer Float
Rum Punch
1.5 oz bacardi coconut rum pineapple juice fruit punch fill cup with ice. pour in rum, add pineapple juice and a splash of fruit punch
Sol Hurricane
Sol Margarita
Our house margarita with a full bottle of Sol beer
Sol Sunrise
Super Premium Margarita
Super Premium Margarita Pitcher
Twisted Rose
Vodka Martini
Vodka Cranberry
Whiskey Sour
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Russian Standard
Ciroc
Titos
Grey Goose
Smirnoff
Ketel One
Well Gin
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
10 Cane
Appleton Estate
Bacardi
Bacardi Anejo, 151
Bacardi Black
Bacardi Coco
Pussers
Bacardi Oakheart
Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan Black
Cruzan Black Strap
Kraken
Sugar Island
Meyers
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Pitu Cachaca
Pyrat
Ron Zacapa
Sailor Jerry
Well Rum
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cuervo Gold
Don Julio Blanco
Monte Alban Mezcal
Patron Silver
Sauza Silver
Sauza Gold
Teremana
Hornitos
Well Whiskey
Well Scotch
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Dewars
Fireball
Glenlivit
J & B
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams
Wild Turkey
Cleveland
Bottles
Btl Blue Moon
Btl Budweiser
Btl Coors Light
Btl Guinness Stout
Deep, robust and richly rewarding, this is beer to linger over. Obsidian has distinct notes of espresso, chocolate, roasted malt and black barley, with just enough hop bite to cut the sweetness. 6.4%
Btl Corona
Btl Dos Equis
Bell's Oberon Wheat
Brewed in memory of the sunken freighter, with rich roasted barley and bittersweet chocolate-coffee notes. 6.0%
Btl Miller Lite
Btl Modelo
Btl Yuengling
Btl Sol
Btl Stella Artois
Purple Haze Raspberry
Ace Cider
Btl Mt. Carmel Nut Brown
Modelo Negra
Bell Dbl Cream Stout
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
This holiday dunkelweizen practically unwraps itself with hints of Texas peaches and pecans. Caramelized malts give it a uniquely rich, malt body
Cans
Bell's No, Yeah
Bells 2 Hearted IPA
Elvis Juice
Jackie O's Chomolungma
Jackie O's Kinda Fuzzy
Jackie O's Mystic Mama
Amber in color and medium-bodied, it indulges your senses with its smooth, malty palate, moderate 5.7% ABV, and fall spices for a refreshing finish of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, allspice, and pumpkin that makes “31” all treat and no trick.
Kitty Paw Key Lime Guava
Kitty Paw Pineapple Tangerine
Madtree IPA
Madtree Shade Tart
Mountain Water
Palm Sway Island IPA
Single Origin Coffee Stout 16oz
Stout with a healthy dose of Six Shooter Coffee! 6.9%
OuterBelt Gravel Donuts
Daily Lunch Specials
MONDAY Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup
TUESDAY Chop Bowl
Topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, and salsa. Choose your rice: White rice, cilantro lime rice or Mexican, choose tofu, chicken, mojo pulled pork, or ground beef
WEDNESDAY Half Cuban Combo
THURSDAY Spicy Turkey Club Sandwich
FRIDAY Half Miami Combo
Soups
Salads
Avocado Salad
mixed greens, olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, salt, fresh cracked pepper.
BBQ Chicken Tender Salad
Mixed greens, fried chicken tenderloins in our house made BBQ sauce, boiled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, tortilla strips, served with ranch.
Garden Salad Half
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers.
Garden Salad Whole
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers.
Sol Salad
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and julienned carrots served with Caribbean Mango dressing. Add grilled chicken +2
Steak Salad
Seared flat iron, mixed greens, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, and crispy bacon served with house made Chimichurri dressing.
Appetizers
Avocado Fries
Boneless Wings
Boneless tenderloin chicken deep fried and coated with Buffalo
Cauliflower Wings
Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to perfection, served with cool and spicy cucumber wasabi sauce.
Cheesey Fries
Our hand cut french fries topped with melted cheese and bacon
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled marinated chicken, fajita veggies, cheese, sour cream and salsa
Chips and Queso
Chips & House Salsa
Coconut Shrimp
Plump shrimp coated in toasted coconut, fried ‘til golden and served with tropical rum glaze sauce.
Fish Dip
Features mesquite smoked Mahi Mahi, served with lemon wedges, pita chips and hot sauce.
Guac and Chips
You order it, we make it!
Tortilla Chips Basket
Choose salsas separately
Avocado Cucumber Salsa
House Salsa
Choose from: house medium, tropico, fire roasted, cucumber avocado.
BBQ Pork Kettle Chips
Kettle chips topped with cheese, our slow smoked BBQ pulled pork, tomato, red onion and bacon.
Loaded Nachos
tortilla chips loaded with cheese, black beans, lettuce, tomato, salsa, red
Loaded Tamale
Cuban tamale topped with fresh avocado, tomato, sautéed onions, sour cream, spicy Diablo sauce, cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.
Maduros Appetizer
Sweet ripe plantains fried till caramelized.
Pretzel & Queso
Tostones Appetizer
Twice fried green plantains with mojo dipping sauce.
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, southwest salsa, in a crispy flour tortilla egg roll, with spicy sour cream dipping sauce
Queso
Kids
Baskets & Platters
Bowls
BBQ Tofu Bowl
White rice, Guava Rum BBQ Tofu chunks, lettuce tomato
Chimi Chicken Bowl
White rice, black beans, grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, chimichurri dressing
Chimi Steak Bowl
White rice, black beans, steak, lettuce, tomato and chimmichurri dressing
Chop Bowl
Topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, and salsa. Choose your rice: White rice, cilantro lime rice or Mexican, choose tofu, chicken, mojo pulled pork, or ground beef
Fish Bowl
White rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, blackened tilapia and avocado cucumber salsa.
Island Pork Bowl
White rice, black beans, mesquite smoked pulled pork with a mango and pineapple glaze
Pina Colada Shrimp Bowl
Plump and beautiful Tiger shrimp served in a pineapple and coconut sauce with white rice
Pina Colada Tofu Bowl
Deep fried tofu served in a pineapple and coconut sauce with write rice
Veggie Bowl
Burgers
Bourbon BBQ Burger
Cuban Burger
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, topped with smoked pulled pork, mojo sautéed onions, swiss, pickle, tostones (fried green plantain) lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll.
El Jefe Burger
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll. Its HOT!!
Fun Guy Burger
Hand pattied fresh beef blend topped with grilled mushrooms, sautéed mojo onions, swiss cheese, mayo on a brioche bun
Hang Over Easy
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, egg, cheese and mustard, on an onion roll
Island Hopper Burger
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, pepper jack cheese, tropico salsa, Island Hopper sauce, potato sticks, guava rum bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato, on a onion roll
The Scorcher
Sharp Cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, tomato and pickles too this burger on a brioche bun. Served with Cajun fries
Sol Burger
Hand pattied, spicy Spanish pork chorizo on toasted Cuban bread with onions, potato sticks and our chimichurri dressing.
Ultimate Burger
Hand pattied fresh beef blend, served on onion bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, onion and choice of cheese. Substitute our black bean burger (no charge)
Burritos, Tacos, Fajitas
Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, black beans, choice of grilled chicken, mojo pulled pork, ground beef, or tofu, topped with cheese and oven baked, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled marinated chicken, fajita veggies, cheese, sour cream and salsa
Big Burrito
Fajita Chicken
Served with 3 tortillas, cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa.
Fajita Shrimp
Served with 3 tortillas, cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa.
Fajita Steak
Served with 3 tortillas, cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa.
Fajitas Tofu
Served with 3 tortillas (corn or flour), cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa (omit sour cream for vegan option)
Fish Tacos Platter
Blackened Tilapia, mixed greens, tropical salsa, flour or corn tortillas, served with mexican rice
Tacos- 2
Topped with lettuce, tomato, house salsa and sour cream, served with Shagbark tortilla chips. Chicken, ground beef, pork, tofu in flour or corn tortillas
Tacos - 3
Topped with lettuce, tomato, house salsa and sour cream, served with Shagbark tortilla chips. Chicken, ground beef, pork, tofu in flour or corn tortillas
Codfish tacos
Two beer battered cod tacos, topped with tropical slaw in flour or corn tortillas
Mac & Cheese
BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese
Topped with Guava Rum BBQ chicken tenders (sub tofu for vegetarian)
BBQ Tofu Mac
Topped with Smokey and sweet guava rum bbq tofu (vegetarian)
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Topped with buffalo chicken tenders
Buffalo Tofu Mac
Topped with buffalo sauced tofu
Kids Mac & Cheese
Side Mac including drink and cookie
Mac side
Side order of our plain Mac and cheese
Plain Mac & Cheese
Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce topped with cheddar jack.
The OG BBQ Mac & Cheese
Topped with smoky and sweet guava rum bbq pulled pork.
Tex Max & Cheese
Sandwiches/Wraps
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Mesquite smoked pulled pork with our Guava Rum BBQ sauce, topped with tropical slaw and red onions on a brioche bun.
Beer Battered Cod Fish Wrap
Corona beer batter cod, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and parslied onions in a red pepper wrap
Black Bean Wrap
Our house made black bean burger, with lettuce, tomato, roasted corn, and avocado cucumber salsa in a spinach wrap.
Buffalo Tofu Wrap
Buffalo tofu, blue cheese, tomato and lettuce in a spinach wrap
Buffalo Wrap
Buffalo chicken tenders, blue cheese dressing, tomato and lettuce in a spinach wrap
California Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Guava Dijon dressing on ciabatta roll.
Cuban Sandwich
Mesquite smoked pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mustard, and pickle on pressed Cuban bread.
Half Sandwich Combo
Half of a Cuban or Miami with kettle chips and your choice of a bowl of soup or small garden salad.
Miami Sandwich
Ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, and mayo on pressed Cuban bread
Spicy Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, tomato, lettuce, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll. (Get this sandwich hot or cold)
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard in a roasted red pepper wrap
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sol Island Bar & Grill located in scenic Athens, Ohio!
700 E State St, Athens, OH 45701