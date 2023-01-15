Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
American

SOL RESTAURANT & BAR

1,735 Reviews

$$

700 E State St

Athens, OH 45701

Popular Items

Ultimate Burger
Cuban Sandwich
Fish Bowl

Soda

Cherry Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Gingerale

$3.29Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.28

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Pepsi

$3.29

Fruit Punch

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Coffee

American Coffee

$2.49

Drip coffee. Traditionally brewed.

Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$2.95

(Cuban Espresso) Steamed milk and Cuban Coffee

Cafecito

$2.50

Sweetened Cuban Espresso with hand whipped sugar on top.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Sweetend Cuban coffee with Snowville Creamery milk over ice

Iced Dirty Chai

$3.95

Cuban Coffee, Chai spiced tea with milk over ice

Dirty Chai

$3.95

Our Cafe con Leche with Black Chai Spiced Tea

Milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Choc Milk

$3.29

Coconut Milk

$3.29

Almond Milk

$3.29

Tea

Chai Spice

$2.95

Dirty Chai

$3.95

Earl Gray

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Hibiscus Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Guava Nectar

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Cocktails

Abita Rita

$6.00Out of stock

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Beermosa

$3.00

Beermosa Bottomless

$10.00
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$6.00
Caipirinha

Caipirinha

$6.00

A traditional Brazilian cocktail that is made with a mix of muddled limes, sugar, crushed ice, and cachaca. Cachaca, pronounced cachaza, is a popular Brazilian sugar cane liquor, similar to rum and aguardiente.

Cuba Libre

Cuba Libre

$5.00

Coke and Bacardi Rum with fresh squeezed lime

Cuban Missile Crisis

$7.00

Our answer to the White Russian. The perfect blend of our sweet and creamy Cuban Iced Coffee and Smirnoff Vodka

Dragonberry Mojito Glass

Dragonberry Mojito Glass

$7.00

Mojito made with Bacardi’s dragon fruit and strawberry infused rum, with fresh diced strawberries

Dragonberry Mojito Pitcher

Dragonberry Mojito Pitcher

$26.00

Mojito made with Bacardi’s dragon fruit and strawberry infused rum, with fresh diced strawberries

Garden Mimosa

$4.00

Gin Martini

$6.00

Guava Mojito

$6.00

Our signature cocktail features fresh mint, real lime juice, Bacardi Superior, guava juice and a splash of club soda

Irish Cuban

Irish Cuban

$8.00

Our hot and delicious Cafe con Leche made even better by the addition of Makers Mark.

Jamaican My Vacation

$5.00

Appleton Estate hand blended Jamaican Rum, guava nectar and pineapple juice will put you in a vacation mood.

Lola Cherry Cola

Lola Cherry Cola

$6.00

Lola Belle cherry infused rum, cola and maraschino. It’s a cherry cola for grown ups

Long Island

$8.00

Margarita House

$4.00

Margarita House Pitcher

$18.00

Margarita Premium Glass

$8.00

Margarita Premium Pitcher

$29.00

Mimosa

$3.00
Mimosa Bottomless

Mimosa Bottomless

$10.00

Mojito Glass

$6.00

Mojito Pitcher

$25.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Perfect Storm

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00Out of stock
Rum Punch

Rum Punch

$3.00

1.5 oz bacardi coconut rum pineapple juice fruit punch fill cup with ice. pour in rum, add pineapple juice and a splash of fruit punch

Sol Hurricane

$7.00
Sol Margarita

Sol Margarita

$7.00

Our house margarita with a full bottle of Sol beer

Sol Sunrise

$7.00

Super Premium Margarita

$12.00

Super Premium Margarita Pitcher

$48.00

Twisted Rose

$7.00

Vodka Martini

$7.00

Vodka Cranberry

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$6.50

Russian Standard

$5.00

Ciroc

$6.50

Titos

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.50

Smirnoff

$4.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Bombay

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

10 Cane

$6.00Out of stock

Appleton Estate

$5.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Anejo, 151

$5.00

Bacardi Black

$4.00

Bacardi Coco

$4.00

Pussers

$4.00

Bacardi Oakheart

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Captain Morgan Black

$4.50

Cruzan Black Strap

$6.00

Kraken

$5.00

Sugar Island

$4.00

Meyers

$5.00

Meyers Silver

$5.00

Mount Gay

Out of stock

Pitu Cachaca

$5.00

Pyrat

$6.00

Ron Zacapa

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$6.50

Cuervo Gold

$4.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$4.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Sauza Silver

$4.00

Sauza Gold

$4.00

Teremana

$7.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Well Scotch

$3.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Dewars

$5.50

Fireball

$4.00

Glenlivit

$8.00

J & B

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Cleveland

$5.00

Bottles

Btl Blue Moon

$2.00

Btl Budweiser

$2.00

Btl Coors Light

$2.00
Btl Guinness Stout

Btl Guinness Stout

$3.50

Deep, robust and richly rewarding, this is beer to linger over. Obsidian has distinct notes of espresso, chocolate, roasted malt and black barley, with just enough hop bite to cut the sweetness. 6.4%

Btl Corona

$3.00

Btl Dos Equis

$4.00
Bell's Oberon Wheat

Bell's Oberon Wheat

$4.00

Brewed in memory of the sunken freighter, with rich roasted barley and bittersweet chocolate-coffee notes. 6.0%

Btl Miller Lite

$2.00

Btl Modelo

$3.50

Btl Yuengling

$2.00

Btl Sol

$4.00

Btl Stella Artois

$4.00

Purple Haze Raspberry

$4.00

Ace Cider

$4.50

Btl Mt. Carmel Nut Brown

$4.50Out of stock

Modelo Negra

$3.50

Bell Dbl Cream Stout

$6.00
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$3.50

This holiday dunkelweizen practically unwraps itself with hints of Texas peaches and pecans. Caramelized malts give it a uniquely rich, malt body

Cans

Bell's No, Yeah

$4.00

Bells 2 Hearted IPA

$4.00

Elvis Juice

$4.50

Jackie O's Chomolungma

$4.50

Jackie O's Kinda Fuzzy

$4.50
Jackie O's Mystic Mama

Jackie O's Mystic Mama

$5.00

Amber in color and medium-bodied, it indulges your senses with its smooth, malty palate, moderate 5.7% ABV, and fall spices for a refreshing finish of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, allspice, and pumpkin that makes “31” all treat and no trick.

Kitty Paw Key Lime Guava

$4.50

Kitty Paw Pineapple Tangerine

$4.50

Madtree IPA

$4.00

Madtree Shade Tart

$4.00Out of stock

Mountain Water

$4.50

Palm Sway Island IPA

$5.00
Single Origin Coffee Stout 16oz

Single Origin Coffee Stout 16oz

$6.00

Stout with a healthy dose of Six Shooter Coffee! 6.9%

OuterBelt Gravel Donuts

$5.00

Daily Lunch Specials

MONDAY Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup

$6.95Out of stock
TUESDAY Chop Bowl

TUESDAY Chop Bowl

$9.95

Topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, and salsa. Choose your rice: White rice, cilantro lime rice or Mexican, choose tofu, chicken, mojo pulled pork, or ground beef

WEDNESDAY Half Cuban Combo

$6.95
THURSDAY Spicy Turkey Club Sandwich

THURSDAY Spicy Turkey Club Sandwich

$8.95

FRIDAY Half Miami Combo

$6.95

Soups

Delicious, made from scratch soups.

Black Bean Soup Cup

$2.95

Black Bean Soup Bowl

$4.95

Soup Of Day Cup

$2.95

Soup Of Day Bowl

$4.95

Salads

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$9.95

mixed greens, olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, salt, fresh cracked pepper.

BBQ Chicken Tender Salad

BBQ Chicken Tender Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, fried chicken tenderloins in our house made BBQ sauce, boiled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, tortilla strips, served with ranch.

Garden Salad Half

$3.95

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers.

Garden Salad Whole

$7.95

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers.

Sol Salad

Sol Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and julienned carrots served with Caribbean Mango dressing. Add grilled chicken +2

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$13.95

Seared flat iron, mixed greens, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, and crispy bacon served with house made Chimichurri dressing.

Appetizers

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$10.95
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$4.00

Boneless tenderloin chicken deep fried and coated with Buffalo

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$9.95
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$4.00

White cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to perfection, served with cool and spicy cucumber wasabi sauce.

Cheesey Fries

$4.00

Our hand cut french fries topped with melted cheese and bacon

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken, fajita veggies, cheese, sour cream and salsa

Chips and Queso

$6.95

Chips & House Salsa

$4.00
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

Plump shrimp coated in toasted coconut, fried ‘til golden and served with tropical rum glaze sauce.

Fish Dip

Fish Dip

$9.95

Features mesquite smoked Mahi Mahi, served with lemon wedges, pita chips and hot sauce.

Guac and Chips

Guac and Chips

$4.00

You order it, we make it!

Tortilla Chips Basket

$2.95

Choose salsas separately

Avocado Cucumber Salsa

$3.00

House Salsa

$3.00

Choose from: house medium, tropico, fire roasted, cucumber avocado.

BBQ Pork Kettle Chips

$4.00

Kettle chips topped with cheese, our slow smoked BBQ pulled pork, tomato, red onion and bacon.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$10.95

tortilla chips loaded with cheese, black beans, lettuce, tomato, salsa, red

Loaded Tamale

Loaded Tamale

$10.95

Cuban tamale topped with fresh avocado, tomato, sautéed onions, sour cream, spicy Diablo sauce, cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.

Maduros Appetizer

$7.95

Sweet ripe plantains fried till caramelized.

Pretzel & Queso

$8.95
Tostones Appetizer

Tostones Appetizer

$8.95

Twice fried green plantains with mojo dipping sauce.

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$4.00

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, southwest salsa, in a crispy flour tortilla egg roll, with spicy sour cream dipping sauce

Queso

$3.95

Kids

Kids CheeseBurger

$4.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Side Mac including drink and cookie

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

Kids rice beans dinner

$4.95

Kids taco

$4.95

Baskets & Platters

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.95

Breaded chicken tenderloins served with hand cut fries and choice of sauce (BBQ, honey mustard, ranch)

Corona Beer Battered Cod Fish Platter

Corona Beer Battered Cod Fish Platter

$12.95

Beer battered cod, hand cut fries, tropical coleslaw and house made tartar sauce.

Bowls

BBQ Tofu Bowl

$9.95

White rice, Guava Rum BBQ Tofu chunks, lettuce tomato

Chimi Chicken Bowl

Chimi Chicken Bowl

$11.95

White rice, black beans, grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, chimichurri dressing

Chimi Steak Bowl

$13.95

White rice, black beans, steak, lettuce, tomato and chimmichurri dressing

Chop Bowl

Chop Bowl

$9.95

Topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, and salsa. Choose your rice: White rice, cilantro lime rice or Mexican, choose tofu, chicken, mojo pulled pork, or ground beef

Fish Bowl

Fish Bowl

$12.95

White rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, blackened tilapia and avocado cucumber salsa.

Island Pork Bowl

Island Pork Bowl

$12.95

White rice, black beans, mesquite smoked pulled pork with a mango and pineapple glaze

Pina Colada Shrimp Bowl

Pina Colada Shrimp Bowl

$12.95

Plump and beautiful Tiger shrimp served in a pineapple and coconut sauce with white rice

Pina Colada Tofu Bowl

$10.95

Deep fried tofu served in a pineapple and coconut sauce with write rice

Veggie Bowl

$8.95

Burgers

Bourbon BBQ Burger

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$10.95
Cuban Burger

Cuban Burger

$11.95

Hand pattied fresh beef blend, topped with smoked pulled pork, mojo sautéed onions, swiss, pickle, tostones (fried green plantain) lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll.

El Jefe Burger

El Jefe Burger

$10.95

Hand pattied fresh beef blend, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll. Its HOT!!

Fun Guy Burger

$9.95

Hand pattied fresh beef blend topped with grilled mushrooms, sautéed mojo onions, swiss cheese, mayo on a brioche bun

Hang Over Easy

$10.95

Hand pattied fresh beef blend, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, egg, cheese and mustard, on an onion roll

Island Hopper Burger

Island Hopper Burger

$10.95

Hand pattied fresh beef blend, pepper jack cheese, tropico salsa, Island Hopper sauce, potato sticks, guava rum bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato, on a onion roll

The Scorcher

The Scorcher

$10.95Out of stock

Sharp Cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, tomato and pickles too this burger on a brioche bun. Served with Cajun fries

Sol Burger

$9.95

Hand pattied, spicy Spanish pork chorizo on toasted Cuban bread with onions, potato sticks and our chimichurri dressing.

Ultimate Burger

Ultimate Burger

$9.95

Hand pattied fresh beef blend, served on onion bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, onion and choice of cheese. Substitute our black bean burger (no charge)

Burritos, Tacos, Fajitas

Burrito

Burrito

$9.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, black beans, choice of grilled chicken, mojo pulled pork, ground beef, or tofu, topped with cheese and oven baked, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken, fajita veggies, cheese, sour cream and salsa

Big Burrito

$12.95

Fajita Chicken

$12.95

Served with 3 tortillas, cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa.

Fajita Shrimp

$15.95

Served with 3 tortillas, cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa.

Fajita Steak

Fajita Steak

$15.95

Served with 3 tortillas, cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa.

Fajitas Tofu

$12.95

Served with 3 tortillas (corn or flour), cilantro lime rice, sour cream and salsa (omit sour cream for vegan option)

Fish Tacos Platter

Fish Tacos Platter

$13.95

Blackened Tilapia, mixed greens, tropical salsa, flour or corn tortillas, served with mexican rice

Tacos- 2

Tacos- 2

$8.95

Topped with lettuce, tomato, house salsa and sour cream, served with Shagbark tortilla chips. Chicken, ground beef, pork, tofu in flour or corn tortillas

Tacos - 3

$9.95

Topped with lettuce, tomato, house salsa and sour cream, served with Shagbark tortilla chips. Chicken, ground beef, pork, tofu in flour or corn tortillas

Codfish tacos

Codfish tacos

$8.95

Two beer battered cod tacos, topped with tropical slaw in flour or corn tortillas

Mac & Cheese

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Topped with Guava Rum BBQ chicken tenders (sub tofu for vegetarian)

BBQ Tofu Mac

BBQ Tofu Mac

$10.95

Topped with Smokey and sweet guava rum bbq tofu (vegetarian)

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Topped with buffalo chicken tenders

Buffalo Tofu Mac

$10.95

Topped with buffalo sauced tofu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Side Mac including drink and cookie

Mac side

$3.95

Side order of our plain Mac and cheese

Plain Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce topped with cheddar jack.

The OG BBQ Mac & Cheese

The OG BBQ Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Topped with smoky and sweet guava rum bbq pulled pork.

Tex Max & Cheese

Tex Max & Cheese

$9.95

Sandwiches/Wraps

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Mesquite smoked pulled pork with our Guava Rum BBQ sauce, topped with tropical slaw and red onions on a brioche bun.

Beer Battered Cod Fish Wrap

Beer Battered Cod Fish Wrap

$9.95

Corona beer batter cod, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and parslied onions in a red pepper wrap

Black Bean Wrap

Black Bean Wrap

$9.95

Our house made black bean burger, with lettuce, tomato, roasted corn, and avocado cucumber salsa in a spinach wrap.

Buffalo Tofu Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo tofu, blue cheese, tomato and lettuce in a spinach wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo chicken tenders, blue cheese dressing, tomato and lettuce in a spinach wrap

California Chicken Club

California Chicken Club

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Guava Dijon dressing on ciabatta roll.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

Mesquite smoked pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mustard, and pickle on pressed Cuban bread.

Half Sandwich Combo

$9.95

Half of a Cuban or Miami with kettle chips and your choice of a bowl of soup or small garden salad.

Miami Sandwich

Miami Sandwich

$9.95

Ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, and mayo on pressed Cuban bread

Spicy Turkey Club Sandwich

Spicy Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, tomato, lettuce, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll. (Get this sandwich hot or cold)

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard in a roasted red pepper wrap

Desserts

Flan de Queso

Flan de Queso

$5.95

Triple Chocolate Throwdown

$6.95
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.95

Key Lime Pie

$5.95

Vegan Cookie

$2.95

Chocolate chip cookie

$1.00

Totally Turtle Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Cookies And Cream Cheese Cake

$8.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sol Island Bar & Grill located in scenic Athens, Ohio!

Website

Location

700 E State St, Athens, OH 45701

Directions

Gallery
Sol Island Bar and Grill image
Sol Island Bar and Grill image
Sol Island Bar and Grill image
Sol Island Bar and Grill image

Map
