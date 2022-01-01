Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sol Oaxaca

review star

No reviews yet

9629 Belair Road

Nottingham, MD 21236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

mexican rice
Steak Tacos
black beans

Starters

Guacamole

$9.00

Tamales

$8.50

Taquitos

$8.50

Elote

$6.00

Tom Tamales

$7.50

Salsa Togo 12oz

$5.00

Chips And Salsa Togo

$2.00

Plates

Fundido

$9.50

Empanada

$9.50

Papas Gil

$10.50

Camarones Asados

$13.00

Picaditas

$13.00

Quesadilla Oaxaqueña

$8.50

Platters

Mole

$22.00

Verde Antequera

$24.00

Pollo Acatlan

$21.00

Camarones Diabla

$23.00

Crab Cake

$25.00+

Arrachera

$23.00

Cochinita Pibil

$21.00

Faves

Enchiladas

$16.00

Burito

$17.00

Chimichanga

$17.00

Fajitas

Kids Menu

Taquitos Kids

$6.50

Tenders

$6.50

quesadilla Kids

$6.50

Sides

Chorizo mash

$4.50

Poblano Mash

$4.50

Totts

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Papas bravas

$4.50

black beans

$4.50

mexican rice

$4.50

arroz blanco

$4.50

Side Mole

$1.50

Side Guac

$4.50

Tortilla Side

$1.50

Refried Beans

$4.50

Avocado Side

$2.00

Rice And Beans

$4.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Side Chicken

$4.00

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$8.00

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Carnitas Tacos

$8.00

Chorizo Tacos

$8.00

Vegetarian Tacos

$7.50

Cochinita Tacos

$10.00

Pastor Tacos

$8.00

Soup and Salad

Tortilla Soup

$8.50

Sopa de frijoles

$8.50

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Pear salad

$13.00

Specials

Meatballs

$9.00

Nachos

$10.00

Spirit free

Agua Frezca

$5.00

Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Café de Olla

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.25

Rosita

$6.00

Mariposa

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hats

Hats Sol

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Restaurant

Location

9629 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

