Sol

481 Reviews

$$

38257 Glenn Ave

Willoughby, OH 44094

Vegan Tacos
Sol Burger
Malanga Chips And Salsa

Tapas

Chicken Empanadas

$15.00

Malanga Chips And Salsa

$8.00

Extra Chips

$4.00

Add Queso

$3.00

Add Guacamole

$4.00

Add Tomo

$3.00

Add Rojo

$3.00

Add Fundido

$5.00

Octopus

$22.00

Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Banana Peppers

$16.00

Mussels

$15.00

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Ahi Tuna Wonton

$18.00

Albondigas

$14.00

Queso Fundido Fries

$16.00

Barbacoa Poutine

$14.00

Salads

House Greens

$13.00

Small House

$8.00

Cuban Caesar

$14.00

Harvest Arugula

$15.00

Soup and Salad

$12.00

Sol Bowls

Pork Ropa Vieja Bowl

$16.00

Chorizo Mac and Cheese Bowl

$15.00

Steak Bowl

$18.00

Veggie Bowl

$15.00

Handhelds

Sol Burger

$16.00

Cubano

$17.00

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Tonkatsu Torta

$16.00

Fried Pickle Burger

$17.00

Flank Steak Burrito

$17.00

Tacos

Pork Tacos

$13.00

Bama Barbacoa Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$14.00

Vegan Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Entrees

Flank Steak Dinner

$29.00

Salmon Dinner

$28.00

Chicken Mahon

$24.00

Short Rib Dinner

$30.00

Twin Pork Loin Chops

$28.00

Sides

SD Fries

$4.00

SD Corn

$3.00

SD Vegan Corn

$3.00

Sd Salad

$4.00

Jalapeno Broccoli

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Serrano Ham Green Beans

$6.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Quesdilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Herbed Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Catalan Pasta

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mods

Ketchup

Add Queso

$3.00

Add Guac

$4.00

Mimosa Vinaigrette

$0.50

Carrot Hab

$0.50

Catalan

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Vegan Aioli

$0.50

Lime crema

$0.50

Pico de gallo

$0.50

Verde

$0.50

Demi Glace

$0.50

Sherry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

Pickled Mustard Seed

$0.50

Honey Mustard Aioli

$0.50

Add Jalapenos

$1.00

Add Crostini

$2.00

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Egg

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Pepperjack

$1.00

Add Tomato

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Add Tomatillo

$3.00

Add Rojo

$3.00

Poblano Caesar

$0.50

Mojo Aioli

$0.50

White BBQ

$0.50

Habanero BBQ

$0.50

Extra Bread

$1.00

Margaritas

Avocado

$13.00

Berry Orange

$10.00

Blueberry Basil

$11.00Out of stock

Snow Belt

$14.00

Jalapeño

$11.00

Tequila Flight

$24.00

Traditional

$10.00

Verdita Shot

$10.00

Verdita-Rita

$13.00

Ginger Honey

$12.00

Golden Margarita

$10.00

House Cocktails

Northern Lights

$14.00

PB Delight Martini

$11.00

Cucumber Martini

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Rye Cider

$11.00

Herbin' Bourbon

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Pear & Elderflower

$12.00

Hibiscus Hot Toddy

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Sol’d Fashioned

$12.00

Windchill

$12.00

The Rumble

$12.00

Lavender French 75

$13.00

Mojito

$10.00

Draft Beer

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$7.00

Working Class Aviator IPA

$7.00

The Brewing Prjekt Puff Tart XL

$7.00

Platform Yammy Yammy

$7.00

Thirsty Dog Leg Humper

$6.00

Brew Kettle White Raja

$6.00

Columbus IPA

$6.00

Goldhorn Polka City Pilsner

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Rhinegeist Wowie Colada

$6.00

Rhinegeist Water Melly

$6.00

Bottles and Cans

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Dos Xx

$5.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken N/A

$5.00

Highnoon

$7.00

Jameson Seltzer

$5.00

Labatt

$4.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Lover Boy

$6.00

Mamita

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Sol

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Thirsty Dog Blood Orange

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Hornitos RTD

$8.00

Blakes Cider

$6.00

Kickstand Charred Pineapple Poblano

$10.00

Kickstand Torched Peach Chipotle

$10.00

Kickstand Roasted Jalapeno Cucmber

$10.00

Wine Glass

Bieler Pere Rose

$10.00

Campo Temp

$7.00

Paradossa Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Mission Merlot

$9.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

Lago Red Blend

$7.00

Lone Birch Chardonnay

$9.00

Luna Moscato

$7.00

Muddy Paw Reisling

$7.00

Old Soul PN

$9.00

Original Malbec

$8.00

St Chateau Reisling

$8.00

Wool Pack Sauvigon Blanc

$9.00

Kenwood Cab

$9.00

Wine Bottle

Bieler Pere Rose BTL

$30.00

Campo Temp BTL

$23.00

Castellano PG BTL

$23.00

Mission Merlot BTL

$26.00

House Cab BTL

$20.00

House Chard BTL

$20.00

Lago Red Blend BTL

$22.00

Lone Birch Chardonnay BTL

$26.00

Luna Moscato BTL

$20.00

Muddy Paw Riesling BTL

$25.00

Old Soul PN BTL

$25.00

Original Malbec BTL

$24.00

St Chateau Riesling BTL

$26.00

Wool Pack Sauvigon Blanc BTL

$28.00

Kenwood Cab BTL

$26.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.00

Absolut Lime

$6.00

Absolut Pear

$6.00

Absolut Peppar

$6.00

Crystal Head

$12.00

Deep Eddys Ruby Red

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Essence White Peach & Rosemary

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Kettle One Cucumber Mint

$8.00

Kettle One Grapefruit Rose

$8.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Tito’s

$7.00

Gin

135 East Hyogo

$8.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saph

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Hendricks Lunar

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Watershed

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Sliced Apple

$6.00

Don Q

$10.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Altos Anejo

$13.00

Altos Repo

$10.00

Altos Silver

$9.00

Avion 44

$33.00

Avion Anejo

$13.00

Avion Repo

$10.00

Avion Silver

$9.00

Cantera Cafe

$10.00

Cantera Negra Anejo

$16.00

Cantera Negra Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Cincoro Anejo

$37.00

Cincoro Blanco

$24.00

Cincoro Reposado

$28.00

Clase Azul Plata

$31.00

Del Vida Mezcal

$7.00

Deleon Anejo

$13.00

Deleon Blanco

$10.00

Deleon Diamonte

$30.00

Deleon Repo

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$16.00

Espolon Anejo

$11.00

Espolon Repo

$9.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Repo

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Ocho Plata

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Repo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Sauza Gold Tequila

$6.00

Suavecito Anejo

$15.00

Suavecito Blanco

$12.00

Suavecito Extra Anjeo

$38.00

Suavecito Repo

$13.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$10.00

Tattoo Repo

$9.00

Teremana Blanco

$8.00

Teremana Repo

$9.00

Tromba Añejo

$16.00

Tromba Blanco

$9.00

Tromba Reposado

$10.00

Villa One

$9.00

Volcan

$13.00

Casa Del Sol Blanco

$16.00

Casa Del Sol Repo

$19.00

Casa Del Sol Anejo

$26.00

Astral

$10.00

Cantera Negra Repo

$14.00

Tears Of Llorona

$55.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

21 Seeds Valencia Orange

21 Seeds Graoefruir Hibiscus

Whiskey/Bourbon

Chopper Spirits

$3.00

1792 Small Batch

$7.00

1792 Bottled in Bond

$13.00Out of stock

1792 Full Proof

$11.00Out of stock

1792 Single Barrel

$9.00Out of stock

1792 Sweet Wheat

$8.00Out of stock

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blantons

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Cleveland Underground Rye

$12.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Dickle 8

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00Out of stock

Four Roses

$9.00

Hatozaki Finest Japanese

$8.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$10.00

Heaven's Door

$21.00

Heaven Hill

$50.00

High West

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Blk Barrel

$9.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Jameson Ipa

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jameson Stout

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$7.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Michter Small Batch

$9.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Tom Foolery

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Weller

$15.00

Weller Reserve

$10.00

Wheat Penny

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Weller Antique

$9.00

Weller 12 Year

$15.00

Scotch

Ardbeg 10

$14.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Johnnie Blk

$10.00

Johnnie Red

$8.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Oban

$16.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$5.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Dom Ben

$8.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Grand Marn

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Jager

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Martell

$8.00

Rem Martin

$9.00

Ryan’s

$6.00

Sljivo

$7.00

Sake

$9.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Fratello

$6.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Long Beach

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Ryan’s and Coffee

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Negroni

$13.00

Bubbles

Wycliff Brut

$6.00

Wycliff Brut BTL

$22.00

Zonin Prosecco Split

$8.00

Campo Viejo Cava

$8.00Out of stock

Campo Viejo Cava BTL

$24.00Out of stock

Torressella Rose

$10.00

Torressella Rose BTL

$30.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic Water

$1.50

Coffee & Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Cofee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$3.00

Cans & Bottles

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Blueberry Red Bull

$5.00

Tropical Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparking

$4.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.00

Virgin Summer Heat

$4.00

Other

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Our scratch kitchen delivers fresh, rustic, fusion food with the boldest and distinctive flavors of Latin American and Spanish cuisine, from our shareable plates to our signature cocktails.

38257 Glenn Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094

Directions

Sol image
Sol image
Sol image
Sol image

