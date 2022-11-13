Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Vegan

SOL Pie Pizza

510 Reviews

$$

3159 Whitewood St NW

North Canton, OH 44720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large
Medium
Extra Large

Appetizers, Sub, & Dessert

The SOL Sub

$9.99

Uncured Salami, Pepperoni and Ham, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Organic Lettuce topped with "The Secret Sauce"

Sm Cheesy Bread

Sm Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Small Homemade Dough with Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil , All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone, Parmesan and Romano, and topped with Our House Seasonings.

Lg Cheesy Bread

Lg Cheesy Bread

$13.99

Medium Homemade Dough with Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil , All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone, Parmesan and Romano, and topped with Our House Seasonings.

Single SOL Fries

$6.99

12oz Personal portion of hand-cut and hand-breaded Organic Potato Fries. Fried to a crisp perfection

Basket SOL Fries

$10.99

18oz Sharable portion of hand-cut and hand-breaded Organic Potato Fries. Fried to a crisp perfection

6 Boneless Wings

$9.99

Cut from Organic Chicken Breast and coated with Housemade Breading

6 Traditional Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$10.99

Sourced locally when possible and coated with our Housemade Breading

12 Boneless Wings

$17.99

Cut from Organic Chicken Breast and coated with Housemade Breading

12 Traditional Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$18.99

Sourced locally when possible and coated with our Housemade Breading

Zeppole (5pc)

Zeppole (5pc)

$7.99

5 Fried Doughnut Holes made from our famous pizza dough and covered with Organic Cinnamon Sugar, Organic Powdered Sugar, Organic Chocolate, and Organic Caramel

Zeppole (10pc)

Zeppole (10pc)

$11.99

10 Fried Doughnut Holes made from our famous pizza dough and covered with Organic Cinnamon Sugar, Organic Powdered Sugar, Organic Chocolate, and Organic Caramel

Cheese Sticks (3pc)

Cheese Sticks (3pc)

$8.99

3 Handcrafted Mozzarella cheese sticks, made in house and served with our traditional house marinara sauce.

Cheese Sticks (6pc)

Cheese Sticks (6pc)

$13.99

6 Handcrafted Mozzarella cheese sticks, made in house and served with our traditional house marinara sauce.

Organic Salads

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$15.99

Choose your favorite greens, cheese, up to 4 toppings, and dressing

Side Salad (Smaller)

Side Salad (Smaller)

$8.99

Organic Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Onions, Organic Tomatoes, and All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

The Arugula Salad

The Arugula Salad

$16.99

Organic Arugula, Seasoned All Natural Artichoke Hearts, Organic Onions, Balsamic Marinated Organic Tomatoes, and Fêta Cheese. Served with Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

The BLT Salad

$16.99

Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Tomatoes, All Natural Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Double Bacon, and House Made Croutons

The Chicken Feta

The Chicken Feta

$18.99

Local Lettuce Blend, Black Olives, Organic Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and Grilled Chicken, Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction

The Fall Harvest Salad

The Fall Harvest Salad

$16.99

Local lettuce blend, With all natural crumbled goat cheese, diced organic apples, roasted organic butternut squash, Organic quinoa, served with house made, all natural apple cider vinaigrette.

The Grilled Chicken Caesar

The Grilled Chicken Caesar

$18.99

Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Grape Tomatoes, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, All Natural Grilled Chicken, House Made Croutons, Served with Caesar Dressing

The Mediterranean Garden Salad

$15.99

Organic Spinach, All Natural Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Organic Onions, Kalamata Olives, Organic Mixed Bell Peppers, All Natural Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Homemade Croutons.

The SOL Salad

The SOL Salad

$16.99

Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Onions, Organic Tomatoes, Organic Mixed Bell Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, All Natural Nitrate Free Bacon, All Natural Smoked Cheddar, and Homemade Croutons

Organic Bowls

The Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Organic Grilled Chicken Breast with Riced Cauliflower Blend, Organic Broccoli, Organic Mixed Bell Peppers, & Mushrooms. Topped with Organic Spinach, Basil and All Natural Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese.

The Taco Bowl

The Taco Bowl

$17.99

Local Lettuce Blend, Riced Cauliflower Blend, Organic Black Beans, Organic Taco Chicken, Organic House Made Pico De Gallo, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Organic House Made Taco Sauce, Organic Sour Cream, Organic Corn Chips.

The Vegan Bowl

$17.99

Organic Arugula, Riced Cauliflower Blend, Organic Broccoli, Portabella Mushrooms, Seasoned Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives and Daiya Vegan Cheese. Topped with Organic Basil, and Organic Tomatoes. Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

The Vegan Burger Bowl

The Vegan Burger Bowl

$18.99

Local Lettuce Blend, Riced Cauliflower Blend, Non-GMO Vegan Beyond Burger, Organic Onions, Organic Tomatoes, Daiya Vegan Mozzarella, Daiya Vegan Cheddar, All Natural Vegan Burger Sauce, Organic Sesame Seeds

Stromboli

Classic Personal Stromboli

$10.99

Small Dough filled with Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Ham, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Classic Large Stromboli

$19.99

Medium Dough filled with Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Ham, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Custom Personal Stromboli

$10.99

Choose any four traditional pizza toppings and create your own masterpiece. Includes cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce

Custom Large Stromboli

$19.99

Choose any four traditional pizza toppings and create your own masterpiece. Includes cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce

Dough Balls

Extra Large Dough Ball

$6.99

Extra Large Spelt Dough Ball

$8.99

Gluten Free Shell

$6.99

Large Dough Ball

$5.99

Large Spelt Dough Ball

$7.99

Low Carb Cauliflower Shell

$6.99

Medium Dough Ball

$4.99

Medium Spelt Dough Ball

$6.99

Small Dough Ball

$2.99

Small Spelt Dough Ball

$4.99

Take 'N Bake Tray

$2.99

Snacks

Small Bag of Chips

Small Bag of Chips

$1.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.99

24oz Certified Organic Tractor Soda

Extra

Small Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.99

Small BBQ

$1.99

Small Garlic Parmesan

$1.99

Small Hot Sauce

$1.99

Small Italian

$1.99

Small Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

$1.99

Small Marinara

$1.99

Small Pesto

$2.99

Small Ranch

$1.99

Small Razzle Dazzle

$2.99

Small Side Of Balsamic Glaze

$2.99

Small Spicy BBQ

$1.99

Small Spicy Ranch

$1.99

Small Sub Sauce

$1.99

Small Sugar Rush Peach

$2.99

Large Balsamic Vinaigrette

$4.99

Large BBQ

$2.99

Large Garlic Parmesan

$2.99Out of stock

Large Hot Sauce

$2.99

Large Italian

$2.99

Large Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

$2.99

Large Marinara

$2.99

Large Pesto

$3.99

Large Ranch

$2.99

Large Razzle Dazzle

$5.99

Large Side Of Balsamic Glaze

$2.99

Large Spicy BBQ

$2.99

Large Spicy Ranch

$2.99

Large Sub Sauce

$2.99

Large Sugar Rush Peach

$5.99

Pizza

Small

$9.99

4 slices 8 inch

Medium

$14.99

8 slices 12 inch

Large

$16.99

10 slices 14 inch

Extra Large

$20.99

12 slices 16 inch

Sheet Pan

$34.99

30 square slices

Detroit Style

$14.99

Artisan Masterpieces

Sm The Aloha Hawaiian

Sm The Aloha Hawaiian

$12.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut

Sm The Artisan Veggie

Sm The Artisan Veggie

$14.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze

Sm The Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99
Sm The Classic Carnivore

Sm The Classic Carnivore

$13.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, & Bacon.

Sm The DayDreamer

Sm The DayDreamer

$14.99

"The 4th Best Pizza in The Midwest" Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.

Sm The Florentine Tuscano

$13.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning

Sm The Garden Veggie

$13.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.

Sm The Margherita

$13.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze

Sm The Pesto Apollo

$14.99

Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil

Sm The Pesto Paisano

$14.99

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon

Sm The Popper Pie

$13.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction

Sm The Smokehouse Chicken

$14.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch

Sm The SOL Supreme

$13.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers

Sm The Summer White Veggie

$13.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning

Sm The Traditional Hawaiian

$11.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple

Sm The Vegan Cheeseburger

$14.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds

Sm The Vegan Sausage And Beyond

$14.99Out of stock

Sm The Wing Lover's

$13.99

Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning

Med The Aloha Hawaiian

Med The Aloha Hawaiian

$23.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut

Med The Artisan Veggie

Med The Artisan Veggie

$24.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze

Med The Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.99
Med The Classic Carnivore

Med The Classic Carnivore

$23.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage and Bacon

Med The DayDreamer

Med The DayDreamer

$25.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.

Med The Florentine Tuscano

$23.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning

Med The Garden Veggie

$22.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.

Med The Margherita

$22.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze

Med The Pesto Apollo

$26.99

Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil

Med The Pesto Paisano

$24.99

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon

Med The Popper Pie

$23.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction

Med The Smokehouse Chicken

$23.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch

Med The SOL Supreme

$23.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers

Med The Summer White Veggie

$22.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning

Med The Traditional Hawaiian

$20.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple

Med The Vegan Cheeseburger

$24.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds

Med The Vegan Sausage and Beyond

$24.99Out of stock

Med The Wing Lover's

$23.99

Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning

Lg The Aloha Hawaiian

Lg The Aloha Hawaiian

$25.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut

Lg The Artisan Veggie

Lg The Artisan Veggie

$26.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze

Lg The Chicken Cordon Bleu

$28.99
Lg The Classic Carnivore

Lg The Classic Carnivore

$25.99
Lg The DayDreamer

Lg The DayDreamer

$27.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.

Lg The Florentine Tuscano

$25.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning

Lg The Garden Veggie

$24.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.

Lg The Margherita

$24.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze

Lg The Pesto Apollo

$27.99

Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil

Lg The Pesto Paisano

$26.99

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon

Lg The Popper Pie

$25.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction

Lg The Smokehouse Chicken

$25.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch

Lg The SOL Supreme

$25.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers

Lg The Summer White Veggie

$24.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning

Lg The Traditional Hawaiian

$23.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple

Lg The Vegan Cheeseburger

$26.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds

Lg The Vegan Sausage and Beyond

$26.99Out of stock

Lg The Wing Lover's

$25.99

Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning

XLg The Aloha Hawaiian

XLg The Aloha Hawaiian

$29.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut

XLg The Artisan Veggie

XLg The Artisan Veggie

$30.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze

XLg The Chicken Cordon Bleu

$30.99
XLg The Classic Carnivore

XLg The Classic Carnivore

$29.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, & Bacon.

XLg The DayDreamer

XLg The DayDreamer

$31.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.

XLg The Florentine Tuscano

$29.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning

XLg The Garden Veggie

$28.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.

XLg The Margherita

$29.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze

XLg The Pesto Apollo

$31.99

Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil

XLg The Pesto Paisano

$30.99

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon

XLg The Popper Pie

$29.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction

XLg The Smokehouse Chicken

$29.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch

XLg The SOL Supreme

$29.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers

XLg The Summer White Veggie

$28.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning

XLg The Traditional Hawaiian

$26.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple

XLg The Vegan Cheeseburger

$30.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds

XLg The Vegan Sausage and Beyond

$30.99Out of stock

XLg The Wing Lover's

$29.99

Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning

Sheet Pan The Aloha Hawaiian

$29.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut

Sheet Pan The Artisan Veggie

$55.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze

Sheet Pan The Chicken Cordon Bleu

$55.00

Sheet Pan The Classic Carnivore

$50.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, & Bacon.

Sheet Pan The DayDreamer

$56.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.

Sheet Pan The Florentine Tuscano

$50.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning

Sheet Pan The Garden Veggie

$50.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.

Sheet Pan The Margherita

$54.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze

Sheet Pan The Pesto Apollo

$56.99

Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil

Sheet Pan The Pesto Paisano

$56.99

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon

Sheet Pan The Popper Pie

$51.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction

Sheet Pan The Smokehouse Chicken

$54.99Out of stock

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch

Sheet Pan The SOL Supreme

$50.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers

Sheet Pan The Summer White Veggie

$50.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning

Sheet Pan The Traditional Hawaiian

$49.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple

Sheet Pan The Vegan Cheeseburger

$57.99Out of stock

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds

Sheet Pan The Vegan Sausage and Beyond

$57.99Out of stock

Sheet Pan The Wing Lover's

$50.99

Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning

Detroit The Aloha Hawaiian

$23.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut

Detroit The Artisan Veggie

$24.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze

Detroit The Chicken Cordon Bleu

$25.99

Detroit The Classic Carnivore

$23.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage and Bacon

Detroit The DayDreamer

$25.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.

Detroit The Florentine Tuscano

$23.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning

Detroit The Garden Veggie

$22.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.

Detroit The Margherita

$22.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze

Detroit The Pesto Apollo

$25.99

Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil

Detroit The Pesto Paisano

$2.99

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon

Detroit The Popper Pie

$23.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction

Detroit The Smokehouse Chicken

$23.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch

Detroit The SOL Supreme

$23.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers

Detroit The Summer White Veggie

$22.99

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning

Detroit The Traditional Hawaiian

$22.99

Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple

Detroit The Vegan Cheeseburger

$24.99Out of stock

Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds

Detroit The Vegan Sausage and Beyond

$24.99Out of stock

Detroit The Wing Lover's

$23.99

Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At SOL Pie Pizza, we proudly boast a 100% clean, non-gmo menu.

Website

Location

3159 Whitewood St NW, North Canton, OH 44720

Directions

Gallery
SOL Pie Pizza image
SOL Pie Pizza image
SOL Pie Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ermanno's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
6322 Louisville St NE Louisville, OH 44641
View restaurantnext
Lala's - Akron
orange starNo Reviews
4315 Manchester Rd. New Franklin, OH 44319
View restaurantnext
EuroGyro - Akron
orange star4.1 • 10,974
444 East Exchange St Akron, OH 44304
View restaurantnext
Ohio Brewing Company
orange star3.7 • 704
2250 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurantnext
GRAZERS Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 62
123 North Water Street Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
EuroGyro - Kent
orange star4.6 • 7,745
107 South Depeyster St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Canton

Aladdin's Eatery - Canton
orange star4.8 • 3,411
6698 Strip Ave North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Walther's Twin Tavern
orange star4.1 • 1,279
430 Applegrove St. NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - North Canton
orange star4.4 • 841
6976 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Table Six
orange star4.5 • 566
6113 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Pizza BOGO - North Canton
orange star4.5 • 200
1212 S Main St North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street
orange star4.8 • 107
123 S. Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Canton
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston