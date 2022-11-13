- Home
SOL Pie Pizza
510 Reviews
$$
3159 Whitewood St NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Popular Items
Appetizers, Sub, & Dessert
The SOL Sub
Uncured Salami, Pepperoni and Ham, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Organic Lettuce topped with "The Secret Sauce"
Sm Cheesy Bread
Small Homemade Dough with Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil , All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone, Parmesan and Romano, and topped with Our House Seasonings.
Lg Cheesy Bread
Medium Homemade Dough with Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil , All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone, Parmesan and Romano, and topped with Our House Seasonings.
Single SOL Fries
12oz Personal portion of hand-cut and hand-breaded Organic Potato Fries. Fried to a crisp perfection
Basket SOL Fries
18oz Sharable portion of hand-cut and hand-breaded Organic Potato Fries. Fried to a crisp perfection
6 Boneless Wings
Cut from Organic Chicken Breast and coated with Housemade Breading
6 Traditional Wings
Sourced locally when possible and coated with our Housemade Breading
12 Boneless Wings
Cut from Organic Chicken Breast and coated with Housemade Breading
12 Traditional Wings
Sourced locally when possible and coated with our Housemade Breading
Zeppole (5pc)
5 Fried Doughnut Holes made from our famous pizza dough and covered with Organic Cinnamon Sugar, Organic Powdered Sugar, Organic Chocolate, and Organic Caramel
Zeppole (10pc)
10 Fried Doughnut Holes made from our famous pizza dough and covered with Organic Cinnamon Sugar, Organic Powdered Sugar, Organic Chocolate, and Organic Caramel
Cheese Sticks (3pc)
3 Handcrafted Mozzarella cheese sticks, made in house and served with our traditional house marinara sauce.
Cheese Sticks (6pc)
6 Handcrafted Mozzarella cheese sticks, made in house and served with our traditional house marinara sauce.
Organic Salads
Build Your Own Salad
Choose your favorite greens, cheese, up to 4 toppings, and dressing
Side Salad (Smaller)
Organic Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Onions, Organic Tomatoes, and All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
The Arugula Salad
Organic Arugula, Seasoned All Natural Artichoke Hearts, Organic Onions, Balsamic Marinated Organic Tomatoes, and Fêta Cheese. Served with Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette
The BLT Salad
Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Tomatoes, All Natural Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Double Bacon, and House Made Croutons
The Chicken Feta
Local Lettuce Blend, Black Olives, Organic Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and Grilled Chicken, Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction
The Fall Harvest Salad
Local lettuce blend, With all natural crumbled goat cheese, diced organic apples, roasted organic butternut squash, Organic quinoa, served with house made, all natural apple cider vinaigrette.
The Grilled Chicken Caesar
Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Grape Tomatoes, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, All Natural Grilled Chicken, House Made Croutons, Served with Caesar Dressing
The Mediterranean Garden Salad
Organic Spinach, All Natural Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Organic Onions, Kalamata Olives, Organic Mixed Bell Peppers, All Natural Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Homemade Croutons.
The SOL Salad
Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Onions, Organic Tomatoes, Organic Mixed Bell Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, All Natural Nitrate Free Bacon, All Natural Smoked Cheddar, and Homemade Croutons
Organic Bowls
The Chicken Bowl
Organic Grilled Chicken Breast with Riced Cauliflower Blend, Organic Broccoli, Organic Mixed Bell Peppers, & Mushrooms. Topped with Organic Spinach, Basil and All Natural Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese.
The Taco Bowl
Local Lettuce Blend, Riced Cauliflower Blend, Organic Black Beans, Organic Taco Chicken, Organic House Made Pico De Gallo, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Organic House Made Taco Sauce, Organic Sour Cream, Organic Corn Chips.
The Vegan Bowl
Organic Arugula, Riced Cauliflower Blend, Organic Broccoli, Portabella Mushrooms, Seasoned Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives and Daiya Vegan Cheese. Topped with Organic Basil, and Organic Tomatoes. Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
The Vegan Burger Bowl
Local Lettuce Blend, Riced Cauliflower Blend, Non-GMO Vegan Beyond Burger, Organic Onions, Organic Tomatoes, Daiya Vegan Mozzarella, Daiya Vegan Cheddar, All Natural Vegan Burger Sauce, Organic Sesame Seeds
Stromboli
Classic Personal Stromboli
Small Dough filled with Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Ham, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce
Classic Large Stromboli
Medium Dough filled with Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Ham, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce
Custom Personal Stromboli
Choose any four traditional pizza toppings and create your own masterpiece. Includes cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce
Custom Large Stromboli
Choose any four traditional pizza toppings and create your own masterpiece. Includes cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce
Dough Balls
Snacks
Extra
Small Balsamic Vinaigrette
Small BBQ
Small Garlic Parmesan
Small Hot Sauce
Small Italian
Small Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette
Small Marinara
Small Pesto
Small Ranch
Small Razzle Dazzle
Small Side Of Balsamic Glaze
Small Spicy BBQ
Small Spicy Ranch
Small Sub Sauce
Small Sugar Rush Peach
Large Balsamic Vinaigrette
Large BBQ
Large Garlic Parmesan
Large Hot Sauce
Large Italian
Large Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette
Large Marinara
Large Pesto
Large Ranch
Large Razzle Dazzle
Large Side Of Balsamic Glaze
Large Spicy BBQ
Large Spicy Ranch
Large Sub Sauce
Large Sugar Rush Peach
Pizza
Artisan Masterpieces
Sm The Aloha Hawaiian
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut
Sm The Artisan Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze
Sm The Chicken Cordon Bleu
Sm The Classic Carnivore
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, & Bacon.
Sm The DayDreamer
"The 4th Best Pizza in The Midwest" Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.
Sm The Florentine Tuscano
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning
Sm The Garden Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.
Sm The Margherita
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze
Sm The Pesto Apollo
Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil
Sm The Pesto Paisano
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon
Sm The Popper Pie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction
Sm The Smokehouse Chicken
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch
Sm The SOL Supreme
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers
Sm The Summer White Veggie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning
Sm The Traditional Hawaiian
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple
Sm The Vegan Cheeseburger
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
Sm The Vegan Sausage And Beyond
Sm The Wing Lover's
Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning
Med The Aloha Hawaiian
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut
Med The Artisan Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze
Med The Chicken Cordon Bleu
Med The Classic Carnivore
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage and Bacon
Med The DayDreamer
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.
Med The Florentine Tuscano
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning
Med The Garden Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.
Med The Margherita
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze
Med The Pesto Apollo
Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil
Med The Pesto Paisano
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon
Med The Popper Pie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction
Med The Smokehouse Chicken
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch
Med The SOL Supreme
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers
Med The Summer White Veggie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning
Med The Traditional Hawaiian
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple
Med The Vegan Cheeseburger
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
Med The Vegan Sausage and Beyond
Med The Wing Lover's
Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning
Lg The Aloha Hawaiian
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut
Lg The Artisan Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze
Lg The Chicken Cordon Bleu
Lg The Classic Carnivore
Lg The DayDreamer
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.
Lg The Florentine Tuscano
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning
Lg The Garden Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.
Lg The Margherita
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze
Lg The Pesto Apollo
Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil
Lg The Pesto Paisano
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon
Lg The Popper Pie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction
Lg The Smokehouse Chicken
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch
Lg The SOL Supreme
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers
Lg The Summer White Veggie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning
Lg The Traditional Hawaiian
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple
Lg The Vegan Cheeseburger
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
Lg The Vegan Sausage and Beyond
Lg The Wing Lover's
Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning
XLg The Aloha Hawaiian
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut
XLg The Artisan Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze
XLg The Chicken Cordon Bleu
XLg The Classic Carnivore
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, & Bacon.
XLg The DayDreamer
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.
XLg The Florentine Tuscano
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning
XLg The Garden Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.
XLg The Margherita
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze
XLg The Pesto Apollo
Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil
XLg The Pesto Paisano
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon
XLg The Popper Pie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction
XLg The Smokehouse Chicken
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch
XLg The SOL Supreme
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers
XLg The Summer White Veggie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning
XLg The Traditional Hawaiian
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple
XLg The Vegan Cheeseburger
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
XLg The Vegan Sausage and Beyond
XLg The Wing Lover's
Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning
Sheet Pan The Aloha Hawaiian
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut
Sheet Pan The Artisan Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze
Sheet Pan The Chicken Cordon Bleu
Sheet Pan The Classic Carnivore
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, & Bacon.
Sheet Pan The DayDreamer
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.
Sheet Pan The Florentine Tuscano
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning
Sheet Pan The Garden Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.
Sheet Pan The Margherita
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze
Sheet Pan The Pesto Apollo
Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil
Sheet Pan The Pesto Paisano
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon
Sheet Pan The Popper Pie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction
Sheet Pan The Smokehouse Chicken
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch
Sheet Pan The SOL Supreme
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers
Sheet Pan The Summer White Veggie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning
Sheet Pan The Traditional Hawaiian
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple
Sheet Pan The Vegan Cheeseburger
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
Sheet Pan The Vegan Sausage and Beyond
Sheet Pan The Wing Lover's
Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning
Detroit The Aloha Hawaiian
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Infused with Garlic and Sweetened with Organic Brown Sugar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple. Topped with Toasted Organic Coconut
Detroit The Artisan Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Seasoning, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze
Detroit The Chicken Cordon Bleu
Detroit The Classic Carnivore
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage and Bacon
Detroit The DayDreamer
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Salami, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Sausage, and Smoked Cheddar Cheese. Finished with Maple Glazed Bacon and Basil. An absolute masterpiece of flavor.
Detroit The Florentine Tuscano
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spinach, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, and House Seasoning
Detroit The Garden Veggie
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.
Detroit The Margherita
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, and Basil. Topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese, Our House Seasoning and Balsamic Glaze
Detroit The Pesto Apollo
Pesto Sauce, Caramelized Onions, with Mozzarella & Provolone, Peppadew Peppers, Grilled Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Parmesan & Romano Cheese, and Our House Seasoning, drizzled with Ranch Dressing and finished with Basil
Detroit The Pesto Paisano
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Goat Cheese, and Maple Glazed Bacon
Detroit The Popper Pie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction
Detroit The Smokehouse Chicken
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Straws, Drizzled with Smokey Ranch
Detroit The SOL Supreme
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, and Banana Peppers
Detroit The Summer White Veggie
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Seasoning
Detroit The Traditional Hawaiian
Traditional Sauce & Cheese topped with Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple
Detroit The Vegan Cheeseburger
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
Detroit The Vegan Sausage and Beyond
Detroit The Wing Lover's
Spicy Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken topped with Parmesan & Romano Cheese and Our House Seasoning
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
At SOL Pie Pizza, we proudly boast a 100% clean, non-gmo menu.
3159 Whitewood St NW, North Canton, OH 44720