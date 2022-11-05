Restaurant header imageView gallery

Solare Ristorante Liberty Station

2820 Roosevelt Road

San Diego, CA 92106

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni
Margherita
Formaggi Misti

Appetizers ~ Antipasti

Bruschetta alla Mano

$16.00

House baked focaccia with: Sicilian caponata -- and dry figs, almonds, & black olive tapenade – and red bell pepper peperonata

Italian Charcuterie - Affettati Misti e Conserve

$19.00

Daily Chef’s selection of artisanal charcuterie: typically includes prosciutto, mortadella, speck & more - Served with mosatarda di frutta and charred ciabatta bread

Formaggi Misti

$11.00

Chef’s choice of Italian cheeses of the day

Frittura di Pesce all-Italiana

$18.00

Steamed Mussels Italiano

$21.00

Personal Size Focaccia Bread

$3.00

Family Size Foccaccia Bread

$12.00

Gluten Free Bread

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$8.00

Utensils And Napkin

Salads ~ Insalate

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce hearts, classic Caesar dressing including Salina capers, Parmigiano Reggiano, EVOO, and home made garlic croutons

Cacio Pere e Rucola

Cacio Pere e Rucola

$12.00

Organic arugula, Bartlett pears, Pecorino Toscano DOP, dry figs, honey vinaigrette, and an EVOO bee pollen infusion

Burrata Spinach Strawberry

$16.00

Soups ~ Zuppe

Zuppa del Giorno

$9.00+

Zuppa di Zucca

$9.00+

Solare's famous organic Butternut Squash soup ... infused with just a hint of white chocolate and Solare love

Pizza

Margherita

$13.00

San Marzano sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil

Pere & Gorgonzola

$16.00

Gorgonzola cheese, Bartlett pears and mozzarella

Classic Pepperoni

$16.00

Lots of pepperoni, mozzarella, and San Marzano sauce

Cotto e Funghi

$17.00

Italian ham, portobellini mushrooms, San Marzano sauce and mozzarella

Salsiccia

$17.00

Fennel seed sausage, roasted bell peppers, San Marzano sauce and mozzarella

Create Your Own

$13.00

Build your PIZZA

Randy Pizza

$19.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Italian Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Pine Nuts

Pasta ~ Primi

Lasagna Tradizionale al Pepe Nero

$22.00

Housemade lasagna baked and crispy, slow braised Bolognese sauce, housemade béchamel, and a Grana Padano fondue

Ravioli di Ricotta e Spinaci

Ravioli di Ricotta e Spinaci

$19.00

Handcrafted ravioli filled with spinach and ricotta, Grana Padano, butter and sage sauce, and shave Grana Padano

Pici co’ Brici

Pici co’ Brici

$17.00

Handmade Tuscan Pici pasta, with garlic infused fresh tomato sauce, garlic purée, and herb crumbs (a vegan delight)

Classic Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

Fettuccine con Zucchini

$27.00

Hand-crafted fettuccine pasta, mascarpone cheese and saffron sauce served in a zucchini wrap with wild Baja shrimp and sliced almonds

Risotto Tartufo e Capesante

$30.00

Wild scallops, Vialone Nano rice, butter, Grana Padano, foraged Italian black summer truffles

Linguine alle Vongole

$27.00

Main Course ~ Secondi

La Parmigiana

La Parmigiana

$19.00

Maria’s special eggplant parmigiana with mozzarella and caciocavello Italian cheeses

Pescato del Giorno

$34.00

Pollo al Marsala

$25.00

Free range chicken scaloppini sautéed with cremini and porcini mushrooms and Marsala wine, served with organic sautéed vegetables

Agnello Scottadito

$38.00

Tuscan style lamb chops by Chef Filippo. In Italian the word scottadito means burned fingers. This dish is named scottadito because the lamb chops are so delicious that you can’t resist eating them sizzling hot, straight from the grill and burning your fingers.

Medaglioni Manzo

$44.00

Duroc Tomahawk Pork Chop

$38.00

Ossobuco Di Maile

$33.00

Dessert ~ Dolce

Crema Bruciata al Pistacchio

$9.00

Sicilian pistachios – crème brûlée burned brown sugar

Mousse al Cioccolato e Caramello

$9.00

Chocolate mousse – caramel mousse – flourless cocoa nibs cake (gluten free)

Solare Tiramisù

$9.00

Mascarpone cheese – Lavazza espresso – lady fingers

Panna Cotta Chocolate and Orange

$9.00

Salame al Cioccolato

$9.00

Cannolo Siciliano

$9.00Out of stock

Carob infused shell – cow ricotta – prickly pear infusion – candy orange

Kids Menu

Kids Penne al Burro

$7.00

Kids Penne al Pomodoro

$8.00

Kids Fish & Veggies

$13.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Kids Pizza Margherita

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Dinner Specials

Linguine alle Vongole

$26.00

Millefoglie Italian Dessert

$11.00

Saltimbocca e Cardi al Pomodoro

$26.00Out of stock

Solare Cioppino

$34.00

Insalata Nell Orto

$13.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta all Arancia e Cioccolato

$10.00

Fontanafredda Wine and White Truffle Dinner

Fontanafredda Wine and White Truffle Dinner

$225.00

BTL Langhe Solerose

$19.00

BTL Roero Arneis

$27.00

BTL Barbera Raimonda

$24.00

BTL Barolo Serralunga

$49.00

BTL Barolo Fontafredda

$97.00

BTL Barolo Chinato

$52.00

CASE Langhe Solerose

$216.60

CASE Roero Arneis

$307.80

CASE Barbera Raimonda

$136.80

CASE Barolo Serralunga

$558.60

CASE Barolo Fontafredda

$552.90

CASE Barolo Chinato

$296.40

2 oz Langhe Solerose

$4.00

2 oz Roero Arneis

$4.00

2 oz Barbera Raimonda

$4.00

2 oz Barolo Serralunga

$7.00

2 oz Barolo Fontafredda

$13.00

2 oz Barolo Chinato

$10.00

Btl Limited Barolo La Villa

$94.00

San Felice

San Felice

$97.00

2 oz perolla Vermentino

$4.00

2oz ancherona Chardonnay

$4.00

2oz Il grigio Chianti Classico

$7.00

2oz Campogiovanni

$9.00

2oz Vigorello

$9.00

2 oz San felice Vin Santo

$13.00

btl Vermentino perolla

$18.00

Cs Vermentino Perolla

$205.20

Btl Chardonnay ancherona

$26.00

Cs Chardonnay Ancherona

$148.20

Btl il Grigio chianti classico 17

$48.00

Cs il grigio chianti classico 17

$273.60

Btl Campogiovanni brunello 17

$65.00

Cs Campogiovanni Brunello 17

$370.50

Btl Vigorello 18

$68.00

Cs Vigorello 18

$387.60

Btl Belcaro Vin Santo

$60.00

Cs Belcaro Vin Santo

$684.00

Btl Vigorello 2016

$86.00

Btl Campogiovanni 2016

$82.00

il Quercione 2011 and 2013 combo box

$275.00

Btl Pugnitello

$67.00

Cs Pugnitello

$381.90
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

2820 Roosevelt Road, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

