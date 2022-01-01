A map showing the location of Solbergs Greenleaf 1340 Carpenter AveView gallery

Solbergs Greenleaf 1340 Carpenter Ave

1340 Carpenter Ave

Iron Mountain, MI 49801

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
8 Count Wings
12 Count Wings

Starters

Combination Junk Basket

Combination Junk Basket

$14.99

Mozzarella Sticks, Popcorn Chicken, Cheesy Broccoli, Beer Battered Onion Petals, Mini Corn Dogs and Waffle Fries

Pick Axe Pretzels

Pick Axe Pretzels

$9.99

Freshly baked Bavarian soft pretzels paired with our Pick Axe Beer Cheese sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.99

You have to try these!! Red Hook Ale battered Gulf Shrimp tossed in our house made Bang Bang sauce. Deliciously amazing !! PEANUT ALLERGY DISCLAIMER !

Beer Battered Onion Petals

Beer Battered Onion Petals

$10.99

A boat load of our crispy beer battered onion petals served with Southwestern and Buttermilk Ranch.

Oven Roasted Cauliflower

Oven Roasted Cauliflower

$10.99

Fresh Cauliflower tossed in a olive oil butter Sauce and then oven roasted. Served with Buffalo sauce and Ranch.

Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks

Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks

$9.99
Dill Pickle Chips

Dill Pickle Chips

$10.99

Dill Pickles cut like fries, then coated with our zesty seasoned breading. Served with Jalapeno ranch.

"Mountain High" Nacho Grande

"Mountain High" Nacho Grande

$14.99

Crisp Corn Tortilla chips, loaded with Mexican beef, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, nacho cheese, black olives, tortilla strips and jalapenos. Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99
Gluten Free Artichoke Dip

Gluten Free Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Artichokes and fresh spinach in a creamy Parmesan, Asiago, and garlic sauce. Served with corn tortilla chips

Green Bean Fries

Green Bean Fries

$10.99

Fresh whole green beans lightly battered and flash fried to stay fresh and crisp. Severed with cucumber ranch

Parm Fries

$10.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Southwest Chicken Bites

$9.99

Combo Baskets of Bites

$10.99

Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Poppers

$10.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Bacon & Gouda Cheese Bites

$8.99

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.99

One full pound of our Award Winning Broasted Boneless Wings !

8 Count Wings

8 Count Wings

$13.99

8 of our Award Winning Broasted Jumbo Wings!

12 Count Wings

12 Count Wings

$18.99

12 of our Award Winning Broasted Jumbo Wings!

Salads

Bang Bang Shrimp Salad

Bang Bang Shrimp Salad

$15.99
Michigan Salad

Michigan Salad

$15.99
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$15.99

Fresh crisp greens, shredded Parmesan, dried sweetened cranberries, maple cinnamon walnuts, tomatoes, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Crisp greens, Cherrywood smoked bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and ranch dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, cheesy garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese and our garlic Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Southwestern Salad

$15.99
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.99
Mediterranean Greek Salad

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$14.99

Southwestern SIDE SALAD

$4.99

Soup

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$4.79+
Chilli

Chilli

$4.79+

Baskets

Bang Bang Shrimp Basket

Bang Bang Shrimp Basket

$16.99
Pina Colada Coconut Shrimp Basket

Pina Colada Coconut Shrimp Basket

$17.99
Redhook Beer Battered Shrimp Basket

Redhook Beer Battered Shrimp Basket

$15.99

A baker’s dozen of our special Ale Battered Shrimp.

Boneless Wings Basket

Boneless Wings Basket

$15.99

Fresh chicken breast chunks lightly dusted with our seasoned flour and golden fried.

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$15.99

Crispy Coated and Golden Fried Tenders.

Burgers

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

$14.99

Our #1 Selling Burger! This is a killer burger! Two slices of artisan bread, buttered and grilled with creamy Velveeta cheese inside, then we take a 1/2 lb. Angus steak burger grilled to perfection and tucked inside! Hence a grilled cheeseburger!

Loaded Bacon Cheeseburger

Loaded Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with extra Cherrywood smoked bacon, with your choice of cheese. Served on a Telera roll.

Mushroom Swiss Burger*

Mushroom Swiss Burger*

$14.99

An old favorite updated... Freshly sliced sautéed mushrooms, aged Swiss cheese and a 1/2 lb. Angus steak burger. Served on a grilled everything bagel.

Texas Tangler*

Texas Tangler*

$14.99

One of our Signature Burgers. 1/2 lb. Angus Beef patty topped with crispy onion straws, our special Western sauce and premium aged white cheddar cheese. Served on a Telera roll.

Bacon Pepper-Jack Chipotle Burger*

$15.99

Big Mountain Burger

$13.99
Double Cheese Butter Burger

Double Cheese Butter Burger

$13.99
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.99
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger

Old Fashioned Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/2 lb. Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese. Served on a grilled bun.

Handhelds

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99
Steakhouse Philly

Steakhouse Philly

$15.99
Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.99
Crispy Buttermilk Brd. Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buttermilk Brd. Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Chick-Fil-A would be proud of this one. A Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, topped with crisp dill pickles, shredded lettuce and mayo.

Cali Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

Cali Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

$14.99
Reuben

Reuben

$15.99

Twisted Rye piled high with corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and our special Ruben Sauce.

Gyro

Gyro

$14.99
BLT

BLT

$13.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Bacon Pepper-Jack Chipotle Chicken Sandwich*

$14.99

Grinders

Oven Baked Italian Grinder Sandwich

Oven Baked Italian Grinder Sandwich

$15.99

Four great Italian meats (Ham, Pepperoni, Hard Salami, and Capicola) topped with Roma tomatoes, pepper-jack cheese and our house Italian dressing.

Oven Baked Clubhouse Grinder

Oven Baked Clubhouse Grinder

$15.99

Ham, turkey and crispy bacon topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Oven Baked Cuban “Style” Grinder

Oven Baked Cuban “Style” Grinder

$15.99

Specially seasoned roasted pork, sliced ham, Muenster cheese and dill pickles with our signature Cuban sauce.

Wraps

Montego Bay Shrimp Wrap

Montego Bay Shrimp Wrap

$15.99
Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap

Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap

$15.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.99

Our lightly coated and crispy boneless wings wrapped in a cheddar flour tortilla with Cheddar Jack cheese, crispy Cherrywood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy ranch sauce.

Chicken Cranberry Walnut Wrap

Chicken Cranberry Walnut Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken dried cranberries, maple cinnamon walnuts, tomatoes, crisp greens, lettuce, and shredded Parmesan cheese, with a refreshing raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, crisp greens, shredded lettuce, Parmesan cheese and our house Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$14.99

Our lightly coated and crispy boneless wings mixed the lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar Jack cheese. All tossed in our mild buffalo sauce and wrapped in a warm cheddar flour tortilla. Served with Blue cheese dressing on the side.

Prime Rib Wrap

Prime Rib Wrap

$15.99

Pizza

Personal Margarita Pizza

Personal Margarita Pizza

$17.99
14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Simple, yet simply delicious. Real cheese made from mozzarella on top of our signature pizza sauce and crust, then baked to a golden brown. Or build your very own pizza with just what you want, and nothing you want.

14" Pepperoni Pizza

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$23.99

Layered with extra pepperoni plus extra cheese for a pepperoni in every bite.

14" Sausage & Pepperoni

14" Sausage & Pepperoni

$23.99

A “Local Favorite” Local homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, with our premium mozzarella cheese.

14" Supreme Pizza

14" Supreme Pizza

$24.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, Vidalia onions, and green peppers, with our premium mozzarella cheese.

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$26.99

Our version of the Meat Lovers Pizza! Loaded with Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian ham, crispy bacon, and with our premium mozzarella cheese!

South Of The Border

Angry Shrimp Street Tacos

Angry Shrimp Street Tacos

$16.99
Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.99
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$16.99

A grilled flour tortilla with grilled chicken, fresh Pico de Gallo, and Mexican cheese. Served with sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes on the side.

Santa Fe Quesadilla

Santa Fe Quesadilla

$16.99
Mountain High Nachos Grande 2

Mountain High Nachos Grande 2

$14.99
Beef Wet Burrito

Beef Wet Burrito

$16.99

A giant flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Mexican beef, topped with burrito sauce, melted cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions. Served with side of sour cream and salsa.

Pasta

Loaded Mac & Cheese

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$15.99

A delicious creamy white cheddar cheese, then add ham, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Sautéed mushrooms and Caramelized Onions. topped with Mozzarella, sprinkled with crispy breadcrumbs and baked to perfection!

Smokehouse White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Smokehouse White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Pasta tossed in our creamy white cheddar cheese sauce with grilled German Kielbasa

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.99

A delicious creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with cavatappi pasta , sliced chicken breast and our homemade buffalo sauce to spice things up.

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$13.99

A delicious creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with cavatappi pasta sprinkled with crispy breadcrumbs and baked to perfection!

Spaghetti and Italian Meatballs

Spaghetti and Italian Meatballs

$16.99

Al dente spaghetti pasta and homemade meatballs, served with melted mozzarella and meat sauce. Includes Cheesy Garlic bread and side salad.

Desserts

Nutella Poppers

Nutella Poppers

$6.99

This may be hard for you to resist. Nutella lovers, it’s time to break out that will power. What’s a Nutella popper you ask? It’s sweet, deep-fried dough that’s been stuffed with Nutella and rolled in sugar, of course! PEANUT ALLERGY DISCLAIMER!

Turtle Cheese Cake

Turtle Cheese Cake

$6.99

This Turtle Cheesecake has it all!! It's made with a graham cracker crust and plenty of caramel, chocolate and pecans! It’s rich, creamy and sure to be a hit!

Sinfully Seven Cake

Sinfully Seven Cake

$6.99

If you love chocolate, then this might be the best cake you’ll ever have. Imagine that!

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Kids Sausage Pizza

$7.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.99

Kids Corndog

$6.99

TAKE-OUT PIZZAS

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Simple, yet simply delicious. Real cheese made from mozzarella on top of our signature pizza sauce and crust, then baked to a golden brown. Or build your very own pizza with just what you want, and nothing you want.

14" Pepperoni Pizza

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$21.99

Layered with extra pepperoni plus extra cheese for a pepperoni in every bite.

14" Sausage & Pepperoni

14" Sausage & Pepperoni

$21.99

A “Local Favorite” Local homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, with our premium mozzarella cheese.

14" Supreme Pizza

14" Supreme Pizza

$22.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, Vidalia onions, and green peppers, with our premium mozzarella cheese.

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$23.99

Our version of the Meat Lovers Pizza! Loaded with Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian ham, crispy bacon, and with our premium mozzarella cheese!

Chicken Chops and Seafood

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken

$16.99

A crispy golden 4 piece Broasted Chicken Dinner. Made with fresh chicken coated in our house season flour. Comes with mashed potatoes, gravy, and coleslaw.

Broasted Pork Chop

Broasted Pork Chop

$17.99

Two juicy, marinated, boneless broasted pork chop dinner. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, and apple sauce.

Honey Lime Salmon

Honey Lime Salmon

$23.99

Blackened Salmon

$23.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

After generations of experience owning and operating restaurants over the past century, our family opened Solbergs Greenleaf Sports Bar & Grill ten years ago. We knew our community deserved a sports bar that could offer a wide selection of great food, a wide selection of beers, and an inviting, family-friendly atmosphere. Over the past decade, we’ve grown to become the town’s go-to option for good times, great beers, cocktails , and delicious food at a competitive price. We also want you to feel at right at home when you eat and drink with us. GOOD TIMES, GOOD FRIENDS , AND GREAT FOOD ! We got your game on !

Location

1340 Carpenter Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801

Directions

Gallery

Map
