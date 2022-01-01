- Home
Solbergs Greenleaf 1340 Carpenter Ave
No reviews yet
1340 Carpenter Ave
Iron Mountain, MI 49801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Starters
Combination Junk Basket
Mozzarella Sticks, Popcorn Chicken, Cheesy Broccoli, Beer Battered Onion Petals, Mini Corn Dogs and Waffle Fries
Pick Axe Pretzels
Freshly baked Bavarian soft pretzels paired with our Pick Axe Beer Cheese sauce.
Bang Bang Shrimp
You have to try these!! Red Hook Ale battered Gulf Shrimp tossed in our house made Bang Bang sauce. Deliciously amazing !! PEANUT ALLERGY DISCLAIMER !
Beer Battered Onion Petals
A boat load of our crispy beer battered onion petals served with Southwestern and Buttermilk Ranch.
Oven Roasted Cauliflower
Fresh Cauliflower tossed in a olive oil butter Sauce and then oven roasted. Served with Buffalo sauce and Ranch.
Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks
Dill Pickle Chips
Dill Pickles cut like fries, then coated with our zesty seasoned breading. Served with Jalapeno ranch.
"Mountain High" Nacho Grande
Crisp Corn Tortilla chips, loaded with Mexican beef, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, nacho cheese, black olives, tortilla strips and jalapenos. Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Gluten Free Artichoke Dip
Artichokes and fresh spinach in a creamy Parmesan, Asiago, and garlic sauce. Served with corn tortilla chips
Green Bean Fries
Fresh whole green beans lightly battered and flash fried to stay fresh and crisp. Severed with cucumber ranch
Parm Fries
Mac & Cheese Bites
Southwest Chicken Bites
Combo Baskets of Bites
Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Poppers
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Tenders
Bacon & Gouda Cheese Bites
Wings
Salads
Bang Bang Shrimp Salad
Michigan Salad
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Fresh crisp greens, shredded Parmesan, dried sweetened cranberries, maple cinnamon walnuts, tomatoes, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crisp greens, Cherrywood smoked bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and ranch dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, cheesy garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese and our garlic Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Southwestern Salad
Taco Salad
Mediterranean Greek Salad
Southwestern SIDE SALAD
Baskets
Bang Bang Shrimp Basket
Pina Colada Coconut Shrimp Basket
Redhook Beer Battered Shrimp Basket
A baker’s dozen of our special Ale Battered Shrimp.
Boneless Wings Basket
Fresh chicken breast chunks lightly dusted with our seasoned flour and golden fried.
Chicken Tenders Basket
Crispy Coated and Golden Fried Tenders.
Burgers
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger
Our #1 Selling Burger! This is a killer burger! Two slices of artisan bread, buttered and grilled with creamy Velveeta cheese inside, then we take a 1/2 lb. Angus steak burger grilled to perfection and tucked inside! Hence a grilled cheeseburger!
Loaded Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with extra Cherrywood smoked bacon, with your choice of cheese. Served on a Telera roll.
Mushroom Swiss Burger*
An old favorite updated... Freshly sliced sautéed mushrooms, aged Swiss cheese and a 1/2 lb. Angus steak burger. Served on a grilled everything bagel.
Texas Tangler*
One of our Signature Burgers. 1/2 lb. Angus Beef patty topped with crispy onion straws, our special Western sauce and premium aged white cheddar cheese. Served on a Telera roll.
Bacon Pepper-Jack Chipotle Burger*
Big Mountain Burger
Double Cheese Butter Burger
Patty Melt
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. Angus steak burger served with your choice of cheese. Served on a grilled bun.
Handhelds
Prime Rib Sandwich
Steakhouse Philly
Chicken Club Sandwich
Crispy Buttermilk Brd. Chicken Sandwich
Chick-Fil-A would be proud of this one. A Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, topped with crisp dill pickles, shredded lettuce and mayo.
Cali Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich
Reuben
Twisted Rye piled high with corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and our special Ruben Sauce.
Gyro
BLT
Grilled Cheese
Bacon Pepper-Jack Chipotle Chicken Sandwich*
Grinders
Oven Baked Italian Grinder Sandwich
Four great Italian meats (Ham, Pepperoni, Hard Salami, and Capicola) topped with Roma tomatoes, pepper-jack cheese and our house Italian dressing.
Oven Baked Clubhouse Grinder
Ham, turkey and crispy bacon topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Oven Baked Cuban “Style” Grinder
Specially seasoned roasted pork, sliced ham, Muenster cheese and dill pickles with our signature Cuban sauce.
Wraps
Montego Bay Shrimp Wrap
Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Our lightly coated and crispy boneless wings wrapped in a cheddar flour tortilla with Cheddar Jack cheese, crispy Cherrywood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy ranch sauce.
Chicken Cranberry Walnut Wrap
Grilled chicken dried cranberries, maple cinnamon walnuts, tomatoes, crisp greens, lettuce, and shredded Parmesan cheese, with a refreshing raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, crisp greens, shredded lettuce, Parmesan cheese and our house Caesar dressing.
Buffalo Wrap
Our lightly coated and crispy boneless wings mixed the lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar Jack cheese. All tossed in our mild buffalo sauce and wrapped in a warm cheddar flour tortilla. Served with Blue cheese dressing on the side.
Prime Rib Wrap
Pizza
Personal Margarita Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
Simple, yet simply delicious. Real cheese made from mozzarella on top of our signature pizza sauce and crust, then baked to a golden brown. Or build your very own pizza with just what you want, and nothing you want.
14" Pepperoni Pizza
Layered with extra pepperoni plus extra cheese for a pepperoni in every bite.
14" Sausage & Pepperoni
A “Local Favorite” Local homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, with our premium mozzarella cheese.
14" Supreme Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, Vidalia onions, and green peppers, with our premium mozzarella cheese.
14" Meat Lovers
Our version of the Meat Lovers Pizza! Loaded with Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian ham, crispy bacon, and with our premium mozzarella cheese!
South Of The Border
Angry Shrimp Street Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla with grilled chicken, fresh Pico de Gallo, and Mexican cheese. Served with sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes on the side.
Santa Fe Quesadilla
Mountain High Nachos Grande 2
Beef Wet Burrito
A giant flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Mexican beef, topped with burrito sauce, melted cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions. Served with side of sour cream and salsa.
Pasta
Loaded Mac & Cheese
A delicious creamy white cheddar cheese, then add ham, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Sautéed mushrooms and Caramelized Onions. topped with Mozzarella, sprinkled with crispy breadcrumbs and baked to perfection!
Smokehouse White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Pasta tossed in our creamy white cheddar cheese sauce with grilled German Kielbasa
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
A delicious creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with cavatappi pasta , sliced chicken breast and our homemade buffalo sauce to spice things up.
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
A delicious creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with cavatappi pasta sprinkled with crispy breadcrumbs and baked to perfection!
Spaghetti and Italian Meatballs
Al dente spaghetti pasta and homemade meatballs, served with melted mozzarella and meat sauce. Includes Cheesy Garlic bread and side salad.
Desserts
Nutella Poppers
This may be hard for you to resist. Nutella lovers, it’s time to break out that will power. What’s a Nutella popper you ask? It’s sweet, deep-fried dough that’s been stuffed with Nutella and rolled in sugar, of course! PEANUT ALLERGY DISCLAIMER!
Turtle Cheese Cake
This Turtle Cheesecake has it all!! It's made with a graham cracker crust and plenty of caramel, chocolate and pecans! It’s rich, creamy and sure to be a hit!
Sinfully Seven Cake
If you love chocolate, then this might be the best cake you’ll ever have. Imagine that!
Kids Menu
TAKE-OUT PIZZAS
Chicken Chops and Seafood
Broasted Chicken
A crispy golden 4 piece Broasted Chicken Dinner. Made with fresh chicken coated in our house season flour. Comes with mashed potatoes, gravy, and coleslaw.
Broasted Pork Chop
Two juicy, marinated, boneless broasted pork chop dinner. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, and apple sauce.
Honey Lime Salmon
Blackened Salmon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
After generations of experience owning and operating restaurants over the past century, our family opened Solbergs Greenleaf Sports Bar & Grill ten years ago. We knew our community deserved a sports bar that could offer a wide selection of great food, a wide selection of beers, and an inviting, family-friendly atmosphere. Over the past decade, we’ve grown to become the town’s go-to option for good times, great beers, cocktails , and delicious food at a competitive price. We also want you to feel at right at home when you eat and drink with us. GOOD TIMES, GOOD FRIENDS , AND GREAT FOOD ! We got your game on !
1340 Carpenter Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801