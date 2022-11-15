Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sol Cafe 1039 Charlotte Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1039 Charlotte Ave

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Order Again

Popular Items

The Traditional
Greek Chicken Salad
Chicken Wrap

Breakfast Entrees

The Traditional

$9.99

Sol Pancake Plate

$10.99

Hash & Eggs

$11.29

Fo's Favorite Bowl

$9.99

Fiesta Bowl

$10.99

B.E.L.T

$9.99

Monte Cristo

$10.99

Steak & Eggs

$13.25

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Cinnawich

$10.99

French Toast Plate(2)

$10.99

Waffle Plate

$10.75

Southwest Bowl

$10.69

Benedict's

The Traditional Benny

$10.99

Killer Tomato Benny

$11.69

Hash Benny

$11.25

Small Bites

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Grilled Pie Bread

$7.99

Biscuit Sandwich

$4.99

Biscuits & Gravy Platter

$8.29

Oatmeal

$6.99

Yogurt Parfait

$7.69

Avocado Toast App

$6.99

Hot off The Griddle

Pancakes Stack (3)

$9.25

Blueberry Pancakes(3)

$10.99

French Toast(2)

$9.25

Bananas Fosters(2)

$11.79

Berry's Waffle

$10.99

Praline Waffle

$9.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.25

Peaches and cream Pancakes

$13.99

Omelets

Meat & potatoes

$11.99

The Greko

$11.29

The Veggie

$10.99

BYO Omelet

$7.49

Make Skinny(egg white)

$1.00

Skinny Egg White

$10.99

Hand Helds

B.L.T

$9.29

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Chicken N' Waffle Sandwich

$10.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Sol Burger

$14.99

The Aloha Sandwich

$13.99

Salads

Caesar

$8.49

House Salad

$8.49

Southwest Salad

$11.99

Greek Chicken Salad

$14.99

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Kids Menu

Choose 3

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger w/fries

$7.99

Butter Noddles

$7.99

Grill Cheese w/fruit

$7.99

Spaghetti w/meatballs

$7.99

Kids Tenders w/fries

$7.99

Extra $Sides

Fruit

$2.25

Grits

$1.99

Home Fry

$2.69

Bacon(3)

$2.69

French Fries

$3.99

Sausage Patty(2)

$2.69

Egg (1)

$1.00

Hash

$3.00

Toast

$1.00

Biscuit And Gravy Side

$5.99

Single Pancake(1)

$2.69

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Chorizo

$2.59

Side Of 2 Eggs

$2.00

side house salad

$5.99

Guacamole

$3.99

Tomatoe Basil Soup

$6.99

dia de muertos

$20.00

Starters

Ceviche

$10.99

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

Jamon Skewers

$12.99

Prassopita

$9.99

Meatball Marinara

$8.99

Charcuterie Board

$19.99

Dinner Salads

Chicken Caesar

$14.99

Sol House with Chicken

$14.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

Greek Chicken Salad

$14.99

Dinner Hand Helds

Sol Burger

$15.99

Midnight Burger

$15.99

Greek Grill Cheese

$10.99

The Aloha Sandwich

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Chicken Sliders

$13.99

Quesadilla

$12.99

Dinner Entrees

Carne Asada Fries

$17.99

Steak Frites

$20.99

Creamy Chicken Penne Pasta

$18.99

Shrimp & grits

$19.99

Salmon de Pina

$22.99

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

$15.99

Pasta Pomodoro

$15.99

Desserts

German Chocolate Cake

$9.25

Key Lime Pie

$9.25

Oreo

$9.25

Cheesecake

$9.25

Apple bread pudding

$9.25

Dinner Sides

Steak Fries

$3.99

sauteed brocolli

$2.99

street corn

$2.99

sauteed green beans

$2.99

red skin potato mash

$2.99

side house salad

$5.99

Mac n Cheese

$2.99

Fall Specials

Cinnamon Maple waffle

$10.99

Cinnamon maple stack (3)

$13.99

Pumpkin Waffle

$10.99

Pumpkin Pancake Stack (3)

$13.99

Caramel Apple cider mimosa

$7.99

Apple bread pudding

$8.99

Mac n Cheese Burger

$15.99

Cider Mimosa Carafe

$25.99

Tomatoe Basil Soup/Grill Cheese

$12.99

Braised Short Ribs w/mash

$24.99

Pumpkin cheesecake

$11.99

Drinks

Water

Soft Drink

$2.99

Coffee

$3.49

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Milk

$2.19

Almond Milk

$2.50

Choc. Milk

$2.19

Teas. Sweet/Unsweet

$2.99

Draft Beer

Negra Modelo DFT

$4.00

Amor Artis DFT

$6.00

Sycamore Pumpkin beer

$6.00

Sycamore Blonde Ale

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Corona BTL

$5.00

Coors

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Omb Copper

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Wine

Noah River Cabernet Glass

$6.00

Noah River Cabernet Bottle

$16.00

Les Volets Pino Glass

$7.00

Les Volets Pino Bottle

$18.00

Cassalota Brutt Champagne Glass

$5.00

Cassalota Brutt Champagne Bottle

$14.00

Shortbread Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Shortbread Chardonnay Bottle

$18.00

Moon Twist Souvignon Blanc Glass

$5.00

Moon Twist Souvignon Blanc Bottle

$14.00

Black Ridge Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Black Ridge Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Felino Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$9.00

Felino Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$20.00

Retro Rouge Red Blend Glass

$9.00

Retro Rouge Red Blend Bottle

$25.00

Contigo Pino Grigio

$6.00

Contigo Pino Grigio Bottle

$16.00

Mimosas

Traditional Glass

$6.00

Traditional Carafe

$22.99

Sunrise Glass

$6.00

Sunrise Carafe

$22.99

Sol Mimosa Glass

$8.00

Sol Mimosa Carafe

$24.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast lunch and dinner casual restaurant. Private evetns, catering, family atmosphere.

Location

1039 Charlotte Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

