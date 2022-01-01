Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sole

8609 Landis Avenue

Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Cold Drinks

Café Shakerato

$7.95

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Stewarts Root Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Bottled Water Acqua Panna

$5.00

Bottled Water S. Pellegrino

$5.00

7-UP

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Apple juice

$2.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Hot Drinks

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Double Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Lavendar Vanilla Latte

$7.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

8609 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

