Soleil Restaurant - Boston Public Market

No reviews yet

100 Hanover Street

Boston, MA 02108

Bowls

BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Beef Brisket

$15.00

Jerk Chicken

$14.99

Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken

$8.00

Served on our Red Velvet Burger Roll w/ Crispy Onions, Coleslaw & Pickles

Hot link

$7.00

BBQ Sauce & Cheddar or Naked

Beef Brisket

$8.75

Red Velvet Roll, Pickled Red Onions

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Cheezy

Sweet Potatoes

$4.50

ColeSlaw Collard Green

$4.50

House Pickled Veggies (Corn, Carrots, Red Onions, Celery, Radish)

Peas & Rice

$4.50

Fried Chicken Wing

$2.00

Collard Greens

$4.50

Corn Bread

$2.50

Drinks

Jarrito

$3.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

House made

Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Keith’s Krush

$3.75

Sweet Stuff

Red Velvet Cookies

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Our Southern-inspired menu has been thoughtfully created by long-time Boston Chef Cheryl Straughter, who applies her knowledge of different cultures and flavors to cherished family recipes passed down from generations. Our unique dishes start with the freshest and healthiest ingredients and are all cooked from scratch. At Soleil, we believe in the transformative power of great food and good spirits, and we apply that belief to everything that we do – from our tasty Southern-inspired menu, to our attentive customer service, to our welcoming space.

100 Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02108

