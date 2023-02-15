Restaurant header imageView gallery

901 Lincoln Ave. San Rafael - Sol Food

901 Lincoln Avenue

San Rafael, CA 94901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

COMBINACIONES / COMPLETE MEALS

Pollo al Horno

Pollo al Horno

$11.95

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs marinated with oregano & garlic then baked. Served with rice, beans, organic salad & fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.

Vegetariano

Vegetariano

$9.95

Rice and beans served with avocado, organic salad & fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Vegan / Wheat Free.

Bistec Encebollado

Bistec Encebollado

$14.95

Thinly sliced steak with sauteed onions served with salad, rice, beans, and plantains or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.

Chuletas Fritas

Chuletas Fritas

$12.25

Thin-cut, pan-fried pork chops. Served with rice, beans, organic salad, pickled pink onion and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.

Pollo Rostizado Combo

Pollo Rostizado Combo

$18.95

Rotisserie chicken served with rice, beans, organic salad, fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.

Costillas Combo

Costillas Combo

$16.95

Rotisserie pork ribs served with rice, beans, organic salad, and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.

SHRIMP

Camarones Criollos

Camarones Criollos

$15.95

Saucy creole prawns sautéed with garlic, onion and tomato. Served with rice, organic salad, avocado, fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.

Mofongo Relleno de Camarones

Mofongo Relleno de Camarones

$15.95

Saucy creole prawns sautéed with garlic, onion and tomato. Served over mashed green plantain with avocado and organic salad. Wheat Free.

Camarones Empanizados

Camarones Empanizados

$16.95

Plantain-Fried Prawns Served with rice, beans, salad, fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Served fresh lime and sauce for dipping. Wheat Free.

ESPECIALES DEL DÍA / DAILY SPECIALS

AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Picadillo

AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Picadillo

$12.95

Seasoned ground beef over rice. Served with beans, fresh avocado, organic salad and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Picadillo a la Carta

AVAILABLE TODAY - Picadillo a la Carta

$7.95

AVAILABLE TODAY Seasoned ground beef. 12 oz.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon de Carne

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon de Carne

$12.95
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon de Carne a la Carta

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon de Carne a la Carta

$9.95

Sweet plantain and beef casserole, baked with jack cheese and roasted red peppers. Wheat free.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon De Vegetales

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon De Vegetales

$12.95

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon de Vegetales a la Carta

$7.95

Sweet plantain and veggie casserole, baked with jack cheese and roasted red peppers. Wheat free.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Pollo

AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Pollo

$12.95
AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Pollo a la Carta

AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Pollo a la Carta

$9.95
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pollo Guisado

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pollo Guisado

$12.95

Served with rice, organic salad, tomato, and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat-free.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pollo Guisado a la Carta

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pollo Guisado a la Carta

$7.95
AVAILABLE TODAY - Vegetales Guisados

AVAILABLE TODAY - Vegetales Guisados

$12.95

Served with rice, organic salad, tomato, and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat-free.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Vegetales Guisados a la Carta

AVAILABLE TODAY - Vegetales Guisados a la Carta

$7.95

AVAILABLE TODAY Stewed eggplant, mushroom, zucchini, and Spanish olives. 12 oz.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Carne Guisada a la Carta

AVAILABLE TODAY - Carne Guisada a la Carta

$7.95

Beef stewed with carrots, green peppers, and green plantain. 12 oz.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Carne Guisada

AVAILABLE TODAY - Carne Guisada

$12.95

Served with rice, organic salad, tomato, and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat-free.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pescado Frito

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pescado Frito

$16.95
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pescado Frito a la Carta

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pescado Frito a la Carta

$12.95
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pasteles Special

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pasteles Special

$16.95

Marinated, roast pork and rice cooked with pigeon peas. Served with organic salad and Puerto Rican "tamal" cooked in banana leaf. Wheat Free.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Gandules a la Carta

AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Gandules a la Carta

$5.95

Rice cooked with pigeon peas. Contains pork. 12 oz.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pernil a la Carta

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pernil a la Carta

$7.95

Marinated, roast pork a la carte. 6 oz.

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastel a la Carta

AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastel a la Carta

$4.00

Puerto Rican tamal, stuffed with pork, cooked in banana leaf.

SÁNDWICHES - SERVED ON TOASTED FRENCH ROLL UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

Sándwich Bistec

Sándwich Bistec

$14.45

Thinly sliced steak, sautéed onions, avocado, Swiss cheese, and pink mayo.

Cubano

Cubano

$12.45

Roast pork, ham, mustard, mayo, pickles, and Swiss cheese.

Sándwich De Pollo

Sándwich De Pollo

$12.95

Baked chicken, ham, sautéed onions, tomato, organic greens, Swiss cheese, and cilantro-lime mayo.

Veggie Deluxe

Veggie Deluxe

$12.45

Roasted red peppers, sauteed onions, organic greens, tomato, avocado, jack cheese and cilantro-lime mayo. Vegetarian.

Jamón, Queso y Huevo

Jamón, Queso y Huevo

$7.45

Ham, egg, and cheese. Organic eggs.

San Juan Special

San Juan Special

$14.45

Thinly sliced steak, Swiss cheese, jack cheese, fresh tomato and mayo on French bread.

Chuletón

Chuletón

$12.45

Pan fried pork chop, sautéed onions, mayo, and Jack cheese on French toasted bread.

Sándwich De Ensalada De Pollo Frío

Sándwich De Ensalada De Pollo Frío

$12.45

Chicken Salad Sandwich. Roasted chicken mixed with celery, mayo, and fresh lime. Served on French bread with organic greens, fresh tomato and pickled pink onions.

Niño Pobre

Niño Pobre

$16.95

The Puerto Rican Po' Boy. Plantain-fried prawns, iceberg lettuce, pickles, and cilantro-lime mayo on toasted French bread.

Sándwich de Revoltillo

Sándwich de Revoltillo

$11.45

Eggs scrambled with ham, onion, and tomato. Served on toasted French bread with more ham and cheese.

Paraíso

Paraíso

$14.45

Sweet plantain, jack cheese, pink mayo, thinly sliced steak & sauteed onions on French bread.

Jíbaro

Jíbaro

$12.45

Thinly sliced steak, sauteed onions, iceberg lettuce and mayo-ketchu. Served on two large tostones. Wheat Free.

ENSALADAS FRÍAS / COLD SALADS

Side Salad

$3.25

Small organic salad with lemon-garlic dressing.

Ensalada Orgánica

Ensalada Orgánica

$6.45

Fresh, organic greens, ripe tomato and our lemon-garlic dressing. Vegan / Wheat Free.

Ensalada Deluxe

Ensalada Deluxe

$12.45

Sliced ham, Swiss cheese, Spanish olives, tomato, roasted red peppers & pickled pink onion on organic greens with our lemon-garlic dressing. Wheat Free.

Ensalada de Pollo Frío

Ensalada de Pollo Frío

$10.95

Roasted chicken mixed with celery and mayonnaise. Served with tomato, and fresh lime with organic greens and our lemon-garlic dressing. Wheat Free.

ENSALADAS CALIENTES / HOT SALADS

Ensalada De Pollo

Ensalada De Pollo

$10.95

Baked chicken thighs, tomato, avocado, and pickled pink onion served with organic greens and our lemon-garlic dressing. Wheat Free.

Ensalada con Bistec

Ensalada con Bistec

$14.95

Steak and sauteed onions. Served with organic greens, tomato, avocado, and our lemon-garlic dressing. Wheat Free.

Ensalada con Camarones

Ensalada con Camarones

$15.95

Pan-fried garlic prawns. Served with organic greens, tomato, avocado, and our lemon-garlic dressing. Wheat Free.

Ensalada con Camarones Empanizados

Ensalada con Camarones Empanizados

$16.95

Plantain-Fried Prawn Salad. Large, fried prawns served with organic greens, tomato, avocado, and lemon dressing. Includes fresh lime & sauce for dipping. Wheat Free.

PLÁTANOS Y COSAS FRITAS / PLANTAINS AND FRIED THANGS

Tostones con Mojo

Tostones con Mojo

$5.95

Green plantain fried, smashed and fried again. Served with fresh garlic and olive oil. Vegan / Wheat Free / 3pcs

Tostones con Queso

Tostones con Queso

$8.95

Tostones with melted Jack cheese, fresh garlic and olive oil. Add tomato or avocado. Vegetarian / Wheat Free / 3pcs

Mariquitas

Mariquitas

$7.95

Green plantain sliced thin and fried crispy. Served with tangy sauce for dipping. Vegan / Wheat Free. (Sauce contains egg.)

Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$3.25

Puerto Rican fried potatoes. We use fresh potatoes, cut & cooked to order.

Maduros

Maduros

$4.25

Sweet fried yellow plantains. No sugar added. Vegan / Wheat Free / 3pcs

Mofongo

Mofongo

$7.95

Fried green plantain mashed up with fresh garlic and olive oil. Served with chicken broth on the side. Vegan (ask for no broth). Wheat Free.

RICE BEANS

Arroz Blanco

Arroz Blanco

$3.00

Steamed white rice. Vegan & Wheat Free

Habichuelas Rosadas

Habichuelas Rosadas

$4.00

Pink beans stewed with herbs and Spanish olives. Vegan / Wheat Free.

Frijoles Negros

Frijoles Negros

$4.00

Black beans simmered with peppers, onions and cilantro. Vegan / Wheat Free.

A LA CARTA

Pollo A La Carta

Pollo A La Carta

$4.25

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs marinated with oregano and garlic then baked. 1 pc. Wheat Free.

Chuleta A La Carta

Chuleta A La Carta

$6.95

One thin cut, pan-fried pork chop. Pickled pink onion. Wheat Free.

Criollos A La Carta

Criollos A La Carta

$11.95

Prawns sautéed with fresh garlic and onion in a tomatoey sauce Wheat Free.

Pollo Rostizado A La Carta

Pollo Rostizado A La Carta

$15.00

Rotisserie Chicken Only.

Pollo Frío A La Carta

Pollo Frío A La Carta

$5.95

Chicken Salad. Chicken mixed with celery, mayo, and fresh lime.

Bistec A La Carta

Bistec A La Carta

$14.95

Thinly sliced steak and sauteed onions. 2 pieces of steak. Wheat Free.

Egg A La Carta

Camarones Empanizado A La Carta

Camarones Empanizado A La Carta

$11.95

Plantain-Fried Prawns. Served with fresh lime & sauce for dipping. Wheat Free.

Costillas A La Carta

Costillas A La Carta

$12.00

Fresh rotisserie pork ribs.

BODEGA / GROCERY

Bottle of Pique

Bottle of Pique

$7.00

Our original homemade hot pepper sauce.

Bottle of Pique

Bottle of Pique

$14.00

Our original homemade hot pepper sauce.

Bottle of Salad Dressing

Bottle of Salad Dressing

$7.00

Our homemade lemon-garlic salad dressing.

Bottle of Salad Dressing

Bottle of Salad Dressing

$14.00

Our homemade lemon-garlic salad dressing.

**COFFEE NGUYEN LOYAL

**COFFEE NGUYEN LOYAL

$16.00
**COFFEE NGUYEN TRUE

**COFFEE NGUYEN TRUE

$16.00
**COFFEE NGUYEN MOXY

**COFFEE NGUYEN MOXY

$16.00
**COFFEE NGUYEN HANOI

**COFFEE NGUYEN HANOI

$16.00
**COFFEE NGUYEN DALAT

**COFFEE NGUYEN DALAT

$16.00
**COFFEE NGUYEN SAIGON

**COFFEE NGUYEN SAIGON

$16.00
PASTELES PORK 1/2 DOZ

PASTELES PORK 1/2 DOZ

$24.00
PASTELES POLLO 1/2 DOZ

PASTELES POLLO 1/2 DOZ

$24.00
PASTELES VEG 1/2 DOZ

PASTELES VEG 1/2 DOZ

$24.00

SOPAS, CALDOS Y GUISOS / SOUPS, STEWS & BROTHS

Caldo Gallego

Caldo Gallego

$5.25

Galician Style Broth. Stewed ham hocks, ham, linguica, potatoes, white beans and collard greens. Wheat Free.

Caldo de Pollo con Fideos

Caldo de Pollo con Fideos

$7.25

Chicken Soup with Noodles. Homemade chicken broth with carrots, and potatoes. For wheat free choose "no noodles".

Sopa de Lentejas

Sopa de Lentejas

$5.25

Lentil Soup. Spanish lentils, pumpkin, green plantain and fresh cilantro. Vegan / Wheat Free.

SIDES / SAUCES

Pink Mayo

Pink Mayo

$1.00
Cilantro-Lime Mayo

Cilantro-Lime Mayo

$1.00
Side Salad Dressing

Side Salad Dressing

$2.00

2oz.

Mojo

$2.00+

Olive oil & fresh garlic. 2oz.

Salsa Criolla

$4.95+

Tomatoey creole sauce.

Regular Mayo

$1.00

Mango Sauce

Empanizado Sauce

$1.00

DESAYUNO

BREAKFAST - MADE WITH ORGANIC EGGS
Arroz con Huevos

Arroz con Huevos

$6.95

Eggs with rice. Scrambled or fried. Served with toasted French bread. Organic eggs.

Huevos Benedictos

Huevos Benedictos

$11.45

Poached eggs, ham and black beans on tostones with homemade hollandaise. Substitute ham with avocado or tomato. Wheat Free. Available Sat & Sun 'til 11 am.

Pan Tostado

Pan Tostado

$2.00

Toasted French bread with butter.

Pan Francés

Pan Francés

$8.95

AVAILABLE EVERY DAY UNTIL 11:00 AM. Coconut milk French toast. Served with butter & real maple syrup.

Revoltillo

Revoltillo

$9.95

2 eggs scrambled with onion, tomato and ham. Served with toasted french bread. Organic eggs.

POSTRE / DESSERTS

Pudín de Piña

Pudín de Piña

$5.25

Pineapple bread pudding. Served warm with butter and mango sauce.

Tembleque

Tembleque

$4.25

Creamy coconut pudding with mango sauce or cinnamon.

Flan de Coco

Flan de Coco

$5.25

Creamy coconut flan.

Flan de Queso

Flan de Queso

$5.25

Classic vanilla flan.

Mantecado - Ice Cream

Mantecado - Ice Cream

$5.25

Fiorello's Local Ice Creams & Sorbets. 4oz

Victor's Crispy Tacos

P.R. Hash

$13.95

Spicy Picadillo (seasoned ground beef sauteed with onion, tomato, chiles), served on rice with melted Jack cheese and 2 fried eggs on top. Includes avocado or 1 sweet plantain.

Spicy Coconutty Stew

$9.95

Spicy, savory coconut broth. Served with rice, plantain, fresh cilantro, roasted serrano. This is SPICY!

Camarones a la Diabla

$22.95

5 Spicy creole prawns served with rice, avocado, and 1 tostón. VERY SPICY y Delicioso!

Sol Bowl

$9.95

Chopped greens, black beans, avocado, pickled pink onion, plain yogurt, lime. Add 1 pc chicken 4.25 / Add shredded carrots & beets 3.00 / Add pan fried garlic prawns 9.95 / Hard boiled egg 2.00

Shredded Special

$12.00

Organic greens, shredded carrots, beets, hardboiled egg, fresh lime, lemon dressing. Add shredded chicken or tuna salad $6.

Victor's Tacos

$10.95

3 crispy tacos with sour cream, guacamole & Victor’s mom’s red sauce. *SPICY*

SANGUICHE DE ATUN

$16.00

Albacore tuna salad on French roll, organic greens, tomato, pickles.

Medio Pollo Taco Plate

$18.95

1/2 Sol Food rotisserie chicken, black beans, avocado, spicy red sauce, pickled pink onions, pickled jalapeno, corn tortillas. Mary's Organic.

Vegetarian Taco Plate

$8.95

Black beans, queso fresco, avocado, pickled pink onions, pickled jalapeno, corn tortillas, red sauce.

Huevos a la Dona Rosa

$9.95

2 scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, spicy red sauce, and corn tortillas.

Tripleta

$15.50

Chopped greens, black beans, avocado, pickled pink onion, plain yogurt, lime. Add 1 pc chicken 4.25 / Add shredded carrots & beets 3.00 / Add pan fried garlic prawns 9.95 / Hard boiled egg 2.00

Green Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Tomatillo 2oz.

Victor's Mom's Red Sauce

$3.00

Spicy Chile de Arbol - 5oz.

Habanero-Lime

$2.00

Roasted Habanero & Fresh Lime 1oz. VERY SPICY!

Guacamole

$3.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Porky Burrito

$12.95

From Victor's Menu - Roast pork, rice, black beans, cheese, green sauce, flour tortilla.

Shrimpy Burrito

$16.95

From Victor's menu - plantain fried prawns, rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, Victor's mom's red sauce. SPICY!

Pescado Mojado

$18.95

Whole fried fish with spicy coconut stew on top. Served with 2 tostones. We are serving Tilapia today!

Ensalada de Atún

$15.00

Albacore tuna salad served on organic greens with pickled pink onion, tomato, Spanish olives, and lemon dressing.

Beverages

CAFÉ / ESPRESSO DRINKS - ORGANIC COFFEE, ORGANIC MILK, ORGANIC SUGAR

Café Latte

$4.25

Organic espresso and steamed milk.

Coconut Latte

$5.25

Organic espresso, sweet coconut cream, and steamed milk.

Café con Leche

$4.95

Sweetened organic espresso and steamed milk.

Café Helado

$4.95

Sweetened, iced espresso with milk. Organic.

Café Rico

$2.95

Organic espresso and condensed milk. Strong and sweet!

Espresso

$1.95

2 shots, organic espresso.

Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Vanilla, sweet, organic espresso, and steamed milk.

Capuccino

$2.95

Café Americano

$2.95

Black coffee. Organic

Mighty Leaf Hot Tea

$2.95

Your choice of hot tea.

REFRESCOS / BEVERAGES

Coca Cola de Botella

$3.75

Mexican Coke. 16oz bottle.

Coco Rico

$2.95

Tasty coconut soda.

San Pellegrino

$6.95

25 oz

Coco-Mango

$6.00

Coconut-Mango Smoothie. Vegan. 16 oz.

Té Helado

$4.95

Orange-mango iced tea. Caffeinated.

Soda

$1.75

Coke and 7-up

Agua de Coco

$2.50

Pulp & sugar added.

Sparkling Jasmine Tea

$4.25

Hoptonic sparkling tea, no sugar. 16 oz can.

Coco-Piña

$6.00

Coconut Pineapple Smoothie Delicious - not too sweet. 16 oz. Vegan

Limonada Fresca

$4.95

Fresh, sparkling limeade.

Topo Chico

$2.95

Sparkling mineral water. 12 oz. Mexico.

Organic Coconut Water

$6.95

Harmless Harvest Organic - 14 oz.

Sparkling Earl Grey Tea

$4.25

Hoptonic sparkling tea, no sugar. 16 oz can.

Coco-Parcha

$6.00

Coconut-Passionfruit Smoothie. Tangy & fresh - not too sweet. 16 oz. Vegan

Ponche

$4.95

Half Mango Iced Tea, Half Limeade - A.K.A. Arnoldo Palmero! Caffeinated.

Pomegranate Soda

$2.95

GUS Sparkling Pomegranate Juice - slightly sweet, 12 oz bottle.

Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water

$3.95

25 oz.

Sparkling Chamomile Tea w/ Lavender

$4.25

Hoptonic sparkling tea, no sugar. 16 oz can.

Jugo de China

$5.95

Fresh squeezed O.J.

Jamaica Iced Tea

$4.95

Hibiscus iced tea. Lightly sweetened. Caffeinated. Refreshing! Say "Ha-Mike-Ah"!!

Blackberry Soda

$2.95

GUS Sparkling Blackberry Juice - slightly sweet, 12 oz bottle.

Bundaberg

$3.95

Sweet ginger beer.

Blue Bottle Iced Coffee

$4.75

New Orleans style Blue Bottle Iced Coffee - 10 oz.

Catering

Rentals

CHAFING DISH

$28.00

THERMAL BOX

$30.00

STAFF HOURS

$25.00

WHEELS

$40.00

PICK UP ___ BOXES

PICK UP ___ PANS

PICK UP ___ WHEELS

Catering

ALUMINIOS

CHAROLAS

Arroz Blanco

$22.00

Steamed white rice. Serves 10 - 12. VEGAN

Habichuelas Rosadas

$26.00

Pink beans stewed with herbs and Spanish olives. Serves 10-12. VEGAN

Frijoles Negros

$26.00

Black beans simmered with peppers, onions, and cilantro. Vegan. Serves 10-12

Cóctel De Camarones

$29.95

Poached prawns tossed with fresh lime dressing. 30 prawns - Appetizer. Serves 15-20. Allow 24 hours of prior notice.

Pollo Al Horno

$42.00

Baked chicken thighs. Marinated, skinless, boneless. 10 pcs

Aguacate

$18.00

Fresh avocado. 10 pcs. VEGAN

Ensalada Deluxe

$48.00

Organic greens with sliced ham and Swiss cheese, Spanish olives, tomato, roasted red peppers, pickled pink onion, and lemon dressing.**Requires 24 hour notice for cancellation. Serves 8-10.

Ensalada Especial

$38.00

Organic greens with tomato, pickled pink onion, Spanish olives, and lemon dressing. **Requires 24 hour notice for cancellation. Serves 8-10, VEGAN.

Ensalada Verde

$22.00

Organic greens with lemon dressing. Serves 8-10. VEGAN

Pastelon De Carne

$72.00

Sweet plantain and beef casserole. Baked with cheese and roasted red peppers. **Requires 72 hours advanced …

Pastelon De Vegetales

$72.00

Sweet plantain and vegetable casserole. Eggplant, mushroom, zucchini, and Spanish olives, with sweet plantain. Baked with jack cheese and roasted red peppers. Serves 15-20. Vegetarian - contains …

Arroz Con Gandules

$72.00

Rice cooked with pigeon peas and pork. Vegan option available. Serves 20-25. **Requires 48 hours notice for cancellation.

Pasteles - COOKED

$24.00

1/2 Doz. Homemade Puerto Rican pork "tamales" - COOKED. Requires 48 hours advanced notice. **Requires 24 hours notice for …

Maduros

$12.00

Sweet, fried, yellow plantain. 10 pcs. VEGAN

Mariquitas

$35.00

Plantain chips with dipping sauce. Chips are vegan. **Allow 24 hours.

Pernil

$95.00

Marinated, roast pork shoulder. 1 whole roast. Serves 10-15. **Requires 72 hours advanced notice.

Picadillo

$55.00

Seasoned ground beef. 64 ounces. Serves 8-10. **REQUIRES 48 HOUR ADVANCED NOTICE.**

Costillas De Cerdo

$48.00

Rotisserie pork ribs. 12 ribs.

Cater Bev/Des

Limonada Fresca

$36.00

Fresh, sparkling limeade. **Requires pitcher or container to mix.

Té Helado

$19.95

Orange-Mango Iced Tea. Caffeinated.

Ponche

$23.95

Mix of our limeade and orange-mango iced tea. Caffeinated.

Jamaica Iced Tea

$19.95

Hibiscus iced tea. Lightly sweetened. Caffeinated. Refreshing! Say "Ha-Mike-Ah"!! Half gallon.

Jugo de China

$11.90

Fresh squeezed O.J.

Serving - Spatula

$6.00

Serving - Spoon

$6.00

Serving - Tongs

$6.00

10 Plastic Forks

$1.00

$1.00 / 10 pcs

10 Plastic Knives

$1.00

$1.00 / 10 pcs

10 Plastic Spoons

$1.00

$1.00 / 10 pcs

10 Napkins

Paper Plates

$0.55

$0.55 / each

Pudín de Piña

$42.00

Pineapple bread pudding. Served with mango sauce. 12 X 9 inch pan. **Requires 48 …

Flan De Queso

$28.00

Vanilla, cheese flan. **Requires 48 hours advanced notice for order. **Requires 48 …

Flan De Coco

$28.00

Coconut flan. **Requires 48 hours advanced notice for order. **Requires …

Caldo Gallego

$52.00

Galician style broth. Ham hocks, ham, linguica, collard greens potato, white beans. Wheat free. 1 Gallon / Serves 20 - 30. Please allow 72 hrs.

Sopa De Lentejas

$52.00

Spanish lentil soup. Pumpkin, green plantain, fresh cilantro. Vegan. 1 Gallon - Serves 20 - 30. Please allow 72 hours advance notice.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Puerto Rican cuisine.

Location

901 Lincoln Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Directions

