901 Lincoln Ave. San Rafael - Sol Food
901 Lincoln Avenue
San Rafael, CA 94901
Food
COMBINACIONES / COMPLETE MEALS
Pollo al Horno
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs marinated with oregano & garlic then baked. Served with rice, beans, organic salad & fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.
Vegetariano
Rice and beans served with avocado, organic salad & fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Vegan / Wheat Free.
Bistec Encebollado
Thinly sliced steak with sauteed onions served with salad, rice, beans, and plantains or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.
Chuletas Fritas
Thin-cut, pan-fried pork chops. Served with rice, beans, organic salad, pickled pink onion and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.
Pollo Rostizado Combo
Rotisserie chicken served with rice, beans, organic salad, fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.
Costillas Combo
Rotisserie pork ribs served with rice, beans, organic salad, and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.
SHRIMP
Camarones Criollos
Saucy creole prawns sautéed with garlic, onion and tomato. Served with rice, organic salad, avocado, fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.
Mofongo Relleno de Camarones
Saucy creole prawns sautéed with garlic, onion and tomato. Served over mashed green plantain with avocado and organic salad. Wheat Free.
Camarones Empanizados
Plantain-Fried Prawns Served with rice, beans, salad, fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Served fresh lime and sauce for dipping. Wheat Free.
ESPECIALES DEL DÍA / DAILY SPECIALS
AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Picadillo
Seasoned ground beef over rice. Served with beans, fresh avocado, organic salad and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat Free.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Picadillo a la Carta
AVAILABLE TODAY Seasoned ground beef. 12 oz.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon de Carne
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon de Carne a la Carta
Sweet plantain and beef casserole, baked with jack cheese and roasted red peppers. Wheat free.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon De Vegetales
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastelon de Vegetales a la Carta
Sweet plantain and veggie casserole, baked with jack cheese and roasted red peppers. Wheat free.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Pollo
AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Pollo a la Carta
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pollo Guisado
Served with rice, organic salad, tomato, and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat-free.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pollo Guisado a la Carta
AVAILABLE TODAY - Vegetales Guisados
Served with rice, organic salad, tomato, and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat-free.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Vegetales Guisados a la Carta
AVAILABLE TODAY Stewed eggplant, mushroom, zucchini, and Spanish olives. 12 oz.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Carne Guisada a la Carta
Beef stewed with carrots, green peppers, and green plantain. 12 oz.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Carne Guisada
Served with rice, organic salad, tomato, and fried plantain or Puerto Rican fried potatoes. Wheat-free.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pescado Frito
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pescado Frito a la Carta
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pasteles Special
Marinated, roast pork and rice cooked with pigeon peas. Served with organic salad and Puerto Rican "tamal" cooked in banana leaf. Wheat Free.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Arroz con Gandules a la Carta
Rice cooked with pigeon peas. Contains pork. 12 oz.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pernil a la Carta
Marinated, roast pork a la carte. 6 oz.
AVAILABLE TODAY - Pastel a la Carta
Puerto Rican tamal, stuffed with pork, cooked in banana leaf.
SÁNDWICHES - SERVED ON TOASTED FRENCH ROLL UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED
Sándwich Bistec
Thinly sliced steak, sautéed onions, avocado, Swiss cheese, and pink mayo.
Cubano
Roast pork, ham, mustard, mayo, pickles, and Swiss cheese.
Sándwich De Pollo
Baked chicken, ham, sautéed onions, tomato, organic greens, Swiss cheese, and cilantro-lime mayo.
Veggie Deluxe
Roasted red peppers, sauteed onions, organic greens, tomato, avocado, jack cheese and cilantro-lime mayo. Vegetarian.
Jamón, Queso y Huevo
Ham, egg, and cheese. Organic eggs.
San Juan Special
Thinly sliced steak, Swiss cheese, jack cheese, fresh tomato and mayo on French bread.
Chuletón
Pan fried pork chop, sautéed onions, mayo, and Jack cheese on French toasted bread.
Sándwich De Ensalada De Pollo Frío
Chicken Salad Sandwich. Roasted chicken mixed with celery, mayo, and fresh lime. Served on French bread with organic greens, fresh tomato and pickled pink onions.
Niño Pobre
The Puerto Rican Po' Boy. Plantain-fried prawns, iceberg lettuce, pickles, and cilantro-lime mayo on toasted French bread.
Sándwich de Revoltillo
Eggs scrambled with ham, onion, and tomato. Served on toasted French bread with more ham and cheese.
Paraíso
Sweet plantain, jack cheese, pink mayo, thinly sliced steak & sauteed onions on French bread.
Jíbaro
Thinly sliced steak, sauteed onions, iceberg lettuce and mayo-ketchu. Served on two large tostones. Wheat Free.
ENSALADAS FRÍAS / COLD SALADS
Side Salad
Small organic salad with lemon-garlic dressing.
Ensalada Orgánica
Fresh, organic greens, ripe tomato and our lemon-garlic dressing. Vegan / Wheat Free.
Ensalada Deluxe
Sliced ham, Swiss cheese, Spanish olives, tomato, roasted red peppers & pickled pink onion on organic greens with our lemon-garlic dressing. Wheat Free.
Ensalada de Pollo Frío
Roasted chicken mixed with celery and mayonnaise. Served with tomato, and fresh lime with organic greens and our lemon-garlic dressing. Wheat Free.
ENSALADAS CALIENTES / HOT SALADS
Ensalada De Pollo
Baked chicken thighs, tomato, avocado, and pickled pink onion served with organic greens and our lemon-garlic dressing. Wheat Free.
Ensalada con Bistec
Steak and sauteed onions. Served with organic greens, tomato, avocado, and our lemon-garlic dressing. Wheat Free.
Ensalada con Camarones
Pan-fried garlic prawns. Served with organic greens, tomato, avocado, and our lemon-garlic dressing. Wheat Free.
Ensalada con Camarones Empanizados
Plantain-Fried Prawn Salad. Large, fried prawns served with organic greens, tomato, avocado, and lemon dressing. Includes fresh lime & sauce for dipping. Wheat Free.
PLÁTANOS Y COSAS FRITAS / PLANTAINS AND FRIED THANGS
Tostones con Mojo
Green plantain fried, smashed and fried again. Served with fresh garlic and olive oil. Vegan / Wheat Free / 3pcs
Tostones con Queso
Tostones with melted Jack cheese, fresh garlic and olive oil. Add tomato or avocado. Vegetarian / Wheat Free / 3pcs
Mariquitas
Green plantain sliced thin and fried crispy. Served with tangy sauce for dipping. Vegan / Wheat Free. (Sauce contains egg.)
Papas Fritas
Puerto Rican fried potatoes. We use fresh potatoes, cut & cooked to order.
Maduros
Sweet fried yellow plantains. No sugar added. Vegan / Wheat Free / 3pcs
Mofongo
Fried green plantain mashed up with fresh garlic and olive oil. Served with chicken broth on the side. Vegan (ask for no broth). Wheat Free.
RICE BEANS
A LA CARTA
Pollo A La Carta
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs marinated with oregano and garlic then baked. 1 pc. Wheat Free.
Chuleta A La Carta
One thin cut, pan-fried pork chop. Pickled pink onion. Wheat Free.
Criollos A La Carta
Prawns sautéed with fresh garlic and onion in a tomatoey sauce Wheat Free.
Pollo Rostizado A La Carta
Rotisserie Chicken Only.
Pollo Frío A La Carta
Chicken Salad. Chicken mixed with celery, mayo, and fresh lime.
Bistec A La Carta
Thinly sliced steak and sauteed onions. 2 pieces of steak. Wheat Free.
Egg A La Carta
Camarones Empanizado A La Carta
Plantain-Fried Prawns. Served with fresh lime & sauce for dipping. Wheat Free.
Costillas A La Carta
Fresh rotisserie pork ribs.
BODEGA / GROCERY
Bottle of Pique
Our original homemade hot pepper sauce.
Bottle of Salad Dressing
Our homemade lemon-garlic salad dressing.
**COFFEE NGUYEN LOYAL
**COFFEE NGUYEN TRUE
**COFFEE NGUYEN MOXY
**COFFEE NGUYEN HANOI
**COFFEE NGUYEN DALAT
**COFFEE NGUYEN SAIGON
PASTELES PORK 1/2 DOZ
PASTELES POLLO 1/2 DOZ
PASTELES VEG 1/2 DOZ
SOPAS, CALDOS Y GUISOS / SOUPS, STEWS & BROTHS
Caldo Gallego
Galician Style Broth. Stewed ham hocks, ham, linguica, potatoes, white beans and collard greens. Wheat Free.
Caldo de Pollo con Fideos
Chicken Soup with Noodles. Homemade chicken broth with carrots, and potatoes. For wheat free choose "no noodles".
Sopa de Lentejas
Lentil Soup. Spanish lentils, pumpkin, green plantain and fresh cilantro. Vegan / Wheat Free.
SIDES / SAUCES
DESAYUNO
Arroz con Huevos
Eggs with rice. Scrambled or fried. Served with toasted French bread. Organic eggs.
Huevos Benedictos
Poached eggs, ham and black beans on tostones with homemade hollandaise. Substitute ham with avocado or tomato. Wheat Free. Available Sat & Sun 'til 11 am.
Pan Tostado
Toasted French bread with butter.
Pan Francés
AVAILABLE EVERY DAY UNTIL 11:00 AM. Coconut milk French toast. Served with butter & real maple syrup.
Revoltillo
2 eggs scrambled with onion, tomato and ham. Served with toasted french bread. Organic eggs.
POSTRE / DESSERTS
Victor's Crispy Tacos
P.R. Hash
Spicy Picadillo (seasoned ground beef sauteed with onion, tomato, chiles), served on rice with melted Jack cheese and 2 fried eggs on top. Includes avocado or 1 sweet plantain.
Spicy Coconutty Stew
Spicy, savory coconut broth. Served with rice, plantain, fresh cilantro, roasted serrano. This is SPICY!
Camarones a la Diabla
5 Spicy creole prawns served with rice, avocado, and 1 tostón. VERY SPICY y Delicioso!
Sol Bowl
Chopped greens, black beans, avocado, pickled pink onion, plain yogurt, lime. Add 1 pc chicken 4.25 / Add shredded carrots & beets 3.00 / Add pan fried garlic prawns 9.95 / Hard boiled egg 2.00
Shredded Special
Organic greens, shredded carrots, beets, hardboiled egg, fresh lime, lemon dressing. Add shredded chicken or tuna salad $6.
Victor's Tacos
3 crispy tacos with sour cream, guacamole & Victor’s mom’s red sauce. *SPICY*
SANGUICHE DE ATUN
Albacore tuna salad on French roll, organic greens, tomato, pickles.
Medio Pollo Taco Plate
1/2 Sol Food rotisserie chicken, black beans, avocado, spicy red sauce, pickled pink onions, pickled jalapeno, corn tortillas. Mary's Organic.
Vegetarian Taco Plate
Black beans, queso fresco, avocado, pickled pink onions, pickled jalapeno, corn tortillas, red sauce.
Huevos a la Dona Rosa
2 scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, spicy red sauce, and corn tortillas.
Tripleta
Chopped greens, black beans, avocado, pickled pink onion, plain yogurt, lime. Add 1 pc chicken 4.25 / Add shredded carrots & beets 3.00 / Add pan fried garlic prawns 9.95 / Hard boiled egg 2.00
Green Sauce
Spicy Tomatillo 2oz.
Victor's Mom's Red Sauce
Spicy Chile de Arbol - 5oz.
Habanero-Lime
Roasted Habanero & Fresh Lime 1oz. VERY SPICY!
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Porky Burrito
From Victor's Menu - Roast pork, rice, black beans, cheese, green sauce, flour tortilla.
Shrimpy Burrito
From Victor's menu - plantain fried prawns, rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, Victor's mom's red sauce. SPICY!
Pescado Mojado
Whole fried fish with spicy coconut stew on top. Served with 2 tostones. We are serving Tilapia today!
Ensalada de Atún
Albacore tuna salad served on organic greens with pickled pink onion, tomato, Spanish olives, and lemon dressing.
Beverages
CAFÉ / ESPRESSO DRINKS - ORGANIC COFFEE, ORGANIC MILK, ORGANIC SUGAR
Café Latte
Organic espresso and steamed milk.
Coconut Latte
Organic espresso, sweet coconut cream, and steamed milk.
Café con Leche
Sweetened organic espresso and steamed milk.
Café Helado
Sweetened, iced espresso with milk. Organic.
Café Rico
Organic espresso and condensed milk. Strong and sweet!
Espresso
2 shots, organic espresso.
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla, sweet, organic espresso, and steamed milk.
Capuccino
Café Americano
Black coffee. Organic
Mighty Leaf Hot Tea
Your choice of hot tea.
REFRESCOS / BEVERAGES
Coca Cola de Botella
Mexican Coke. 16oz bottle.
Coco Rico
Tasty coconut soda.
San Pellegrino
25 oz
Coco-Mango
Coconut-Mango Smoothie. Vegan. 16 oz.
Té Helado
Orange-mango iced tea. Caffeinated.
Soda
Coke and 7-up
Agua de Coco
Pulp & sugar added.
Sparkling Jasmine Tea
Hoptonic sparkling tea, no sugar. 16 oz can.
Coco-Piña
Coconut Pineapple Smoothie Delicious - not too sweet. 16 oz. Vegan
Limonada Fresca
Fresh, sparkling limeade.
Topo Chico
Sparkling mineral water. 12 oz. Mexico.
Organic Coconut Water
Harmless Harvest Organic - 14 oz.
Sparkling Earl Grey Tea
Hoptonic sparkling tea, no sugar. 16 oz can.
Coco-Parcha
Coconut-Passionfruit Smoothie. Tangy & fresh - not too sweet. 16 oz. Vegan
Ponche
Half Mango Iced Tea, Half Limeade - A.K.A. Arnoldo Palmero! Caffeinated.
Pomegranate Soda
GUS Sparkling Pomegranate Juice - slightly sweet, 12 oz bottle.
Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water
25 oz.
Sparkling Chamomile Tea w/ Lavender
Hoptonic sparkling tea, no sugar. 16 oz can.
Jugo de China
Fresh squeezed O.J.
Jamaica Iced Tea
Hibiscus iced tea. Lightly sweetened. Caffeinated. Refreshing! Say "Ha-Mike-Ah"!!
Blackberry Soda
GUS Sparkling Blackberry Juice - slightly sweet, 12 oz bottle.
Bundaberg
Sweet ginger beer.
Blue Bottle Iced Coffee
New Orleans style Blue Bottle Iced Coffee - 10 oz.
Catering
Rentals
Catering
ALUMINIOS
CHAROLAS
Arroz Blanco
Steamed white rice. Serves 10 - 12. VEGAN
Habichuelas Rosadas
Pink beans stewed with herbs and Spanish olives. Serves 10-12. VEGAN
Frijoles Negros
Black beans simmered with peppers, onions, and cilantro. Vegan. Serves 10-12
Cóctel De Camarones
Poached prawns tossed with fresh lime dressing. 30 prawns - Appetizer. Serves 15-20. Allow 24 hours of prior notice.
Pollo Al Horno
Baked chicken thighs. Marinated, skinless, boneless. 10 pcs
Aguacate
Fresh avocado. 10 pcs. VEGAN
Ensalada Deluxe
Organic greens with sliced ham and Swiss cheese, Spanish olives, tomato, roasted red peppers, pickled pink onion, and lemon dressing.**Requires 24 hour notice for cancellation. Serves 8-10.
Ensalada Especial
Organic greens with tomato, pickled pink onion, Spanish olives, and lemon dressing. **Requires 24 hour notice for cancellation. Serves 8-10, VEGAN.
Ensalada Verde
Organic greens with lemon dressing. Serves 8-10. VEGAN
Pastelon De Carne
Sweet plantain and beef casserole. Baked with cheese and roasted red peppers. **Requires 72 hours advanced …
Pastelon De Vegetales
Sweet plantain and vegetable casserole. Eggplant, mushroom, zucchini, and Spanish olives, with sweet plantain. Baked with jack cheese and roasted red peppers. Serves 15-20. Vegetarian - contains …
Arroz Con Gandules
Rice cooked with pigeon peas and pork. Vegan option available. Serves 20-25. **Requires 48 hours notice for cancellation.
Pasteles - COOKED
1/2 Doz. Homemade Puerto Rican pork "tamales" - COOKED. Requires 48 hours advanced notice. **Requires 24 hours notice for …
Maduros
Sweet, fried, yellow plantain. 10 pcs. VEGAN
Mariquitas
Plantain chips with dipping sauce. Chips are vegan. **Allow 24 hours.
Pernil
Marinated, roast pork shoulder. 1 whole roast. Serves 10-15. **Requires 72 hours advanced notice.
Picadillo
Seasoned ground beef. 64 ounces. Serves 8-10. **REQUIRES 48 HOUR ADVANCED NOTICE.**
Costillas De Cerdo
Rotisserie pork ribs. 12 ribs.
Cater Bev/Des
Limonada Fresca
Fresh, sparkling limeade. **Requires pitcher or container to mix.
Té Helado
Orange-Mango Iced Tea. Caffeinated.
Ponche
Mix of our limeade and orange-mango iced tea. Caffeinated.
Jamaica Iced Tea
Hibiscus iced tea. Lightly sweetened. Caffeinated. Refreshing! Say "Ha-Mike-Ah"!! Half gallon.
Jugo de China
Fresh squeezed O.J.
Serving - Spatula
Serving - Spoon
Serving - Tongs
10 Plastic Forks
$1.00 / 10 pcs
10 Plastic Knives
$1.00 / 10 pcs
10 Plastic Spoons
$1.00 / 10 pcs
10 Napkins
Paper Plates
$0.55 / each
Pudín de Piña
Pineapple bread pudding. Served with mango sauce. 12 X 9 inch pan. **Requires 48 …
Flan De Queso
Vanilla, cheese flan. **Requires 48 hours advanced notice for order. **Requires 48 …
Flan De Coco
Coconut flan. **Requires 48 hours advanced notice for order. **Requires …
Caldo Gallego
Galician style broth. Ham hocks, ham, linguica, collard greens potato, white beans. Wheat free. 1 Gallon / Serves 20 - 30. Please allow 72 hrs.
Sopa De Lentejas
Spanish lentil soup. Pumpkin, green plantain, fresh cilantro. Vegan. 1 Gallon - Serves 20 - 30. Please allow 72 hours advance notice.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Puerto Rican cuisine.
901 Lincoln Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901