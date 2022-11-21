- Home
- /
- North Tonawanda
- /
- American
- /
- Solidays
Solidays
1,159 Reviews
$$
6935 Ward Rd
Niagara Falls, NY 14120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Celery Basket
14 pieces served with bleu cheese or ranch.
Fries (Fresh Cut)
Add gravy or cheese sauce for additional $1.50. Ask server how to load them up!
Fries Sidewinder
Add gravy or cheese sauce for additional $1.50. Ask server how to load them up!
Giant Soft Pretzel
Homemade Chips
Jalapeno Bacon Bites
Loaded Taco Fries
Mac-n-Cheese
Pasta and gooey cheese. Add panko & bacon crust $1. Add stuffed pepper or pot roast $3.
Nachos + Cheese
Nachos Grande
Made to share- A mountain of tortilla chips covered in seasoned beef, nacho cheese, black olives onions, jalapeṅos, & tomatoes. Topped with sour cream.Made to share- A mountain of tortilla chips covered in seasoned beef, nacho cheese, black olives onions, jalapeṅos, & tomatoes. Topped with sour cream.
Napoleon Tots
A large portion of tots smothered in our steak-n-stuffed pepper soup.
Onion Straws
Piglets
Bacon wrapped Sahlen's hot dog bites
Pot Roast Poutine
A hefty portion of french fries topped with gravy, mozzerella cheese, homemade pot roast, sauteed onions, and pepperoncini.
Quesadilla (cheese)
Quesadilla (Chicken)
Quesadilla (Steak)
Reuben Cakes
Corned beef, sauerkraut & big eyed swiss, breaded in rye bread crumbs & fried. Served with 1000 Island dressing
Roll-Ups Pizza
Hand rolled & gently fried to order pepperoni and mozzerella cheese logs, served w/ marinera sauce.
Roll-Ups Steak Hoagie
Hand rolled & gently fried to order steak, mushrooms, onions and cheese logs, served w/ taco sauce.
Roll-Ups Taco
Hand rolled & gently fried to order taco meat and cheddar cheese logs, served w/ taco sauce.
Slapjacks
Pancake size, lightly breaded and fried cheese blend. Served w/marinara sauce
Steak And Cheese Poutine
Stuffed Pepper Trio
Choose any combination of three: Mac n cheese, 4 cheese blend, or steak stuffed Hungarian peppers. Served on a fresh made garlic toast.
Tater Tots
Served with our secret tot dipping sauce.
Soups
Salads
Caesar
Freshly chopped Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, red onion, crispy bacon, and croutons- tossed in Caesar dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken $3.
Caesar Side Salad
(See Caesar Salad description)
Glorified Julienne
A combo of lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, celery, ham, turkey, provolone, american cheese, topped w/ mozzerella cheese, hard boiled egg and tomatoes.
House Chef Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, mozzerella cheese and croutons.
Roasted Veggie Steak Salad
Crispy bacon, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, crumbly bleu, croutons, with choice of crispy or grilled chicken- all on top of a bed of fresh mixed greens.
Steak Club Salad
Delicious strips of Wagyu Beer over a blend of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, crispy bacon, tomatoes, swiss cheese & lightly fried onion strips.
Taco Salad
A GIANT fried taco shell filled with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapeṅos, cheddar cheese, ground beef, and sour cream.
The Oh My Cobb!
Crispy bacon, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, crumbly bleu, croutons, with choice of crispy or grilled chicken- all on top of a bed of fresh mixed greens.
Pasta Salad of the Day (Side)
Enlightened Sammiches
Beef on Weck
Our AWARD winning fresh sliced beef dipped and warmed in Au jus. Served on a Kimmelwick roll w/ side of horseradish.
BLT
Brother Bear Half
Our AWARD winning French dip sub made with tender, thinly sliced beef and caramelized french onions, topped with provolone & Swiss cheeses baked on top- Just like our French onion soup! Served with side of French onion Au Jus.
Brother Bear Whole
Our AWARD winning French dip sub made with tender, thinly sliced beef and caramelized french onions, topped with provolone & Swiss cheeses baked on top- Just like our French onion soup! Served with side of French onion Au Jus.
Build Your Own 1/2 Sub
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich
Build Your Own Kaiser Roll Sammich
Build Your Own Panini
Build Your Own Whole Sub
Build Your Own Wrap
Chicken Finger Sub Half
Chicken Finger Sub Whole
Club Sammich
Choice of ham, turkey, cappicola, or bologna- topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & choice of cheese.
Fish Sammich
Fried Bologna
Thick hand-sliced bologna & carmalized onions. Served on a kaiser roll.
Hot Ham & Cheese Panini
Grilled panini with sauteed ham, Swiss cheese & zesty Italian dressing.
Steak Panini
Grilled panini with shaved Rib-Eye Steak, mushroom, onion, sweet peppers, pepperjack & swiss american cheeses, with an oregano aoli.
Steak-n-Cheese Sub Half
Tender, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & melted Swiss American cheese.
Steak-n-Cheese Sub Whole
Tender, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & melted Swiss American cheese.
Steak-n-Egg Sandwich
Stinger Sub Half
A WNY favorite! Chicken fingers tossed in any our wing sauces, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese.
Stinger Sub Whole
A WNY favorite! Chicken fingers tossed in any our wing sauces, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese.
Ultimate Tuna Melt (Copy)
Creamy tuna mixed with homemade poblano sauce (no mayo), crispy bacon, swiss cheese, and roasted red peppers. Served on fresh sliced Italian bread.
Chicken
Burgers
Build Your Own
We cook it exactly how you order it. We provide our house lighlty toasted bun, lettuce, tomato & onion. Now you pick what we put on it.
The Mushroom Swiss
Sauteed mushrooms & caramelized onions in worchestershire sauce on a kimmelwick roll
The Rick Vaughan
A pepperjack grilled cheese sammich stuffed w/ our reknowned spicy pickles, jalapenos & a drizzle of our suicide sauce which is then sliced in half to become your burger bun. $12
Calzones
More than a Sammich
Pizza
Personal Pie
$.50 per topping
Signature Flat Bread Pizza
In a hurry? Craving a pizza but do not want a whole pie? Try our flatbread pizza. Choose any 2 toppings with a red or white base
8 Slice Pie
$1.50 per topping
Steak-n-Cheese 8 Slice
Sauteed rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes & sprinkled with olive oil & garlic.
Stinger 8 Slice
Bleu cheese base with chicken fingers, steak, Swiss american cheese & lettuce, tomato & onion. Topped with shredded lettuce, onion & our sub oil dressing after baking.
Stuffed Pepper Pizza 8 Slice
Oil base, 4 cheese blend, Hungarian peppers & sausage.
Veggie Pizza 8 Slice
Oil base, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, green olives, banana, bell & cherry peppers.
Beef on Weck Pizza 8 Slice
White base with salt & caraway seed crust. Topped with horseradish cream drizzle.
Half Tray Pizza
$1.50 per topping
Beef on Weck Pizza 1/2 Tray
Oil base, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, green olives, banana, bell & cherry peppers.
Olde Fashioned 1/2 Tray
Our homemade sauce & italian seasoning drizzled with hearty olive oil & parmesan cheese.
Steak-n-Cheese 1/2 Tray
Sauteed rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes & sprinkled with olive oil & garlic.
Stinger 1/2 Tray
Bleu cheese base with chicken fingers, steak, Swiss american cheese & lettuce, tomato & onion. Topped with shredded lettuce, onion & our sub oil dressing after baking.
Stuffed Pepper Pizza 1/2 Tray
Oil base, 4 cheese blend, Hungarian peppers & sausage.
Veggie Pizza 1/2 Tray
Oil base, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, green olives, banana, bell & cherry peppers.
Full Tray Pizza
$2.75 per topping
Full Tray (One Topping) & 30 Wings
Full Tray (One Topping) & 50 Wings
Half Tray (One Topping) & 20 Wings
Pie (One Topping) & 20 Wings
Wings | Fingers
10 Wings
20 Wings
30 Wings
50 Wings
10 Boneless Wings
20 Boneless Wings
30 Boneless Wings
50 Boneless Wings
4 Chicken Fingers
8 Chicken Fingers
12 Chicken Fingers
$Wing Sauce Flight
Not sure which sauce to choose? Try any 4 of our sauces for $4
Sides | Extras
Kids Menu
Desserts
Specials
N/A Beverages
7-Up
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Club Soda
Coffee
Coffee (DeCaf)
Cranberry Juice
Diet
Ginger Ale
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Loganberry
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry Tea
Red Bull
Root Beer
Soda Pitcher
Sour Mix
Sweet Tea
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Unsweetened Tea
Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Soliday’s Bar & Grille is a departure from your run-of-the-mill local pub. We seek to maintain an above standard cuisine and experience!
6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14120