American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Solidays

1,159 Reviews

$$

6935 Ward Rd

Niagara Falls, NY 14120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Celery Basket

$4.00

14 pieces served with bleu cheese or ranch.

Fries (Fresh Cut)

$5.00

Add gravy or cheese sauce for additional $1.50. Ask server how to load them up!

Fries Sidewinder

$5.00

Add gravy or cheese sauce for additional $1.50. Ask server how to load them up!

Giant Soft Pretzel

Giant Soft Pretzel
$10.00

$10.00

Homemade Chips

$3.00
Jalapeno Bacon Bites

Jalapeno Bacon Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Loaded Taco Fries

$12.00
Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.00

Pasta and gooey cheese. Add panko & bacon crust $1. Add stuffed pepper or pot roast $3.

Nachos + Cheese

$6.00
Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$13.00

Made to share- A mountain of tortilla chips covered in seasoned beef, nacho cheese, black olives onions, jalapeṅos, & tomatoes. Topped with sour cream.Made to share- A mountain of tortilla chips covered in seasoned beef, nacho cheese, black olives onions, jalapeṅos, & tomatoes. Topped with sour cream.

Napoleon Tots

$12.00

A large portion of tots smothered in our steak-n-stuffed pepper soup.

Onion Straws

$4.00

Piglets

$8.00

Bacon wrapped Sahlen's hot dog bites

Pot Roast Poutine

Pot Roast Poutine

$12.00

A hefty portion of french fries topped with gravy, mozzerella cheese, homemade pot roast, sauteed onions, and pepperoncini.

Quesadilla (cheese)

$10.00

Quesadilla (Chicken)

$14.00

Quesadilla (Steak)

$14.00
Reuben Cakes

Reuben Cakes

$13.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut & big eyed swiss, breaded in rye bread crumbs & fried. Served with 1000 Island dressing

Roll-Ups Pizza

Roll-Ups Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Hand rolled & gently fried to order pepperoni and mozzerella cheese logs, served w/ marinera sauce.

Roll-Ups Steak Hoagie

Roll-Ups Steak Hoagie

$11.00Out of stock

Hand rolled & gently fried to order steak, mushrooms, onions and cheese logs, served w/ taco sauce.

Roll-Ups Taco

Roll-Ups Taco

$11.00Out of stock

Hand rolled & gently fried to order taco meat and cheddar cheese logs, served w/ taco sauce.

Slapjacks

$10.00

Pancake size, lightly breaded and fried cheese blend. Served w/marinara sauce

Steak And Cheese Poutine

$12.00
Stuffed Pepper Trio

Stuffed Pepper Trio

$13.00

Choose any combination of three: Mac n cheese, 4 cheese blend, or steak stuffed Hungarian peppers. Served on a fresh made garlic toast.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00

Served with our secret tot dipping sauce.

Soups

Soup of the Day & Grilled Cheese Special

Soup of the Day & Grilled Cheese Special
$12.00

$12.00
French Onion

French Onion
$8.00

$8.00

SOTD

$8.00
Steak & Stuffed Pepper

Steak & Stuffed Pepper
$10.00

$10.00

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Freshly chopped Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, red onion, crispy bacon, and croutons- tossed in Caesar dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken $3.

Caesar Side Salad

Caesar Side Salad

$6.00

(See Caesar Salad description)

Glorified Julienne

$13.00

A combo of lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, celery, ham, turkey, provolone, american cheese, topped w/ mozzerella cheese, hard boiled egg and tomatoes.

House Chef Side Salad

House Chef Side Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, mozzerella cheese and croutons.

Roasted Veggie Steak Salad

Roasted Veggie Steak Salad

$16.00

Crispy bacon, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, crumbly bleu, croutons, with choice of crispy or grilled chicken- all on top of a bed of fresh mixed greens.

Steak Club Salad

Steak Club Salad

$16.00

Delicious strips of Wagyu Beer over a blend of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, crispy bacon, tomatoes, swiss cheese & lightly fried onion strips.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

A GIANT fried taco shell filled with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapeṅos, cheddar cheese, ground beef, and sour cream.

The Oh My Cobb!

The Oh My Cobb!

$15.00

Crispy bacon, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, crumbly bleu, croutons, with choice of crispy or grilled chicken- all on top of a bed of fresh mixed greens.

Pasta Salad of the Day (Side)

$8.00

Enlightened Sammiches

All Sammiches served with fresh made potato chips & sweet, spicy pickles.
Beef on Weck

Beef on Weck

$13.00

Our AWARD winning fresh sliced beef dipped and warmed in Au jus. Served on a Kimmelwick roll w/ side of horseradish.

BLT

BLT

$8.00
Brother Bear Half

Brother Bear Half

$11.00

Our AWARD winning French dip sub made with tender, thinly sliced beef and caramelized french onions, topped with provolone & Swiss cheeses baked on top- Just like our French onion soup! Served with side of French onion Au Jus.

Brother Bear Whole

Brother Bear Whole

$16.00

Our AWARD winning French dip sub made with tender, thinly sliced beef and caramelized french onions, topped with provolone & Swiss cheeses baked on top- Just like our French onion soup! Served with side of French onion Au Jus.

Build Your Own 1/2 Sub

$9.00

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

$9.00

Build Your Own Kaiser Roll Sammich

$9.00

Build Your Own Panini

$10.00

Build Your Own Whole Sub

$13.00

Build Your Own Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Finger Sub Half

$11.00

Chicken Finger Sub Whole

$15.00
Club Sammich

Club Sammich

$14.00

Choice of ham, turkey, cappicola, or bologna- topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & choice of cheese.

Fish Sammich

$8.00Out of stock
Fried Bologna

Fried Bologna

$12.00

Thick hand-sliced bologna & carmalized onions. Served on a kaiser roll.

Hot Ham & Cheese Panini

Hot Ham & Cheese Panini

$10.00

Grilled panini with sauteed ham, Swiss cheese & zesty Italian dressing.

Steak Panini

Steak Panini

$12.00

Grilled panini with shaved Rib-Eye Steak, mushroom, onion, sweet peppers, pepperjack & swiss american cheeses, with an oregano aoli.

Steak-n-Cheese Sub Half

Steak-n-Cheese Sub Half

$11.00

Tender, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & melted Swiss American cheese.

Steak-n-Cheese Sub Whole

Steak-n-Cheese Sub Whole

$15.00

Tender, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & melted Swiss American cheese.

Steak-n-Egg Sandwich

$13.00
Stinger Sub Half

Stinger Sub Half

$13.00

A WNY favorite! Chicken fingers tossed in any our wing sauces, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese.

Stinger Sub Whole

Stinger Sub Whole

$17.00

A WNY favorite! Chicken fingers tossed in any our wing sauces, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese.

Ultimate Tuna Melt (Copy)

$12.00

Creamy tuna mixed with homemade poblano sauce (no mayo), crispy bacon, swiss cheese, and roasted red peppers. Served on fresh sliced Italian bread.

Chicken

All sammiches served w/ fresh made potato chips & sweet, spicy pickle slices

Build Your Own

$13.00

We grill or fry your chicken breast & you decide what we put on it. Be creative w/ any of our pizza toppings, wing sauces, bacon, fried egg. Whatever you want...we will do it!!! Make it any way you like. Get it grilled or crispy

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sammich

$14.00

Burgers

All burgers served w/ fresh made potato chips & sweet, spicy pickle slices
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$13.00

We cook it exactly how you order it. We provide our house lighlty toasted bun, lettuce, tomato & onion. Now you pick what we put on it.

The Mushroom Swiss

The Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

Sauteed mushrooms & caramelized onions in worchestershire sauce on a kimmelwick roll

The Rick Vaughan

The Rick Vaughan

$16.00

A pepperjack grilled cheese sammich stuffed w/ our reknowned spicy pickles, jalapenos & a drizzle of our suicide sauce which is then sliced in half to become your burger bun. $12

Calzones

BYO Calzone

$12.00

More than a Sammich

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Roasted chicken, carrots, potatoes & celery all baked in a creamy gravy inside a whole 10” pie shell.

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$16.00Out of stock
Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$15.00

Taste of Buffalo

$19.00

Pizza

Personal Pie

$6.00

$.50 per topping

Signature Flat Bread Pizza

$7.00

In a hurry? Craving a pizza but do not want a whole pie? Try our flatbread pizza. Choose any 2 toppings with a red or white base

8 Slice Pie

8 Slice Pie

$15.00

$1.50 per topping

Steak-n-Cheese 8 Slice

$16.00

Sauteed rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes & sprinkled with olive oil & garlic.

Stinger 8 Slice

Stinger 8 Slice

$17.50

Bleu cheese base with chicken fingers, steak, Swiss american cheese & lettuce, tomato & onion. Topped with shredded lettuce, onion & our sub oil dressing after baking.

Stuffed Pepper Pizza 8 Slice

Stuffed Pepper Pizza 8 Slice

$17.00

Oil base, 4 cheese blend, Hungarian peppers & sausage.

Veggie Pizza 8 Slice

Veggie Pizza 8 Slice

$16.00

Oil base, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, green olives, banana, bell & cherry peppers.

Beef on Weck Pizza 8 Slice

$17.00Out of stock

White base with salt & caraway seed crust. Topped with horseradish cream drizzle.

Half Tray Pizza

Half Tray Pizza

$15.00

$1.50 per topping

Beef on Weck Pizza 1/2 Tray

Beef on Weck Pizza 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Oil base, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, green olives, banana, bell & cherry peppers.

Olde Fashioned 1/2 Tray

Olde Fashioned 1/2 Tray

$14.00

Our homemade sauce & italian seasoning drizzled with hearty olive oil & parmesan cheese.

Steak-n-Cheese 1/2 Tray

$19.00

Sauteed rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes & sprinkled with olive oil & garlic.

Stinger 1/2 Tray

$20.50

Bleu cheese base with chicken fingers, steak, Swiss american cheese & lettuce, tomato & onion. Topped with shredded lettuce, onion & our sub oil dressing after baking.

Stuffed Pepper Pizza 1/2 Tray

$20.00

Oil base, 4 cheese blend, Hungarian peppers & sausage.

Veggie Pizza 1/2 Tray

$19.00

Oil base, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, green olives, banana, bell & cherry peppers.

Full Tray Pizza

$26.00

$2.75 per topping

Full Tray (One Topping) & 30 Wings

$54.00

Full Tray (One Topping) & 50 Wings

$72.00

Half Tray (One Topping) & 20 Wings

$41.00

Pie (One Topping) & 20 Wings

$41.00

Wings | Fingers

Charred add $2 per 10 w/grill marks or black as options, all drums or all flats add $2 per 10
10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.00

20 Wings

$30.00

30 Wings

$43.00

50 Wings

$62.00

10 Boneless Wings

$9.00

20 Boneless Wings

$15.00

30 Boneless Wings

$21.00

50 Boneless Wings

$35.00
4 Chicken Fingers

4 Chicken Fingers
$9.00

$9.00
8 Chicken Fingers

8 Chicken Fingers
$15.00

$15.00
12 Chicken Fingers

12 Chicken Fingers
$20.00

$20.00

$Wing Sauce Flight

$6.00

Not sure which sauce to choose? Try any 4 of our sauces for $4

Sides | Extras

$Side Cheese Sauce

$1.50

$Side Coleslaw

$2.00

$Side Dressing

$1.50

$Side Gravy

$2.00

$Side Pizza Sauce

$2.00

$Side Wing Sauce

$1.50

$Wing Sauce Flight

$6.00

Not sure which sauce to choose? Try any 4 of our sauces for $4

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Pickles Quart

$8.00

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Kids Menu

K-Grilled Cheese

$4.00

K-Hot Dog

$4.00

K-Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

K-Mac-n-Cheese

$5.00

K-Pasta w/ sauce

$6.00

K-Pizza

$7.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake Of The Week

$8.00Out of stock

Deep fried cheesecake

$9.99Out of stock

Ice cream sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit explosion muffins

$4.00Out of stock

Specials

Turkey Stuffing Smashed Potatoes Brussel sprouts Gravy Cranberry sauce

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Food Truck

N/A Beverages

7-Up

$3.95

Apple Juice

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee (DeCaf)

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Diet

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.95

Loganberry

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Orange Soda

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.95

Soda Pitcher

$10.00

Sour Mix

$3.95

Sweet Tea

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Tonic

$3.95

Unsweetened Tea

$3.95

Water

Retail Items

Dressing 8oz

$3.00

House Sauce 8oz

$3.00

Pint Spicy Pickles

$9.00Out of stock

Potato Chips (Retail)

$2.00

Quart of Soup

$16.00

Quart Spicy Pickles

$16.00

T-Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Soliday’s Bar & Grille is a departure from your run-of-the-mill local pub. We seek to maintain an above standard cuisine and experience!

Website

Location

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14120

Directions

Gallery
Solidays, Inc. image
Solidays, Inc. image
Solidays, Inc. image

Map
