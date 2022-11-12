Restaurant header imageView gallery

Solid Ground Cafe

742 Huntington Ave

Boston, MA 02115

Popular Items

Build Your Own Egg Sandwich
Toasted Bagel & Spread
Rock Solid

Bag Fee

Bag Fee

$0.10

Paper shopping bag with handles. All food orders come in a free lunch bag unless a handled bag is purchased.

Pay it Forward

Pay It Forward Sandwich

$6.54

Please consider supporting our effort to serve our neighbors who could use breakfast today.

Pay It Forward Beverage

$3.74

Please consider supporting our effort to serve our neighbors who could use breakfast today.

Pay It Forward Bakery Item

$2.80

Please consider supporting our effort to serve our neighbors who could use breakfast today.

Hot Drinks

hot gingerbread latte macchiato

$5.00

Ginger puree, a touch of molasses, your choice of milk, double espresso, topped with cinnamon

hot peppermint mocha

$5.00

Festive peppermint syrup, chocolate, your choice of milk and double espresso.

hot black forest latte

$5.00

Black cherry puree, rich chocolate, your choice of milk, double espresso, topped with dairy whipped cream

hot fall spice latte

$5.00

Warm spices of cinnamon, sugar, nutmeg, ginger, and clove, your choice of milk, double espresso

hot peppermint matcha

$5.00

Our popular sweet matcha with peppermint syrup. Our sweet matcha is already sweetened with sugar.

cinnamon plum cider

$3.50

Bright and warm cinnamon, plum, currant, & hibiscus tea with local apple cider. Caffeine free.

hot chaider

$3.50

Warming spices of Masala chai and local apple cider.

hot coffee

$3.00

Locally roasted by Speedwell Coffee

cafe au lait

$3.50

Drip coffee by Speedwell topped with steamed milk

espresso

$3.25

Double espresso shots

espresso macchiato

$3.50

Double espresso shots with dollops of steamed milk

cortado

$4.00

Double espresso topped with equal parts steamed milk

flat white

$4.25

8 oz drink of double espresso shots topped with steamed milk

cappuccino

$4.25

8 oz drink of double espresso shots topped with frothed steamed milk

latte

$4.50

Steamed milk over double espresso

latte macchiato

$4.50

Double espresso over steamed milk

mocha

$4.75

Double espresso, chocolate sauce, and sweetened dark cocoa, with steamed milk

americano

$3.50

Espresso with hot water. Our Small size is made with double lungo, and Large is made with a double lungo + single espresso.

tea latte

$4.50

Hot tea with steamed milk. Choose from chai, matcha, london fog, or turmeric ginger. *Turmeric concentrate contains pink peppercorn*

hot tea

$3.50

Organic tea sachet by Rishi Tea or Mem Tea

hot chocolate

$4.25

Dark cocoa and chocolate sauce steamed with milk

hot apple cider

$3.50

Fall spice hot chocolate

$3.75

Cold Drinks

iced gingerbread latte macchiato

$5.35

Ginger puree, a touch of molasses, your choice of milk, double espresso, topped with cinnamon, served over ice

iced peppermint mocha

$5.35

Festive peppermint syrup, chocolate, your choice of milk and double espresso, all over ice

iced black forest latte

$5.35

Black cherry puree, rich chocolate, your choice of milk, double espresso, topped with dairy whipped cream, all over ice

iced peppermint matcha

$5.00

Our popular sweet matcha with peppermint syrup, over ice. Our sweet matcha contains sugar.

iced fall spice latte

$5.35

Warm spices of cinnamon, sugar, nutmeg, ginger, and clove, your choice of milk, double espresso served over ice.

iced coffee

$3.50

iced americano

$4.00

Espresso and water over ice. Double lungo for 16oz, double lungo + single espresso for 24oz.

iced latte

$4.85

Double espresso and milk with ice

iced latte macchiato

$4.85

Milk and ice topped with double espresso.

iced mocha

$5.10

Double espresso, chocolate sauce, sweetened dark cocoa, your choice of milk, over ice.

espresso over ice

$3.25

Double shot over ice

espresso tonic

$4.50

Double espresso and tonic water over ice

cold brew coffee

$4.50

Cold brewed overnight, served on ice. Choose from our original Cold Brew roast (flavor notes of dark chocolate, cola, and raisin) or Ethiopia (honeydew, strawberry, peach).

ube coconut cold brew

$5.00

Your choice cold brew sweetened with ube (purple yam) flavored condensed milk and coconut cream. Contains dairy and coconut.

nitro coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Our cold brew coffee charged with nitrogen to give it a creamy taste. Served without ice.

cold brew shandy

$4.50

Half sweetened lemonade and half cold brew--a new level of refreshing!

iced tea latte

$4.50

Tea and milk over ice. Choose from masala chai, turmeric ginger, or matcha. *Turmeric concentrate contains pink peppercorn*

iced tea

$3.50

Choose from black, green, or jasmine calamansi

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Three parts iced tea, one part lemonade, all refreshing goodness.

Lemonade

$3.50

Egg Sandwiches

Build Your Own Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Build your own egg sandwich, always made to order.

Rock Solid

$10.00

Black forest ham, bacon, honey mustard, cheddar, fried egg, & avocado spread on brioche roll.

Gardener

$9.00

boiled egg, cheddar, spicy tomato jam, & sprouts on sliced multigrain.

Greens, Egg, & Ham

$9.50

Taylor ham, fried egg, baby greens, pepper jack on wheat sourdough.

More Sandwiches

Toasted Bagel & Spread

$3.50

Locally baked toasted bagel with your choice of toppings.

Reuben

$14.00

Slow cooked corned beef, melted Swiss, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on grilled rye.

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$12.00

Slow cooked chicken, cranberries, lemon tarragon dressing, red onion, celery, lettuce on toasted sourdough

Ham & Swiss

$9.50Out of stock

Black forest ham, swiss, honey dijon, bread & butter pickles on pressed baguette

Chipotle Chicken Melt

$12.50

Grilled chicken, chipotle ranch, cheddar, pickled red onion, tomato, baby greens on ciabatta.

Mediterranean

$11.00

smashed chickpea salad, feta, sprouts, roasted red pepper on foccacia

Lucia Special

$8.00

spicy tomato jam & cheddar cheese on pressed sourdough

Wicked Tuna

$11.00

tuna, lemon, dill, celery, sprouts on wheat sourdough

Turkey Avocado Club

$11.50

sliced turkey, bacon, avocado spread, mayo, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough

Italian Pressed

$11.00

salami, ham, prosciutto, provolone, hot peppers, roasted garlic, balsamic glaze on pressed baguette

Forager

$10.00

Seared cremini and herb scrapple, soy garlic aioli, tangy slaw on ciabatta. Plant based!

Bakery Case

Honey mango jam inside flaky pie crust

bagel

$2.00

Just the bagel. For bagel & spreads, search under "Sandwiches"

pumpkin muffin

$3.00Out of stock

'Tis the season!

maple pecan bun

$3.75

Soft, housemade maple buns topped with maple and pecans. Contains tree nuts.

mango hand pie

$5.00Out of stock

Individual flaky hand pies filled with housemade mango jam

blueberry muffin

$2.75Out of stock

lemon poppy seed muffin

$2.75Out of stock

London fog scone

$2.25Out of stock

Baked with earl grey tea and topped with vanilla glaze.

honey butter biscuit

$2.00Out of stock

Housemade biscuits with honey butter and strawberry jam

chocolate chip cookie w/sea salt

$2.50

mini bibingka

$3.00Out of stock

Our take on a traditional Filipino treat-- Muffin made with gluten-free flour, coconut milk, and baked in a banana leaf. Contains eggs.

croissant

$4.00Out of stock
bbq pork bun

bbq pork bun

$5.00Out of stock

seasoned soft bun stuffed with house smoked pulled pork

chorizo cheddar roll

chorizo cheddar roll

$5.00

snickerdoodle

$2.50

classic snickerdoodle cookie

More Drinks & Snacks

affogato

$5.00

A scoop of locally made ice cream by The Islander’s Creamery drowned in double shot espresso. Choose between ube (purple yam) or vanilla. Online affogato orders will be made when you arrive. Contains dairy. Ice cream is NOT made in a nut-free facility.

apple cider pint

$3.60

Carlson Orchards from Harvard, MA

Better Booch Citrus Sunrise

$5.10

16 oz tall can kombucha - pu-erh tea, grapefruit, sage

Better Booch Ginger Boost

$5.10

16 oz tall can kombucha - ginger, lemongrass, black tea, orange, mint

Better Booch Golden Pear

$5.10

16 oz tall can kombucha - black tea, pear, tulsi, turmeric, black pepper

Better Booch Morning Glory

$5.10

16 oz tall can kombucha - black tea and peach

Better Booch Strawberry Lemonade

$5.10

16 oz tall can kombucha - strawberry, lemon, lavender

Canada Dry can

$1.50

Cape Cod Chips Original

$1.00

Cape Cod Chips Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.00

Coke can

$1.50

Diet Coke can

$1.50

Nantucket Nectars Apple Juice

$2.50

Natalies OJ 16oz

$4.00

Overnight Oats

$4.50Out of stock

gluten-free oats and chia seed soaked in oat milk, topped with sunflower seed butter, agave, and berries.

Poland Spring 16.9 oz

$1.50

San Pellegrino Lemon

$1.64Out of stock

San Pellegrino Orange

$1.64

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.15

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.25Out of stock

sparkling water

Spindrift Lemon

$2.25

sparkling water

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.25

sparkling water

Takis Fuego

$0.85

Topo Chico Sparkling Grapefruit

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee Beans

Everyday beans

$15.00

Everyday is a signature blend that we developed for our wholesale customers. Just like it sounds, it was developed to be an everyday, anytime, crowd pleasing cup. Comprised of Guatemalan and Colombia coffees, this coffee has a wonderful balance of sweetness and acidity in the cup, with a light mouthfeel and clean finish. Medium roast.

Nine Bars espresso beans

$16.00Out of stock

Notes of cherry, cocoa, and oak

Nor'easter beans

$15.00

Speedwell's signature dark roast profile; highlighting the deeper, stout flavors without compromising the Colombian coffees integrity.

Blossom beans

$16.00

Blend of a natural process Ethiopian with a washed Guatemalan coffee. Notes of peach candy, strawberry, and cocoa.

Guatemala Ayarza

$16.00Out of stock

Light roast. Tasting notes of raspberry, strawberry, and brown sugar.

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Gr. 1

$17.00Out of stock

Tasting notes of black tea, lemon citrus, and jasmine. Light roast.

Colombia La Casiana #1

$16.00Out of stock

Tasting notes: citrus fruits, ripe tomato, black tea. Light roast.

Decaf Nor’easter beans

$16.00

Sumatra Takengon beans

$16.00Out of stock

Flavor notes of chocolate, dried cherry, and honey. Dark roast.

El Salvador Monte Verde

$15.00Out of stock

Flavor notes: peas, cashew, chocolate milk. Light roast. Scored 92 points by Coffee Review! “A subtly seductive, easy-drinking cup with quiet but absorbing aromatic intrigue.”

Pacific Dark beans

$15.00Out of stock

Dark roast blend of Sumatra & Guatemalan beans. Flavor notes: cola, cocoa, spice.

Ethiopia Guji Natrual

$16.00Out of stock

Light roast. Notes of strawberry, blueberry, cinnamon.

Guatemala El Bosque

$16.00Out of stock

Medium roast. Notes of brown sugar, berry, milk chocolate.

Heritage beans

$15.00

Med-dark roast. Notes of caramel, cocoa, and citrus.

Merchandise

helloearthtokd 35mm photo print

helloearthtokd 35mm photo print

$4.00

Featured artist donating to the BIPOC intentional community fund. Pick up your photo purchase in the cafe. To view options, visit: https://helloearthtokd.wixsite.com/home/solid-ground

SGC Neighborhood Tumbler

SGC Neighborhood Tumbler

$30.00Out of stock

16 oz vacuum tumbler keeps hot drinks hot and iced drinks chilled

Barista Softstyle T-shirt

Barista Softstyle T-shirt

$25.00

Cozy softstyle t-shirt captures SGC's mood. Unisex. Model is wearing medium.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned Solid Ground Cafe offers respite and refueling to Mission Hill's bustling community. Coffee, espresso, all day breakfast, lunch.

Location

742 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115

Directions

