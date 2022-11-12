Solid Ground Cafe
No reviews yet
742 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02115
Pay it Forward
Pay It Forward Sandwich
Please consider supporting our effort to serve our neighbors who could use breakfast today.
Pay It Forward Beverage
Please consider supporting our effort to serve our neighbors who could use breakfast today.
Pay It Forward Bakery Item
Please consider supporting our effort to serve our neighbors who could use breakfast today.
Hot Drinks
hot gingerbread latte macchiato
Ginger puree, a touch of molasses, your choice of milk, double espresso, topped with cinnamon
hot peppermint mocha
Festive peppermint syrup, chocolate, your choice of milk and double espresso.
hot black forest latte
Black cherry puree, rich chocolate, your choice of milk, double espresso, topped with dairy whipped cream
hot fall spice latte
Warm spices of cinnamon, sugar, nutmeg, ginger, and clove, your choice of milk, double espresso
hot peppermint matcha
Our popular sweet matcha with peppermint syrup. Our sweet matcha is already sweetened with sugar.
cinnamon plum cider
Bright and warm cinnamon, plum, currant, & hibiscus tea with local apple cider. Caffeine free.
hot chaider
Warming spices of Masala chai and local apple cider.
hot coffee
Locally roasted by Speedwell Coffee
cafe au lait
Drip coffee by Speedwell topped with steamed milk
espresso
Double espresso shots
espresso macchiato
Double espresso shots with dollops of steamed milk
cortado
Double espresso topped with equal parts steamed milk
flat white
8 oz drink of double espresso shots topped with steamed milk
cappuccino
8 oz drink of double espresso shots topped with frothed steamed milk
latte
Steamed milk over double espresso
latte macchiato
Double espresso over steamed milk
mocha
Double espresso, chocolate sauce, and sweetened dark cocoa, with steamed milk
americano
Espresso with hot water. Our Small size is made with double lungo, and Large is made with a double lungo + single espresso.
tea latte
Hot tea with steamed milk. Choose from chai, matcha, london fog, or turmeric ginger. *Turmeric concentrate contains pink peppercorn*
hot tea
Organic tea sachet by Rishi Tea or Mem Tea
hot chocolate
Dark cocoa and chocolate sauce steamed with milk
hot apple cider
Fall spice hot chocolate
Cold Drinks
iced gingerbread latte macchiato
Ginger puree, a touch of molasses, your choice of milk, double espresso, topped with cinnamon, served over ice
iced peppermint mocha
Festive peppermint syrup, chocolate, your choice of milk and double espresso, all over ice
iced black forest latte
Black cherry puree, rich chocolate, your choice of milk, double espresso, topped with dairy whipped cream, all over ice
iced peppermint matcha
Our popular sweet matcha with peppermint syrup, over ice. Our sweet matcha contains sugar.
iced fall spice latte
Warm spices of cinnamon, sugar, nutmeg, ginger, and clove, your choice of milk, double espresso served over ice.
iced coffee
iced americano
Espresso and water over ice. Double lungo for 16oz, double lungo + single espresso for 24oz.
iced latte
Double espresso and milk with ice
iced latte macchiato
Milk and ice topped with double espresso.
iced mocha
Double espresso, chocolate sauce, sweetened dark cocoa, your choice of milk, over ice.
espresso over ice
Double shot over ice
espresso tonic
Double espresso and tonic water over ice
cold brew coffee
Cold brewed overnight, served on ice. Choose from our original Cold Brew roast (flavor notes of dark chocolate, cola, and raisin) or Ethiopia (honeydew, strawberry, peach).
ube coconut cold brew
Your choice cold brew sweetened with ube (purple yam) flavored condensed milk and coconut cream. Contains dairy and coconut.
nitro coffee
Our cold brew coffee charged with nitrogen to give it a creamy taste. Served without ice.
cold brew shandy
Half sweetened lemonade and half cold brew--a new level of refreshing!
iced tea latte
Tea and milk over ice. Choose from masala chai, turmeric ginger, or matcha. *Turmeric concentrate contains pink peppercorn*
iced tea
Choose from black, green, or jasmine calamansi
Arnold Palmer
Three parts iced tea, one part lemonade, all refreshing goodness.
Lemonade
Egg Sandwiches
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich
Build your own egg sandwich, always made to order.
Rock Solid
Black forest ham, bacon, honey mustard, cheddar, fried egg, & avocado spread on brioche roll.
Gardener
boiled egg, cheddar, spicy tomato jam, & sprouts on sliced multigrain.
Greens, Egg, & Ham
Taylor ham, fried egg, baby greens, pepper jack on wheat sourdough.
More Sandwiches
Toasted Bagel & Spread
Locally baked toasted bagel with your choice of toppings.
Reuben
Slow cooked corned beef, melted Swiss, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on grilled rye.
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Slow cooked chicken, cranberries, lemon tarragon dressing, red onion, celery, lettuce on toasted sourdough
Ham & Swiss
Black forest ham, swiss, honey dijon, bread & butter pickles on pressed baguette
Chipotle Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken, chipotle ranch, cheddar, pickled red onion, tomato, baby greens on ciabatta.
Mediterranean
smashed chickpea salad, feta, sprouts, roasted red pepper on foccacia
Lucia Special
spicy tomato jam & cheddar cheese on pressed sourdough
Wicked Tuna
tuna, lemon, dill, celery, sprouts on wheat sourdough
Turkey Avocado Club
sliced turkey, bacon, avocado spread, mayo, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough
Italian Pressed
salami, ham, prosciutto, provolone, hot peppers, roasted garlic, balsamic glaze on pressed baguette
Forager
Seared cremini and herb scrapple, soy garlic aioli, tangy slaw on ciabatta. Plant based!
Bakery Case
bagel
Just the bagel. For bagel & spreads, search under "Sandwiches"
pumpkin muffin
'Tis the season!
maple pecan bun
Soft, housemade maple buns topped with maple and pecans. Contains tree nuts.
mango hand pie
Individual flaky hand pies filled with housemade mango jam
blueberry muffin
lemon poppy seed muffin
London fog scone
Baked with earl grey tea and topped with vanilla glaze.
honey butter biscuit
Housemade biscuits with honey butter and strawberry jam
chocolate chip cookie w/sea salt
mini bibingka
Our take on a traditional Filipino treat-- Muffin made with gluten-free flour, coconut milk, and baked in a banana leaf. Contains eggs.
croissant
bbq pork bun
seasoned soft bun stuffed with house smoked pulled pork
chorizo cheddar roll
snickerdoodle
classic snickerdoodle cookie
More Drinks & Snacks
affogato
A scoop of locally made ice cream by The Islander’s Creamery drowned in double shot espresso. Choose between ube (purple yam) or vanilla. Online affogato orders will be made when you arrive. Contains dairy. Ice cream is NOT made in a nut-free facility.
apple cider pint
Carlson Orchards from Harvard, MA
Better Booch Citrus Sunrise
16 oz tall can kombucha - pu-erh tea, grapefruit, sage
Better Booch Ginger Boost
16 oz tall can kombucha - ginger, lemongrass, black tea, orange, mint
Better Booch Golden Pear
16 oz tall can kombucha - black tea, pear, tulsi, turmeric, black pepper
Better Booch Morning Glory
16 oz tall can kombucha - black tea and peach
Better Booch Strawberry Lemonade
16 oz tall can kombucha - strawberry, lemon, lavender
Canada Dry can
Cape Cod Chips Original
Cape Cod Chips Sea Salt & Vinegar
Coke can
Diet Coke can
Nantucket Nectars Apple Juice
Natalies OJ 16oz
Overnight Oats
gluten-free oats and chia seed soaked in oat milk, topped with sunflower seed butter, agave, and berries.
Poland Spring 16.9 oz
San Pellegrino Lemon
San Pellegrino Orange
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Spindrift Grapefruit
sparkling water
Spindrift Lemon
sparkling water
Spindrift Orange Mango
sparkling water
Takis Fuego
Topo Chico Sparkling Grapefruit
Coffee Beans
Everyday beans
Everyday is a signature blend that we developed for our wholesale customers. Just like it sounds, it was developed to be an everyday, anytime, crowd pleasing cup. Comprised of Guatemalan and Colombia coffees, this coffee has a wonderful balance of sweetness and acidity in the cup, with a light mouthfeel and clean finish. Medium roast.
Nine Bars espresso beans
Notes of cherry, cocoa, and oak
Nor'easter beans
Speedwell's signature dark roast profile; highlighting the deeper, stout flavors without compromising the Colombian coffees integrity.
Blossom beans
Blend of a natural process Ethiopian with a washed Guatemalan coffee. Notes of peach candy, strawberry, and cocoa.
Guatemala Ayarza
Light roast. Tasting notes of raspberry, strawberry, and brown sugar.
Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Gr. 1
Tasting notes of black tea, lemon citrus, and jasmine. Light roast.
Colombia La Casiana #1
Tasting notes: citrus fruits, ripe tomato, black tea. Light roast.
Decaf Nor’easter beans
Sumatra Takengon beans
Flavor notes of chocolate, dried cherry, and honey. Dark roast.
El Salvador Monte Verde
Flavor notes: peas, cashew, chocolate milk. Light roast. Scored 92 points by Coffee Review! “A subtly seductive, easy-drinking cup with quiet but absorbing aromatic intrigue.”
Pacific Dark beans
Dark roast blend of Sumatra & Guatemalan beans. Flavor notes: cola, cocoa, spice.
Ethiopia Guji Natrual
Light roast. Notes of strawberry, blueberry, cinnamon.
Guatemala El Bosque
Medium roast. Notes of brown sugar, berry, milk chocolate.
Heritage beans
Med-dark roast. Notes of caramel, cocoa, and citrus.
Merchandise
helloearthtokd 35mm photo print
Featured artist donating to the BIPOC intentional community fund. Pick up your photo purchase in the cafe. To view options, visit: https://helloearthtokd.wixsite.com/home/solid-ground
SGC Neighborhood Tumbler
16 oz vacuum tumbler keeps hot drinks hot and iced drinks chilled
Barista Softstyle T-shirt
Cozy softstyle t-shirt captures SGC's mood. Unisex. Model is wearing medium.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Locally owned Solid Ground Cafe offers respite and refueling to Mission Hill's bustling community. Coffee, espresso, all day breakfast, lunch.
742 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115