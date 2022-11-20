Restaurant header imageView gallery

Solid Grounds Coffee Shop

review star

No reviews yet

4201 State Hwy 6 S

College Station, TX 77845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chai Tea Latte
Latte
London Fog

Coffee

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso + Milk

Drip

$2.50+

House Brewed Coffee

Americano

$3.50

Espresso + Hot water | 12 oz | Hot or Iced

Shot of Espresso

$2.00

Boo-Yeah Latte

$5.00+

Espresso + Carmel + Hazelnut + Cinnamon + Milk

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Cookie Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Pie latte

$5.00+

Non Coffee

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Topo Chico

$3.00

Juice

$1.75

applie juice

COCO MOCO

$3.00+

Milk + 3 pumps of chocolate (12 oz) Milk + 4 pumps of chocolate (16 oz)

In-Cider Soda

$4.00+

Sweet Soda + Apple Cinnamon

Minty COCO MOCO

$3.50+

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$3.00+

London Fog

$3.50+

Earl Grey Tea with Vanilla and Milk

Green Tea

$3.00+

Chai Tea decaf

$3.00+

Earl Grey

$3.00+

English Breakfast

$3.00+

Passion Fruit

$3.00+

Mint

$3.00+

Black tea

$3.00+

Cinnamon Apple

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Chai Tea

$3.00+

Sun Sweetened Raspberry

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Solid Grounds Coffee Shop is a place for all people to come, not only for great coffee, but also to feel joy, community, and authentic Christian love. We aim to be a gateway to the Gospel and to strengthen relationships with Jesus by having staff members and volunteers who want to know you, pray with you, and pray for you.

Location

4201 State Hwy 6 S, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen - BCS Area
orange starNo Reviews
4160 Texas 6 Frontage Rd College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Howdy's Texas Grill'd Pizza - College Station
orange star4.5 • 104
910 William D Fitch College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Patio Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Kolache Rolf's - Longmire
orange starNo Reviews
3525 F Longmire College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Casa Do Brasil - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
1665 Greens Prairie Rd W College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in College Station

Luigi's Patio Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
orange star4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 117 - TAMU
orange star4.6 • 1,162
260 Polo Rd College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - College Station
orange star4.5 • 412
1025 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Station
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston