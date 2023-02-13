A map showing the location of Solid Rock EatsView gallery

Solid Rock Eats

No reviews yet

Keystone Road

Tarpon Springs, FL 34688

Call

Hours

Directions

SRCS Curbside

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Americano/Coffee

$4.00

Capucchino

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Hot Decaf Tea

$3.00

Hawaii Green Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.00

Food

Bagel (spreads available)

$3.00

Just Egg Bagel Sandwich

$5.50

Just Egg & Cheeze Bagel Sandwich

$6.00

Just Egg & Bakon Bagel Sandwich

$7.50

Just Egg, Cheeze, Bakon, Bagel Sandwich

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$1.50

Softserve Cup (GF)

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

Gallery

