Solo Mia Food Truck 8880 Biscayne Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8880 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores, FL 33138
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami Shores
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant