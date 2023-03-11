Solodko Boston 38 Brooks Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Raspberry Pistachio Cake Slice
Prague Cake Slice (Ukrainian Chocolate Cake)
Raspberry Pistachio Croissant

Bakery

Breads

Plain Challah

$8.25

Sesame Seed Challah

$8.25Out of stock

Cabernet Rustica

$4.75Out of stock

Rosemary Herb Focaccia

$4.50

French Baguette

$4.25

Babkas

Chocolate Babka

$9.25Out of stock

Poppyseed Babka

$9.25

Cinnamon Walnut Babka

$9.25

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

White Chocolate Cherry Cookie

$2.50

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

3 White Chocolate Macademia Cookies

$6.00

3 White Chocolate Cherry Cookies

$6.00

3 Assorted Cookies

$6.00

Pastry

Tarts

Mango Passionfruit Tart

$7.25Out of stock

Chocolate Berry Tart

$7.25Out of stock

Macarons

Box of 8 Macarons

$32.00Out of stock

Blue Cheese, Walnut, Pear Macaron

$4.25

Lavender Berry Macaron

$4.25

Croissants

Raspberry Pistachio Croissant

$5.75

Chocolate Cherry Croissant

$5.75

Chocolate Salted Caramel Croissant

$5.75

Chocolate Raspberry Croissant

$5.75

Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant

$5.75

Strawberry Poppyseed Croissant

$5.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$2.75Out of stock

Baklava

Pistachio Baklava

$4.25

Walnut Baklava

$4.50

Cashew Baklava

$3.75Out of stock

Cakesicles

Chocolate Hazelnut Cakesicle

$4.50

Cupcakes

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.75

4 Cupcakes

$14.00

Cakes

Ukrainian Cake Slices

Medovik Cake Slice (Honey Cake)

$6.75

Prague Cake Slice (Ukrainian Chocolate Cake)

$6.75

Raspberry Pistachio Cake Slice

$6.75

Spartak Cake Slice (Chocolate Honey Cake)

$6.75

Ukrainian Full Size Cakes

Medovik (Honey Cake) - 8 Inch

$60.00Out of stock

Prague (Ukrainian Chocolate Cake) - 8 Inch

$60.00

Raspberry Pistachio Cake - 8 Inch

$60.00Out of stock

Spartak (Chocolate Honey Cake) - 8 Inch

$60.00Out of stock

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Catuai Rojo 12oz Coffee

$3.50

Medium roast drip coffee with caramel, honey, and pineapple flavor notes (no artifical flavors added)

Montecielo Tarrazu 12oz Coffee

$3.50

Medium-dark roast drip coffee with chocolate and grapefruit flavor notes (no artifical flavors added)

Descafeinado 12oz Coffee

$3.50

Decaffeinated drip coffee with clove and honey flavor notes (no artifical flavors added)

Cold Coffee

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.50

Iced Triple Latte

$4.50

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

English Breakfast 12oz

$3.50

Black Currant 12oz

$3.50

Citron Green 12oz

$3.50

Passion Plum Herbal 12oz

$3.50

Cold Beverages

Sparkling Mango Juice

$4.25

Sparkling Apple Juice

$4.25

Sparkling Clementine Juice

$4.25

Sparkling Blackberry Juice

$4.25

Blood Orange Sparkling Water

$4.25

Tangerine & Wild Strawberry Sparkling Water

$4.25

Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate Sparkling Water

$4.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.75
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ukrainian Bakery and Patisserie

Website

Location

38 Brooks Street, Boston, MA 02135

Directions

