Sol of LA - South Gate 8101 Long Beach Boulevard

8101 Long Beach Boulevard

Unit B

South Gate, CA 90280

Dinner Plates

Smothered Oxtails over Rice

$19.99

Slow Cooked Oxtails, Gravy, Rice

Smothered Short Ribs over Rice

$19.99

Slow Cooked Braised Short Ribs with Gravy over Rice

2 Smothered Pork Chops

$15.99

Fried and Smothered Pork Chops over Rice

Smothered Steak over Rice

$15.99

Smothered Steak and Gravy over Rice

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$15.99

Slow Cooked Baked Ribs

2 Fried Pork Chops

$13.99

Southern Fried Pork Chops

Cajun Meatloaf

$13.99

Cajun Seasoned BBQ Meatloaf

6 PC Winglet Dinner

$13.99

6 Golden Fried Winglets

3 PC Fried Catfish Dinner

$14.99

Crispy fried Catfish

3 PC Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Golden Fried Chicken. Leg, Wing, Thigh

Lunch Specials

Lunch Specials Served 11-3 Mon-Fri

2 Pc Fried Chicken Dinner

$9.99

Leg and Thigh

2 PC Fried Catfish

$9.99

2 Catfish Strips fried to perfection

Fried Pork Chop

$9.99

1 Fried Pork Chop

3 BBQ Ribs

$9.99

Baked Ribs.

Cajun Meatloaf

$9.99

1 Slice Cajun BBQ Meatloaf

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Sips

Sol Pressed Lemonade

$2.00

Red Kool Aide

$2.00

Grape Kool Aide

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

12 oz Sides

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.99

Yams

$4.99

Collard Greens

$4.99

Cornbread Dressing

$4.99

Red Beans and Rice

$4.99

Rice and Gravy

$4.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Cornbread

$2.00

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

8101 Long Beach Boulevard, Unit B, South Gate, CA 90280

Directions

