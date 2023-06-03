Solo Mía @ Brick 187 NW 28th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
187 NW 28th Street, Hialeah, FL 33010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zero Zero Osteria Underground - 97 NW 25TH STREET
No Reviews
97 NW 25TH STREET MIAMI, FL 33127
View restaurant
Joey's Italian Restaurant - 2506 Northwest 2nd Avenue
No Reviews
2506 Northwest 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33127
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant