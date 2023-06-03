  • Home
Solo Mía @ Brick 187 NW 28th Street

No reviews yet

187 NW 28th Street

Hialeah, FL 33010

Chicken Tenders

4 Chicken Tenders

$9.99

8 Chicken Tenders

$17.99

12 Chicken Tenders

$25.99

16 Chicken Tenders

$32.99

Chk Tender Box

$20.00

Loaded Fries

Bacon Ranch Fries

$13.99

French Fried topped with cheese sauce, bacon, ranch, and garnished with green onions

Chicken N Fries

$14.99

French fries topped with cheese sauce, and chopped chicken tenders

Shrimp N Fries

$17.99

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$14.99

Fish & Chips

Sliders & Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$12.99

Cheese Burger Sliders

$14.99

Quick Bites

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.99

Chicken Empanadas

$4.99

Beef Empanadas

Sauce

$1.00

Cod Fritters

$12.99

Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$15.99

SteakWrap

$14.99

Quesadillas & Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Steak Nachos

$16.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Steak Quesadilla

$16.99

Nachos Carnitas

$13.99

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$16.99

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Carnitas

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Fish Taco

$14.99

Chips and Guacamole

$9.99

Chips and Queso

$7.99

Chicken Taquitos

$12.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

187 NW 28th Street, Hialeah, FL 33010

Directions

