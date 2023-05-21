Solo Mia Food Truck
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Executive Chef Edward Peña brings to you your favorite gourmet burgers, salads, poke bowls, sandwiches. Come in and enjoy!
Location
8880 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores, FL 33138
