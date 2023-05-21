  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Solo Mia Food Truck - 8880 Biscayne Blvd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Solo Mia Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

8880 Biscayne Blvd

Miami Shores, FL 33138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Food

All American Burger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Melt Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Steak Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Wings & Fries

$12.00

Hot Dog & Fries

$8.00

Colada

$2.50

Chicken Empanada

$3.75

Beef Empanada

$3.75

French Fries

$5.00

Hotdog

$4.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Greek Salad Shrimp

$15.00

Tropical Service Lunch

$8.33

Steak And Fries

$18.00

Tequeño

$2.25

6 Wings

$16.00

8 Wings

$18.00

12 Wings

$24.00

3 Tenders

$12.00

6 Tenders

$16.00

Cinna Sliders

$18.00

Burger Slider

$18.00

French FrieS

$12.00

Chips

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Executive Chef Edward Peña brings to you your favorite gourmet burgers, salads, poke bowls, sandwiches. Come in and enjoy!

Location

8880 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pinch Kitchen+Bar
orange star4.5 • 2,035
8601 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Osteria - Osteria
orange starNo Reviews
8001 BISCAYNE BLVD MIAMI, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Ranch Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8303 NE 2nd AVE Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
The Citadel
orange star4.3 • 812
8300 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Tran An
orange starNo Reviews
215 NE 82nd st. Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Gourmet Station
orange starNo Reviews
646 Ne 79th St Miami Shores, FL 33138
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami Shores

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami Shores
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (361 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston